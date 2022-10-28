2022 NWSL Championship: How to watch, TV info, playoff results

By Oct 28, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Getty Images
The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will meet in the 2022 NWSL Championship at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Saturday night (8pm ET).

See below for On Her Turf’s full guide to the NWSL Playoffs, which includes a full schedule, results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, extra time rules, and more.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Championship

Saturday, October 29, 2022:

MORE NWSL COVERAGE: Alex Loera on journey to Kansas City, 2022 NWSL Championship

2022 NWSL Playoffs — Results and Scores

Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals Today — Sunday, October 23:

RELATED: The Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams met in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

MORE NWSL COVERAGE: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

San Diego Wave (eliminated in semifinals):

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

OL Reign (eliminated in semifinals):

  • The OL Reign finished the 2022 regular season by winning the club’s third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Chicago Red Stars (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

Houston Dash (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Houston Dash made their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for the quarterfinals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

Sedona Prince ‘heartbroken’ as Oregon basketball career ends with elbow injury

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT
Sedona Prince # 32 of the Oregon Ducks of the Oregon Ducks is introduced as part of the starting lineup.
Getty Images
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince’s career at Oregon has ended with a torn elbow ligament that will require surgery.

Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday.

“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”

Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women’s and men’s weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.

“She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the university. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said.

In her career for the No. 20 Ducks, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.

She will be honored before Oregon’s exhibition game against Carroll College at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night.

RELATED: Sedona Prince among nine names to know on 50th anniversary of Title IX

‘Why not us?’: The Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

By Oct 28, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT
KC Current Midfielder Kristen Edmonds (3), Midfielder Disiree Scott (11), Defender Elizabeth Ball (7), and Defender Hailie Mace (4) celebrate the teams opening goal.
Getty Images
If you ask Kansas City Current players to tell you how their worst-to-first Cinderella story began, they’ll likely point to nine months ago on the calendar — February 2022.

Leaving behind snowy, 40-degree weather for four weeks, the new-look squad headed to the Sunshine State and set up camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., just south of Tampa Bay.

“In preseason, I kept saying, ‘Something feels different,’” Current defender Kristen Edmonds told On Her Turf ahead of Saturday’s NWSL Championship matchup vs. the Portland Thorns. “We went to Florida for a month and within the first couple days, I just had this feeling, for me, something’s very different about this season.”

There were the obvious changes: a new general manager in Camille Levin Ashton, a new head coach in Matt Potter, and the blockbuster additions of USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

“We were just together constantly. We had meetings in the morning, we had practice, we ran together, we started this crazy new lifting program,” said eight-year NWSL veteran Lo’eau LaBonta. “… I think because we started at square one and everybody bought in, it was very easy to build a successful team.”

2022 NWSL Championship: How to watch, TV info, playoff results

“Honestly, this [was] the hardest preseason I’ve ever been through in my entire career,” added Edmonds, who joined the NWSL in 2014. “I don’t know exactly what it was because there were days where I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m dead. I need a day off. I need an extra day off.’… But just being around the group and us being together all the time, and just the vibes that I was getting. It just seemed like we had something special, and obviously we did.”

“After last year, we kind of came with something to prove,” said midfielder Addie McCain, who joined Kansas City as a rookie in 2021. “So, it kind of felt like a fresh start. Everybody seemed to buy in to what the new staff had to offer, and it kind of paid off.”

To say their efforts paid off is an understatement. Just one season ago, the club started the 2021 campaign with the generic name “KC NWSL” after new owners took over. Playing on a converted baseball field, KC went winless for their first 17 games (including four Challenge Cup games) and didn’t secure a win until midway through August, beating the OL Reign 1-0. They finished the season at the bottom of the 10-team NWSL table, going 3-14-7.

But the club didn’t let last year’s struggles get in the way of this year’s opportunity, according to Potter, who helped usher in the concept of a new identity for the Current from the jump.

“It goes all the way back to preseason where we probably spent longer figuring out what’s the identity that we want the Kansas City Current to look like on and off the field,” he said.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Alex Loera talks journey to Kansas City, 2022 NWSL Championship

But the 2022 NWSL season got off to a rocky start. After a solid preseason run landed the Current in the Challenge Cup semifinals, KC faced the regular season without either of their star acquisitions when Mewis (knee) and Williams (right hamstring and hip) were both sidelined with season-ending injuries. The Current went winless through their first five games, including a 3-0 blowout to the Thorns in their regular-season opener.

With Mewis and Williams on the sidelines, other players stepped up.

“It’s not a starting 11. We literally have a starting 20. Anybody can fall in there,” said LaBonta. “We call them gamechangers, not subs.”

The tide began to turn over Memorial Day weekend, when KC earned its first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville. The triumph kicked off a 13-game unbeaten streak that pushed the Current into contention for the NWSL Shield by September.

The undefeated streak (the second-longest in NWSL history) was punctuated in June by a move into the team’s $18 million training facility, all of which was privately funded, according to owners Angie and Chris Long and co-owner Brittany Mahomes, who founded the team in December 2020. A bespoke, 11,500-seat stadium is on track for the 2024 season, marking the first stadium purpose-built for a U.S. women’s soccer team.

“Obviously, coming off a not-so-great season previously, I think a lot of people wouldn’t have thought that we could get here,” said midfielder Desiree Scott, who played with both of the club’s previous iterations (Kansas City FC, Utah Royals). “But as the season continued… I think that belief continued to grow with our winning streaks happening, just the way we were playing … We thought we can get here and here we are.”

The Current finished the regular season 10-6-6, dropping to fifth on the table but qualifying for their first NWSL Playoffs. They earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over OL Reign, this year’s NWSL Shield winners. On Saturday night, the Current face a formidable foe in Portland, which is playing in its fourth NWSL Championship and has won twice before (2013, 2017).

“They certainly have found the joy of what they do and we try to get better every day. So if you’re living out those things, then this is just another opportunity to believe that we can go on and do great things. That’s what we’re preparing for and that’s what hopefully shows up tomorrow night,” Potter said.

“I think the whole group is just like, ‘Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to win it all? We’re here,'” echoed NWSL rookie defender Alex Loera.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Lo’eau LaBonta on 2022 success, iconic cellies and persevering through NWSL turmoil

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

