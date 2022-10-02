OL Reign wins 2022 NWSL Shield, Gotham denies Thorns

The OL Reign won the 2022 NWSL Shield on Saturday with a 3-0 win against the Orlando Pride — and more than a little help from Gotham FC.
Heading into Saturday’s slate of games, it appeared likely that the Portland Thorns would walk away with the regular season title. The Thorns controlled their own destiny; all they had to do was beat Gotham, the last-ranked team in the league.
Instead, Gotham scored more goals on against the No. 1 team in the league than it had in its past eight games combined, coming back from a two-goal deficit to finish with a 3-3 draw.
“We didn’t want that to be celebrated on our field,” Betos said.
“No one celebrates on our field, except for us,” echoed Ifeoma Onumonu.
“It’s definitely a painful one right now,” said Portland head coach Rhian Wilkinson. “Gotham came out to deliver a performance that they could put a full stop on a very challenging season. I thought it was really one of our weaker games all season, which is the frustration.”
Midge Purce had a particularly strong showing for Gotham just days after not being named to the latest USWNT roster.
“I think Midge Purce had a great game, and she caused a lot of problems,” Portland and USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn said.
After Portland squandered its opportunity to clinch the Shield, the OL Reign were on a mission.
“You can imagine the energy that was in the locker room before the start of the game, just knowing what was on the line,” said Megan Rapinoe. “Having everything in our hands is exactly how we wanted it.”
It was Rapinoe, in her 100th appearance, who put the Reign up 1-0 in the eighth minute. Jordyn Huitema and Bethany Balcer also notched tallies in the 3-0 win.
The win marks the OL Reign’s third NWSL Shield and first since 2015. Each OL Reign player will receive a $10,000 bonus after sponsor Carmax pledged to double the Shield prize money from the CBA minimum of $5,000.
The crowd of 10,746 at Lumen Field also broke the club’s largest standalone attendance record.
Crystal Dunn was named to the USWNT roster for two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain, marking her first official selection since giving birth to son Marcel in May.
Dunn made her NWSL return with the Portland Thorns earlier this month and also trained with the U.S. team as a non-rostered player ahead of friendlies vs. Nigeria.
In addition to Dunn, the 24-player roster features a veteran core of Alyssa Naeher, Becky Sauerbrunn, Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh, and Megan Rapinoe.
Alex Morgan was not named to the USWNT roster due to a knee injury. While U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski did not provide details of the injury, he noted that “if this was a World Cup final, Alex was going to be on this trip and was going to play, no question.”
Other roster highlights include 17-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who becomes the first player born in 2004 to receive a USWNT call-up. Thomas, a high senior, plays club soccer for the U-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team.
“We are very excited for her, very excited about her potential and qualities and looking forward to seeing how she will turn out in our environment,” Andonovski said of Thompson. “This camp is not make it or break it. It’s a first experience for her, it’s just something that she shouldn’t even worry about.”
The USWNT also includes a handful of players who have made their USWNT breakthrough this season — thanks in part to both strong NWSL play and injuries to more veteran players. That list includes the likes of Naomi Girma (7 caps), Taylor Kornieck (5 caps), Hailie Mace (5 caps), Sam Coffey (1 cap), and Savannah DeMelo (0 caps).
Andonovski on Thursday called Coffey, a midfielder for the Portland Thorns, a candidate for NWSL MVP.
USWNT Roster for October 2022 Friendlies vs. England and Spain
It’s been 20 years since the same nation held both the Olympic and world volleyball titles at the same time, but libero Justine Wong-Orantes is looking to help lead Team USA accomplish that very feat at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships in the Netherlands and Poland. Competition began on Friday and the U.S. is currently 2-0 after group play wins against Kazakhstan and Canada.
“We’re trying to win, for sure,” Wong-Orantes told On Her Turf. “I think, especially with the new turn of the program and the new year of the quad, we just have a really nice blend of veterans and also newcomers on the team.”
The 14-woman roster for Team USA, which is ranked No. 1 in the world and won its first Olympic title last summer, features six players from that gold-medal-winning team. And while Wong-Orantes is among the 2021 U.S. Olympic team veterans, she’s still a relative newcomer to international play.
The Southern California native enjoyed a notable junior career – she was 12 when she became the youngest female to ever earn an AAA rating in beach volleyball – and was a standout collegian at Nebraska, where she was a member of the 2015 NCAA championship team. But Wong-Orantes followed a different path upon graduation, initially choosing not to go overseas to play professionally.
While she was first selected for the U.S. national team in 2016 and played a handful of international tournaments in the following years, it wasn’t until she started playing professionally in Germany in 2019 that she saw the potential to elevate her position on the roster. In particular, the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics gave her an additional year of overseas experience, which she calls “a blessing in disguise.”
“I just felt like I was still in that developmental stage,” she said. “And a whole year postponement allowed me to go overseas and really get all the touches, all the repetitions, and just kind of expose myself to international volleyball another year. So I was, in hindsight, pretty thankful for that COVID season because I got an extra year under my belt, and I think that just gave me a ton of confidence.”
Ahead of the Olympics, Wong-Orantes earned “best libero” honors at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball National League in Rimini, Italy, which helped secure her spot on the Olympic roster. In Tokyo, she followed up with another standout performance and was named best libero of the Olympic tournament.
As to how the Wong-Orantes transformed into one of the world’s top liberos, she points to her background as a beach volleyball player. She began competing at age 8, and her first partner was Sara Hughes, a star on the AVP Pro Tour who also won two NCAA titles with USC.
“I think having that background and just the court awareness that beach volleyball forces you to have allowed me to really have a good read on the game,” said Wong-Orantes. “I think that’s what makes a great libero is just reading and always being reactive towards the ball.”
Wong-Orantes also credits the assistance of mental coach Sue Enquist, a former UCLA softball coach and U.S. national team coach, who now helps teams work on their culture and relationships. Enquist began working with the U.S. volleyball team during the pandemic and has continued in her role ever since.
“We just worked on a lot of stuff within ourselves, within our program, how to communicate with each other off the court, and I think that honestly propelled us into such a high, high level with how we worked with each other, and then that transferred onto the court,” explained Wong-Orantes, who noted the team has Enquist on speed dial while at the World Championship. “I really commend Sue. I just really give a lot of praise to her because I think our culture was never bad, but I think [she] just transformed into a different level.”
Wong-Orantes said she and her U.S. teammates are on their toes for the world championships, which features twice as many teams (24) as the Olympics and a “more grueling” format.
“It’s going to be a long tournament, and I think we’re really going to need all 14 of us that are here. I’m pretty certain that, at any given moment, someone’s going to be called on and someone’s going to need to step up in big moments.”