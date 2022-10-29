‘Why not us?’: The Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

By Oct 29, 2022, 10:12 AM EDT
KC Current Midfielder Kristen Edmonds (3), Midfielder Disiree Scott (11), Defender Elizabeth Ball (7), and Defender Hailie Mace (4) celebrate the teams opening goal.
Getty Images
If you ask Kansas City Current players to tell you how their worst-to-first Cinderella story began, they’ll likely point to nine months ago on the calendar — February 2022.

Leaving behind snowy, 40-degree weather for four weeks, the new-look squad headed to the Sunshine State and set up camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., just south of Tampa Bay.

“In preseason, I kept saying, ‘Something feels different,’” Current defender Kristen Edmonds told On Her Turf ahead of Saturday’s NWSL Championship matchup vs. the Portland Thorns. “We went to Florida for a month and within the first couple days, I just had this feeling, for me, something’s very different about this season.”

There were the obvious changes: a new general manager in Camille Levin Ashton, a new head coach in Matt Potter, and the blockbuster additions of USWNT stars Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

“We were just together constantly. We had meetings in the morning, we had practice, we ran together, we started this crazy new lifting program,” said eight-year NWSL veteran Lo’eau LaBonta. “… I think because we started at square one and everybody bought in, it was very easy to build a successful team.”

2022 NWSL Championship: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City preview, how to watch, history

“Honestly, this [was] the hardest preseason I’ve ever been through in my entire career,” added Edmonds, who joined the NWSL in 2014. “I don’t know exactly what it was because there were days where I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, I’m dead. I need a day off. I need an extra day off.’… But just being around the group and us being together all the time, and just the vibes that I was getting. It just seemed like we had something special, and obviously we did.”

“After last year, we kind of came with something to prove,” said midfielder Addie McCain, who joined Kansas City as a rookie in 2021. “So, it kind of felt like a fresh start. Everybody seemed to buy in to what the new staff had to offer, and it kind of paid off.”

To say their efforts paid off is an understatement. Just one season ago, the club started the 2021 campaign with the generic name “KC NWSL” after new owners took over. Playing on a converted baseball field, KC went winless for their first 17 games (including four Challenge Cup games) and didn’t secure a win until midway through August, beating the OL Reign 1-0. They finished the season at the bottom of the 10-team NWSL table, going 3-14-7.

But the club didn’t let last year’s struggles get in the way of this year’s opportunity, according to Potter, who helped usher in the concept of a new identity for the Current from the jump.

“It goes all the way back to preseason where we probably spent longer figuring out what’s the identity that we want the Kansas City Current to look like on and off the field,” he said.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Alex Loera talks journey to Kansas City, 2022 NWSL Championship

But the 2022 NWSL season got off to a rocky start. After a solid preseason run landed the Current in the Challenge Cup semifinals, KC faced the regular season without either of their star acquisitions when Mewis (knee) and Williams (right hamstring and hip) were both sidelined with season-ending injuries. The Current went winless through their first five games, including a 3-0 blowout to the Thorns in their regular-season opener.

With Mewis and Williams on the sidelines, other players stepped up.

“It’s not a starting 11. We literally have a starting 20. Anybody can fall in there,” said LaBonta. “We call them gamechangers, not subs.”

The tide began to turn over Memorial Day weekend, when KC earned its first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville. The triumph kicked off a 13-game unbeaten streak that pushed the Current into contention for the NWSL Shield by September.

The undefeated streak (the second-longest in NWSL history) was punctuated in June by a move into the team’s $18 million training facility, all of which was privately funded, according to owners Angie and Chris Long and co-owner Brittany Mahomes, who founded the team in December 2020. A bespoke, 11,500-seat stadium is on track for the 2024 season, marking the first stadium purpose-built for a U.S. women’s soccer team.

“Obviously, coming off a not-so-great season previously, I think a lot of people wouldn’t have thought that we could get here,” said midfielder Desiree Scott, who played with both of the club’s previous iterations (Kansas City FC, Utah Royals). “But as the season continued… I think that belief continued to grow with our winning streaks happening, just the way we were playing … We thought we can get here and here we are.”

The Current finished the regular season 10-6-6, dropping to fifth on the table but qualifying for their first NWSL Playoffs. They earned their spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over OL Reign, this year’s NWSL Shield winners. On Saturday night, the Current face a formidable foe in Portland, which is playing in its fourth NWSL Championship and has won twice before (2013, 2017).

“They certainly have found the joy of what they do and we try to get better every day. So if you’re living out those things, then this is just another opportunity to believe that we can go on and do great things. That’s what we’re preparing for and that’s what hopefully shows up (Saturday) night,” Potter said.

“I think the whole group is just like, ‘Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to win it all? We’re here,'” echoed NWSL rookie defender Alex Loera.

MORE KC CURRENT COVERAGE: Lo’eau LaBonta on 2022 success, iconic cellies and persevering through NWSL turmoil

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

2022 NWSL Championship: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City preview, how to watch, history

By Oct 29, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT
Splitscreen of Portland Thorns player Sophia Smith on the left and Kansas City player Desiree Scott on the right
Craig Mitchelldyer and Amy Kontras - USA Today Sports
WASHINGTON, DC — The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current meet tonight in the 2022 NWSL Championship. Audi Field — home of the Washington Spirit — is hosting this year’s NWSL Final. See below for a preview of the game, details on how to watch, NWSL Championship history, and what’s at stake for both teams.

How to watch the 2022 NWSL Championship

For the first time ever, the 2022 NWSL Championship will air in primetime on network TV. Kickoff is set for 8pm ET on CBS. Fans can also livestream the game on Paramount+.

Portland Thorns – Starting XI

  • Bella Bixby
  • Meghan Klingenberg
  • Becky Sauerbrunn
  • Kelli Hubly
  • Natalia Kuikka
  • Sam Coffey
  • Rocky Rodriguez
  • Christine SInclair
  • Morgan Weaver
  • Yazmeen Ryan
  • Sophia Smith

Kansas City Current – Starting XI

  • Kristen Edmonds
  • Hailie Mace
  • Cece Kizer
  • Elizabeth Ball
  • Kate del Fava
  • Lo’eau LaBonta
  • Desiree Scott
  • AD Franch
  • Alex Loera
  • Kristen Hamilton
  • Addisyn Merrick

Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current – Results during 2022 NWSL season

The Portland Thorns and Kansas City Current met twice in the regular season. Portland won the first game — the regular-season opener — 3-0, while the two teams drew 1-1 in their most recent meeting (September 18).

“We are a different team now than we were then,” Kansas City defender Alex Loera told On Her Turf. “I think the whole group is just like, ‘Why not us? Why can’t we be the ones to win it all? We’re here.’ I think everyone knows we have such a great opportunity in front of us.”

How Portland and Kansas City reached the NWSL Final

Portland Thorns: While Portland just missed out on the NWSL Shield, the team earned a bye to the NWSL Semifinals as the No. 2 seed. The Thorns qualified for the NWSL Final by winning last week’s semifinal against the San Diego Wave, 2-1, with Crystal Dunn scoring the game-winner in stoppage time.

Kansas City Current: After finishing last in 2021, Kansas City had a slow start to the 2022 regular season, going winless in their first five games. They then went on a 13-game undefeated streak, the second-longest in NWSL history, and qualified for the NWSL Playoffs as the No. 5 seed.

To reach the NWSL Final, Kansas City had to win back-to-back away games. In the quarterfinal round, the Current defeated the Houston Dash, 2-1, with a thrilling stoppage time goal from Kate del Fava. They extended their historic playoff run with a 2-0 semifinal win vs. the OL Reign, with Alex Loera and Kristen Hamilton tallying goals.

RELATED: Kansas City Current bought in to reach 2022 NWSL Championship

NWSL Championship – History on the line

Portland Thorns:

  • Just by being here, the Portland Thorns are the first team in league history to qualify for four NWSL Championships.
  • If the Thorns win, they’ll make more history as the first NWSL team to claim three titles, having previously won in 2013 and 2017.
  • Still, it is Portland’s first championship appearance since 2018, when they lost 3-0 to a North Carolina Courage team that included Crystal Dunn.

