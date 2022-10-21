Q+A: Lo’eau LaBonta on KC’s success, iconic cellies and persevering through NWSL turmoil

Oct 21, 2022
Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'Eau Labonta (10) during the huddle after the game against Portland Thorns FC at Children's Mercy Park
Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Current midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, an eight year NWSL veteran, has been enjoying her best ever season in 2022. The 29-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California, has scored eight goals (six on penalties) and helped Kansas City land a spot in Sunday’s NWSL semifinal vs. OL Reign.

Ahead of the NWSL semifinals, On Her Turf caught up with LaBonta about Kansas City’s success this season, the many ups and downs of her pro soccer career, what goes into her iconic cellies, and how long she plans to continue playing.

This Q&A has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity. 

On Her Turf: I’d love to start with a quick clarification question. I always hear people refer to you as “Lo” – but is “Lo” how your full first name is pronounced or are they just calling you “Lo” as a nickname?  

Lo’eau LaBonta: It’s so funny. People think my name is just ‘Lo.’ And they’re like, why does it have so many letters?! But no, my actual first name is (pronounced) lo-AYE-ow.

On Her Turf: When you meet someone new, how do you introduce yourself?

LaBonta: It depends. If I’m meeting another Hawaiian, I will tell them my full name. If I’m meeting anybody else, I leave it at ‘Lo.’ Sometimes it leads to the question, ‘What’s that short for?’ People’s first thought is always Lauren. I’ve had people just straight up call me Lauren. And I’m like, never have I put that anywhere. So yeah, it’s always a little bit of a discussion. But I love my full name and I’m very proud of it. It’s just when people can’t say it and butcher it, I’m like, ‘I’ll make it very simple for you.’

Author’s note: here’s a recording of Lo’eau LaBonta pronouncing her full first name: 

On Her Turf: Let’s talk about Kansas City’s success in the NWSL this season. (After finishing last in 2021), you’re heading into the NWSL Semifinals this weekend and you personally are already guaranteed your best ever finish to an NWSL season. What do you think clicked into place for the team? 

LaBonta: I mean, it’s crazy. We made a lot of moves in the offseason, but then obviously, a lot of those players got hurt, unfortunately. I was telling Sam Mewis the other day that I always thought about midfielders in this league that I wanted to play with and she was, for sure, at the top of that list. We got a couple of minutes in together, but it’s definitely heartbreaking that it was so short. But there’s always (the possibility) when she recovers.

This team, we spent a lot of time together in Bradenton, Florida. We were just together constantly. We had meetings in the morning, we had practice, we ran together, we started this crazy new lifting program. And then we got a new coach (Matt Potter), obviously. And he just implemented these very basic principles that – week-in and week-out – we built on.

I think because we started at square one and everybody bought in, it was very easy to build a successful team. I’m telling you, it’s not a starting 11. We literally have a starting 20. Anybody can fall in there. As I’ve said in interviews before, we call them gamechangers, not subs. We have some of the best technical staff, we have a great sports science staff. So everybody – from top to bottom – has had a part in our success this year, for sure.

On Her Turf: When you say the team follows these “basic principles” – what are those?

LaBonta: It’s so funny because I think our coaches have said them in interviews and people don’t realize it because they’re very basic and broad. And that’s because it’s a mentality that he likes to preach and then our styles can (fit) into it. So as long as you’re doing the things – ‘attack and pass with intent’ or ‘protect the center’ – these are very basic soccer phrases. But if you know that, and the person next to you knows that, it’s easy for you to be successful because you’re on the same page.

On Her Turf: In terms of stats, results, goals scored… it feels like a ‘breakout’ season for you. But is that how you think of it?

LaBonta: Yes and no. One of my assistant coaches (told me) a GM asked her, ‘What have you done with Lo LaBonta this year? She’s standing out.’ It’s crazy to me because I just had to score so many goals to stand out. A lot of these things I’ve been doing in games — assisting on passes, tackling – I’ve done all these years. It’s just this year, because I’ve gotten 2000 PKs, people tend to notice (the other stuff) as well.

But I would say for sure I also feel fitter this year, I haven’t had any injuries, and I just have really good people around me. I would never say I’m an individual player so everything I do, I do it even better because I have the support of my teammates around me.

