Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal

By Oct 16, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT
Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Erik Williams - USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The Kansas City Current pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win against the Houston Dash on Sunday to advance to the 2022 NWSL Semifinals.

Kansas City defender Kate Del Fava scored in the 10th minute of second half stoppage time to secure the win and avoid extra time (video below). According to Opta Sports, Del Fava’s 90 + 10′ goal is the latest non-extra time goal in NWSL history (regular season or playoffs).

“I said, ‘It’s the 99th minute, let’s take a chance and get in the box,'” Del Fava reflected. “And good things happened.”

It was also the first ever NWSL goal for Del Fava, a 24-year-old defender who was drafted into the league in 2020.

“First ever? Oh my god,” teammate Lo’eau LaBonta exclaimed upon learning that fact during the post-match press conference. “I thought it was just this year. Kate, that’s f—ing hype!”

As for the losing team, “It sucks,” Dash midfielder Marisa Viggiano said. “I’m so proud of this group. We left it out there for 100-plus minutes. … When you look at the bigger picture, everything we accomplished this year, we have a lot to be proud of ourselves.”

Sunday night’s quarterfinal marked the first NWSL playoff appearance for both Kansas City and the Houston Dash. They played in front of a sellout crowd of 21,284 at PNC Stadium in Houston, breaking the NWSL playoff attendance record — a record that is likely to be broken again in a few hours by the San Diego Wave.

“The atmosphere here was incredible,” Kansas City head coach Matt Potter said. “I’m so excited for the Houston Dash. They, like ourselves, were in uncharted waters.”

Kansas City got on the board in the fifth minute when LaBonta capitalized on a penalty, adding another iconic celebration to her resume (video below).

Houston equalized in the 21st minute with a goal off a set piece from Sophie Schmidt.

The game remained tied, 1-1, until Del Fava’s game-winner in the final minute of regulation — due in large part to clutch saves from both goalkeepers.

Kansas City keeper A.D. Franch had a particularly stellar showing, including saving a point blank shot from Michelle Alozie in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More Women's Sports News

Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results
Players from the U.S. and Canada compete in a "Rivalry Rematch" hosted by the PWHPA
PWHPA Explainer: Roster selection, new league plans, how to watch and more
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, results and scores

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results

By Oct 17, 2022, 1:10 AM EDT
Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
Getty Images
0 Comments

The 2022 NWSL Playoffs get underway tonight with two quarterfinal round games: the Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current and the San Diego Wave vs. the Chicago Red Stars.

See below for info on how to watch the NWSL playoffs, the full playoff schedule, and more. This guide will continue to be updated.

NWSL Quarterfinals: Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Playoffs

NWSL Quarterfinal Round Games — Tonight, Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals — Next Sunday, October 23:

  • 5pm ET: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave (CBS Sports Network)
  • 7:30pm ET: OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current (CBS Sports Network)

2022 NWSL Championship — October 29, 2022:

  • 8pm ET: TBD vs. TBD (CBS, Paramount+)

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams will meet in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Houston Dash:

  • The Houston Dash are making their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for Sunday night’s game thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave:

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

Chicago Red Stars:

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

OL Reign:

  • The OL Reign claimed its third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

More Women's Sports News

Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal
Players from the U.S. and Canada compete in a "Rivalry Rematch" hosted by the PWHPA
PWHPA Explainer: Roster selection, new league plans, how to watch and more
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, results and scores

PWHPA Explainer: Roster selection, new league plans, how to watch and more

By Oct 14, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT
Players from the U.S. and Canada compete in a "Rivalry Rematch" hosted by the PWHPA
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) begins its 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour this weekend in Montreal, Quebec. While this year’s competition will look more like a traditional hockey season, the Dream Gap Tour is not the PWHPA’s end goal.

With that in mind, here are a few answers to frequently asked questions about the PWHPA, including an explainer on how rosters were determined, info on how to livestream games, and an update on the organization’s long-term goal of launching a new women’s pro hockey league.

