Kara Winger was at peace with her javelin career. Then came the podium performances

By Oct 26, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
0 Comments

Javelin thrower Kara Winger admits to succumbing to bouts of procrastination, but the nine-time U.S. national champion is adamant that it was not her intention for her final competitive season to become a display of “carpe diem” moments.

“I’m a procrastinator – 100 percent,” the 36-year-old Winger told On Her Turf. “I’ve said for a long time: The only place that I’m not a procrastinator is training and javelin, but apparently that’s not true within an actual competition.”

The Vancouver, Washington, native represented Team USA in four Olympic Games and six World Championships. But it wasn’t until her sixth and final throw this past July — in her final Worlds appearance — that Winger launched the throw that put her name in the record books, winning silver and becoming the first American woman to win a world championship medal in javelin.

“The larger ‘I’ve-decided-to-retire-this-season’ thing came just zooming straight to that one final throw,” she recalls of her final throw at iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. “Like, this is the absolute only time in my life remaining that I have the opportunity to medal, so I better do it now.”

The triumph at Worlds kicked off a crescendo of performances. In August, she captured the NACAC Championships (her second career NACAC title) in the Bahamas after throwing a season’s best 64.68m. Winger smashed that mark less than two weeks later with a 68.11m at the Brussels Diamond League stop, breaking her 12-year-old personal best to set a new American record.

“It was just such a perfect night: The conditions were incredible; the crowd was amazing,” she recalled of the Brussels meet. “I was so comfortable because it’s not world championships or the Diamond League Final. It’s just a meet where I know my body is on point and my technique felt really good, my series was good, like, why not take advantage of this moment?”

She capped her career with a victory at the Diamond League final in Zurich, where her winning throw of 64.98m became the sixth best of her career.

While making the podium at Worlds and unleashing the U.S. record at age 36 are among the highlights of her career, Winger says she would have stepped into retirement still satisfied that her career even without this year’s podium performances.

“The message has always been: There’s value in the journey even without medals,” she said. “So, when I got the medal and then all this cool stuff happened, I was like, ‘Oh, but it was already really amazing.’

“I think that’s maybe my favorite part – I’d already come to a place of absolute peace in my career and then all this stuff happened, and I almost still don’t believe it. … I hope that people still hear that I remember all of the moments before, as well. I always want that to be true and part of the focus.”

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight
EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 22, 2022: Kara Winger celebrates after winning silver in the women’s javelin final at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In fact, it was a lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 that resulted in what Winger considers the most special moment of her career when she was selected as Team USA flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.

“To not make the final, [I was] just absolutely blown away by my teammates voting me flag bearer,” says Winger, her voice choking with emotion. “The coolest messages that I got were from people who had also never medaled at the Olympics that said, like, ‘This selection makes my journey worth it.’

“It’s always been about the community and the relationships for me … so it makes it feel more true to my journey than this ridiculous, unexpected cherry on top.”

Winger also considers her journey as a personal evolution, one that’s been marked by injury and resilience, but enhanced by the self-knowledge and confidence she gained through those struggles. She’s come back from two significant injuries in her career, tearing her left ACL at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and then re-tearing it in 2020. But Winger saw the silver lining in the repeat injury, saying she “was familiar with the pain” and let that guide her rehabilitation and alleviate the fear factor.

“I had so much joy in every practice, being able to move normally again,” she said of her return to training. “… I forgot how much fun it was to not be injured, and that really informed the way that I trained. I just really enjoyed the running parts and the sprint mechanics and the things that I didn’t get to do in 2021 and was successful anyway, but I tried to really intentionally match those to the way that I threw in 2022.”

Winger noted she also took a more thoughtful approach to training, too, installing husband and fellow track and field athlete Russ Winger as one of her coaches for her final season.

“I was just really intentional about how I spent my time, knowing how fleeting that it was,” Winger says. “I think that’s something that I struggled with – I’m very much a giver with my time, but I was maybe more selfish than I’ve been in the past and that worked really well for me (this season).

“It’s not selfish, but as a woman, you just say ‘yes’ to a lot of different things, and I finally went to therapy and really thought carefully about where I was going to go, what I was going do and why… I wanted to have a great time. That was my expectation.”

By winning the Diamond League Final, Winger earned bye into the 2023 World Championships in Budapest if she wants to use it. But for now, she looks to begin the next chapter of her career as the senior director of integrated influencer marketing for Parity, an organization dedicated to closing the gender pay gap in sports.

Says Winger: “I guess it remains to be seen, but I just can’t think of any results that would make me more satisfied with my career.”

