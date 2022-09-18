2022 WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut schedule, how to watch, results

The 2022 WNBA Finals featuring the Las Vegas Aces vs. the Connecticut Sun are in full swing. The Las Vegas Aces lead the series 2-1 and could clinch the WNBA title as soon as this afternoon.
LIVE UPDATES: WNBA Finals Game 4
See below for On Her Turf’s guide to the 2022 WNBA Playoffs, which includes a complete TV schedule, details on how to watch, results from previous rounds, and info on the new playoff format. This guide will continue to be updated throughout the 2022 WNBA Playoffs so bookmark this page and check back for updates.
2022 WNBA Finals Schedule: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun
Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are if necessary
- Game #1 — Sunday, September 11 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
- Las Vegas won, 67-64 (3pm ET on ABC)
- Game #2 — Tuesday, September 13 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
- Las Vegas won, 85-71 (9pm ET on ESPN)
- Game #3 — Thursday, September 15 — Las Vegas at Connecticut
- Connecticut won, 105-76 (9pm ET on ESPN)
- Game #4 — Sunday, September 18 — Las Vegas at Connecticut
- 4pm ET on ESPN
- Game #5* — Tuesday, September 20 — Connecticut at Las Vegas
- 9pm ET on ESPN
2022 WNBA Playoffs – First Round Results and Scores
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
AWAY TEAM
|
HOME TEAM
|
GAME #
|
LOCAL TIME
|
EASTERN TIME
|
TV CHANNEL
|
RESULT AND SCORE
|Wednesday
|8/17/22
|New York Liberty
|Chicago Sky
|1
|7:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|New York won, 98-91
|Wednesday
|8/17/22
|Phoenix Mercury
|Las Vegas Aces
|1
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Las Vegas won, 79-63
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|Dallas Wings
|Connecticut Sun
|1
|8:00 PM
|8:00 PM
|ESPNU+NBA TV
|Connecticut won, 93-68
|Thursday
|8/18/22
|Washington Mystics
|Seattle Storm
|1
|7:00 PM
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Seattle won, 86-83
|Saturday
|8/20/22
|New York Liberty
|Chicago Sky
|2
|11:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Chicago won, 100-62
|Saturday
|8/20/22
|Phoenix Mercury
|Las Vegas Aces
|2
|6:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Las Vegas won, 117-80, and clinched semifinal berth
|Sunday
|8/21/22
|Dallas Wings
|Connecticut Sun
|2
|12:00 PM
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|Dallas won, 89-79
|Sunday
|8/21/22
|Washington Mystics
|Seattle Storm
|2
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Seattle won, 97-84, and clinched semifinal berth
|Tuesday
|8/23/22
|Chicago Sky
|New York Liberty
|3
|9:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|Chicago won, 90-72, and clinched semifinal berth
|Wednesday
|8/24/22
|Connecticut Sun
|Dallas Wings
|3
|8:00 PM
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|Connecticut won, 73-58, and clinched semifinal berth
2022 WNBA Semifinals – Results and Scores
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
AWAY TEAM
|
HOME TEAM
|
GAME #
|
EASTERN TIME
|
TV CHANNEL
|
RESULT AND SCORE
|Sunday
|8/28/22
|Seattle Storm
|Las Vegas Aces
|1
|4:00 PM
|ESPN
|Seattle won, 76-73
|Sunday
|8/28/22
|Connecticut Sun
|Chicago Sky
|1
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Connecticut won, 68-63
|Wednesday
|8/31/22
|Connecticut Sun
|Chicago Sky
|2
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Chicago won, 85-77
|Wednesday
|8/31/22
|Seattle Storm
|Las Vegas Aces
|2
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Las Vegas won, 78-73
|Sunday
|9/4/22
|Chicago Sky
|Connecticut Sun
|3
|1:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Chicago won, 76-72
|Sunday
|9/4/22
|Las Vegas Aces
|Seattle Storm
|3
|3:00 PM
|ABC
|Las Vegas won, 110-98 (OT)
|Tuesday
|9/6/22
|Chicago Sky
|Connecticut Sun
|4
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Connecticut won, 104-80
|Tuesday
|9/6/22
|Las Vegas Aces
|Seattle Storm
|4
|10:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Las Vegas won, 97-92, and clinched WNBA Finals berth
|Thursday
|9/8/22
|Connecticut Sun
|Chicago Sky
|5
|8:00 PM
|ESPN2
|Connecticut won, 72-63, and clinched WNBA Finals berth
How do the WNBA Playoffs work?
A new format is in use for the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.
First Round:
In a change from the previous playoff format, all eight teams will participate in a best-of-three first round. The bracket will be seeded with the No. 1 team playing against the No. 8 team, and so on. The higher ranked team will host the first two games in the series. The lower ranked team will host the third game in the series (if necessary).
WNBA Semifinals:
The four winners of the best-of-three series will move on to a best-of-five semifinal round. Teams will not be reseeded following the first round. As in years past, the higher ranked team will host games 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary), while the lower ranked team will host games 3 and 4 (if necessary).
WNBA Finals:
The two winning teams from the semifinal round will play in a best-of-five WNBA Finals series, which will use the same host format as the semifinal round.
Which teams are in the running for the 2022 WNBA Title?
At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams with the highest winning percentage (regardless of conference) clinched a spot in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs:
- Las Vegas Aces (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
Chicago Sky(eliminated in semifinal round)
- Connecticut Sun (clinched berth in 2022 WNBA Finals)
Seattle Storm(eliminated in semifinal round) Washington Mystics(eliminated in first round) Dallas Wings(eliminated in first round) New York Liberty(eliminated in first round) Phoenix Mercury(eliminated in first round)
Four teams that didn’t qualify for the WNBA playoffs:
- Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever
