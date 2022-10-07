England defeats USWNT 2-1 at Wembley: Highlights, live updates and more

By Oct 7, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
England v United States - Women's International Friendly - Wembley Stadium
The USWNT and England met today at Wembley Stadium in a friendly for the ages. On Her Turf provided live updates of the match, which England won 2-1. See below to relive how the game unfolded.

USA vs. England — Live Updates from the First Half

Players from England and the United States are wearing teal armbands to “stand in solidarity with sexual violence survivors.” Prior to kickoff, both teams came together to pose for a photo with a “Protect the Players” banner. (In addition there was also a moment of silence for the recent stadium stampede in Indonesia, where 125 people died and hundreds were injured.)

England v United States - Women's International Friendly - Wembley Stadium
10′: England scores! Lauren Hemp taps the ball past U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (video below).

20′: Oof. A couple of rough collisions so far today, including just now as U.S. defender Emily Fox took a shoulder to the face. She gets subbed out and is replaced by Hailie Mace.

28′: The U.S. equalizes! Lindsey Horan does a great job of forcing a turnover and gets the ball to Sophia Smith, who finds the back of the net (video below).

32′: After VAR review, U.S. defender Hailie Mace is given a yellow card for a high boot and England is awarded a penalty. Georgia Stanway converts, with U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher diving in the wrong direction (video below).

36′: And the U.S. equalizes — again! Trinity Rodman makes it 2-2. Megan Rapinoe does a great job of bringing defender Lucy Bronze to the far post and slipping the ball over to Rodman.

38′: SCRATCH THAT. Rodman’s goal is called back due to an offsides ruling. A very surprising, and honestly, very confusing call. England leads 2-1 again.

And even Alex Morgan (who is out with a knee injury) is weighing in on the “offside” call. Glad I’m not the only one who is confused…

45+3′: And that’s the half. England leads 2-1. Some rough moments out there — both physically and tactically — but also a lot of positive takeaways for both teams. The USWNT should take some confidence in the goal that could’ve (should’ve?) been. Plus, given the very inexperienced lineup — and all they’ve been through in recent days — it felt like the pieces were starting to come together out there as the half continued.

USWNT vs. England — Live Updates from the Second Half

60′: Megan Rapinoe takes a shot, which is deflected by an England defender. The U.S. is definitely upping the pressure this half.

63′: And Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey are subbing in for the USWNT. It’s Dunn’s first appearance for the USWNT since giving birth to her son in May.

This is Coffey’s first time traveling internationally with the USWNT. I caught up with her ahead of the Portland Thorns’ final regular season game last week and the NWSL rookie told me she is excited to learn as much as she can from the experience.

68′: England making a substitution of its own as Ella Toone comes in for Fran Kirby.

74′: Wow. Naomi Girma, for the second time tonight, outsprinting an England forward to reach to a critical ball before her opponent. Girma, an NWSL rookie with the San Diego Wave, made her USWNT debut earlier this year.

81′: After initially awarding the USWNT a penalty for an England handball, the call is (rightfully!) overturned on VAR review.

83′: And 17-year-old Alyssa Thompson is subbing into the game, along with Becky Sauerbrunn and Ashley Sanchez.

Thomas, a high school senior who plays club soccer for the U-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team, earns her first USWNT cap by replacing Megan Rapinoe, who is more than twice her age.

90 + 4′: And that’s the match. England wins 2-1.

A couple post-game thoughts: England definitely looked like the stronger team today (as evidenced by their 69% possession percentage, in addition to the 2-1 score). Still, a lot of positive takeaways for the USWNT, especially given their less experienced lineup and the tumultuous week following the release of the Yates report.

I can’t get over how composed Naomi Girma looked out in just her eighth cap for the USWNT.

The final attendance at Wembley was 76,893 — so lower than anticipated and no doubt hampered by the soggy conditions. Still marks the biggest crowd to attend a USWNT friendly, though.