When and where is the PWHPA playing this season?

The following three Secret Dream Gap Tour stops have been announced as of October 14, 2022:

  • October 15-16: Montreal, Quebec (Centre 21.02)
    • October 15, 1:30 pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Sonnet
    • October 15, 4:15 pm ET: Team Harvey’s vs Team adidas
    • October 16, 1:30 pm ET: Team adidas vs. Team Scotiabank
    • October 16, 4:15 pm ET: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey’s
  • November 4-6: Truro, Nova Scotia (Rath Eastlink Community Centre)
    • November 4, 4:30 pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Harvey’s
    • November 4, 8:00 pm ET: Team adidas vs Team Sonnet
    • November 5, 3:30 pm ET: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey’s
    • November 5, 7:00 pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team adidas
    • November 6, 12:00 pm ET: Team adidas vs. Team Sonnet
    • November 6, 3:30 pm ET: Team Harvey’s vs. Team Scotiabank
  • November 25-57: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania (UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex)

How can you watch PWHPA games?

CBC announced on Thursday announced that fans worldwide will be able to watch every PWHPA game this season via CBCsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports YouTube channel.

How were PWHPA rosters selected this year?

In a change from previous years, the four competing PWHPA teams — Team adidas, Team Harvey’s, Team Scotiabank and Team Sonnet — are no longer regionally determined.

“The goal from the beginning was really to create parity across the four teams and make it very competitive all season,” said PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford.

While the PWHPA has traditionally used a tryout process for its regional sites, Hefford noted the timing of August’s IIHF Women’s World Championship made that complicated. The organization didn’t want to hold tryouts in July, when most players typically aren’t in hockey mode, but waiting until September wasn’t an option given that the organization’s player pool shrunk this year.

“We didn’t think (September) was fair for players who may not make a roster and then, at that point, wouldn’t have a chance to tryout for another team or another league,” said Hefford.

As a result, the PWHPA implemented a new ranking system. A nine-person selection committee — with experience in the NCAA, U Sports, and national governing bodies — began by providing the 150-plus players who registered with a skill rating and experience rating. In addition to the ranking process, players who weren’t with their respective national teams during the summer were invited to a more traditional tryout at the regional sites.

“No player in the PA knows what their ranking is, which I think is really great,” said Kristen Richards, who attended the tryout in Toronto and was ultimately named to Team Harvey’s. “So everybody kind of went into the tryout thinking, we’re gonna do our absolute best and do whatever it takes to make the team.”

Following the tryout, the PWHPA invited the top-100 players — based on their original ranking or their tryout score — to participate in the 2022-23 season.

The process of dividing the players into four 25-player rosters was also complicated, as Kristina Rutherford highlighted in this Sportsnet story, with everything from nationality to sponsorship affiliations playing a role. (Final PWHPA rosters are listed below.)

The new roster format will result in some players playing on the same team together for the first time, including the hypothetical — and thrilling — prospect of Canadian Sarah Nurse and Americans Amanda Kessel and Kendall Coyne Schofield competing on the same line for Team adidas.

“We’re mixing it up a little bit and there’s four star-studded rosters that we’re really excited about,” Coyne Schofield said Wednesday, adding that she didn’t yet know who her linemates would be.

Richards, who is based in Toronto, is personally excited to play with two players from Montreal: the legendary Marie-Philip Poulin (the “obvious” choice), as well as Karell Emard.

“We typically butt heads on the ice quite a bit, so it’ll be exciting to have her on my team this time around,” Richards said of Emard. “We always battle about who has the most penalties, too.”

How is the PWHPA organized?

