Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected by Russian court, 9-year sentence upheld

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
US basketball player Brittney Griner stands in a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow.
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court ruled Tuesday to uphold the sentence. In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball star will have to serve around eight years in prison.

Griner took part in the Moscow Regional Court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is imprisoned.

Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to Russia, where she played during the U.S. league’s offseason.

Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage but testified that she inadvertently packed them in haste and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” – a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Reflecting growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements.

In September, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, as well as the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released U.S. Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in U.S. custody.

One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the U.S. in August.

Vinnik’s French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.

The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.

Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:54 PM EDT
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
The Kansas City Current extended their historic playoff run by defeating the OL Reign, 2-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 NWSL Championship.

Kansas City wasted no time in Sunday evening’s away game at Lumen Field in Seattle. In the fourth minute, Kansas City defender and NWSL rookie Alex Loera made the most of a loose ball, her shot unable to be contained by OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce (video below).

Kristen Hamilton then made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute (video below).

While OL Reign continued to heap on the pressure — outshooting Kansas City 16-8 — goalkeeper AD Franch held strong to earn the clean sheet and tie the NWSL record for most playoff shutouts in league history.

But Franch said her favorite save of the night was one made by Loera, who cleared a lose ball off the goal line.

With the win, Kansas City continues its historic season. After finishing last in 2021 — the first season for the new franchise — the team went winless in their first five games of 2022. They turned it around, recording a 13-game undefeated streak (second-longest in NWSL history) and finished fifth in the regular season standings.

Kansas City will face the Portland Thorns in Saturday’s NWSL Championship in Washington, DC. Earlier on Sunday, the Thorns defeated San Diego Wave, 2-1, with a stoppage time goal from Crystal Dunn.

2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
The 2022 NWSL Championship is set: the Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will meet in next Saturday’s final at Audi Field in Washington D.C. after winning their respective semifinals on Sunday.

See below for On Her Turf’s full guide to the NWSL Playoffs, which includes a full schedule, results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, extra time rules, and more.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Playoffs

2022 NWSL Championship — October 29, 2022:

  • 8pm ET: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current (CBS, Paramount+)

2022 NWSL Playoffs — Results and Scores

Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals Today — Sunday, October 23:

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams met in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

MORE NWSL NEWS: Twenty-two NWSL players eligible for free agency after arbitration decision

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave (eliminated in semifinals):

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

OL Reign (eliminated in semifinals):

  • The OL Reign finished the 2022 regular season by winning the club’s third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Chicago Red Stars (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

Houston Dash (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Houston Dash made their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for the quarterfinals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

