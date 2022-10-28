Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host New Zealand is the defending champion, while the U.S. is aiming to return to the podium for the first time since 1998.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC. Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for all upcoming matches.

Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal Schedule:

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal: France vs. Italy – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Wales – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Encore: Quarterfinal 1 – 12:30-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal: England vs. Australia – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
  • Quarterfinal: Canada vs. United States  – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Semifinal Schedule:

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1 – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2 – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Medal Game Schedule: 

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Highlights of the U.S. women’s rugby team at the World Cup

USA vs. Italy Video:

USA vs. Japan Video:

Rugby World Cup Pool Results

After pool play finished, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pool A: 

  1. New Zealand (advance) – 15 points
  2. Australia (advance) – 8 points
  3. Wales (advance) – 5 points
  4. Scotland – 2 points

Pool B: 

  1. Canada (advance) – 15 points
  2. Italy (advance) – 9 points
  3. United States (advance) – 5 points
  4. Japan – 0 points

Pool C: 

  1. England (advance) – 14 points
  2. France (advance) – 11 points
  3. Fiji – 4 points
  4. South Africa – 1 point

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 14-12
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • USA won, 30-17
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 13-7

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 22-12
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 56-12
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Fiji won, 21-17

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 13-7
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 57-0
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 44-0

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 21-8
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 29-14
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 75-0

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

Sedona Prince ‘heartbroken’ as Oregon basketball career ends with elbow injury

Sedona Prince # 32 of the Oregon Ducks of the Oregon Ducks is introduced as part of the starting lineup.
Getty Images
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sedona Prince’s career at Oregon has ended with a torn elbow ligament that will require surgery.

Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday.

“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.”

Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women’s and men’s weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.

“She has done so many wonderful things and has been an incredible representative of our program and the university. Her impact on collegiate athletics, especially in the area of gender equity, has been immense and will be felt for generations to come,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said.

In her career for the No. 20 Ducks, Prince averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game.

She will be honored before Oregon’s exhibition game against Carroll College at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday night.

RELATED: Sedona Prince among nine names to know on 50th anniversary of Title IX

‘Why not us?’: The Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

KC Current Midfielder Kristen Edmonds (3), Midfielder Disiree Scott (11), Defender Elizabeth Ball (7), and Defender Hailie Mace (4) celebrate the teams opening goal.
Getty Images
If you ask Kansas City Current players to tell you how their worst-to-first Cinderella story began, they’ll likely point to nine months ago on the calendar — February 2022.

Leaving behind snowy, 40-degree weather for four weeks, the new-look squad headed to the Sunshine State and set up camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., just south of Tampa Bay.

“In preseason, I kept saying, ‘Something feels different,’” Current defender Kristen Edmonds told On Her Turf ahead of Saturday’s NWSL Championship matchup vs. the Portland Thorns. “We went to Florida for a month and within the first couple days, I just had this feeling, for me, something’s very different about this season.”

There were the obvious changes: a new general manager in Camille Levin Ashton, a new head coach in Matt Potter, and the blockbuster additions of USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

“We were just together constantly. We had meetings in the morning, we had practice, we ran together, we started this crazy new lifting program,” said eight-year NWSL veteran Lo’eau LaBonta. “… I think because we started at square one and everybody bought in, it was very easy to build a successful team.”

2022 NWSL Championship: How to watch, TV info, playoff results

“Honestly, this [was] the hardest preseason I’ve ever been through in my entire career,” added Edmonds, who joined the NWSL in 2014. “I don’t know exactly what it was because there were days where I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m dead. I need a day off. I need an extra day off.’… But just being around the group and us being together all the time, and just the vibes that I was getting. It just seemed like we had something special, and obviously we did.”

“After last year, we kind of came with something to prove,” said midfielder Addie McCain, who joined Kansas City as a rookie in 2021. “So, it kind of felt like a fresh start. Everybody seemed to buy in to what the new staff had to offer, and it kind of paid off.”

To say their efforts paid off is an understatement. Just one season ago, the club started the 2021 campaign with the generic name “KC NWSL” after new owners took over. Playing on a converted baseball field, KC went winless for their first 17 games (including four Challenge Cup games) and didn’t secure a win until midway through August, beating the OL Reign 1-0. They finished the season at the bottom of the 10-team NWSL table, going 3-14-7.

But the club didn’t let last year’s struggles get in the way of this year’s opportunity, according to Potter, who helped usher in the concept of a new identity for the Current from the jump.

“It goes all the way back to preseason where we probably spent longer figuring out what’s the identity that we want the Kansas City Current to look like on and off the field,” he said.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Alex Loera talks journey to Kansas City, 2022 NWSL Championship

But the 2022 NWSL season got off to a rocky start. After a solid preseason run landed the Current in the Challenge Cup semifinals, KC faced the regular season without either of their star acquisitions when Mewis (knee) and Williams (right hamstring and hip) were both sidelined with season-ending injuries. The Current went winless through their first five games, including a 3-0 blowout to the Thorns in their regular-season opener.

With Mewis and Williams on the sidelines, other players stepped up.

“It’s not a starting 11. We literally have a starting 20. Anybody can fall in there,” said LaBonta. “We call them gamechangers, not subs.”

The tide began to turn over Memorial Day weekend, when KC earned its first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville. The triumph kicked off a 13-game unbeaten streak that pushed the Current into contention for the NWSL Shield by September.

The undefeated streak (the second-longest in NWSL history) was punctuated in June by a move into the team’s $18 million training facility, all of which was privately funded, according to owners Angie and Chris Long and co-owner Brittany Mahomes, who founded the team in December 2020. A bespoke, 11,500-seat stadium is on track for the 2024 season, marking the first stadium purpose-built for a U.S. women’s soccer team.

“Obviously, coming off a not-so-great season previously, I think a lot of people wouldn’t have thought that we could get here,” said midfielder Desiree Scott, who played with both of the club’s previous iterations (Kansas City FC, Utah Royals). “But as the season continued… I think that belief continued to grow with our winning streaks happening, just the way we were playing … We thought we can get here and here we are.”

The Current finished the regular season 10-6-6, dropping to fifth on the table but qualifying for their first NWSL Playoffs. They earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over OL Reign, this year’s NWSL Shield winners. On Saturday night, the Current face a formidable foe in Portland, which is playing in its fourth NWSL Championship and has won twice before (2013, 2017).

“They certainly have found the joy of what they do and we try to get better every day. So if you’re living out those things, then this is just another opportunity to believe that we can go on and do great things. That’s what we’re preparing for and that’s what hopefully shows up tomorrow night,” Potter said.

“I think the whole group is just like, ‘Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to win it all? We’re here,'” echoed NWSL rookie defender Alex Loera.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Lo’eau LaBonta on 2022 success, iconic cellies and persevering through NWSL turmoil

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

