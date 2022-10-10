Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, results and scores

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Getty Images
The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand is the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC.

Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule:

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Encore: United States vs. Japan – 10 a.m.-Noon (CNBC*)
  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 23:

  • Encore: Canada vs. United States – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal 3 – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 4 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

Yates report takeaways extend beyond NWSL: ‘Guardrails’ are essential for women’s pro sports

By Oct 10, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
Soccer players from the U.S. and England pose for a photo with a "protect the players" banner
Getty Images
U.S. Soccer and the NWSL were so focused on putting and keeping players on the field that protecting those players fell by the wayside.

That was one of the key takeaways from the U.S. Soccer-commissioned report released last week. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates and the law firm King & Spalding found that emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer and that league’s lack of basic workplace protections created an environment in which abuse could thrive.

“They did not institute the most basic of workplace protections,” the report explains. “For most of the League’s history, there was no anti-harassment policy, no anti-retaliation policy, and no anti-fraternization policy. Nor were there independent reporting lines, coaching codes of conduct, or any guidelines regarding the due diligence necessary to hire a coach. Most teams did not have human resource functions, and if they did, some teams did not believe those services were available to players.”

The report continues: “Without basic protections in place, what followed, almost inevitably, was the systemic abuse of players.”

It wasn’t until the spring of 2021, the start of the NWSL’s ninth season, that the league published its first anti-harassment policy. And that was only after 240 players — organized by Alex Morgan — sent then NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird a letter demanding workplace protections and a way to report complaints. (The current policy can be found here.)

While the Yates report focused on the NWSL and U.S. Soccer, its takeaways are broadly applicable to other leagues.

“We hope that other leagues, other teams, other Federations look inward. The whole goal of this is so that no one else suffers from the abuse that so many players in this league have faced,” said USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn. “If that takes people (being) introspective and creating policies and anti-harassment policies — things that we were very late doing — no better time to start than right now.”

Following publication of the Yates report, On Her Turf surveyed women’s professional sports leagues that compete in the U.S. about whether they have an active anti-harassment policy in place. Here is a summary of the survey:

  • WNBA players and employees are covered by a “Respect in the Workplace Policy.” The league mandates yearly training and provides an anonymous workplace hotline for reporting complaints.
  • In a statement, the LPGA said it “has had anti-harassment policies in place for its players and staff for more than a decade.” Additionally, the organization said it regularly reviews and updates these policies “to provide maximum protection to players and staff.”
  • The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) official rulebook can be found here (the relevant section of the Code of Conduct, which has been in place for over a decade, is on pages 306-310). A spokesperson for the WTA also said that the organization has a department staffed by qualified mental health practitioners that helps “educate and inform players on matters of personal safety and on WTA procedures, resources and support systems for suspected abuse. … Additionally, WTA staff with roles involving close player interaction are provided additional training to help with early identification and support of at-risk players and to guide players to the appropriate athlete assistance team for help.”
  • Athletes Unlimited (AU) — which organizes tournaments in basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, and softball — has an anti-harassment policy that can be found here.
  • The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) directed On Her Turf to its ‘Equal Employment Opportunity Policy‘ and confirmed that players are covered by the policy. PHF SVP of Communications Paul Krotz also told On Her Turf that “this area has been prioritized and discussed in internal meetings with players and staff members. The current policy is being reviewed with the intent to launch new and increased resources for the upcoming season.”
  • The Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) has a Safe Sport policy that can be found here (page 15).

On Her Turf also reached out to four organizations that are in the process of launching leagues about their plans for player safety policies.

  • The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), a player-led organization that is aiming to launch its own women’s pro hockey league next year, says player safety policies (including an anti-harassment policy) will be implemented from the beginning of their planned league. “Our board has consisted (of) all players from the launch of the PWHPA, and creating a professional, safe environment has been a top priority all along. Every decision made is with a player-first mentality,” PWHPA media consultant Ashley McLellan said in a statement. The PWHPA formed in 2019 after over 200 players stepped away from the ice due to low wages, a lack of healthcare benefits, and poor working conditions.
  • Women’s Professional Fastpitch (WPF) — which was founded by USA Softball, USSSA, and Smash It Sports — played its first exhibition games this year, but will officially launch in 2023. WPF Commissioner Lauren Chamberlain told On Her Turf that a draft of the league’s anti-harassment policy is currently going through legal review and will be active for the inaugural 2023 season.
  • The USL Super League, a Division II women’s soccer league that is slated to launch in August 2023, plans to have an anti-harassment policy in place ahead of its first season and says it is taking the Yates report into consideration as it finalizes that policy.
  • The Women’s Independent Soccer League (WISL), a Division II women’s league with a 2024 launch year, plans to finalize its league-wide anti-harassment policy ahead of its first season and is also pressing individual clubs to have their own policies. “To us, it’s all about creating a safe and supporting environment,” managing director Lynn Berling-Manuel said. “And a safe supportive environment means everyone — players, coaches, front office personnel, the entire organization — there needs to be a clear series of action that will take place when you report a problem.”

