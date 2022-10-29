2022 NWSL Championship: How to watch, TV info, playoff results

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
Kansas City Current v OL Reign - Semifinal: 2022 NWSL Championship
Getty Images
The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current will meet in the 2022 NWSL Championship at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Saturday night (8pm ET).

See below for On Her Turf’s full guide to the NWSL Playoffs, which includes a full schedule, results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, extra time rules, and more. A longer preview of the NWSL Championship can be found here.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Championship

Saturday, October 29, 2022:

2022 NWSL Championship: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City preview, how to watch, history

2022 NWSL Playoffs — Results and Scores

Sunday, October 16:

  • 5pm ET: Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current (Paramount+)
  • 10pm ET: San Diego Wave vs. Chicago Red Stars (CBS Sports Network)
    • Result: San Diego won, 2-1

NWSL Semifinals Today — Sunday, October 23:

RELATED: The Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

How do the NWSL Playoffs work?

At the end of the NWSL regular season, the top six of twelve teams qualified for the playoffs:

  1. OL Reign (2022 NWSL Shield)
  2. Portland Thorns
  3. San Diego Wave
  4. Houston Dash
  5. Kansas City Current
  6. Chicago Red Stars

The top two teams — the OL Reign and Portland Thorns — received a bye to the semifinal round, while the other four teams met in the quarterfinal round.

Overtime rules for the NWSL Playoffs:

If an NWSL playoff game is tied after 90 minutes, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the game is still tied, penalties will determine the winner.

MORE NWSL COVERAGE: Sam Coffey on NWSL rookie season, USWNT debut and Yates report takeaways

2022 NWSL Playoffs – Historical significance for each club

Portland Thorns:

  • The Portland Thorns are the most decorated team of the bunch, having won the NWSL Championship twice before (2013, 2017). If they win it all again this year, the Thorns would become the first NWSL franchise with three championship titles.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance. After going winless in their first five games, the Current went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history.

MORE NWSL COVERAGE: Alex Loera on journey to Kansas City, 2022 NWSL Championship

San Diego Wave (eliminated in semifinals):

  • By finishing third in the NWSL standings, the San Diego Wave became the first NWSL expansion team to qualify for the playoffs in an inaugural season.

OL Reign (eliminated in semifinals):

  • The OL Reign finished the 2022 regular season by winning the club’s third NWSL Shield, awarded to the team with the best regular season record. While the Reign have made the NWSL Championship twice before, the club has never won the title.

Chicago Red Stars (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Chicago Red Stars claimed the sixth and final playoff berth in dramatic fashion, extending a streak in the process. The Red Stars have qualified for the NWSL Playoffs every year since 2015, a league record. While Chicago has made the NWSL Championship game twice (2019, 2021), the club is still searching for its first title.

Houston Dash (eliminated in quarterfinals):

  • The Houston Dash made their NWSL playoff debut in 2022, nine years after joining the league. Even more impressive: Houston nabbed home field advantage for the quarterfinals thanks to a fourth-place finish in the 2022 NWSL standings.

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

2022 TOTO Japan Classic: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s return to Japan

By Oct 29, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
yaka Furue of Japan plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the Nobuta Group Masters GC
Getty Images
After a two-year hiatus due the logistical challenges surrounding the pandemic, the TOTO Japan Classic returns to the LPGA calendar for 2022. First staged in 1973 as an unofficial money event, the Japan Classic became an officially sanctioned event in 1976 and was traditionally a 54-hole tournament. That changes this year, when the 2022 edition will be played for the first time as a 72-hole event with a prize purse of $2 million at longtime host club, Seta Golf Course, in Shiga, Japan.

While the Japan Classic was not part of the LPGA’s schedule the last two seasons, it was still part of the JLPGA regular season. South Korea’s Jiyai Shin won in 2020, while Japan’s Ayaka Furue, a rookie this season on the LPGA, captured the title in last year’s first 72-hole staging of the event.

The TOTO Japan Classic kicks off the final three-event stretch of the season, with Tour returning to the United States following the Japan event for the final two stops of the year: the Pelican Women’s Championship and the CME Group Tour Championship, which .

How to watch the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic 

Coverage of the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic from Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan, can be found on Golf Channel and Peacock, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 2: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Thursday, Nov. 3: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, Nov. 4: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic

With precious time to earn Race to the CME Globe points, it’s no surprise the Japan Classic features multiple top names, many of whom already are LPGA title winners in 2022:

  • Danielle Kang, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament
  • Atthaya Thitikul, JTBC Classic, Arkansas Championship
  • Nasa Hataoka, LA Open
  • Marina Alex, Palos Verdes Championship
  • Minjee Lee, Founders Cup, U.S. Women’s Open
  • Nanna Koertz Madsen, Honda LPGA Thailand
  • Ayaka Furue, Women’s Scottish Open

Past champions of the Japan Classic

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2019 Ai Suzuki (Japan) 17-under 199 3 strokes Hyo Joo Kim
2018 Nasa Hataoka (Japan) 14-under 202 2 strokes Momoko Ueda, Carlota Ciganda, Saki Nagamine
2017 Shanshan Feng (China) 19-under 197 2 strokes Ai Suzuki
2016 Shanshan Feng (China) 13-under 203 1 stroke Ha Na Jang
2015 Sun-Ju Ahn (South Korea) 16-under 200 Playoff Ji-Hee Lee, Angela Stanford

Previously at the Japan Classic

In 2019, JLPGA star Ai Suzuki breezed to the title at Seta GC, going bogey-free over the final two rounds (65-67) and finishing at 17-under 199 to win by three. It was a record season for Suzuki, winner of 17 JLPGA titles, who won seven times in 2019 — with the Japan Classic being her first LPGA title — and featured a stretch of three consecutive wins, of which the Japan Classic was the second.

