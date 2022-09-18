2022 WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut schedule, how to watch, results

By Sep 18, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Finals - Game Three
The 2022 WNBA Finals featuring the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Connecticut Sun are in full swing. The Las Vegas Aces lead the series 2-1 and could clinch the WNBA title as soon as this afternoon.

LIVE UPDATES: WNBA Finals Game 4

See below for On Her Turf’s guide to the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, which includes a complete TV schedule, details on how to watch, results from previous rounds, and info on the new playoff format. This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.

2022 WNBA Finals Schedule: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary

  • Game #1 — Sunday, September 11 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
    • Las Vegas won, 67-64 (3pm ET on ABC)
  • Game #2 — Tuesday, September 13 — Connecticut at Las Vegas 
  • Game #3 — Thursday, September 15 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 
  • Game #4 — Sunday, September 18 — Las Vegas at Connecticut 
    • 4pm ET on ESPN
  • Game #5* — Tuesday, September 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
    • 9pm ET on ESPN

2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results and Scores

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

GAME # 

LOCAL TIME 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL

RESULT AND SCORE 
Wednesday 8/17/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 1 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN2 New York won, 98-91
Wednesday 8/17/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN Las Vegas won, 79-63
Thursday 8/18/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 1 8:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPNU+NBA TV Connecticut won, 93-68
Thursday 8/18/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 1 7:00 PM 10:00 PM ESPN2 Seattle won, 86-83
Saturday 8/20/22 New York Liberty Chicago Sky 2 11:00 AM 12:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 100-62
Saturday 8/20/22 Phoenix Mercury Las Vegas Aces 2 6:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinched semifinal berth
Sunday 8/21/22 Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun 2 12:00 PM 12:00 PM ABC Dallas won, 89-79
Sunday 8/21/22 Washington Mystics Seattle Storm 2 1:00 PM 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 97-84, and clinched semifinal berth
Tuesday 8/23/22 Chicago Sky New York Liberty 3 9:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Chicago won, 90-72, and clinched semifinal berth
Wednesday 8/24/22 Connecticut Sun Dallas Wings 3 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN Connecticut won, 73-58, and clinched semifinal berth

2022 WNBA Semifinals – Results and Scores

DAY

DATE

AWAY TEAM 

HOME TEAM 

GAME # 

EASTERN TIME 

TV CHANNEL 

RESULT AND SCORE
Sunday 8/28/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 1 4:00 PM ESPN Seattle won, 76-73
Sunday 8/28/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 1 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 68-63
Wednesday 8/31/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 2 8:00 PM ESPN2 Chicago won, 85-77
Wednesday 8/31/22 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces 2 10:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 78-73
Sunday 9/4/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 3 1:00 PM ESPN2 Chicago won, 76-72
Sunday 9/4/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 3 3:00 PM ABC Las Vegas won, 110-98 (OT)
Tuesday 9/6/22 Chicago Sky Connecticut Sun 4 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 104-80
Tuesday 9/6/22 Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm 4 10:00 PM ESPN2 Las Vegas won, 97-92, and clinched WNBA Finals berth
Thursday 9/8/22 Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky 5 8:00 PM ESPN2 Connecticut won, 72-63, and clinched WNBA Finals berth

 

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

First Round:

In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).

WNBA Semifinals:

The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).

WNBA Finals:

The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.

Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Title?

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:

  1. Las Vegas Aces (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
  2. Chicago Sky (eliminated in semifinal round)
  3. Connecticut Sun (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
  4. Seattle Storm (eliminated in semifinal round)
  5. Washington Mystics (eliminated in first round)
  6. Dallas Wings (eliminated in first round)
  7. New York Liberty (eliminated in first round)
  8. Phoenix Mercury (eliminated in first round)

Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Los Angeles Sparks
  • Indiana Fever

Las Vegas Aces win 2022 WNBA Championship, highlights from WNBA Finals Game 4

By Sep 18, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Finals - Game Four
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday, winning the best-of-five series against the Connecticut Sun, 3-1. It marks the first WNBA title in franchise history for the Aces.

On Her Turf provided live updates during Game 4. See below to relive how the decisive game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, unfolded.

2022 WNBA Finals – Game 4 Live Updates

Fourth quarter highlights:

10:00 Q4: It could all come down to this. The Aces, up 53-49, are 10 minutes away from their first WNBA title. But anyone counting out Connecticut hasn’t watched this team play this season.

