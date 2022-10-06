Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life’ in Russia, wife says in interview

Oct 6, 2022
US basketball player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner’s wife said in an interview aired Thursday.

Cherelle Griner told “CBS Mornings” that her wife, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was playing in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is afraid of being forgotten by the United States.

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner said.

She said Brittney Griner told her in a phone call that she felt “like my life just doesn’t matter.”

“Like, y’all don’t see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?” Cherelle Griner quoted her wife as saying. It wasn’t clear when the call took place.

Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Her defense lawyers said she had been prescribed cannabis for pain. The WNBA star said she had inadvertently packed them and had no criminal intent.

She is appealing her prison sentence; the hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25. But Cherelle Griner said after that hearing, her wife could potentially be moved to a labor camp elsewhere in Russia.

“My brain can’t even fathom it,” she said in the CBS interview.

President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner at the White House last month. He also sat down with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, another American currently imprisoned in Russia. The Biden administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home. The administration has not provided specifics about its proposal, but a person familiar with the matter previously confirmed it had offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the U.S.

Cherelle Griner said the president is “doing what he can, but there’s another party in this situation.” She said it’s going to take Russian President Vladimir Putin changing his mindset.

Though Brittney Griner was arrested in February – amid escalated tensions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the couple did not speak on the phone until August. Cherelle Griner said the first conversation was “just so delightful” and felt optimistic that her wife would survive the ordeal. But the second conversation, she said, “was the most disturbing phone call I’ve ever experienced.”

“You could hear that she was not OK,” Cherelle Griner said.

Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule and more

Oct 6, 2022
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Getty Images
The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, begins this week in New Zealand and continues through the championship on November 12. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand enters as the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name; in 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated throughout the tournament.

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC.

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 9:

  • Encore: United States vs. Italy – 1-3 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Encore: United States vs. Japan – 10 a.m.-Noon (CNBC*)
  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 23:

  • Encore: Canada vs. United States – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal 3 – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 4 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

‘The players are not doing well’: Becky Sauerbrunn calls for change following Yates report

Oct 4, 2022
Nigeria v United States
Getty Images
Less than 24 hours after a scathing report detailing abuse in women’s soccer was released, U.S. women’s national soccer team captain Becky Sauerbrunn answered the question she knew was coming.

“The players are not doing well,” she said from London ahead of Friday’s USWNT-England game at Wembley.

The U.S. Soccer-commissioned report, which was conducted by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spalding, found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer.

“We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” Sauerbrunn continued. “We are angry that it took a third-party investigation. We are angry that it took an article in the Athletic and the Washington Post and numerous others.

“We’re angry that it took over 200 people sharing their trauma to get to this point, right now. And we’re angry that it took Mana (Shim) and Sinead (Farrelly) and Erin (Simon) and Kaiya (McCullough) and Alex (Morgan) and Christen (Press) and Sam (Johnson) to repeatedly ask people in authority to take their abuse and their concerns seriously.”

Sauerbrunn went on to say she believes “every owner and executive and U.S. Soccer official who has repeatedly failed the players, and failed to protect the players, and have not participated fully in these investigations should be gone.”

Sauerbrunn, who plays in the NWSL for the Portland Thorns, was later asked to confirm that that includes Thorns/Timbers CEO and owner Merritt Paulson.

“It includes everyone that has continued to fail the players time and time again,” she said.

The Yates report detailed how Paulson failed to take action and continued to support former Thorns head coach Paul Riley after Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion. Portland’s President of Soccer, Gavin Wilkinson, accused the player who raised the complaint of “putting Riley in a bad position” and said that he would “hire (Riley) in a heartbeat,” while President of Business Mike Golub has been accused of creating a disrespectful work environment that was especially toxic for women and working mothers.

Even current U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone experienced this environment. She told investigators that in 2013, while serving as Portland Thorns coach, Golub asked her, “What’s on your bucket list besides sleeping with me?”

The Yates report also notes that the Thorns were uncooperative with their investigation, despite making public statements to the contrary.

“The Portland Thorns interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents,” the report says.

In addition to the U.S. Soccer-commissioned Yates report, a joint investigation from the NWSL and NWSL Players Association will be released later this year.

Shortly before Sauerbrunn began speaking, Paulson issued a statement saying that, effective today, he is removing himself from all Thorns-related decision making until the NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation is published, and that Wilkinson and Golub will do the same.

That said, Paulson’s statement included no indication that he plans to sell the team or remove himself from the Portland Timbers operations.

USWNT defender Alana Cook, who joined Sauerbrunn for Tuesday’s media session, expressed her disappointment that so much of this has fallen to the players.

“It shouldn’t be on us any longer,” Cook said. “We deserve an environment where we get to go out and play and enjoy doing what we do. And we deserve to be in an environment that’s safe and protects that joy.”