The Japan Classic was not part of the LPGA calendar the last two seasons due to logistical challenges surrounding the pandemic, but the JLPGA sanctioned and hosted the event in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 edition was staged at Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, and won by Japan’s two-time LPGA major winner Jiyai Shin at 19-under 197. Shin, winner of 11 LPGA titles, bested U.S. Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso by three shots.

Last year, the tournament returned to Seta Golf Course and was played as a 72-hole event for the first time. Japan’s Ayaka Furue, a 2022 LPGA rookie, captured the title for her sixth win on the JLPGA. Furue carded four rounds in the 60s and finished at 16-under 272 to win by three shots over Mone Inami. Furue captured her first LPGA title earlier this season at the 2022 Women’s Scottish Open.

More about Seta Golf Course

Opened in 1978, Seta Golf Course was created by renowned Japanese course architect Seiichi Inoue (1908-81), who designed 38 golf courses in his lifetime. The course plays as a par 72 and stretches to 6,608 yards.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Kara Winger was at peace with her javelin career; then came the podium performances

Rugby World Cup: France, host New Zealand secure spots in semifinals

Associated PressOct 29, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
RUGBYU-WC-2021-WOMEN-FRA-ITA
Getty Images
Winger Joanna Grisez scored a try in the first two minutes and added two more late for a hat trick which lifted France to a 39-3 win over Italy Saturday in the first quarterfinal at the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand.

The final score hid the fact that France went 60 minutes without a try between Grisez’s first and a penalty try which finally relieved some of the pressure Italy had exerted and allowed France to finally stretch its legs in the last quarter.

After the penalty try came an avalanche of four tries in the last quarter which made France’s win one of its most emphatic in its recent matches against its European neighbor.

France had a large surplus of possession for most of the match and an advantage of territory but for a long period through the middle of the match it seemed incapable of finding a way to score against stoic Italian defense.

RUGBY WORLD CUP: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

The turning point in the match came with the penalty try when Italy infringed at a scrum near its line and Silvia Turani, singled out as the offender, was sent to the sin-bin.

France cashed in immediately on its numerical advantage with a try to Laure Touye, then Grisez touched down in the 68th and 70th minutes to complete a rare World Cup triple and make France’s win conclusive and impressive.

France should have scored in the 45th minute when they had a three-player overlap but cut back inside. It also should have scored two minutes later but Charlotte Escudero dropped the ball over the line. France seemed fated to be denied by the Italy defense and relieved on penalties to extend their lead after Grisez’s early try.

But the floodgates opened with the penalty try and France will be formidable in the semifinals, especially on the basis of its defensive performance. It has conceded just 21 points in four games at the tournament so far.

“We are so happy to play a semifinal next week,” France captain Gabrielle Vernier said. “I’m so proud of the girls. It’s been a tough few weeks and today we proved when are one of the best teams. It’s a dream come true and I hope for the best for the team.”

Italy was playing in its first World Cup quarterfinal and may use its experience in New Zealand as a springboard to better things.

“We are happy to be here and to get to the quarterfinal but we need to start from this and improve in the next year and maybe in the next World Cup and get to the semifinal,” captain Elisa Giordano said.

New Zealand tops Wales, 55-3

New Zealand steamrolled its way into the semifinals with a 55-3 win over Wales.

Winger Portia Woodman scored a try in each half to become the leading try-scorer from any nation in women’s World Cups and hooker Luka Connor produced a second half double as New Zealand won by nine tries to nil.

New Zealand beat Wales 57-0 in its final group match a week ago and Saturday’s win had echoes of that. But it also produced a much stronger performance at set pieces, especially at scrums, which will be vital as it goes on to the final four.

“It’s an extreme privilege (to make the semifinals),” New Zealand captain Kennedy Simon said. “It’s a huge legacy which we are trying to uphold and enhance so to get through to the next phase of the campaign is pretty awesome.”

New Zealand has won the World Cup on five occasions.

Wales had few scoring chances Saturday and those it had were quickly shut down by the New Zealand defense. New Zealand was physical in the tackle and its work at the breakdowns was outstanding. Its counter-rucking was one of the features of the match and prevented Wales producing any continuity.

New Zealand had plenty. Woodman scored its first try in the 11th minute and it had three more by halftime when it led 26-3. Head coach Wayne Smith had a difficult task in deciding on his starting 15 for the first knockout round and he would have been happy with the combination his preferred lineup showed.

The New Zealand support play was almost instinctive, allowing it to build a layered attack.

Wales lacked New Zealand’s experience at the top level and was pleased to make the last eight of a World Cup.

“We’ve just become professional so this is just the start and we’re really excited for the future,” Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap said.

On Sunday, England is scheduled to play Australia, and Canada will take on the United States.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play rugby full time

