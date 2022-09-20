2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: How to watch, who’s playing at Pinnacle CC

By Sep 20, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT
Nasa Hataoka of Japan walks off the fifth tee during the third round of the Kroger Queen City Championship.
Getty Images
The 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship returns to Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, this week for the 15th edition of the LPGA staple, which began in 2007 and has been held at Pinnacle CC since its inception. World No. 10 Nasa Hataoka from Japan leads the field as the defending champion from 2021, when she captured her second title at the Arkansas Championship and her career fifth title overall. The 23-year-old is aiming for her second victory of the season, after winning the 2022 Dio Implant LA Open in April.

The 54-hole event kicks off Friday and features 144 players competing for the $2,300,000 prize purse. The field will be cut to the top 70 and ties after 18 holes.

How to watch the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Coverage of the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, can be found on Golf Channel, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

  • Friday, Sept. 23: 8-10 a.m. ET; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 24: noon-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 25: noon-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

Who’s playing in the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Along with defending champ and world No. 10 Hataoka, the field features past winners Stacy Lewis (2014), Na Yeon Choi (2015) and So Yeon Ryu (2017). Other notable names in the field at Pinnacle CC include last week’s champion and first-time winner at the AmazingCre Portland Classic Andrea Lee, plus six of the top 10 players in the Rolex World Golf Rankings, featuring:

  • No. 2 Nelly Korda
  • No. 3 Minjee Lee
  • No. 4 Lydia Ko
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul
  • No. 7 Lexi Thompson

Past five champions of the Arkansas Championship

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2021 Nasa Hataoka 16-under 197 1 stroke Eun-Hee Ji, Minjee Lee
2020 Austin Ernst 20-under 193 2 strokes Anna Nordqvist
2019 Sung Hyun Park 18-under 195 1 stroke Danielle Kang, Hyo Joo Kim, Inbee Park
2018 Nasa Hataoka 21-under 192 6 strokes Austin Ernst
2017 So Yeon Ryu 18-under 195 2 strokes Amy Yang, Moriya Jutanugarn

Last time at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Nasa Hataoka entered the final round as the co-leader and emerged victorious on Sunday following a final-round 67, earning her second title of the season with a one-stroke win over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji at the 2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. Hataoka finished at 16-under 197, with her first and second rounds highlighted by a hole-in-one during each trip around Pinnacle CC. She made an ace during the first round at the par-3 11th hole followed up with another one during the second round at the par-3 sixth.

“My first win being here and of course the two holes-in-one, it kind of feels like it’s my power spot,” said Hataoka, who also set the tournament scoring record in 2018 with her 21-under 192 total.

More about Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club, which opened for play in 1990, was originally designed by renowned golf-course architect Don Sechrest, with 13-time PGA Tour winner Bruce Lietzke serving as a consultant. The course, which was redesigned by Randy Heckenkemper in 2009, will play as par 71 with an official yardage of 6,438 yards.

The first official winner of the Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle CC was Seon Hwa Lee in 2008. The 2007 event was deemed unofficial as just 18 holes were completed due to weather. Stacy Lewis, who played college golf at Arkansas and was an amateur at the time, led after the first round and was declared the unofficial winner. However, Lewis officially won the title in 2014, beating the formidable trio of Lydia Ko, Christie Kerr and Angela Stanford by a stoke. Hataoka, who also won in 2018, and Yani Tseng (2010, 2011 champion) are the only players to officially win the event twice.

With Brittney Griner still in jail, WNBA players are skipping Russia

Associated PressSep 20, 2022, 11:11 AM EDT
Brittney Griner arrives at her trial wearing a Phoenix basketball shirt
Getty Images
SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner’s highly publicized legal woes in Russia and the country’s invasion of Ukraine has the top WNBA players opting to take their talents elsewhere this offseason.

For the past few decades, Russia has been the preferred offseason destination for WNBA players to compete because of the high salaries that can exceed $1 million – nearly quadruple the base salary of top WNBA players — and the resources and amenities teams offered them.

That all has come to an abrupt end.

“Honestly my time in Russia has been wonderful, but especially with BG still wrongfully detained there, nobody’s going to go there until she’s home,” said Breanna Stewart, a Griner teammate on the Russian team that paid the duo millions. “I think that, you know, now, people want to go overseas and if the money is not much different, they want to be in a better place.”