On Her Turf: In terms of your career in the NWSL… I want to confirm the full timeline. So after you finished your college soccer career at Stanford in 2014, you were drafted to Sky Blue – 34th overall in the 2015 NWSL Draft – played a few games and then got waived. The next year, you were picked up by FC Kansas City, you played there for two seasons (2016-17), and then that team folded. Then you go to the Utah Royals and play three seasons (2018-20) until the team was sold. You came back in Kansas City when the new franchise started in 2021 — and the team finished last in the NWSL standings. All of that uncertainty and disruption, like so many things in the NWSL, does not seem like a recipe for success. Looking back now, what stands out to you most from those years? And how did you manage to keep going despite all of the stops and starts?

LaBonta: I think that just shows, for me, soccer has always been my passion.

You know, at Stanford, I was always winning. I think I was projected to go top-10 (in the NWSL draft) and instead I went third-to-last… Like, that’s not my best stat. Then (I get to) Sky Blue, an absolute wreck of organization at the time. We didn’t know where we were going to be training on days. I ended up having to move in with my athletic trainer and (live in) a trailer. It was a mess. It was absolutely unacceptable.

At the time, I didn’t see it this way, but when I was waived and finished up my degree at Stanford… it just helped me reset and find my love of the sport again.

And then I got picked up by Kansas City, which was coached by Vlatko (Andonovski). He just helped me see the game in a different way. I absolutely loved playing there. He treated the subs and the starters the same. I (knew) he was a coach that was truly going to help me develop. He just made me love the game even more, he made me find things in my game that I could develop and make better than people around me.

Obviously, it wasn’t the best of situations. We were training on terrible turf that was like cement and then we would go play on what was one of the best pitches, but (there would only be) 15 people in the stands.

That’s also when I started dating my now husband (Roger Espinoza) — and then we got moved to Utah.

In Utah, it was very organized. We had a great setup, we had a city that was really supporting us. And then, you know, all the 2020 stuff happened and we got sold back here.

Last year, coming in last, it was hard to find the motivation to continue, to show up every day and give it your all. But that’s one thing I think every NWSL player has done. We aren’t paid like normal pro athletes are paid so we’re here because we love the sport. We love the people around us. We love showing up and being rewarded at the end of the week with a game. So I think one thing I’ve always had is my passion for the sport and that’s why I continue to play.

I told myself I was going to play two years in the league. I’m in my eighth right now, I think, I’ve lost count. But it’s because I know I can continue to get better. I don’t think I’ve peaked yet. And I’ve loved it so much. And this year has almost been a reward for all those years that I kind of suffered.

On Her Turf: Can I ask how much longer you think you’re going to keep playing?

LaBonta: Honestly, for me, I have no end (date). I had those two years, I went past it, I kept getting better, I kept playing more.

Don’t worry, this is not happening anytime soon but, for female athletes, I think it’s a huge flex when they have a kid and then come back and play. Not many people can say they’ve done that, no male athlete can say they’ve done that. So I think that would be a goal in the very far future. But you know, that means I just have to keep playing for a while.

On Her Turf: It strikes me that more players are now able to make that choice. When I look at the NWSL collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and the benefits and protections for athletes who are parents… it’s not necessarily just a more appealing option, but it’s a possible option.

LaBonta: Exactly. It’s possible now.

On Her Turf: In terms of the CBA… I’m curious if you had any realizations this season like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know this was a benefit but I’m so happy we have it.’

LaBonta: One of the biggest ones is that people are allowed to take mental health days, no questions asked.

I think as professional athletes, or even collegiate athletes, you push no matter what. If you’re not feeling good, mentally or physically, whatever is going on, you’ve always been told to put it behind you, to show up to practice, and give your all.

The fact that we can now take a step back and (say), ‘I can get injured doing this’ or ‘this is just not good for me’ or ‘I won’t be a good teammate.’ Whatever it is, if it’s a family emergency, whatever, you have the ability to step away with no strings attached.

When the Yates report came out, I (told my teammates), ‘Guys, take these days. We don’t have a game for two weeks.’ Some people have gone through personal things so I was just pushing them to take a day and not be the person that’s just trying to be strong when, at the end of the day, it’s having an effect on you.