7:01 Q4: DeWanna Bonner with a HUGE three-pointer. Connecticut still trails, but only by three (60-57).

6:25 Q4: And Brionna Jones makes it a one-point game. She’s three-for-three from the floor this afternoon.

6:05 Q4: And another huge three-pointer, this one from Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces.

3:46 Q4: DeWanna Bonner makes three free throws in a row after getting fouled by Kelsey Plum.

2:22 Q4: Courtney Williams puts the Sun into the lead, 69-67. Connecticut on an 8-0 run.

1:39 Q4: Riquna Williams of the Aces with two huge three-pointers, back-to-back. Las Vegas leads 73-71.

0:53: AND ANOTHER ONE FROM RIQUNA WILLIAMS (video embedded below). Williams, in her second season with the Aces, is having a huge impact in the final moments of this game. She averaged just 6.7 points per game during the regular season.

0:48 4Q: OOF. Connecticut’s chances just got a whole lot tougher as DeWanna Bonner turns the ball over on an inbound. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson just grabs the ball out of the air and makes it look easy.

0:18: The Connecticut Sun, normally so even keeled, looking very frantic in these final moments. You can feel their championship hopes slipping away.

0:00 Q4: THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE THE 2022 WNBA CHAMPIONS. Final score: 78-71.

While digging into the archives the other day, I found this headline from a March 1999 edition of the Denver Post. Maybe, after all these years, people will finally stop underestimating Becky Hammon.

Third quarter highlights:

8:41 Q3: Back-to-back three-pointers. First from Chelsea Gray of the Aces… then Natisha Hiedeman of the Sun responds on the next play.

6:40 Q3: Does the second half already feel like a different game to anyone else? So much more offensive momentum than in the first half.

0:00 Q3: At the end of the third quarter, Las Vegas leads 53-49.

Halftime:

A couple key stats to keep in mind…

  • Both teams with a lot of turnovers. Nine from Las Vegas, eight from the Connecticut Sun.
  • Both teams also missing a lot of shots. The Aces finished the half with a field goal percentage of 33.3%, the Sun only slightly better (35.5%).

Second quarter highlights:

7:37 Q2: And the Aces aren’t letting the Sun get any momentum. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson makes it 23-15.

6:50 Q2: And a double technical foul is assessed to the Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman and the Aces’ Kelsey Plum. Plum fouled Hiedeman, who responded with a shove.

5:28 Q2: Courtney Williams gets Connecticut back on the board, ending a run by the Aces (video below). She’s the only Sun player to score so far this quarter.

2:47 Q2: Jonquel Jones!! Great block, denying A’ja Wilson (video below). Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, has *checks notes* ZERO POINTS so far today?!

2:19 Q2: Scratch that! Jonquel Jones gets her first points of the game, earning a free throw along the way. Aces lead 25-20.

1:21 Q2: And the Sun are back in this thing! (How many times have we said that during this year’s WNBA Playoffs?? Too many to count.) DeWanna Bonner ties it up, 25-25.

0:00 Q2: At the end of the half, it’s a two-point game. Las Vegas leads 30-28.

First quarter highlights:

10:00 Q1: Quick refresher: After going 0-2 in Las Vegas, the Sun kept their championship hopes alive with a dominant performance at home on Thursday. Alyssa Thomas recorded the first ever triple-double in WNBA Finals history, scoring 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

9:30 Q1: The Connecticut Sun get on the board first thanks to DeWanna Bonner.

5:11 Q1: Chelsea Gray is doing her thing. She’s got five points so far, with the Aces leading 13-6. And then she runs into Sun coach Curt Miller, who is trying to call a timeout.

Quick refresher on Gray’s postseason dominance: she averaged 13.7 points per game during the regular season. During the WNBA Playoffs, though? 21.9 points per game.

2:41 1Q: Riquna Williams with a three-pointer (video below). The Las Vegas Aces on a 12-0 run, currently leading 16-6.

1:12 Q1: Ugh. DeWanna Bonner goes down. She’s getting checked out by medical staff as Connecticut takes a time out. On a replay, it appears she is elbowed in the stomach by Chelsea Gray.

0:46 Q1: And the Sun have turned it around. Alyssa Thomas cuts the Aces’ lead to four points (16-12).

