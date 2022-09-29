Crystal Dunn returns to USWNT roster five months after giving birth

Crystal Dunn was named to the USWNT roster for two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain, marking her first official selection since giving birth to son Marcel in May.
Dunn made her NWSL return with the Portland Thorns earlier this month and also trained with the U.S. team as a non-rostered player ahead of friendlies vs. Nigeria.
In addition to Dunn, the 24-player roster features a veteran core of Alyssa Naeher, Becky Sauerbrunn, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, and Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Morgan was not named to the USWNT roster due to a knee injury. While U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski did not provide details of the injury, he noted that “if this was a World Cup final, Alex was going to be on this trip and was going to play, no question.”
Other roster highlights include 17-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who becomes the first player born in 2004 to receive a USWNT call-up. Thomas, a high senior, plays club soccer for the U-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team.
“We are very excited for her, very excited about her potential and qualities and looking forward to seeing how she will turn out in our environment,” Andonovski said of Thompson. “This camp is not make it or break it. It’s a first experience for her, it’s just something that she shouldn’t even worry about.”
The USWNT also includes a handful of players who have made their USWNT breakthrough this season — thanks in part to both strong NWSL play and injuries to more veteran players. That list includes the likes of Naomi Girma (7 caps), Taylor Kornieck (5 caps), Hailie Mace (5 caps), Sam Coffey (1 cap), and Savannah DeMelo (0 caps).
Andonovski on Thursday called Coffey, a midfielder for the Portland Thorns, a candidate for NWSL MVP.
USWNT Roster for October 2022 Friendlies vs. England and Spain
Goalkeepers (3):
- Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)
- Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
Defenders(7):
- Alana Cook (OL Reign)
- Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)
- Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)
- Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)
- Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current)
- Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC)
Midfielders (8):
- Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC)
- Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC)
- Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA)
- Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC)
- Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)
- Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)
- Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)
- Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)
Forwards (6):
- Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit)
- Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)
- Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
- Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)
- Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy)