Despite billing itself as a professional league, the Yates report found that the NWSL’s lacking infrastructure — from poor training and playing facilities to dangerous living situations — resulted in an environment that was far from professional.

“In the haste to get the League off the ground, the Federation conducted limited financial due diligence on the new league’s prospective owners and did not put in place the infrastructure or planning necessary to support the League over the long haul,” the report says.

“Truth Be Told,” an ESPN E60 on the NWSL that premiered last week, provided additional insight on how the league’s startup mindset and cost-cutting measures — from salaries as low as $6,000 to the use of host families to the absence of a union — led to widespread issues.

“You would have thought that, in launching a business, there were some pretty basic things you could look at: background checks, anti-discrimination policy, an anti-harassment policy, an HR person,” NWSL Players Association executive director Meghann Burke told E60. “(No one was saying) you’re not going to use a trash can to do ice baths. We’re going to give you a bathroom that’s not the woods. We’re not going to provide adequate medical staffing, we’re not going to provide adequate training facilities. It was a severe control of costs without, on the flip side, a plan for how to grow revenue.”

“The standards were low — very low — but we just wanted to play,” USWNT and San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan said of the players’ initial mindset.

“The league was set up hastily, in a way that got it off the ground and gave us a place to play — and I think every player would say that we’re thankful and appreciative for that — but it was also done with absolutely zero guardrails. And that’s just unacceptable,” USWNT and OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe told media last week.

Even if NWSL players wanted to speak up, fear of seeing the league collapse kept them silent.

“Players were also repeatedly enlisted in the effort to keep the League afloat by protecting it from scandal and were told to be grateful that they had an opportunity to play professional soccer at all,” the Yates report explains. “The threat of team or league failure was acute and persistent. The NWSL was the third attempt to field a women’s professional league and was established with low capital requirements to ensure the league had eight teams. Many teams seemed to be one bad season away from shuttering. Players reported being told by Federation leadership and certain team owners that the League was not commercially successful enough to warrant further financial investment, and that the only way to ensure the League’s survival was for players to support the League.”

“I think everyone was afraid to ultimately cause the league’s demise,” USWNT and Washington Spirit goalie Aubrey Kingsbury told E60. “We knew it was fragile.”

Conditions in the NWSL have improved in the last year, thanks especially to the NWSL’s first ever collective bargaining agreement. But the Yates report recommends U.S. Soccer “strengthen player safety requirements in professional leagues” and consider whether “all owners are financially committed to the NWSL and are providing a professional environment that is safe and respectful of players” — two takeaways key for women’s leagues across the board.

“I think these hostile conditions that are kind of now being unearthed and publicly revealed, but it’s things that we’ve been dealing with for the entirety of our careers,” said USWNT and OL Reign defender Alana Cook. “We have gotten to this point because we have learned how to deal with the difficulties surrounding what we do.”

“We, as women soccer players, have faced a lot, not just in these last two years, but for a very long time,” echoed Sauerbrunn. “You have to enact as much change as you can, while also demanding more from those that have the power to do so.”

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

England defeats USWNT 2-1 at Wembley: Highlights, live updates and more

By Oct 7, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
England v United States - Women's International Friendly - Wembley Stadium
Getty Images
The USWNT and England met today at Wembley Stadium in a friendly for the ages. On Her Turf provided live updates of the match, which England won 2-1. See below to relive how the game unfolded.

USA vs. England — Live Updates from the First Half

Players from England and the United States are wearing teal armbands to “stand in solidarity with sexual violence survivors.” Prior to kickoff, both teams came together to pose for a photo with a “Protect the Players” banner. (In addition there was also a moment of silence for the recent stadium stampede in Indonesia, where 125 people died and hundreds were injured.)

England v United States - Women's International Friendly - Wembley Stadium
(Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

10′: England scores! Lauren Hemp taps the ball past U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (video below).

20′: Oof. A couple of rough collisions so far today, including just now as U.S. defender Emily Fox took a shoulder to the face. She gets subbed out and is replaced by Hailie Mace.

28′: The U.S. equalizes! Lindsey Horan does a great job of forcing a turnover and gets the ball to Sophia Smith, who finds the back of the net (video below).

32′: After VAR review, U.S. defender Hailie Mace is given a yellow card for a high boot and England is awarded a penalty. Georgia Stanway converts, with U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher diving in the wrong direction (video below).

36′: And the U.S. equalizes — again! Trinity Rodman makes it 2-2. Megan Rapinoe does a great job of bringing defender Lucy Bronze to the far post and slipping the ball over to Rodman.

