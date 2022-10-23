Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Kansas City Current extended their historic playoff run by defeating the OL Reign, 2-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

Kansas City wasted no time in Sunday evening’s away game at Lumen Field in Seattle. In the fourth minute, Kansas City defender and NWSL rookie Alex Loera made the most of a loose ball, her shot unable to be contained by OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce (video below).

Kristen Hamilton then made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute (video below).

While OL Reign continued to heap on the pressure — outshooting Kansas City 16-8 — goalkeeper AD Franch held strong to earn the clean sheet and tie the NWSL record for most playoff shutouts in league history.

But Franch said her favorite save of the night was one made by Loera, who cleared a lose ball off the goal line.

With the win, Kansas City continues its historic season. After finishing last in 2021 — the first season for the new franchise — the team went winless in their first five games of 2022. They turned it around, recording a 13-game undefeated streak (second-longest in NWSL history) and finished fifth in the regular season standings.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Lo’eau LaBonta on KC’s success, iconic cellies and persevering through NWSL turmoil

Kansas City will face the Portland Thorns in Saturday’s NWSL Championship in Washington, DC. Earlier on Sunday, the Thorns defeated San Diego Wave, 2-1, with a stoppage time goal from Crystal Dunn.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More NWSL Coverage

San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info
Crystal Dunn celebrates
Crystal Dunn sends Portland Thorns to 2022 NWSL Championship with stoppage...
Soccer player Sam Coffey of the Portland Thorns
Q+A: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
Getty Images
0 Comments

The 2022 NWSL Championship is set: the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will meet in next Saturday’s final at Audi Field in Washington D.C. after winning their respective semifinals on Sunday.

See below for On Her Turf’s full guide to the NWSL Playoffs, which includes a full schedule, results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, extra time rules, and more.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Playoffs

2022 NWSL Championship — October 29, 2022:

  • 8pm ET: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current (CBS, Paramount+)

2022 NWSL Playoffs — Results and Scores

Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals Today — Sunday, October 23:

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams met in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

MORE NWSL NEWS: Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave (eliminated in semifinals):

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

OL Reign (eliminated in semifinals):

  • The OL Reign finished the 2022 regular season by winning the club’s third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Chicago Red Stars (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

Houston Dash (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Houston Dash made their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for the quarterfinals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More Women's Sports News

Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign
Crystal Dunn celebrates
Crystal Dunn sends Portland Thorns to 2022 NWSL Championship with stoppage...
Soccer player Sam Coffey of the Portland Thorns
Q+A: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways

Crystal Dunn sends Portland Thorns to 2022 NWSL Championship with stoppage time goal

By Oct 23, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT
Crystal Dunn celebrates
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

It looked like Sunday’s NWSL semifinal between the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave was headed to extra time.

Enter Crystal Dunn.

In the 93rd minute, Dunn scored a beauty of a goal, her first of the season (video below). The 30-year-old gave birth to son Marcel in May and made her official return to NWSL competition last month.

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal schedule, how to watch, results

“It’s really hard for me to process that, five months ago, I gave birth,” Dunn said, noting that she contemplated spending the full 2022 season on maternity leave.

“There was part of me that thought, maybe I just take the rest of this year off, maybe I hit reset and start fresh in 2023. But for me, I always wanted to end this year the best way that I could and that was working extremely hard to get back onto the pitch.”

When told that Dunn gave birth just 156 days ago, Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson joked, “I have food in my fridge older than that.”

While Wilkinson praised Dunn’s quick return to the pitch as “incredible,” she added, “I don’t also want other mothers in the league to now think they’ve got to do what Crystal Dunn did.”

With the 2-1 win, the Thorns clinched a spot in next Saturday’s NWSL Championship game in Washington, DC. They’ll face the winner of Sunday’s other semifinal (OL Reign vs. Kansas City Current).

San Diego got going first on Sunday. In the eighth minute, Alex Morgan found Taylor Kornieck to put San Diego up 1-0 (video below).

Just 12 minutes later, the Thorns made it up with an incredible goal from Rocky Rodríguez (video below).

“I was mad,” Rodríguez said of going down 1-0 early. “We are on our home field, it’s a semifinal, and it wasn’t coming through yet… that’s why scoring that goal felt really nice.”

A crowd of 22,035 was on hand at Providence Park in Portland — the second largest attendance count in NWSL playoff history — and behind only last week’s record of 26,215 set by San Diego.

Thorns players asked fans to show up following the release of the Yates report, which included damning evidence that Portland’s front office failed to take action after former coach Paul Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion.

“Seeing our supporters packing the stadium let’s (sic) us know that you are bearing this heavy burden WITH us,” Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby posted on Twitter ahead of Sunday’s semifinal. “You can view that showing up on game day is an act of solidarity with the women on the field who are time and time again punished for the actions of others.”

“(Portland) has been a pioneer for women’s soccer in so many ways, but that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to fight to do better or that we’re going to let any of this slide. We need to criticize her perpetually,” midfielder Sam Coffey told On Her Turf, referencing a James Baldwin quote.

Some fans showed up with a message for current Thorns/Timbers owner Merritt Paulson: “Sell the clubs.”

Following the Yates report release, Paulson stepped stepped down as CEO of both organizations. But fan groups and some players — as well as all three of Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates — have called for Paulson to sell the teams, too.

San Diego Wave FC v Portland Thorns - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
PORTLAND, OREGON – A Portland Thorns fan holds up a sign reading “SELL THE CLUBS” during the NWSL semifinal between the Thorns and San Diego Wave at Providence Park. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

With Casey Stoney (San Diego) and Wilkinson (Portland) leading their respective teams, Sunday’s semifinal marked the first time in NWSL history that two female head coaches went head-to-head in a playoff game.

“I didn’t know that,” Wilkinson said of the stat.

“I’ve really been a big fan of Casey’s and I think she’s done a wonderful job… I hope she’s here to stay for a long time.”

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More NWSL Coverage

Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info
Soccer player Sam Coffey of the Portland Thorns
Q+A: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways