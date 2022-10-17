Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

By Oct 17, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand is the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC.

Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for all upcoming matches:

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)

Sunday, October 23:

  • Encore: Canada vs. United States – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal 3 – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal 4 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Highlights of Team USA at the Rugby World Cup

USA vs. Italy Video:

USA vs. Japan Video:

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 14-12
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • USA won, 30-17
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 13-7

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 22-12
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 56-12
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Fiji won, 21-17

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

More Women's Sports News

Debinha, left, is one of the NWSL players eligible for free agency
Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision
Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results
Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal

Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision

By Oct 17, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT
Debinha, left, is one of the NWSL players eligible for free agency
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

An impartial arbitrator ruled that 22 NWSL players are eligible for free agency, beginning immediately. The news was announced on Monday by the NWSL and NWSL Players Association.

Arbitration was required after the NWSL and NWSLPA disagreed about the interpretation of the league’s new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The NWSL argued that players whose contract included a pending option year (I.e. their club had the option to extend their 2022 contract through 2023) were not eligible for free agency until November 15, while the NWSLPA argued that the option year needed to have been exercised prior to the start of free agency (August 26), otherwise the player was a free agent.

The arbitrator ruled in favor of the NWSLPA. Because none of the 22 players whose status was in dispute received written notice from the NWSL about their club’s intent to exercise the option on their contract, they are all free agents, retroactive to August 26. 2022.

The two arbitration hearings were held on October 4 (just one day after the Yates report was released) and October 6 (the one-year anniversary of NWSL players stopping play in the sixth minute).

“Those days were in the middle of a pretty hectic week for the players,” NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke told On Her Turf. “… It feels good to have a decision and have this finality. And, of course, we’re happy that these 22 veterans are officially free agents.”

While the dispute went to arbitration, both the NWSL and NWSLPA praised the process.

“This was an honest and respectful disagreement, and we utilized the dispute resolution mechanism in our collective bargaining agreement which is fair and impartial,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

“Every once in a while, there’s going to be an issue that comes along where we just have an honest, good faith disagreement on an interpretation of the contract. And that’s what this was,” echoed Burke. “… It’s refreshing to have (the arbitration process) and we’re happy to have it.”

Free agency was one of the NWSLPA’s major wins in the league’s first ever CBA, signed earlier this year. Thanks to the CBA, 48 NWSL players (the 22 announced today, plus 26 whose status was undisputed) are able to solicit offers from other teams and negotiate new contracts. They may begin signing contracts with new clubs beginning on November 15.

There are another 50-plus NWSL players who have six or more years of service, but because they are in the middle of multi-year contracts that expire after December 31, 2022, they are not eligible for free agency until the year their contract expires.

RELATED: The NWSL’s first ever CBA raises the bar for women’s sports

Prior to the CBA signing, there was no official process that allowed NWSL players — no matter how many years they had played in the league — to solicit offers from other teams and decide where they want to continue their careers. While some players tried — and succeeded — to negotiate trades behind-the-scenes or request that their club release them, there were no guarantees.

“The club might respect [a player’s] opinion on being traded and may choose [to listen], but overall, we don’t have that right,” NWSLPA President Tori Huster told On Her Turf last year, amid CBA negotiations.

The newly declared NWSL free agents are:

  • Lauren Barnes
  • Katie Bowen
  • Danielle Colaprico
  • Jaelene Daniels
  • Debinha
  • Vanessa DiBernardo
  • Makenzy Doniak
  • Morgan Gautrat
  • Tobin Heath
  • Rachel Hill
  • Kaitlyn Johnson
  • Estelle Johnson
  • Domi Richardson
  • Katelyn Rowland
  • Sophie Schmidt
  • Christine Sinclair
  • Meredith Speck
  • Jasmyne Spencer
  • Nicole Stanton
  • Jodie Taylor
  • Arin Wright
  • McCall Zerboni

These 22 players join the 26 whose free agency status was not in dispute (full list here). Beginning next year, NWSL players with five years of service will become eligible for free agency.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More NWSL News

Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results
Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal
Soccer players from the U.S. and England pose for a photo with a "protect the players" banner
Yates report takeaways extend beyond NWSL: ‘Guardrails’ are essential...

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results

By Oct 17, 2022, 1:10 AM EDT
Angel Ctiy FC v San Diego Wave FC
Getty Images
0 Comments

The 2022 NWSL Playoffs get underway tonight with two quarterfinal round games: the Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current and the San Diego Wave vs. the Chicago Red Stars.

See below for info on how to watch the NWSL playoffs, the full playoff schedule, and more. This guide will continue to be updated.

NWSL Quarterfinals: Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Playoffs

NWSL Quarterfinal Round Games — Tonight, Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals — Next Sunday, October 23:

  • 5pm ET: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave (CBS Sports Network)
  • 7:30pm ET: OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current (CBS Sports Network)

2022 NWSL Championship — October 29, 2022:

  • 8pm ET: TBD vs. TBD (CBS, Paramount+)

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams will meet in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Houston Dash:

  • The Houston Dash are making their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for Sunday night’s game thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave:

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

Chicago Red Stars:

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

OL Reign:

  • The OL Reign claimed its third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

More Women's Sports News

Debinha, left, is one of the NWSL players eligible for free agency
Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision
USA v Australia - 2022 Pacific Four Series
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and...
Players on the Kansas City Current celebrate after scoring against the Houston Dash
Kansas City wins NWSL thriller with 90+10′ goal