38′: SCRATCH THAT. Rodman’s goal is called back due to an offsides ruling. A very surprising, and honestly, very confusing call. England leads 2-1 again.

And even Alex Morgan (who is out with a knee injury) is weighing in on the “offside” call. Glad I’m not the only one who is confused…

45+3′: And that’s the half. England leads 2-1. Some rough moments out there — both physically and tactically — but also a lot of positive takeaways for both teams. The USWNT should take some confidence in the goal that could’ve (should’ve?) been. Plus, given the very inexperienced lineup — and all they’ve been through in recent days — it felt like the pieces were starting to come together out there as the half continued.

Yates report takeaways extend beyond NWSL: ‘Guardrails’ are essential for women’s pro sports

USWNT vs. England — Live Updates from the Second Half

60′: Megan Rapinoe takes a shot, which is deflected by an England defender. The U.S. is definitely upping the pressure this half.

63′: And Crystal Dunn and Sam Coffey are subbing in for the USWNT. It’s Dunn’s first appearance for the USWNT since giving birth to her son in May.

This is Coffey’s first time traveling internationally with the USWNT. I caught up with her ahead of the Portland Thorns’ final regular season game last week and the NWSL rookie told me she is excited to learn as much as she can from the experience.

68′: England making a substitution of its own as Ella Toone comes in for Fran Kirby.

74′: Wow. Naomi Girma, for the second time tonight, outsprinting an England forward to reach to a critical ball before her opponent. Girma, an NWSL rookie with the San Diego Wave, made her USWNT debut earlier this year.

81′: After initially awarding the USWNT a penalty for an England handball, the call is (rightfully!) overturned on VAR review.

83′: And 17-year-old Alyssa Thompson is subbing into the game, along with Becky Sauerbrunn and Ashley Sanchez.

Thomas, a high school senior who plays club soccer for the U-17 Total Futbol Academy boys’ team, earns her first USWNT cap by replacing Megan Rapinoe, who is more than twice her age.

90 + 4′: And that’s the match. England wins 2-1.

A couple post-game thoughts: England definitely looked like the stronger team today (as evidenced by their 69% possession percentage, in addition to the 2-1 score). Still, a lot of positive takeaways for the USWNT, especially given their less experienced lineup and the tumultuous week following the release of the Yates report.

I can’t get over how composed Naomi Girma looked out in just her eighth cap for the USWNT.

The final attendance at Wembley was 76,893 — so lower than anticipated and no doubt hampered by the soggy conditions. Still marks the biggest crowd to attend a USWNT friendly, though.

USWNT vs. England — Pre-Game Notes:

Today’s game should be the USWNT’s toughest test in over a year, as the reigning World Cup champions take on the 2022 European Champions. Still, the match comes at the end of a tumultuous week for the women’s soccer community, following the release of the U.S. Soccer-commissioned Yates report on Monday.

“The players are not doing well,” USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn said Tuesday. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry.”

The juxtaposition of Monday’s report and Friday’s historic game — which is expected to break multiple attendance records (more below) — is especially tough.

“Just to have to deal with that on such an incredible occasion, to be here at Wembley and be able to participate in this game, which is so exciting — the juxtaposition is ridiculous,” USWNT and OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe said Thursday.

How to watch the USWNT vs. England at Wembley

Fans in the United States can watch the USWNT vs. England on FOX. The pre-game broadcast begins at 2:30pm ET and the match kicks off at 3pm ET (8pm local).

USWNT Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Trinity Rodman, Sofia Huerta, Lindsey Horan (C), Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan, Emily Fox

England Starting XI

Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Keira Walsh, Millie Bright (C), Alex Greenwood, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Chloe Kelly

Which women’s soccer attendance records could be broken?

General admission tickets for today’s USA-ENG match sold out in 15 minutes, making it the fastest sellout in women’s soccer history. More than 80,000 fans are expected to pack into Wembley to watch the USWNT vs. England on Friday. Here are a few of the attendance records to keep an eye on.

  • The USA-England match is expected to be the second-highest attended USWNT match in history, behind only the 1999 World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl (90,185).
  • This match is expected to break the record for the largest crowd to watch the USWNT outside of the United States. The current record, 80,203, was also set at Wembley during the gold medal game at the 2012 London Olympics.
  • This match is expected to break the record for most fans to watch a USWNT friendly. The current record, 49,504, was set during a USA-Portugal Friendly in Philadelphia in August 2019)
  • Some England national team records could also be broken, depending on just how many fans show up. In July, 87,192 fans were in attendance at Wembley for the Women’s European Championship final featuring England vs. Germany. That game broke the record for largest attendance in Euro history — men’s or women’s. It also broke the record for the most spectators to watch a women’s game in England.

we