USWNT vs. England — Pre-Game Notes:

Today’s game should be the USWNT’s toughest test in over a year, as the reigning World Cup champions take on the 2022 European Champions. Still, the match comes at the end of a tumultuous week for the women’s soccer community, following the release of the U.S. Soccer-commissioned Yates report on Monday.

“The players are not doing well,” USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn said Tuesday. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry.”

The juxtaposition of Monday’s report and Friday’s historic game — which is expected to break multiple attendance records (more below) — is especially tough.

“Just to have to deal with that on such an incredible occasion, to be here at Wembley and be able to participate in this game, which is so exciting — the juxtaposition is ridiculous,” USWNT and OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe said Thursday.

How to watch the USWNT vs. England at Wembley

Fans in the United States can watch the USWNT vs. England on FOX. The pre-game broadcast begins at 2:30pm ET and the match kicks off at 3pm ET (8pm local).

USWNT Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Trinity Rodman, Sofia Huerta, Lindsey Horan (C), Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Emily Fox

England Starting XI

Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, Millie Bright (C), Alex Greenwood, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Chloe Kelly

Which women’s soccer attendance records could be broken?

General admission tickets for today’s USA-ENG match sold out in 15 minutes, making it the fastest sellout in women’s soccer history. More than 80,000 fans are expected to pack into Wembley to watch the USWNT vs. England on Friday. Here are a few of the attendance records to keep an eye on.

  • The USA-England match is expected to be the second-highest attended USWNT match in history, behind only the 1999 World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl (90,185).
  • This match is expected to break the record for the largest crowd to watch the USWNT outside of the United States. The current record, 80,203, was also set at Wembley during the gold medal game at the 2012 London Olympics.
  • This match is expected to break the record for most fans to watch a USWNT friendly. The current record, 49,504, was set during a USA-Portugal Friendly in Philadelphia in August 2019)
  • Some England national team records could also be broken, depending on just how many fans show up. In July, 87,192 fans were in attendance at Wembley for the Women’s European Championship final featuring England vs. Germany. That game broke the record for largest attendance in Euro history — men’s or women’s. It also broke the record for the most spectators to watch a women’s game in England.

Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule and more

By Oct 6, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, begins this week in New Zealand and continues through the championship on November 12. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand enters as the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name; in 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated throughout the tournament.

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC.

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 9:

  • Encore: United States vs. Italy – 1-3 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Encore: United States vs. Japan – 10 a.m.-Noon (CNBC*)
  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 23:

  • Encore: Canada vs. United States – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal 3 – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 4 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life’ in Russia, wife says in interview

Associated PressOct 6, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
US basketball player Brittney Griner (C) is escorted by police before a hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow.
WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner’s wife said in an interview aired Thursday.

Cherelle Griner told “CBS Mornings” that her wife, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was playing in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is afraid of being forgotten by the United States.

“She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner said.

She said Brittney Griner told her in a phone call that she felt “like my life just doesn’t matter.”

“Like, y’all don’t see the need to get me back home? Am I just nothing?” Cherelle Griner quoted her wife as saying. It wasn’t clear when the call took place.

Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow. Her defense lawyers said she had been prescribed cannabis for pain. The WNBA star said she had inadvertently packed them and had no criminal intent.

She is appealing her prison sentence; the hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25. But Cherelle Griner said after that hearing, her wife could potentially be moved to a labor camp elsewhere in Russia.

“My brain can’t even fathom it,” she said in the CBS interview.

President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner at the White House last month. He also sat down with Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, another American currently imprisoned in Russia. The Biden administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home. The administration has not provided specifics about its proposal, but a person familiar with the matter previously confirmed it had offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer imprisoned in the U.S.

Cherelle Griner said the president is “doing what he can, but there’s another party in this situation.” She said it’s going to take Russian President Vladimir Putin changing his mindset.

Though Brittney Griner was arrested in February – amid escalated tensions because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the couple did not speak on the phone until August. Cherelle Griner said the first conversation was “just so delightful” and felt optimistic that her wife would survive the ordeal. But the second conversation, she said, “was the most disturbing phone call I’ve ever experienced.”

“You could hear that she was not OK,” Cherelle Griner said.