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces — What they’re saying:

Jonquel Jones on the Connecticut Sun’s mindset heading into game four of the WNBA Finals:

“The mindset is to make sure that we come out aggressively. We have to have that same energy, or even better than last game. They’re (Aces) going to give us their best shot. They don’t want it to go to five games, and we do. Both teams are going to be playing really hard basketball, really tough basketball and we have to make sure that we’re affecting the game in the ways we need to come up with a W.”

Courtney Williams on what the Connecticut Sun needs to do to win game four:

“Contain Chelsea Gray and A’ja (Wilson). I think they are the head of the snake over there and we have to do our best to try and contain them.”

Chelsea Gray on how the Aces are feeling heading into game four of the WNBA Finals:

“Confident in who we are. Knowing that we’re going to do better this time coming out, on both ends, make some adjustments and get right to it. And compete and try and win a title.”

Jackie Young on how it would feel to win the WNBA title on Sunday afternoon:

“It’s something that you dream of as a little girl, something you work for your whole life and I’m just excited for the opportunity. We have one more game to get the job done and it starts on the defensive end for us.”

NWSL playoff race: ‘Couldn’t write a script better’ than this weekend’s games

By Sep 16, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT
Rose Lavelle of OL Reign dribbles the soccer ball
OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey can’t imagine a better advertisement for the NWSL than this weekend’s slate of games. The top eight teams are currently separated by seven points and they’re all playing each other.

“You couldn’t write a better script than that,” said Harvey. “I mean, the Premier League would die for that. They would put it on Sky Sports and it would be on every channel.”

Each NWSL team has 3-4 remaining regular season games and there is a lot at stake. Six teams will qualify for the 2022 NWSL Playoffs, with the top two teams receiving a bye to the semifinal round. Of the 12 teams in the league, 10 are still in the running for a playoff berth.

Then add in the fact that the No. 3 San Diego Wave have sold all 32,000 tickets for Saturday’s match against No. 7 Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium. That game is expected to shatter the NWSL single game attendance record of 25,218, set by the Portland Thorns in 2019.

Also on Saturday, the No. 5 Chicago Red Stars will host the No. 4 Houston Dash, while the No. 6 OL Reign travel to the No. 8 North Carolina Courage. With so many teams in the running, clinching scenarios and probabilities are in constant flux.

“At this point, every game is crucial, every point is crucial and so we just have this mindset that we’re going to win out these last few games,” said OL Reign forward Bethany Balcer.

Then on Sunday, the top two teams in the league — the Kansas City Current and Portland Thorns — will meet at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

Harvey, the winningest NWSL head coach in history, hasn’t ever been a part of such a close end-of-season race.

“I think the reason there’s a dramatic difference this year is because there’s no runaway leader. I think that is a different dynamic…” she said. “There is so much parity across the league.”

“It is the most cliche answer, but it’s true in this league: on any given day, any given team can win,” echoed Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson. “Watching the table is not a helpful thing to do. We just take care of ourselves and our business and that’s all we can control. Everything else is just the NWSL: It’s going to play out as it plays out.”

See below for the full NWSL weekend schedule for Sept. 17-18, as well as the current league table.

This Weekend’s NWSL Games

Friday, September 16:

  • Orlando Pride at Racing Louisville (7:30pm ET, Paramount+)

Saturday, September 17:

  • Gotham FC at Washington Spirit (7pm ET, Twitch)
  • OL Reign at North Carolina Courage (7:30pm ET, Paramount+)
  • Houston Dash at Chicago Red Stars (8pm ET, Paramount+)
  • Angel City at San Diego Wave (10pm ET, Paramount+)

Sunday, September 18:

  • Portland Thorns at Kansas City Current (5pm ET, Paramount+)

NWSL Table

Standings as of Friday, September 16, 2022: 

  1. Kansas City Current (32 points)
  2. Portland Thorns (31 points)
  3. San Diego Wave (31 points)
  4. Houston Dash (30 points)
  5. Chicago Red Stars (30 points)
  6. OL Reign (28 points)
  7. Angel City (26 points)
  8. North Carolina Courage (25 points)
  9. Orlando Pride (21 points)
  10. Washington Spirit (16 points)
  11. Racing Louisville (14 points) — out of playoff contention
  12. Gotham FC (12 points) — out of playoff contention