On Her Turf: Thanks for sharing that – I knew that the CBA included six months of paid mental health leave, but I didn’t realize players had the option of taking mental health days throughout the season, so that’s really great. Switching directions, I can’t let the celly queen go without asking about her cellies. What is your process for coming up with them? And how many cellies do you have in your back pocket going into each game?

LaBonta: I’ll answer your second question first… I have scored so early in a few games this year, I’ve done my celebration and thought, ‘Oh no, if I score again, what am I going to do?’ And I have no idea because as soon as I use one celly, I don’t think of another one until the day before (the next game). Some people think I put a lot of thought into it and I don’t. I probably should if I’m going to get questions like this and people’s expectations are already (so high).

I think I’ve always just wanted to celebrate. As soon as that one (twerking after the fake injury) went viral, I was like, ‘We are for sure going to make this a thing now.’ And it makes me so happy.

Like I said, I have the biggest passion for this sport and this just makes it even more fun. I mean, look at our second goal against Houston. I did the no-look pass to Kate (Del Fava), who scored her first goal, and I just tackled her. I felt so bad I didn’t even let her celebrate. I was like, ‘I didn’t live up to what I said! Am I a fraud right now?’ But we were just in our emotions and it was the greatest time.

On Her Turf: Going back to your journey from Kansas City to Utah and back… On the Kansas City’s roster, it’s just you and Desiree Scott who went through all of that together, right? Could you tell me a little about your bond with Desiree, both on and off the field?

LaBonta: Gosh, Desiree Scott is my heart. She’s one of the most loving human beings. She’s also one of the best leaders because she leads with love. Obviously, you see her on the field just demolishing and tackling people, but she truly is the heart of our team. I think she’s up for our ally award and everybody, for sure, was voting for her.

We’ve been together this whole time… we bonded over going out, we bonded over trauma — like all the bad coaches we’ve had together, all the bad seasons we’ve had together. And this is her first time in playoffs as well.

My husband was at the playoff game this last weekend and he was like, ‘Who was that person running out on the field and to your circle?’ It was Desiree Scott… she was suspended that game and we don’t know if she’ll get fined coming on the field but I don’t care, we will all pitch in for it because she is our heart. She’s our captain and she needed to be there, celebrating with us. She is the best teammate, the best human being – and that’s what you need in a captain.

On Her Turf: I love that, thanks so much for sharing. Looking ahead to the OL Reign and the NWSL Semifinals this weekend… What is Kansas City’s focus heading into the game?

LaBonta: With Reign, obviously they’re a very strong team. They’re the Shield winners. They’re very, very deadly going towards the goal. We played them twice this year. They beat us once, we beat them once. So it’s a good tie breaker. And we were missing people when we played them and they were missing people when we beat them. They are a very impressive team… So I think it’s going to be a battle for sure. And I hope, obviously, that we come out on top. Hopefully they were just resting (these last two weeks) and aren’t in their top shape when they play us (laughs).

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, results

Oct 21, 2022
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
Getty Images
The 2022 NWSL Playoffs continue this weekend with two semifinal games: the San Diego Wave travels to the Portland Thorns, while OL Reign hosts the Kansas City Current.

See below for info on how to watch the NWSL playoffs, the full playoff schedule, results from the quarterfinal round, extra time rules, and more. This guide will continue to be updated.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Playoffs

NWSL Semifinals — Sunday, October 23:

  • 5pm ET: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave (CBS Sports Network)
  • 7:30pm ET: OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current (CBS Sports Network)

2022 NWSL Championship — October 29, 2022:

  • 8pm ET: TBD vs. TBD (CBS, Paramount+)

2022 NWSL Playoffs — Results and Scores

Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams met in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

OL Reign:

  • The OL Reign finished the 2022 regular season by winning the club’s third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave:

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

Chicago Red Stars (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

Houston Dash (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Houston Dash made their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for the quarterfinals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

PWHPA Explainer: Pro league status, Dream Gap Tour schedule, roster selection and more

Oct 19, 2022
Players from the U.S. and Canada compete in a "Rivalry Rematch" hosted by the PWHPA
Getty Images
Originally published on October 14, 2022; Last updated October 19, 2022

The 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour, hosted by the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA), is underway. Competition began the weekend of October 15-16 in Montreal, Quebec, and continues on November 4-6 in Truro, Nova Scotia.

While this year’s competition will look more like a traditional hockey season, the Dream Gap Tour is not the PWHPA’s end goal. With that in mind, here are a few answers to frequently asked questions about the PWHPA, including an explainer on how rosters were determined, info on how to livestream games, a schedule of upcoming games, and an update on the organization’s long-term goal of launching a new women’s pro hockey league.

When and where is the PWHPA playing this season?

Results from the October 15-16 stop in Montreal, Quebec (Centre 21.02): 

  • October 15, 1:30 pm ET: Team Scotiabank 2, Team Sonnet 4
  • October 15, 4:15 pm ET: Team Harvey’s 2, Team adidas 4
  • October 16, 1:30 pm ET: Team adidas 0, Team Scotiabank 5
  • October 16, 4:15 pm ET: Team Sonnet 2, Team Harvey’s 3 (SO)

Two additional stops have been announced as of October 19, 2022: 

  • November 4-6: Truro, Nova Scotia (Rath Eastlink Community Centre) — Note: Truro is one hour ahead of eastern time (ET)
    • November 4, 3:30 pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Harvey’s
    • November 4, 7:00 pm ET: Team adidas vs Team Sonnet
    • November 5, 2:30 pm ET: Team Sonnet vs. Team Harvey’s
    • November 5, 6:00 pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team adidas
    • November 6, 11:00 am ET: Team adidas vs. Team Sonnet
    • November 6, 2:30 pm ET: Team Harvey’s vs. Team Scotiabank
  • November 25-57: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania (UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex)
    • November 26, 12:30pm ET: Team Harvey’s vs. Team adidas
    • November 26, 3:30pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs Team Sonnet
    • November 27, 11:30am ET: Team Sonnet vs. Team adidas
    • November 27, 2:30pm ET: Team Scotiabank vs. Team Harvey’s

How can you watch PWHPA games?

Fans worldwide will be able to watch every PWHPA game this season via CBCsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports YouTube channel.

How were PWHPA rosters selected this year?

In a change from previous years, the four competing PWHPA teams — Team adidas, Team Harvey’s, Team Scotiabank and Team Sonnet — are no longer regionally determined.

“The goal from the beginning was really to create parity across the four teams and make it very competitive all season,” said PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford.

While the PWHPA has traditionally used a tryout process for its regional sites, Hefford noted the timing of August’s IIHF Women’s World Championship made that complicated. The organization didn’t want to hold tryouts in July, when most players typically aren’t in hockey mode, but waiting until September wasn’t an option given that the organization’s player pool shrunk this year.

“We didn’t think (September) was fair for players who may not make a roster and then, at that point, wouldn’t have a chance to tryout for another team or another league,” said Hefford.

As a result, the PWHPA implemented a new ranking system. A nine-person selection committee — with experience in the NCAA, U Sports, and national governing bodies — began by providing the 150-plus players who registered with a skill rating and experience rating. In addition to the ranking process, players who weren’t with their respective national teams during the summer were invited to a more traditional tryout at the regional sites.

“No player in the PA knows what their ranking is, which I think is really great,” said Kristen Richards, who attended the tryout in Toronto and was ultimately named to Team Harvey’s. “So everybody kind of went into the tryout thinking, we’re gonna do our absolute best and do whatever it takes to make the team.”

Following the tryout, the PWHPA invited the top-100 players — based on their original ranking or their tryout score — to participate in the 2022-23 season.

The process of dividing the players into four 25-player rosters was also complicated, as Kristina Rutherford highlighted in this Sportsnet story, with everything from nationality to sponsorship affiliations playing a role. (Final PWHPA rosters are listed below.)

The new roster format will result in some players playing on the same team together for the first time, including the hypothetical — and thrilling — prospect of Canadian Sarah Nurse and Americans Amanda Kessel and Kendall Coyne Schofield competing on the same line for Team adidas.

“We’re mixing it up a little bit and there’s four star-studded rosters that we’re really excited about,” Coyne Schofield said ahead of the first stop in Montreal, adding that she didn’t yet know who her linemates would be.