Kansas City Current:

  • In their second season as a franchise, the Kansas City Current qualified for their first ever NWSL playoff appearance — and made it all the way to the Championship game. Pretty remarkable when you remember that the Current finished last in the 10-team NWSL table in 2021.
  • No NWSL team has ever reached the championship — let alone win it — after finishing last in the standings one season earlier.
  • Kansas City is also the lowest-ever seed (#5) to make the NWSL Championship (though the NWSL tournament only expanded from four to six seeds last year).

NWSL Championship History

  • 2013: Portland Thorns (defeated Western New York Flash, 2-0)
  • 2014: FC Kansas City (defeated Seattle Reign, 2-1)
  • 2015: FC Kansas City (defeated Seattle Reign, 1-0)
  • 2016: Western New York Flash (defeated Washington Spirit on penalties)
  • 2017: Portland Thorns (defeated North Carolina Courage, 1-0)
  • 2018: North Carolina Courage (defeated Portland Thorns, 3-0)
  • 2019: North Carolina Courage (defeated Chicago Red Stars, 4-0)
  • 2020: Not played due to Covid-19, Challenge Cup/Fall Series played instead
  • 2021: Washington Spirit (defeated Chicago Red Stars in extra time, 2-1)
  • 2022: ??

What they’re saying ahead of the NWSL Final

Christine Sinclair on why this year’s Portland Thorns team was able to reach this point:

“I think we headed to every year expecting to play in this (NWSL Championship) game tomorrow, expecting to be challenging for the Shield. But the thing about this team is — those young players that have come in, whether they’re rookies, whether it’s their second or third year — they’ve had such an impact on this team and have a unique combination of experience and youth. It’s a joy to go to work every day and be around this team and how tight we have become over the course of the season. It’s an exciting group and definitely one of the most talented ones I’ve ever been a part of, but we have one more game to go.”

Kansas City defender Kristen Edmonds on when she knew the team had something special:

“In preseason, I kept saying, ‘Something feels different’… We went to Florida for a month and within the first couple days, I just had this feeling, for me, something’s very different about this season.”

Becky Sauerbrunn on Portland’s mentality heading into tonight’s game:

“I think when you go into a championship match, everything’s so heightened and there’s so many extra things that are happening around the squad. As a veteran player, it’s kind of (my job) to bring us back to play soccer. We all know how to do this job. We’ve been doing it all season and obviously we’ve done it well enough to get to this point.”

Kansas City captain Desiree Scott on how the team rebounded from finishing last in 2021 to reach the 2022 NWSL Final:

“Obviously, coming off a not-so-great season previously, I think a lot of people wouldn’t have thought that we could get here. But as the season continued… I think that belief continued to grow with our winning streaks happening, just the way we were playing … We thought we can get here and here we are.”

Christine Sinclair on what it means for this year’s NWSL Final to air during primetime on a major network:

“We’ve both been fortunate to play in some pretty big games in our careers and this added exposure is exactly what the women’s game needs… I was fortunate to play in the first championship game and I think — outside of the people in Portland — no one knew that the game was happening. So I’d say it’s what this league, it’s what us as players deserve. This, women’s sports, in general, all they need is a chance. People will watch, people will come if given the opportunity to do so. For this game to be on primetime — on a major network — it’s just going to continue to grow the game to continue to inspire those youngsters watching. I’m a firm believer that young kids need to be able to see to believe that it can happen.”

