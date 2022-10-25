Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

By Oct 25, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand is the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC. Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for all upcoming matches.

Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule:

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal: France vs. Italy – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Wales – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal: England vs. Australia – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: Canada vs. United States  – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Semifinal Schedule:

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Medal Game Schedule: 

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Highlights of Team USA at the Rugby World Cup

USA vs. Italy Video:

USA vs. Japan Video:

Rugby World Cup Pool Results

After pool play finished, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pool A: 

  1. New Zealand (advance) – 15 points
  2. Australia (advance) – 8 points
  3. Wales (advance) – 5 points
  4. Scotland – 2 points

Pool B: 

  1. Canada (advance) – 15 points
  2. Italy (advance) – 9 points
  3. United States (advance) – 5 points
  4. Japan – 0 points

Pool C: 

  1. England (advance) – 14 points
  2. France (advance) – 11 points
  3. Fiji – 4 points
  4. South Africa – 1 point

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 14-12
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • USA won, 30-17
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 13-7

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 22-12
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 56-12
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Fiji won, 21-17

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 13-7
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 57-0
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 44-0

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 21-8
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 29-14
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 75-0

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

More Women's Sports News

2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info

Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Getty Images
0 Comments

Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season.

She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.

“It brought my confidence back,” said Brown, who finished in the top four of the league last season. “That’s one of the biggest things for a professional athlete, in 2022, how big being in a good mental place is. It was an amazing experience and a learning experience.”

So far, 31 of the 44 roster spots have been filled. New players include Allisha Gray, who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in 3×3 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and WNBA rookies NaLyssa Smith and Naz Hillmon.

Smith said she watched a lot of the inaugural season last year while she was in college at Baylor and saw how much fun the players were having.

Going straight from college to the WNBA and not having a break was a big reason why Smith wanted to play in this league instead of going overseas.

“I knew that I needed a break,” she said. “I didn’t want to sit for seven months, so AU gave me the opportunity to take a break and then play.”

Brown says that she understands people wanting to still play overseas because of the money that’s offered over there which could be a couple hundred thousand dollars for top players.

“Sometimes that money is hard to turn down. I understand that 1000%,” she said. “I keep telling as many players as possible, if you come home early you’ll have a blast. You’ll have so much fun.”

So far 21 of the players from last season have returned for the second edition. Defending champion Tianna Hawkins isn’t in that group as she is playing overseas this winter.

Athletes Unlimited started in 2020 and also has softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. The basketball rules are similar to the WNBA and there will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

The league redrafts its teams each week with the top four point scorers serving as captains. The league, which will have games on the CBS Sports Network this year, moved from Las Vegas to Dallas.

“I would say Dallas was attractive to us since we have a relationship with the Dallas Sports Commission,” said Ilene Hauser, who is the Director of Basketball. “AU volleyball has been playing there the last two years. Dallas is a hotbed for girls and women’s basketball. … We have a number of players that have ties to the state of Texas. A few of them to Dallas and that’s a huge draw for us.”

2023 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Roster (as of October 25, 2022)

  • Antoinette Bannister
  • Kristi Bellock
  • Lexie Brown
  • Kirby Burkholder
  • Jordin Canada
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • Essence Carson
  • Layshia Clarendon
  • Natasha Cloud
  • Taj Cole
  • Sydney Colson
  • Drew Edelman
  • Allisha Gray
  • Rebecca Harris
  • Air Hearn
  • Naz Hillmon
  • Meme Jackson
  • N’dea Jones
  • Whitney Knight
  • Jessica Kuster
  • Akela Maize
  • Danni McCray
  • Laurin Mincy
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • Karisma Penn
  • Odyssey Sims
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • Destinee Walker
  • Evina Westbrook
  • Courtney Williams
  • Ty Young

More from On Her Turf

Gabrielle Senft of Canada competes in the line out during the Pool B Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Canada and the United States at Waitakere Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and...
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign
San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma (4), San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) and San Diego Wave FC forward Sofia Jakobsson (10) celebrate the winning goal during a match between the Chicago Red Stars and the San Diego Wave FC on October 16, 2022, at Snapdragon Stadium
2022 NWSL Playoffs: Semifinal results, how to watch, championship info

Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected by Russian court, 9-year sentence upheld

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
US basketball player Brittney Griner stands in a defendants' cage before a court hearing during her trial on charges of drug smuggling, in Khimki, outside Moscow.
Getty Images
0 Comments

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Tuesday upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court ruled Tuesday to uphold the sentence. In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball star will have to serve around eight years in prison.

Griner took part in the Moscow Regional Court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is imprisoned.

Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to Russia, where she played during the U.S. league’s offseason.

Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage but testified that she inadvertently packed them in haste and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

The nine-year sentence was close to the maximum of 10 years, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the punishment was excessive. They said in similar cases defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” – a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

Reflecting growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of revealing publicly in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements.

In September, U.S. President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner, as well as the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat down separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

The White House said after the meetings that the president stressed to the families his “continued commitment to working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely.”

The U.S. and Russia carried out a prisoner swap in April. Moscow released U.S. Marines veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the U.S. releasing a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Moscow also has pushed for the release of other Russians in U.S. custody.

One of them is Alexander Vinnik, who was accused of laundering billions of dollars through an illicit cryptocurrency exchange. Vinnik was arrested in Greece in 2017 and extradited to the U.S. in August.

Vinnik’s French lawyer, Frederic Belot, told Russian newspaper Izvestia last month that his client hoped to be part of a possible swap.

The newspaper speculated that another possible candidate was Roman Seleznev, the son of a Russian lawmaker. He was sentenced in 2017 to 27 years in prison on charges from a hacking and credit card fraud scheme.

More from On Her Turf

2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season
Gabrielle Senft of Canada competes in the line out during the Pool B Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Canada and the United States at Waitakere Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and...
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign