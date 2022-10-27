Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time

By Oct 27, 2022, 11:22 AM EDT
US' players celebrate after scoring a try during the New Zealand 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Japan and USA.
Getty Images
As the Rugby World Cup heads into its fourth week in New Zealand, members of the U.S. Eagles are focused on this weekend’s quarterfinal round rematch against Canada (11:30pm ET on Saturday, Peacock).

But for many players, this two-month block of time they’ve been able to devote to their team, their sport and its flagship event is the exception rather than the rule. Not only is there the obvious: the four-year gap between World Cups – a gap that stretched to five years this cycle due to the pandemic – but also the undeniable reality that playing professional rugby full-time is extremely difficult, both financially and logistically.

“It’s very difficult to have a full-time job and training the way that we would like to train,” said Gabby Cantorna, who is making her first World Cup appearance in New Zealand and plays for the Exeter Chiefs when she isn’t with the national team. “For those of us that have wanted to focus on rugby, there’s definitely been sacrifices along the way. Whether it was in a workplace or even in their personal lives, sacrifices have been made to be on this team.”

Cantorna notes that common bond over team and sport has inspired unity among the Americans, who amassed one win (against Japan) and two losses (against Italy and Canada) during pool play.

“For the most part, I would say people are very good at juggling those two things (work and rugby), and it’s a shame that we do have to juggle them,” she said. “…But that’s kind of just the reality of our situations, the reality of playing for our country at the moment, which we’re all incredibly proud to do and to be able to do. And it just requires [a lot from] us along the way.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

“I was teaching at school on Wednesday and then flying to a World Cup on Thursday,” 27-year-old U.S. full back Lotte Clapp recounted ahead of her World Cup debut. “It’s definitely a bit surreal, but it’s a very fortunate position and I’m going to take any opportunity I get.”

For 26-year-old scrum half Carly Waters, also playing in her first World Cup, her journey to New Zealand with the national team has come with extensive travel – including multiple relocations – and the price tag associated with nearly each logistical maneuver.

Waters was a three-time All-American at Penn State, where she was a member of three national championship teams (2015-17). But to pursue her goal of making the U.S. national team, she was told she needed to first play in USA Rugby’s Women’s Premier League (WPL), the top annual women’s rugby union competition in the United States. With just 10 teams to choose from, Waters initially chose the New York Rugby Club for its manageable proximity to her parents’ home outside Philadelphia, where she lived and worked.

“Twice a week, plus wherever games were at, I was driving up there for training or taking a flight somewhere,” said Waters, who estimates that first season cost her $7,000 in gas money, flights and gym fees alone. “Just with the size of America, we have really no choice but to take a flight to every game. So that is just a challenge to the league. It’s player-funded, so it’s an expense in and of itself.”

Along with several former Penn State teammates, Waters relocated to Colorado in 2019 and joined the Glendale Merlins (renamed in 2022 as the Colorado Gray Wolves). As one of the only teams in the WPL with city funding, Waters was able to save on costs for the season as well as add her first league championship to her resume. But when the pandemic shut down WPL play in 2020 and 2021, it prompted her biggest move yet: to England’s Premier 15s, the top tier of the English domestic league system run by the Rugby Football Union.

“The Premiership is the top women’s league in the world, and that is fully funded,” Waters explained. “While I’m there, I’m considered a professional athlete. I get a monthly stipend, they cover my flights, they cover my bags there, they provide housing, my car, if necessary. Most teams provide a meal during the day, before or after training.”

Of the 42 U.S. women named to the pre-World Cup player pool, 22 played in the Premier 15s last season, 18 played in the WPL and two are still in college. And while playing in England can allow players to focus full-time on rugby, they still often supplement their income via coaching roles or other remote work. U.S. forward Jenny Kronish plays for the Harlequins in England and also works remotely as the marketing manager for the New England Free Jacks, while back Cantorna works part-time as an assistant coach for the Exeter Chiefs.

The juggling act extends beyond the players to the coaching staff as well. But U.S. assistant coach Jamie Burke, who also serves as a coach for the Colorado Gray Wolves, notes that this has led to a wide network of contacts within the sport.

