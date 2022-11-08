Q+A: Notre Dame’s Nat Marshall on the Shamrock Classic, gender inequity in basketball and more

By Nov 8, 2022, 11:41 AM EST
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey (1) and forward Natalija Marshall (15) react to a play from the bench against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

The first ever women’s college basketball Citi Shamrock Classic, featuring the University of Notre Dame and Cal Golden Bears, will be played this Saturday, November 12, in St. Louis, Missouri. The game will air live on NBC and Peacock at 4pm ET, marking the first live broadcast of a women’s college basketball game on NBC. 

Ahead of the 2022 Shamrock Classic, On Her Turf caught up with Notre Dame redshirt junior Natalija “Nat” Marshall about her team’s focus for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season, what it’s like to play for head coach Niele Ivey, and her long journey back from an ACL tear. 

This Q&A has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity. 

On Her Turf: I’d love to start with your journey to the University of Notre Dame. Can you tell me about where you grew up and your early years playing basketball? 

Natalija “Nat” Marshall: I’m originally from New York City and I’m an only child. Basketball was kind of the last sport I tried. I did t-ball softball, tennis, gymnastics, tennis, kind of everything. Basketball was the last one that clicked, when I was in fifth or sixth grade.

I grew up playing basketball outside. New York City basketball, Dyckman basketball and Rucker Park, there’s a big history there. So I really fell in love with the game in New York City.

I went to a pretty big basketball school in high school (Christ the King), started getting some offers, played on the AAU circuit, travel ball. The final three schools I was deciding between were Duke, Stanford, and Notre Dame. Notre Dame was always my dream school. I’ve been big on academics in school for a long time. I also wanted to play for a woman coach, that was huge on my list. And all three of those schools had that.

Coach Muffet McGraw (who recruited me) really pushed women’s empowerment and being passionate about social justice as well. Obviously, I didn’t have the chance to play for Coach McGraw, as she retired before I got here. So I’ve been under Coach Niele Ivey. But I’ve loved it so far.

On Her Turf: I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anyone so clearly articulate that they wanted to play for a woman coach. Did you ever have a female head coach prior to getting to Notre Dame?

Marshall: I had one (when I was playing) in a small recreational league when I was in like, third grade, but that was only for a few months.

On Her Turf: Wow. Given that you only had male coaches, how were you so certain that was something you wanted from your college basketball experience?

Marshall: I don’t know. I think in high school, I took a step back and was like, ‘I’m on a team with 12 other young women and we have an entire coaching staff and strength staff and conditioning staff and athletic training staff that is all men.’ It was like, this just seems a little odd. I don’t see that on the men’s side (with women coaching men).

So it was just something that I started to explore and learn about. And I saw that all of these top programs were led by women: South Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke. So it just became something that (I realized) I wanted.

I don’t think we really realize the impact that powerful women have in our lives. But once you do get a glimpse of that… I’ve been really intentional about the women and I’m surrounded by. I think just being around women cultivates this super empowering environment that I love.

On Her Turf: So Muffet McGraw recruited you, but you’ve been playing under Niele Ivey since getting to Notre Dame. What has playing for Coach Ivey – or do you call her Niele? – been like?

Marshall: Oh my gosh, Niele is great. We’re definitely on a first name basis. Sometimes when it’s heated, we’ll say Coach Ivey, but yeah, we usually refer to her as Niele.

I think she does a really good job wearing multiple hats. She has the head coaching hat, the mentor hat, the mom hat, the recruiting hat. And she’s really, really good at showing us what strong, powerful, successful women leaders in sports look like. I think she cultivates that with all of the people on her staff and it trickles down, from the associate head coach all the way down to our sports psychologist and support staff.

I (also appreciate) the way that she carries herself and encourages us to carry ourselves and use our voice, just like Coach McGraw. I think she’s the best person that could have gotten that job after Coach McGraw. So, yeah, we have a really good relationship.

On Her Turf: While women, in general, are underrepresented in coaching positions, women of color are even less represented. What has it been like having one of those few women of color coaching you?

Marshall: It’s everything. I’m really passionate about social justice and equity, not just in sports, but in general. And so learning from a Black woman is so incredibly powerful. Showing young, specifically young Black girls, that you can be in that position of leadership, that you can lead the top team in the country, that you can be just as good and better than men in your position. I think at Notre Dame, we exemplify that. And I think Niele has done a great job being in that spot.

On Her Turf: Going back a couple years… Y­­ou arrived at Notre Dame, your dream school, but you were dealing with an ACL tear. What did that transition to college look like for you? 

Marshall: Yeah, I think my situation is a little bit different. I tore my ACL two days before the first game of my senior year of high school. That was the fall of 2019, going into 2020, which was obviously the COVID pandemic. So I tore my ACL, had surgery, and was out that whole year.

And then the world shut down… So basketball was taken away from me, but it was also taken away from everybody. So that year was super, super tough — for everyone.

When I got to Notre Dame for my freshman year, I wasn’t ready to play, health-wise. So I redshirted and then had two additional surgeries. And then I had another surgery. And then a fifth one in January.

So it’s been a tough ride, battling injuries. It’s been a learning experience– a humbling, learning experience. But having amazing coaches and staff and athletic training has gotten me through.

On Her Turf: In addition to not having enough women in coaching positions, there’s a lack of women in sports science, and women are even underrepresented in research studies about sports injuries. Did you witness that gender disparity at all while rehabbing your ACL?

Marshall: I’ve actually never thought about that before. But looking back, in those early days right before the world shut down, I did get that vibe in rehab. It was all men working with me and they really only worked primarily with male athletes with ACL tears.

Then when I got to Notre Dame, there was this big switch. That 2018 team that won the NCAA national championship, four players were out with ACL tears. So unfortunately, we have a lot of experience with women tearing their ACL.

So Notre Dame has been amazing and the sports medicine is unmatched here. They’re really good at what they do and I’ve been blessed in that way.

On Her Turf: So the women’s college basketball season is just getting started, but can you tell me what Notre Dame’s dynamic has been looking like in practice?

Marshall: I think this is the best chemistry of a team I’ve ever been a part of.

And I thought I felt that way last year. But this team, I don’t know, we just have this special bond and this incredible way of translating our off-the-court chemistry on the court. Besides the talent and the preseason watch lists and accolades, we have this way of having each other’s backs. All of those intangible things. I think we push really hard on the court. We have this great rotation and we really trust each other.

On Her Turf: In terms of team chemistry, what does that look like in practice?

Marshall: I think we’re still trying to find out our identity. Niele really pushes us to think about our identity in terms of our defense, that’s a really big focus for us this year. As we know, defense is what wins championships and it’s the biggest component of basketball in the last few minutes of the game.

So the practice environment is good and we have some amazing practice players that get us better every day. I think we’re just really we’re open to criticism, trying to get better every day, and (make it back) into that Final Four again.

On Her Turf: Looking ahead to the first ever Shamrock Classic vs. Cal… How did you find out that this event had been scheduled and would air on network TV?

Marshall: Our staff told us that we were going to have this special game in St. Louis, but we didn’t really know what it was. Then we got all of the details when the press release and social media posts went out and it was amazing. I think it’s an awesome opportunity, not only to bring attention to women’s sports, but the fact that it’s on NBC is amazing.

And we are playing in St. Louis, which is Niele’s hometown — and Cal head coach (Charmin Smith)’s hometown too… We’re just so excited. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

On Her Turf: I know you don’t want to give away any scouting report secrets, but what stands out to you the most about Cal’s strengths as a team? 

Marshall: I think their pace and their guard play is really impressive. Like I said, we are huge on defense here. We are focused on our offense for sure, too. But we’re focused on shutting down their best players. I think our defensive schemes – I’m going to be broad here – but our defensive schemes for this game are going to be really good.

On Her Turf: Given the national audience for the Shamrock Classic, I’m guessing some fans will be watching Notre Dame women’s basketball for the first time ever. What do you want people to know about you and your team when they tune into the game?

Marshall: First of all, I want them to know that women’s basketball, college women’s basketball, we play at a really high level. And Notre Dame has a history and tradition of consistently being one of the best programs.

We’re still building our identity this season. And like I said, (we’re focused on) defense, defense, defense. So I want people to watch us and be like, ‘Dang, that’s something that they are really, really good at, they are really shutting down Cal and their best players.’

You can watch the 2022 Citi Shamrock Classic featuring the University of Notre Dame and Cal Golden Bears this Saturday, November 12, at 4pm ET on NBC or stream it live on Peacock. 

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More from On Her Turf

Portland Thorns player Morgan Weaver trains on an empty field
For NWSL players, there’s work, play, and the things not in the job...
Look on Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA) during the 1500m Final A race at ISU World Cup Short Track
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches bronze-medal trifecta at short track World...
PHF player and Boston Pride captain Jillian Dempsey celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Isobel Cup playoffs
PHF: Storylines that set the stage for 2022-23 hockey season

For NWSL players, there’s work, play, and the things not in the job description

By Nov 7, 2022, 9:13 AM EST
Portland Thorns player Morgan Weaver trains on an empty field
Getty Images
0 Comments

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Moultrie, the soccer phenom who successfully sued for the right to play in the NWSL, uses the word “training” to describe the time she spends with her teammates and coaches.

“But my family likes to joke around and be like, ‘Hey, when are you leaving for work?’”

Thorns captain Christine Sinclair, who is 22 years older than Moultrie, sees things through a similar lens as her younger teammate’s family.

“Jokingly, I’m like, ‘I gotta go to work,’” the 10-year NWSL veteran explained. “Even though I don’t think I’ve worked a day in my life. I think we’re very fortunate to work (this job) because I mean, it’s the best job in the world.”

“It’s hard, changing it from ‘I have to train today’… But it’s actually my job now,” said Alex Loera, who just finished her rookie season with the Kansas City Current. “I have this epiphany every week that’s like, ‘Wow, I actually get to do what I love and get paid to play soccer.’ It’s incredible. I’m very thankful for that.”

This word choice — Is it training? Or is it work? — highlights the complexities of playing a game because you love it, and then having that game become your job.

“I don’t think it’s really set in that I finally made it to where I’m getting paid to play soccer,” said Kansas City rookie Jenna Winebrenner. “Soccer is what my life revolves around — for a really long time — but now I’m actually getting a paycheck that cashes to do it.”

Many NWSL players have spoken about how they have been expected to produce an elite product without access to basic resources or workplace protectionsall while being told to be grateful for the opportunity. Due to low salaries, many players have historically taken on second or third jobs, a fact the NWSLPA highlighted last year with its No More Side Hustles campaign.

The decision of players to unionize in 2018 and the signing of the NWSL’s first ever collective bargaining agreement earlier this year represent a shift, both in the resources available to players but also in how players view themselves.

“I think our union was the first step in creating more of a professional environment,” San Diego Wave and USWNT forward Alex Morgan said following the release of the U.S. Soccer-commissioned Yates report, which detailed how a lack of basic protections and infrastructure led to widespread abuse in the NWSL.

Added Morgan: “Listening (to), believing players, and putting players’ safety first was also a huge step this year that players really demanded by using their voices and sharing their stories.”

“We deserve an environment where we get to go out and play and enjoy doing what we do. And we deserve to be in an environment that protects that joy,” said OL Reign and USWNT defender Alana Cook after publication of the Yates report. “We’ve been the ones arguing for protection and guardrails and safeguards for the entire time.”

The NWSL minimum salary is still low ($35,000 in 2022), though each player is also provided with either housing or a stipend. This year’s landmark CBA also included requirements for playing field conditions, standards for team medical staff, and paid mental health leave.

Crystal Dunn, who gave birth to son Marcel in May and returned to NWSL competition just five months later, said thinking of herself as a “working mom” didn’t happen automatically.

“As athletes, we don’t sometimes put ourselves in the same boat as women who don’t play sports. I think it’s important that we realize like, ‘No, our job is to play soccer, but it’s work.’ I’m a working mom. I have to leave my baby at home in good care, but I have to leave him to go work,” Dunn explained.

Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby said she typically uses the word “training” to describe what she does. “But if someone needs something from me, (I’ll say), ‘I’m working from here to here.’ It’s not just two hours out of the day, like I’m working this amount of time. Training is in there, but it’s not just training — I’m at work.”

Many players also shared the enormous amount of emotional labor they’ve expended as a result of the abuse and misconduct itself, as well as burden of being asked continually about the investigations and reports.

“These women and the women of the NWSL are frequently asked to be spokespeople for major events,” Portland Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson said in her first media availability after the Yates report was released.  “And it takes a toll. And people don’t recognize that.”

“For me personally, soccer was like an escape from all the things going on,” Sophia Smith said after leading Portland to the 2022 NWSL title.

The 2022 MVP added: “We’ve gone through a lot of stuff that isn’t in the job description.”

On Her Turf writer Lisa Antonucci contributed to this report. 

Follow Alex Azzi on Twitter @AlexAzziNBC

More from On Her Turf

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dara Mabrey (1) and forward Natalija Marshall (15) react to a play from the bench against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome
Q+A: Notre Dame’s Nat Marshall on the Shamrock Classic, gender inequity...
Look on Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA) during the 1500m Final A race at ISU World Cup Short Track
Kristen Santos-Griswold notches bronze-medal trifecta at short track World...
PHF player and Boston Pride captain Jillian Dempsey celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Isobel Cup playoffs
PHF: Storylines that set the stage for 2022-23 hockey season

Kristen Santos-Griswold notches bronze-medal trifecta at short track World Cup

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:08 PM EST
Look on Kristen Santos-Griswold (USA) during the 1500m Final A race at ISU World Cup Short Track
Getty Images
0 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY – Talk about home-ice advantage. American short track speed skater Kristen Santos-Griswold capped off the second World Cup of the season Sunday with her third bronze medal of the weekend, finishing third in the 1000m final despite crashing out on the final turn.

“It was a bit crazy,” she said Sunday after her final race at the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City, which Santos-Griswold calls home. “I went down in the last corner and managed to get up and still cross third, so that’s good.”

Netherlands’ Suzanne Schulting (1:28:24) won gold in the 1000m, while Canada’s Courtney Sarault (1:28:29) took silver.

“Overall, I felt really good — just at the end, I felt like I had nowhere to go,” added Santos-Griswold, who finished at 1:32:96. “The two skaters in front of me are really strong and fast and know how to throw amazing tracks. So, I think for next time it’s about positioning myself better earlier, because it was just more about having the right spot at the right time.”

The bronze-medal trifecta was also a personal accomplishment for Santos-Griswold, who finished third in the 500m on Saturday and was also part of the bronze-medal winning U.S. mixed relay team. Despite capturing a bronze medal in the 1500m last week at the World Cup opener in Montreal, she skipped the event this week as a personal challenge of sorts.

 “I tend to like the longer distances, but I’m trying to get a little bit out of my comfort zone and really force myself to skate everything,” explained Santos-Griswold, who competed in her first Olympics in February in Beijing and finished just off the podium – fourth – in the Olympic 1000m final.

“The more I can skate and the more I can do better at different distances, there’s more opportunity for me. … I love the 500. I love the idea of like the fact that you just skate and go. You don’t have to think about anything. You know everyone’s gonna go fast off the guns. But it just hasn’t been my strong suit necessarily. I’ve been working on my start a lot, so hopefully one day it will be.”

RELATED: Kristen Santos-Griswold resets short track priorities, aims to handle ‘unfinished business’

Fellow American Corinne Stoddard made the 1000m B final on Sunday and finished fourth (1:31.61). The 21-year-old, who also competed in the Beijing Olympics, also earned her the second World Cup medal of her career in Salt Lake City on Saturday as part of the U.S. mixed relay team.

“My top speed is definitely there,” said Stoddard, who also competed the 3000m relay, but the U.S. team failed to advance out of the quarterfinals. “But my endurance on the last couple rounds of the distances could improve because I’m pretty fast in the first couple rounds, but then as we keep having to go over and over and over again, it’s a little more tiring for me.”

Next up for the U.S. short track athletes is a third straight week of competition — at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships, Nov. 11-13, also in Salt Lake City. As for her goals for the coming week, the answer was easy for Santos-Griswold.

“I am ready to change from bronze medals into something else,” she said. “I feel like right now I know I have the speed and strength. It’s really about dialing in the racing and best strategy and attacking early. But also not too early — because I’ve done that too, and it doesn’t work out either. So just finding that happy, middle ground. Skating for first a little bit more and being the one to take advantage of the opportunities and take initiative in a race a bit more.”