Hefford serves as the PWHPA’s Operations Consultant, while the organization’s strategic decisions are made by its board, which consists of nine current and former players: Jocelyne Lamoureux Davidson, Karell Emard, Alyssa Gagliardi, Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, Noora Raty, Kimberly Sass, and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

“I bring suggestions to them, or if our advisory board has suggestions, I’ll bring those to the board. And ultimately, the board decides how they want to proceed,” Hefford explained.

“I think trusting the process and trusting the leadership is a huge part of being a player and being a member of the PWHPA — and understanding that you’re not going to know the ins and outs of every conversation, every phone call,” Richards said of what it’s like for non-board members.

“As players, we’re not used to non-disclosures. … There’s some information that some players will be privy to and there’s going to be information that players aren’t. The best thing about being in the PWHPA is that my job right now is to show up, play hockey, and put the best product on the ice… while I’m trusting that the others are doing their best to build what is going to be the future of women’s hockey.”

While the nine-player PWHPA board makes the big decisions, they aren’t the people doing the groundwork or crunching the numbers on market prospects.

“We’ve spent the last year-and-a-half or so working with the team at Deloitte and other industry experts and developing our own business plan for a women’s professional league,” explained Hefford. “We felt like it was time for us to take control of our own destiny and not wish and hope for anybody else to do that. So it’s been a really empowering process for our players and our board.”

Do players make money playing in the Dream Gap Tour?

PWHPA players receive stipends for competing in the Secret Dream Gap Tour, and there is also the potential to earn prize pool money. While Hefford said that players will be compensated more this season than in the past, she noted that player contracts are still being finalized and that the organization won’t be announcing figures until that process is completed.

How close is the PWHPA to launching its own hockey league?

To be clear: the Secret Dream Gap Tour is not the PWHPA’s end goal, even if this year looks more like a traditional season.

The PWHPA formed in May 2019 after more than 200 players announced they would be sitting out the 2019-20 season, essentially boycotting the then NWHL (later rebranded as the PHF). While the Dream Gap Tour has served as a stop-gap solution in recent years, most of the organization’s work has been happening behind-the-scenes and away from social media.

In May, the PWHPA signed a letter of intent with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group, with the goal of creating a new women’s professional hockey league.

It was previously reported that a PWHPA-led league (seperate from the Dream Gap Tour) would launch in January 2023, but that timeline has since shifted, and this season’s Dream Gap Tour will continue through March.

“When I’m up close to it as a player, I wanted it (a new women’s pro league) yesterday. I think we all did,” PWHPA board member Hilary Knight told On Her Turf in August.

At the Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Gala on Wednesday night, Billie Jean King confirmed that talks with the PWHPA are ongoing. “We’re doing due diligence and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

But the connection between King and the PWHPA extends beyond their current letter of intent.

In 1970, the “original nine” in tennis — led by King — broke away from the men’s tennis tour to take a stand for equal pay, despite warnings from U.S. tennis officials.

“We were willing to give up our careers,” King remarked Wednesday, noting that she’s seen the same in the PWHPA.

“They’re willing to give up their careers for the future generations so I really admire them. … You have to visualize where you want to go, see the dream, and then you have to build it. And that’s not easy. It’s really not easy.”

This isn’t some theoretical concept for Richards, who knows she might not play in the league that eventually launches.

“For me, I hope the PA gets so good that, at some point, I don’t make this league,” she explained. “Our goal as the PWHPA was always to create something that was much bigger than ourselves.”

What will the future league include that doesn’t currently exist?

Things like a living wage and health coverage are just two bullets on the PWHPA’s laundry list of requirements. Other highlights include team medical staff, player representation, and arena standards.

“It’s very easy for a lot of people to be like, ‘This is the girls complaining. They don’t have enough, they want to make millions of dollars like the NHL.’ No, we don’t. We want basic employee rights, where we have parameters around our work day and we have access to the needs of professional athletes,” PWHPA Advisor Liz Knox told On Her Turf last spring.