“The players, they’ll kind of compare notes and go, ‘All right, what does it look like where you are? What does it look like where we are? How do we match up? …And then on the administrative and coaching side, and our management teams talk to each other,” Burke explained.

“We’ve gotten together and had coffees and chatted and so we’re always chatting like, ‘What do your contracts look like for your coaches? [What] does your hiring process look like?’ Those types of things. …So, those conversations are happening. It’s just figuring out, what is the action that goes along with them?”

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

Kara Winger was at peace with her javelin career. Then came the podium performances

By Oct 26, 2022, 11:37 AM EDT
Javelin thrower Kara Winger admits to succumbing to bouts of procrastination, but the nine-time U.S. national champion is adamant that it was not her intention for her final competitive season to become a display of “carpe diem” moments.

“I’m a procrastinator – 100 percent,” the 36-year-old Winger told On Her Turf. “I’ve said for a long time: The only place that I’m not a procrastinator is training and javelin, but apparently that’s not true within an actual competition.”

The Vancouver, Washington, native represented Team USA in four Olympic Games and six World Championships. But it wasn’t until her sixth and final throw this past July — in her final Worlds appearance — that Winger launched the throw that put her name in the record books, winning silver and becoming the first American woman to win a world championship medal in javelin.

“The larger ‘I’ve-decided-to-retire-this-season’ thing came just zooming straight to that one final throw,” she recalls of her final throw at iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. “Like, this is the absolute only time in my life remaining that I have the opportunity to medal, so I better do it now.”

The triumph at Worlds kicked off a crescendo of performances. In August, she captured the NACAC Championships (her second career NACAC title) in the Bahamas after throwing a season’s best 64.68m. Winger smashed that mark less than two weeks later with a 68.11m at the Brussels Diamond League stop, breaking her 12-year-old personal best to set a new American record.

“It was just such a perfect night: The conditions were incredible; the crowd was amazing,” she recalled of the Brussels meet. “I was so comfortable because it’s not world championships or the Diamond League Final. It’s just a meet where I know my body is on point and my technique felt really good, my series was good, like, why not take advantage of this moment?”

She capped her career with a victory at the Diamond League final in Zurich, where her winning throw of 64.98m became the sixth best of her career.

While making the podium at Worlds and unleashing the U.S. record at age 36 are among the highlights of her career, Winger says she would have stepped into retirement still satisfied that her career even without this year’s podium performances.

“The message has always been: There’s value in the journey even without medals,” she said. “So, when I got the medal and then all this cool stuff happened, I was like, ‘Oh, but it was already really amazing.’

“I think that’s maybe my favorite part – I’d already come to a place of absolute peace in my career and then all this stuff happened, and I almost still don’t believe it. … I hope that people still hear that I remember all of the moments before, as well. I always want that to be true and part of the focus.”

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight
EUGENE, OREGON – JULY 22, 2022: Kara Winger celebrates after winning silver in the women’s javelin final at the 2022 World Track and Field Championships. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In fact, it was a lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 that resulted in what Winger considers the most special moment of her career when she was selected as Team USA flag bearer for the Closing Ceremony.

“To not make the final, [I was] just absolutely blown away by my teammates voting me flag bearer,” says Winger, her voice choking with emotion. “The coolest messages that I got were from people who had also never medaled at the Olympics that said, like, ‘This selection makes my journey worth it.’

“It’s always been about the community and the relationships for me … so it makes it feel more true to my journey than this ridiculous, unexpected cherry on top.”

Winger also considers her journey as a personal evolution, one that’s been marked by injury and resilience, but enhanced by the self-knowledge and confidence she gained through those struggles. She’s come back from two significant injuries in her career, tearing her left ACL at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials and then re-tearing it in 2020. But Winger saw the silver lining in the repeat injury, saying she “was familiar with the pain” and let that guide her rehabilitation and alleviate the fear factor.

“I had so much joy in every practice, being able to move normally again,” she said of her return to training. “… I forgot how much fun it was to not be injured, and that really informed the way that I trained. I just really enjoyed the running parts and the sprint mechanics and the things that I didn’t get to do in 2021 and was successful anyway, but I tried to really intentionally match those to the way that I threw in 2022.”

Winger noted she also took a more thoughtful approach to training, too, installing husband and fellow track and field athlete Russ Winger as one of her coaches for her final season.

“I was just really intentional about how I spent my time, knowing how fleeting that it was,” Winger says. “I think that’s something that I struggled with – I’m very much a giver with my time, but I was maybe more selfish than I’ve been in the past and that worked really well for me (this season).

“It’s not selfish, but as a woman, you just say ‘yes’ to a lot of different things, and I finally went to therapy and really thought carefully about where I was going to go, what I was going do and why… I wanted to have a great time. That was my expectation.”

By winning the Diamond League Final, Winger earned bye into the 2023 World Championships in Budapest if she wants to use it. But for now, she looks to begin the next chapter of her career as the senior director of integrated influencer marketing for Parity, an organization dedicated to closing the gender pay gap in sports.

Says Winger: “I guess it remains to be seen, but I just can’t think of any results that would make me more satisfied with my career.”

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

Athletes Unlimited Basketball to feature more WNBA players for 2023 season

Associated PressOct 25, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
2022 WNBA Playoffs - Connecticut Sun v Dallas Wings
Getty Images
Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season.

She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.

“It brought my confidence back,” said Brown, who finished in the top four of the league last season. “That’s one of the biggest things for a professional athlete, in 2022, how big being in a good mental place is. It was an amazing experience and a learning experience.”

So far, 31 of the 44 roster spots have been filled. New players include Allisha Gray, who helped the U.S. win a gold medal in 3×3 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and WNBA rookies NaLyssa Smith and Naz Hillmon.

Smith said she watched a lot of the inaugural season last year while she was in college at Baylor and saw how much fun the players were having.

Going straight from college to the WNBA and not having a break was a big reason why Smith wanted to play in this league instead of going overseas.

“I knew that I needed a break,” she said. “I didn’t want to sit for seven months, so AU gave me the opportunity to take a break and then play.”

Brown says that she understands people wanting to still play overseas because of the money that’s offered over there which could be a couple hundred thousand dollars for top players.

“Sometimes that money is hard to turn down. I understand that 1000%,” she said. “I keep telling as many players as possible, if you come home early you’ll have a blast. You’ll have so much fun.”

So far 21 of the players from last season have returned for the second edition. Defending champion Tianna Hawkins isn’t in that group as she is playing overseas this winter.

Athletes Unlimited started in 2020 and also has softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues in which there are no team owners and players share directly in league profits. The basketball rules are similar to the WNBA and there will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn with the winner receiving roughly $50,000.

The league redrafts its teams each week with the top four point scorers serving as captains. The league, which will have games on the CBS Sports Network this year, moved from Las Vegas to Dallas.

“I would say Dallas was attractive to us since we have a relationship with the Dallas Sports Commission,” said Ilene Hauser, who is the Director of Basketball. “AU volleyball has been playing there the last two years. Dallas is a hotbed for girls and women’s basketball. … We have a number of players that have ties to the state of Texas. A few of them to Dallas and that’s a huge draw for us.”

2023 Athletes Unlimited Basketball Roster (as of October 25, 2022)

  • Antoinette Bannister
  • Kristi Bellock
  • Lexie Brown
  • Kirby Burkholder
  • Jordin Canada
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • Essence Carson
  • Layshia Clarendon
  • Natasha Cloud
  • Taj Cole
  • Sydney Colson
  • Drew Edelman
  • Allisha Gray
  • Rebecca Harris
  • Air Hearn
  • Naz Hillmon
  • Meme Jackson
  • N’dea Jones
  • Whitney Knight
  • Jessica Kuster
  • Akela Maize
  • Danni McCray
  • Laurin Mincy
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • Karisma Penn
  • Odyssey Sims
  • NaLyssa Smith
  • Destinee Walker
  • Evina Westbrook
  • Courtney Williams
  • Ty Young