Availability Report for the NWSL Final

Kansas City Current

  • Out: Jaycie Johnson (right leg), Claire Lavogez (right leg), Sam Mewis (SEI – right leg), Lynn Williams (SEI – right leg), Mallory Weber (SEI – right leg)
  • Questionable: Cece Kizer (concussion)
  • International Duty: None

Portland Thorns

  • Out: None
  • Questionable: None
  • International Duty: None

2022 TOTO Japan Classic: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s return to Japan

By Oct 29, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT
yaka Furue of Japan plays her shot from the second tee during the second round of the Nobuta Group Masters GC
Getty Images
After a two-year hiatus due the logistical challenges surrounding the pandemic, the TOTO Japan Classic returns to the LPGA calendar for 2022. First staged in 1973 as an unofficial money event, the Japan Classic became an officially sanctioned event in 1976 and was traditionally a 54-hole tournament. That changes this year, when the 2022 edition will be played for the first time as a 72-hole event with a prize purse of $2 million at longtime host club, Seta Golf Course, in Shiga, Japan.

While the Japan Classic was not part of the LPGA’s schedule the last two seasons, it was still part of the JLPGA regular season. South Korea’s Jiyai Shin won in 2020, while Japan’s Ayaka Furue, a rookie this season on the LPGA, captured the title in last year’s first 72-hole staging of the event.

The TOTO Japan Classic kicks off the final three-event stretch of the season, with Tour returning to the United States following the Japan event for the final two stops of the year: the Pelican Women’s Championship and the CME Group Tour Championship, which .

How to watch the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic 

Coverage of the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic from Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan, can be found on Golf Channel and Peacock, with streaming options available any time on any mobile device and online through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 2: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Thursday, Nov. 3: 11 p.m.-2 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, Nov. 4: 11:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. ET; Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2022 TOTO Japan Classic

With precious time to earn Race to the CME Globe points, it’s no surprise the Japan Classic features multiple top names, many of whom already are LPGA title winners in 2022:

  • Danielle Kang, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament
  • Atthaya Thitikul, JTBC Classic, Arkansas Championship
  • Nasa Hataoka, LA Open
  • Marina Alex, Palos Verdes Championship
  • Minjee Lee, Founders Cup, U.S. Women’s Open
  • Nanna Koertz Madsen, Honda LPGA Thailand
  • Ayaka Furue, Women’s Scottish Open

Past champions of the Japan Classic

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2019 Ai Suzuki (Japan) 17-under 199 3 strokes Hyo Joo Kim
2018 Nasa Hataoka (Japan) 14-under 202 2 strokes Momoko Ueda, Carlota Ciganda, Saki Nagamine
2017 Shanshan Feng (China) 19-under 197 2 strokes Ai Suzuki
2016 Shanshan Feng (China) 13-under 203 1 stroke Ha Na Jang
2015 Sun-Ju Ahn (South Korea) 16-under 200 Playoff Ji-Hee Lee, Angela Stanford

Previously at the Japan Classic

In 2019, JLPGA star Ai Suzuki breezed to the title at Seta GC, going bogey-free over the final two rounds (65-67) and finishing at 17-under 199 to win by three. It was a record season for Suzuki, winner of 17 JLPGA titles, who won seven times in 2019 — with the Japan Classic being her first LPGA title — and featured a stretch of three consecutive wins, of which the Japan Classic was the second.

The Japan Classic was not part of the LPGA calendar the last two seasons due to logistical challenges surrounding the pandemic, but the JLPGA sanctioned and hosted the event in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 edition was staged at Taiheiyo Club’s Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki, and won by Japan’s two-time LPGA major winner Jiyai Shin at 19-under 197. Shin, winner of 11 LPGA titles, bested U.S. Women’s Open champ Yuka Saso by three shots.

Last year, the tournament returned to Seta Golf Course and was played as a 72-hole event for the first time. Japan’s Ayaka Furue, a 2022 LPGA rookie, captured the title for her sixth win on the JLPGA. Furue carded four rounds in the 60s and finished at 16-under 272 to win by three shots over Mone Inami. Furue captured her first LPGA title earlier this season at the 2022 Women’s Scottish Open.

More about Seta Golf Course

Opened in 1978, Seta Golf Course was created by renowned Japanese course architect Seiichi Inoue (1908-81), who designed 38 golf courses in his lifetime. The course plays as a par 72 and stretches to 6,608 yards.