“We’ve been saying for years now that it’s not just about the salaries,” echoed Hefford on Friday. “If it were about salaries, our players would be playing in various leagues around the world. It’s really about infrastructure and the resources… and that’s why it’s taking as long as it is — because those things don’t happen overnight.”

The importance of proper infrastructure has only been emphasized in recent weeks. The U.S.-Soccer commissioned Yates report detailed how the lack of basic workplace protections in the NWSL created an environment in which abuse could thrive.

Following the release of the Yates report, On Her Turf reached out to a variety of women’s pro leagues — both established and those in planning mode — about whether they have or plan implement an anti-harassment policy. PWHPA media consultant Ashley McLellan confirmed that player safety policies (including an anti-harassment policy) will be implemented from the beginning of their planned league.

“What’s happened recently with both the Yates report and the Hockey Canada situation, it’s a good reminder that we need to ensure (a strong foundation) and we have an opportunity to do it from day one,” Hefford said.

“I read some of the comments from the soccer players that they just wanted to play, they just wanted to be in a league. And our players feel the same way and that’s what’s made this so challenging is that they just want to play. I get that. As a former player, I feel the same way. But I think we also have a lot of comfort in knowing that we are doing this the right way, we are doing the work that — in our minds — has never been done for women’s professional hockey.”

PWHPA Rosters – 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour

Team adidas

  • Defenders: Emily Curlett, Jessica Digirolamo, Jincy Dunne, Megan Eady, Renata Fast, Halli Krzyzaniak, Jocelyne Larocque, Meaghan Mikkelson
  • Forwards: Kendall Coyne Schofield, Samantha Donovan, Laura Dostaler, Kelly Gribbons, Jess Jones, Amanda Kessel, Sarah Nurse, Kristin O’Neill, Sarah Potomak, Jill Saulnier, Laura Stacey, Kayla Vespa, Kaitlin Willoughby
  • Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Maddie Rooney, Sydney Scobee, Shea Tiley
  • Staff: Matt Leitner (GM/Head Coach)

Team Harvey’s

  • Defenders: Mellissa Channell, Laura Fortino, Jacquie Greco, Savannah Harmon, Kristen Richards, Lauriane Rougeau, Lee Stecklein
  • Forwards: Emily Clark, Rosalie Demers, Jessie Eldridge, Karell Emard, Alexa Gruschow, Rhianna Kurio, Bailey Larson, Marie-Philip Poulin, Alexandra Poznikoff, Jamie Lee Rattray, Hayley Scamurra, Sophia Shaver
  • Goaltenders: Marlène Boissonnault, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Geneviève Lacasse
  • Staff: Danièle Sauvageau (GM/Head Coach)

Team Scotiabank

  • Defenders: Jaime Bourbonnais, Mélanie Desrochers, Katelyn Gosling, Megan Keller, Brigette Lacquette, Makayla Langei, Cat Quirion, Ella Shelton
  • Forwards: Victoria Bach, Alex Carpenter, Mélodie Daoust, Madison Field, Grace Graham, Rebecca Johnston, Nicole Kosta, Hayley Lunny, Kelly Pannek, Tatum Skaggs, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull
  • Goaltenders: Kristen Campbell, Amanda Makela, Emerance Maschmeyer
  • Staff: Becky McGee (GM), Dean Seymour (Head Coach)

Team Sonnet

  • Defenders: Erin Ambrose, Leah Bohlken, Lilian Braga, Emily Brown, Emma Buckles, Ella Matteucci, Nikki Nightengale, Claire Thompson, Micah Zandee-Hart
  • Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Hanna Bunton, Samantha Cogan, Demi Crossman, Iya Gavrilova, Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Rebecca Leslie, Carolyne Prévost, Abby Roque, Malia Schneider, Natasza Tarnowski
  • Goaltenders: Lindsay Browning, Nicole Hensley, Erica Howe
  • Staff: Rebecca Michael (GM), Laura McIntosh (Head Coach)

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More from On Her Turf

Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results
Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, results and scores