Richards, who is based in Toronto, is personally excited to play with two players from Montreal: the legendary Marie-Philip Poulin (the “obvious” choice), as well as Karell Emard.

“We typically butt heads on the ice quite a bit, so it’ll be exciting to have her on my team this time around,” Richards said of Emard. “We always battle about who has the most penalties, too.”

How is the PWHPA organized?

Hefford serves as the PWHPA’s Operations Consultant, while the organization’s strategic decisions are made by its board, which consists of nine current and former players: Jocelyne Lamoureux Davidson, Karell Emard, Alyssa Gagliardi, Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Sarah Nurse, Noora Raty, Kimberly Sass, and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

“I bring suggestions to them, or if our advisory board has suggestions, I’ll bring those to the board. And ultimately, the board decides how they want to proceed,” Hefford explained.

“I think trusting the process and trusting the leadership is a huge part of being a player and being a member of the PWHPA — and understanding that you’re not going to know the ins and outs of every conversation, every phone call,” Richards said of what it’s like for non-board members.

“As players, we’re not used to non-disclosures. … There’s some information that some players will be privy to and there’s going to be information that players aren’t. The best thing about being in the PWHPA is that my job right now is to show up, play hockey, and put the best product on the ice… while I’m trusting that the others are doing their best to build what is going to be the future of women’s hockey.”

While the nine-player PWHPA board makes the big decisions, they aren’t the people doing the groundwork or crunching the numbers on market prospects.

“We’ve spent the last year-and-a-half or so working with the team at Deloitte and other industry experts and developing our own business plan for a women’s professional league,” explained Hefford. “We felt like it was time for us to take control of our own destiny and not wish and hope for anybody else to do that. So it’s been a really empowering process for our players and our board.”

Do players make money playing in the Dream Gap Tour?

PWHPA players receive stipends for competing in the Secret Dream Gap Tour, and there is also the potential to earn prize pool money. While Hefford said that players will be compensated more this season than in the past, she noted that player contracts are still being finalized and that the organization won’t be announcing figures until that process is completed.

How close is the PWHPA to launching its own hockey league?

To be clear: the Secret Dream Gap Tour is not the PWHPA’s end goal, even if this year looks more like a traditional season.

The PWHPA formed in May 2019 after more than 200 players announced they would be sitting out the 2019-20 season, essentially boycotting the then NWHL (later rebranded as the PHF). While the Dream Gap Tour has served as a stop-gap solution in recent years, most of the organization’s work has been happening behind-the-scenes and away from social media.

In May, the PWHPA signed a letter of intent with Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group, with the goal of creating a new women’s professional hockey league.

It was previously reported that a PWHPA-led league (seperate from the Dream Gap Tour) would launch in January 2023, but that timeline has since shifted, and this season’s Dream Gap Tour will continue through March.

“When I’m up close to it as a player, I wanted it (a new women’s pro league) yesterday. I think we all did,” PWHPA board member Hilary Knight told On Her Turf in August.

At the Women’s Sports Foundation Annual Gala on Wednesday night, Billie Jean King confirmed that talks with the PWHPA are ongoing. “We’re doing due diligence and we’ll see what happens,” she said.

But the connection between King and the PWHPA extends beyond their current letter of intent.

In 1970, the “original nine” in tennis — led by King — broke away from the men’s tennis tour to take a stand for equal pay, despite warnings from U.S. tennis officials.

“We were willing to give up our careers,” King remarked ahead of the first Dream Gap Tour stop, noting that she’s seen the same in the PWHPA.

“They’re willing to give up their careers for the future generations so I really admire them. … You have to visualize where you want to go, see the dream, and then you have to build it. And that’s not easy. It’s really not easy.”

This isn’t some theoretical concept for Richards, who knows she might not play in the league that eventually launches.

“For me, I hope the PA gets so good that, at some point, I don’t make this league,” she explained. “Our goal as the PWHPA was always to create something that was much bigger than ourselves.”

What will the future league include that doesn’t currently exist?

Things like a living wage and health coverage are just two bullets on the PWHPA’s laundry list of requirements. Other highlights include team medical staff, player representation, and arena standards.

“It’s very easy for a lot of people to be like, ‘This is the girls complaining. They don’t have enough, they want to make millions of dollars like the NHL.’ No, we don’t. We want basic employee rights, where we have parameters around our work day and we have access to the needs of professional athletes,” PWHPA Advisor Liz Knox told On Her Turf last spring.