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

More Women's Sports News

2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season
Gabrielle Senft of Canada competes in the line out during the Pool B Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Canada and the United States at Waitakere Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and...
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign

Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Getty Images
0 Comments

Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season.

She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.

“It brought my confidence back,” said Brown, who finished in the top four of the league last season. “That’s one of the biggest things for a professional athlete, in 2022, how big being in a good mental place is. It was an amazing experience and a learning experience.”

So far, 31 of the 44 roster spots have been filled. New players include Allisha Gray, who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in 3×3 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and WNBA rookies NaLyssa Smith and Naz Hillmon.

Smith said she watched a lot of the inaugural season last year while she was in college at Baylor and saw how much fun the players were having.

Going straight from college to the WNBA and not having a break was a big reason why Smith wanted to play in this league instead of going overseas.

“I knew that I needed a break,” she said. “I didn’t want to sit for seven months, so AU gave me the opportunity to take a break and then play.”

Brown says that she understands people wanting to still play overseas because of the money that’s offered over there which could be a couple hundred thousand dollars for top players.

“Sometimes that money is hard to turn down. I understand that 1000%,” she said. “I keep telling as many players as possible, if you come home early you’ll have a blast. You’ll have so much fun.”

So far 21 of the players from last season have returned for the second edition. Defending champion Tianna Hawkins isn’t in that group as she is playing overseas this winter.

Athletes Unlimited started in 2020 and also has softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. The basketball rules are similar to the WNBA and there will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

The league redrafts its teams each week with the top four point scorers serving as captains. The league, which will have games on the CBS Sports Network this year, moved from Las Vegas to Dallas.

“I would say Dallas was attractive to us since we have a relationship with the Dallas Sports Commission,” said Ilene Hauser, who is the Director of Basketball. “AU volleyball has been playing there the last two years. Dallas is a hotbed for girls and women’s basketball. … We have a number of players that have ties to the state of Texas. A few of them to Dallas and that’s a huge draw for us.”

2023 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Roster (as of October 25, 2022)

  • Antoinette Bannister
  • Kristi Bellock
  • Lexie Brown
  • Kirby Burkholder
  • Jordin Canada
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • Essence Carson
  • Layshia Clarendon
  • Natasha Cloud
  • Taj Cole
  • Sydney Colson
  • Drew Edelman
  • Allisha Gray
  • Rebecca Harris
  • Air Hearn
  • Naz Hillmon
  • Meme Jackson
  • N’dea Jones
  • Whitney Knight
  • Jessica Kuster
  • Akela Maize
  • Danni McCray
  • Laurin Mincy
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • Karisma Penn
  • Odyssey Sims
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • Destinee Walker
  • Evina Westbrook
  • Courtney Williams
  • Ty Young

More from On Her Turf

Kara Winger hugs Kelsey Lee-Barber after the women's javelin final at the 2022 World athletics Championships
Kara Winger was at peace with her javelin career. Then came the podium performances
Gabrielle Senft of Canada competes in the line out during the Pool B Rugby World Cup 2021 match between Canada and the United States at Waitakere Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and...
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign

Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

By Oct 25, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand is the defending champion, while the U.S. will be aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC. Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for all upcoming matches.

Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule:

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal: France vs. Italy – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Wales – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal: England vs. Australia – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: Canada vs. United States  – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Semifinal Schedule:

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Medal Game Schedule: 

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Highlights of Team USA at the Rugby World Cup

USA vs. Italy Video:

USA vs. Japan Video:

Rugby World Cup Pool Results

After pool play finished, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pool A: 

  1. New Zealand (advance) – 15 points
  2. Australia (advance) – 8 points
  3. Wales (advance) – 5 points
  4. Scotland – 2 points

Pool B: 

  1. Canada (advance) – 15 points
  2. Italy (advance) – 9 points
  3. United States (advance) – 5 points
  4. Japan – 0 points

Pool C: 

  1. England (advance) – 14 points
  2. France (advance) – 11 points
  3. Fiji – 4 points
  4. South Africa – 1 point

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 14-12
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • USA won, 30-17
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 13-7

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 22-12
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 56-12
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Fiji won, 21-17

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 13-7
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 57-0
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 44-0

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 21-8
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 29-14
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 75-0

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

More Women's Sports News

Kara Winger hugs Kelsey Lee-Barber after the women's javelin final at the 2022 World athletics Championships
Kara Winger was at peace with her javelin career. Then came the podium performances
2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Kansas City continues historic NWSL playoff run with 2-0 win over OL Reign