Griner was arrested in February, then detained and later convicted on drug possession charges amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Griner was sentenced last month to nine years in prison.

Now, Stewart and other WNBA All-Stars, including Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot — who also have made millions of dollars playing in Russia — are going elsewhere this winter. All three played for Ekaterinburg, the same Russian team as Griner. That club won five EuroLeague titles in the past eight seasons and has been dominant for nearly two decades with former greats DeLisha Milton Jones and Diana Taurasi playing there.

Nearly a dozen WNBA players competed in Russia last winter and none of them are heading back this year.

After the World Cup tournament, Stewart is going to Turkey to play for Fenerbahçe. Top players can make a few hundred thousand dollars playing in Turkey, much less than their Russian salaries. Playing in Turkey also allows Stewart to be closer to her wife’s family in Spain.

“You want to have a better lifestyle, a better off-the-court experience, and just continue to appreciate other countries,” Stewart said.

Like Stewart, Vandersloot also isn’t headed back to Russia, choosing to play in Hungary where she obtained citizenship in 2016.

“I am Hungarian. I thought it would be special since I haven’t played there since I got the citizenship,” Vandersloot said.

The 33-year-old guard said a lot would have to change before she’d ever consider going back to Russia to play even though she has many fond memories of the Russian people.

“The thing about it is, we were treated so well by our club and made such strong relationships with those people, I would never close the door on that,” she said. “The whole situation with BG makes it really hard to think that it’s safe for anyone to go back there right now.”

Jones will be joining Stewart in Turkey, playing for Mersin. The 6-foot-6 Jones said she would consider going back to Russia if things change politically and Griner was back in the U.S.

The Griner situation also is weighing heavily on the minds of young WNBA players.

Rhyne Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, is playing in Italy this winter — her first overseas experience. She said was careful when deciding where she wanted to play.

“Everyone’s going to be a bit cautious seeing as this situation is happening,” she said.

It’s not just the American players who are no longer going to Russia. Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman, who stars for the Belgium national team, had played in Russia with Stewart, Jones and Vandersloot. She also is headed to Turkey this offseason.

The WNBA has also been trying to make staying home in the offseason a better option for players. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said at the WNBA Finals that top players could make up to $700,000 this year between base salary, marketing agreements and award bonuses. While only a select few players could reach that amount, roughly a dozen have decided to take league marketing agreements this offseason.

Las Vegas Aces win 2022 WNBA Championship, highlights from WNBA Finals Game 4

By Sep 18, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Finals - Game Four
Getty Images
The Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday, winning the best-of-five series against the Connecticut Sun, 3-1. It marks the first WNBA title in franchise history for the Aces.

On Her Turf provided live updates during Game 4. See below to relive how the decisive game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, unfolded.

2022 WNBA Finals – Game 4 Live Updates

Fourth quarter highlights:

10:00 Q4: It could all come down to this. The Aces, up 53-49, are 10 minutes away from their first WNBA title. But anyone counting out Connecticut hasn’t watched this team play this season.

7:01 Q4: DeWanna Bonner with a HUGE three-pointer. Connecticut still trails, but only by three (60-57).

6:25 Q4: And Brionna Jones makes it a one-point game. She’s three-for-three from the floor this afternoon.

6:05 Q4: And another huge three-pointer, this one from Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces.

3:46 Q4: DeWanna Bonner makes three free throws in a row after getting fouled by Kelsey Plum.

2:22 Q4: Courtney Williams puts the Sun into the lead, 69-67. Connecticut on an 8-0 run.

1:39 Q4: Riquna Williams of the Aces with two huge three-pointers, back-to-back. Las Vegas leads 73-71.

0:53: AND ANOTHER ONE FROM RIQUNA WILLIAMS (video embedded below). Williams, in her second season with the Aces, is having a huge impact in the final moments of this game. She averaged just 6.7 points per game during the regular season.

0:48 4Q: OOF. Connecticut’s chances just got a whole lot tougher as DeWanna Bonner turns the ball over on an inbound. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson just grabs the ball out of the air and makes it look easy.

0:18: The Connecticut Sun, normally so even keeled, looking very frantic in these final moments. You can feel their championship hopes slipping away.

0:00 Q4: THE LAS VEGAS ACES ARE THE 2022 WNBA CHAMPIONS. Final score: 78-71.

While digging into the archives the other day, I found this headline from a March 1999 edition of the Denver Post. Maybe, after all these years, people will finally stop underestimating Becky Hammon.

Third quarter highlights:

8:41 Q3: Back-to-back three-pointers. First from Chelsea Gray of the Aces… then Natisha Hiedeman of the Sun responds on the next play.

6:40 Q3: Does the second half already feel like a different game to anyone else? So much more offensive momentum than in the first half.

0:00 Q3: At the end of the third quarter, Las Vegas leads 53-49.

Halftime:

A couple key stats to keep in mind…

  • Both teams with a lot of turnovers. Nine from Las Vegas, eight from the Connecticut Sun.
  • Both teams also missing a lot of shots. The Aces finished the half with a field goal percentage of 33.3%, the Sun only slightly better (35.5%).

Second quarter highlights:

7:37 Q2: And the Aces aren’t letting the Sun get any momentum. 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson makes it 23-15.

6:50 Q2: And a double technical foul is assessed to the Sun’s Natisha Hiedeman and the Aces’ Kelsey Plum. Plum fouled Hiedeman, who responded with a shove.

5:28 Q2: Courtney Williams gets Connecticut back on the board, ending a run by the Aces (video below). She’s the only Sun player to score so far this quarter.

2:47 Q2: Jonquel Jones!! Great block, denying A’ja Wilson (video below). Jones, the 2021 WNBA MVP, has *checks notes* ZERO POINTS so far today?!

2:19 Q2: Scratch that! Jonquel Jones gets her first points of the game, earning a free throw along the way. Aces lead 25-20.

1:21 Q2: And the Sun are back in this thing! (How many times have we said that during this year’s WNBA Playoffs?? Too many to count.) DeWanna Bonner ties it up, 25-25.

0:00 Q2: At the end of the half, it’s a two-point game. Las Vegas leads 30-28.

First quarter highlights:

10:00 Q1: Quick refresher: After going 0-2 in Las Vegas, the Sun kept their championship hopes alive with a dominant performance at home on Thursday. Alyssa Thomas recorded the first ever triple-double in WNBA Finals history, scoring 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

9:30 Q1: The Connecticut Sun get on the board first thanks to DeWanna Bonner.

5:11 Q1: Chelsea Gray is doing her thing. She’s got five points so far, with the Aces leading 13-6. And then she runs into Sun coach Curt Miller, who is trying to call a timeout.

Quick refresher on Gray’s postseason dominance: she averaged 13.7 points per game during the regular season. During the WNBA Playoffs, though? 21.9 points per game.

2:41 1Q: Riquna Williams with a three-pointer (video below). The Las Vegas Aces on a 12-0 run, currently leading 16-6.

1:12 Q1: Ugh. DeWanna Bonner goes down. She’s getting checked out by medical staff as Connecticut takes a time out. On a replay, it appears she is elbowed in the stomach by Chelsea Gray.

0:46 Q1: And the Sun have turned it around. Alyssa Thomas cuts the Aces’ lead to four points (16-12).

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces — What they’re saying:

Jonquel Jones on the Connecticut Sun’s mindset heading into game four of the WNBA Finals:

“The mindset is to make sure that we come out aggressively. We have to have that same energy, or even better than last game. They’re (Aces) going to give us their best shot. They don’t want it to go to five games, and we do. Both teams are going to be playing really hard basketball, really tough basketball and we have to make sure that we’re affecting the game in the ways we need to come up with a W.”

Courtney Williams on what the Connecticut Sun needs to do to win game four:

“Contain Chelsea Gray and A’ja (Wilson). I think they are the head of the snake over there and we have to do our best to try and contain them.”

Chelsea Gray on how the Aces are feeling heading into game four of the WNBA Finals:

“Confident in who we are. Knowing that we’re going to do better this time coming out, on both ends, make some adjustments and get right to it. And compete and try and win a title.”

Jackie Young on how it would feel to win the WNBA title on Sunday afternoon:

“It’s something that you dream of as a little girl, something you work for your whole life and I’m just excited for the opportunity. We have one more game to get the job done and it starts on the defensive end for us.”

