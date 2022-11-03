Brittney Griner visited in Russian prison by US Embassy officials

Associated PressNov 3, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT
US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner.
Getty Images
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday, just weeks after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances.”

Price said the Biden administration is continuing to press for the immediate release of Griner and Paul Whelan, who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus, and “fair treatment for every detained American.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Griner “is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances” and that the administration was working “to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions” of Griner and Whelan.”

Griner was was convicted in August after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Her arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At that time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

She admitted at her trial to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her lawyers have called the punishment excessive.

The United States regards Griner and Whelan as wrongful detainees and has been trying to negotiate with Russia for their release. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said over the summer that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to try to get both home.

People familiar with the offer have said the U.S. wanted to swap Whelan and Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

There have been no outward signs of progress since then in the negotiations.

Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with the president to New Mexico that “despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with Russia through all available channels. This continues to be a top priority.”

Rugby World Cup: How to watch, TV and streaming schedule, highlights and results

By Nov 2, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
The Rugby World Cup, the premier event in women’s union 15s, is underway in New Zealand. The tournament began on October 8 and continues through November 12, 2022. Host New Zealand is the defending World Cup champion. Originally scheduled for 2021, the quadrennial competition was pushed back a year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year marks the first time the women’s tournament will be held under a gender-neutral name. In 2019, World Rugby announced that it would remove the word “women’s” from the World Cup name in order to match the non-gender-marked (men’s) World Cup.

Rugby World Cup: U.S. Eagles face undeniable challenges in efforts to play full time

See below for a brief overview of the tournament format, a schedule of upcoming matches, and info on how to watch every Rugby World Cup game. This guide will continue to be updated with results and scores throughout the tournament.

How to watch the Rugby World Cup — Full streaming/TV schedule

Fans in the United States can stream every game live on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Some games will also air on CNBC. Here is the complete TV and streaming schedule for all upcoming matches.

Rugby World Cup Semifinal Schedule:

Friday night, November 4 into Saturday morning, October 5: 

  • Semifinal 1: Canada (3) vs. England (1) – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Semifinal 2: New Zealand (2) vs. France (4) – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 5:

  • Encore: Semifinal 1 – 9-11 a.m. (CNBC*)

Medal Game Schedule: 

Friday night, November 11 into Saturday morning, October 12:

  • Third Place – 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock)
  • Championship – 1:30-3:30 a.m. (Peacock)

Saturday, November 12:

  • Encore: Third Place – 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (CNBC*)
  • Encore: Championship – 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (CNBC*)

Highlights of the U.S. women’s rugby team at the World Cup

USA vs. Italy Video:

USA vs. Japan Video:

USA vs. Canada Quarterfinal Video: 

Rugby World Cup Pool Results

After pool play finished, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — qualified for the quarterfinals.

Pool A: 

  1. New Zealand (advance) – 15 points
  2. Australia (advance) – 8 points
  3. Wales (advance) – 5 points
  4. Scotland – 2 points

Pool B: 

  1. Canada (advance) – 15 points
  2. Italy (advance) – 9 points
  3. United States (advance) – 5 points
  4. Japan – 0 points

Pool C: 

  1. England (advance) – 14 points
  2. France (advance) – 11 points
  3. Fiji – 4 points
  4. South Africa – 1 point

Rugby World Cup — Scores and Results

Friday night, October 7 into Saturday morning, October 8:

  • South Africa vs. France – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 40-5
  • Fiji vs. England – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 84-19
  • Australia vs. New Zealand – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 41-17

Saturday night, October 8 into Sunday morning, October 9:

  • United States vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 22-10
  • Japan vs. Canada – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 41-5
  • Wales vs. Scotland – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Wales won, 18-15

Friday night, October 14 into Saturday morning, October 15:

  • Scotland vs. Australia – 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 14-12
  • United States vs. Japan –12:30-2:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • USA won, 30-17
  • France vs. England – 3-5 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 13-7

Saturday, October 15 into Sunday morning, October 16:

  • Italy vs. Canada – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 22-12
  • Wales vs. New Zealand – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 56-12
  • Fiji vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Fiji won, 21-17

Friday night, October 21 into Saturday morning, October 22:

  • Australia vs. Wales – 9:15-11:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Australia won, 13-7
  • New Zealand vs. Scotland – 11:45 p.m.-1:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 57-0
  • France vs. Fiji – 2:15-4:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 44-0

Saturday night, October 22 into Sunday morning, October 23: 

  • Japan vs. Italy – 7:45-9:45 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Italy won, 21-8
  • Canada vs. United States – 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 29-14
  • England vs. South Africa – 12:45-2:45 a.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 75-0

Quarterfinal Results:

Friday night, October 28 into Saturday morning, October 29: 

  • Quarterfinal: France vs. Italy – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • France won, 39-3
  • Quarterfinal: New Zealand vs. Wales – 2:30-4:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • New Zealand won, 55-3

Saturday night, October 29 into Sunday morning, October 30: 

  • Quarterfinal: England vs. Australia – 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Peacock)
    • England won, 41-5
  • Quarterfinal: Canada vs. United States  – 11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Peacock)
    • Canada won, 32-11

Rugby World Cup – Tournament Format

The 12-team tournament begins with round-robin pool play. The three pools are as follows:

  • Pool A: New Zealand, Australia, Wales, Scotland
  • Pool B: Canada, United States, Italy, Japan
  • Pool C: England, France, South Africa, Fifi

After pool play, the top two teams in each group — along with the two best third-place teams — will advance to the quarterfinals. The tournament progresses using a single-elimination bracket format.

Sophia Smith shrugs after scoring a goal
Portland Thorns win 2022 NWSL Championship, MVP Smith scores game winner
Splitscreen of Portland Thorns player Sophia Smith on the left and Kansas City player Desiree Scott on the right
2022 NWSL Championship: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City preview, how to watch,...

Portland Thorns win 2022 NWSL Championship, MVP Smith scores game winner

By Oct 29, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT
Sophia Smith shrugs after scoring a goal
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
WASHINGTON — It was a fun night to be a Portland Thorn.

Portland defeated the Kansas City Current, 2-0, to win the 2022 NWSL Championship at Audi Field. With the victory, Portland becomes the first NWSL team to win three titles (2013, 2017, 2022).

“Not every game is that fun,” said Sophia Smith, who got things going in the fourth minute. Smith, who was named regular season MVP two days ago, made the most of a one-vs-one against Kansas City goalkeeper AD Franch and celebrated with a meme-worthy shrug (video below).

At 22, Smith also became the youngest player to score in an NWSL final.

“She can stop pushing now and she’d still be a very good player, one of the best players this country’s produced,” Portland head coach Rhian Wilkinson said of Smith. “My job is to keep pushing her and to make sure she’s the best player this country’s ever produced because she has that in her right now.”

“That’s always been one of my goals,” Smith said of Wilkinson’s remarks on her potential. “Every coach that I’ve played for understands that. I make that very clear to them that I feel like I can be (the best player) but that I need to be pushed and I need to be held to high standards every single day. And she does a really good job of that.”

Portland sealed the win after a Kansas City own goal in the 56th minute (video below).

Kansas City created a handful of opportunities midway through the second half, but wasn’t able to convert. On the other end of the field, Franch made a spectacular save (video below) to keep her team in it.

“We actually found our way into the game a little bit… but we lacked that kind of last piece,” said Kansas City head coach Matt Potter. “And then Portland showed why they’re Portland.”

Wilkinson cited the strength of her “leader-full” team. “We have incredible icons of the game on the field in Becky Sauerbrunn and Christine Sinclair… We knew Kansas’s very big threat was going to be transition and you could see (Sauerbrunn)’s leadership and how she was talking.”

Portland’s NWSL title win comes during a tumultuous time for the organization. The U.S. Soccer-commissioned Yates report, released on October 3, included damning evidence about how Portland’s front office failed to take action after former coach Paul Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion. Following the report’s release, President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub, were fired. Merritt Paulson, the owner of the Timbers and Thorns, stepped down as CEO of both organizations. Fan groups and some players — as well as all three of Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates — have called for Paulson to sell both teams.

Kansas City — in its second season as an NWSL franchise — had a historic run just to reach Saturday night’s final. No NWSL team had ever reached the championship game after finishing last in the standings one season earlier.

“Obviously it hurts,” said Lo’eau LaBonta, citing the Kansas City fans who backed the team this season. “When we were FC KC, we played for each other… (Now) we’ve got the support of the entire city behind us.”