“We’ve been saying for years now that it’s not just about the salaries,” echoed Hefford on Friday. “If it were about salaries, our players would be playing in various leagues around the world. It’s really about infrastructure and the resources… and that’s why it’s taking as long as it is — because those things don’t happen overnight.”

The importance of proper infrastructure has only been emphasized in recent weeks. The U.S.-Soccer commissioned Yates report detailed how the lack of basic workplace protections in the NWSL created an environment in which abuse could thrive.

Following the release of the Yates report, On Her Turf reached out to a variety of women’s pro leagues — both established and those in planning mode — about whether they have or plan implement an anti-harassment policy. PWHPA media consultant Ashley McLellan confirmed that player safety policies (including an anti-harassment policy) will be implemented from the beginning of their planned league.

“What’s happened recently with both the Yates report and the Hockey Canada situation, it’s a good reminder that we need to ensure (a strong foundation) and we have an opportunity to do it from day one,” Hefford said.

“I read some of the comments from the soccer players that they just wanted to play, they just wanted to be in a league. And our players feel the same way and that’s what’s made this so challenging is that they just want to play. I get that. As a former player, I feel the same way. But I think we also have a lot of comfort in knowing that we are doing this the right way, we are doing the work that — in our minds — has never been done for women’s professional hockey.”

PWHPA Rosters – 2022-23 Secret Dream Gap Tour

Team adidas

  • Defenders: Emily Curlett, Jessica Digirolamo, Jincy Dunne, Megan Eady, Renata Fast, Halli Krzyzaniak, Jocelyne Larocque, Meaghan Mikkelson
  • Forwards: Kendall Coyne Schofield, Samantha Donovan, Laura Dostaler, Kelly Gribbons, Jess Jones, Amanda Kessel, Sarah Nurse, Kristin O’Neill, Sarah Potomak, Jill Saulnier, Laura Stacey, Kayla Vespa, Kaitlin Willoughby
  • Goaltenders: Aerin Frankel, Maddie Rooney, Sydney Scobee, Shea Tiley
  • Staff: Matt Leitner (GM/Head Coach)

Team Harvey’s

  • Defenders: Mellissa Channell, Laura Fortino, Jacquie Greco, Savannah Harmon, Kristen Richards, Lauriane Rougeau, Lee Stecklein
  • Forwards: Emily Clark, Rosalie Demers, Jessie Eldridge, Karell Emard, Alexa Gruschow, Rhianna Kurio, Bailey Larson, Marie-Philip Poulin, Alexandra Poznikoff, Jamie Lee Rattray, Hayley Scamurra, Sophia Shaver
  • Goaltenders: Marlène Boissonnault, Ann-Renée Desbiens, Geneviève Lacasse
  • Staff: Danièle Sauvageau (GM/Head Coach)

Team Scotiabank

  • Defenders: Jaime Bourbonnais, Mélanie Desrochers, Katelyn Gosling, Megan Keller, Brigette Lacquette, Makayla Langei, Cat Quirion, Ella Shelton
  • Forwards: Victoria Bach, Alex Carpenter, Mélodie Daoust, Madison Field, Grace Graham, Rebecca Johnston, Nicole Kosta, Hayley Lunny, Kelly Pannek, Tatum Skaggs, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull
  • Goaltenders: Kristen Campbell, Amanda Makela, Emerance Maschmeyer
  • Staff: Becky McGee (GM), Dean Seymour (Head Coach)

Team Sonnet

  • Defenders: Erin Ambrose, Leah Bohlken, Lilian Braga, Emily Brown, Emma Buckles, Ella Matteucci, Nikki Nightengale, Claire Thompson, Micah Zandee-Hart
  • Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Hanna Bunton, Samantha Cogan, Demi Crossman, Iya Gavrilova, Brianne Jenner, Hilary Knight, Rebecca Leslie, Carolyne Prévost, Abby Roque, Malia Schneider, Natasza Tarnowski
  • Goaltenders: Lindsay Browning, Nicole Hensley, Erica Howe
  • Staff: Rebecca Michael (GM), Laura McIntosh (Head Coach)

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

