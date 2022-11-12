2022 Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame holds off Cal in historic women’s basketball matchup

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST
The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish took the early lead and never let go in a 90-79 win over California on Saturday in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Fighting Irish’s three-point specialist, Dara Mabrey, led the scoring for Notre Dame with 16 points and six rebounds. Mabrey went 2-for-6 from behind the arc, with her second three tying the program record for career three-pointers made with 274. Making the milestone even more special was that it tied her for first with sister Marina Mabrey, who played at Notre Dame from 2015-2019.

All five Notre Dame starters scored in double digits, including Oregon transfer Kylee Watson (15), last year’s scoring leader Olivia Miles (13 points), Sonia Citron (12) and Maddy Westbeld (12).

Cal sophomore guard Jayda Curry, who earned 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, led all scorers with 24 points and five assists. Mia Mastrov came off the Cal bench to add 10 points.

The triumph served as a victorious homecoming of sorts for Notre Dame’s third-year head coach Niele Ivey, who grew up in St. Louis. As a high school player at Cor Jesu Academy, Ivey led the program to its first Missouri state title in 1995. She went on to play for Notre Dame and was a member of its 2001 NCAA national championship team – which won the title in none other than St. Louis.

And while Cal walked away with a loss on the board, the matchup itself was considered a win by Golden Bears fourth-year head coach Charmin Smith, who also hails from St. Louis. Smith played for local Ladue Horton Watkins High School before heading to Stanford, where she appeared in three consecutive Final Fours with the Cardinal.

The game, which made history at the first live broadcast of a women’s college basketball game on NBC, anchored a weekend of events focused on women’s empowerment and served as an opportunity for both coaches to be an important visible representation as premier coaches in their sport.

The Shamrock Classic marked the third all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Cal, with the first two matchups taking place in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish defeated the Bears in the first round of the 2007 tournament and again in 2012 in the second round.

Notre Dame, who finished last season at 24-9, is aiming for a return trip to the postseason after advancing to the 2022 Sweet Sixteen. The Irish are off to a 2-0 start after winning their season opener Monday vs. Northern Illinois (88-48).

Cal, which finished 11-13 last year, is looking for a rebound season and now stands 1-1 . The Golden Bears next host Idaho at home on Wednesday while the Irish travel to face Northwestern.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: ND's Nat Marshall talks Shamrock Classic, gender inequity in basketball, more

Corinne Stoddard brings inline-skating intensity to Four Continents Short Track Championships

By Nov 11, 2022, 1:21 PM EST
orinne Stoddard of the United States of America skates ahead in the women's 500 meter quarterfinals during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Maurice Richard Arena on October 30, 2022.
Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY – Everything you need to know about Corinne Stoddard’s physical and mental fortitude as a short track speed skater can be gleaned in a telling anecdote from the Beijing Olympics in February.

Making her Olympic debut on the just the second day of the Games in the women’s 500m heats, Stoddard slipped coming around a corner and shot feet-first into the padding. The blow pushed her right knee up to her face, where her nose suffered a direct blow.

“I literally broke myself,” the 21-year-old says with a laugh, telling On Her Turf that she’s suffered far more severe injuries during her days as an inline skater. “I’ve had worse injuries in inline because it’s like — you fall on the concrete, so your skin gets torn off and stuff, and you still have to race the next race like that.

“I think inline really helped me to not surrender to small injuries. I guess if I was to break any bone at the Olympics, it would be my nose because I can still skate with a broken nose.”

And skate she did, less than two hours later when she was included in the semifinal leg of the four-person U.S. mixed relay team. X-rays confirmed later that day that Stoddard had in fact broken her nose and required surgery, but she proceeded to compete the next two weeks with her nose askew. She slapped on a bandage and notched three top 10s, finishing seventh in the 1000m, eighth in the 3000m relay and eighth in the mixed team relay.

“They couldn’t reset it there because I’d have to go to the hospital, and if I went to the hospital then would break the quarantine, and then I would not be able to race,” recalls Stoddard, who’ll compete in the 1500m, 500m and 1000m at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships this Friday and Saturday in Salt Lake City. “So I just left it where it was and raced the rest of the days with it just broken and towards the side. And one of my nostrils — I couldn’t breathe through it.”

“It’s hilarious because off the ice, she’s the goofiest girl you’ve ever met,” says teammate and fellow Beijing Olympian Julie Letai ahead of last week’s short track World Cup in Salt Lake City. “She’s just so funny, and she’ll do anything just to make you laugh or make you feel better. …

“Then on the ice, she’s really intense. She knows what she wants; she’s serious about her goals. And you can see in her racing, she knows how to just turn it on, even if she’s nervous before a race. Once she gets onto the line, she’s racing confidently, and I think it’s really inspiring to see someone who can play both sides of the coin.”

MORE SHORT TRACK: Kristen Santos-Griswold resets short track priorities, aims to handle ‘unfinished business’

In turn, Stoddard is also a student of her fellow teammates, particularly veteran Kristen Santos-Griswold, whom she considers one of her best friends.

“It’s been really nice because she’s a better skater than me right now,” Stoddard explains. “I can look up to her and see what she’s doing on the ice and try to do the same as her, work just as hard as her. Because I can see what she’s accomplishing and know that I can do it, too, if I put the work in like she does.”

“Corie is such a racer,” says Santos-Griswold, who’s also competing this weekend. “Not only does she train hard, but going beyond that, in her racing, she knows how to step it up and be competitive, and she gets the right mindset going.”

Stoddard’s passion for skating started as a young girl in Seattle, Washington, where her grade-school PE class included roller skating. She was hooked. She begged her parents daily to take her roller skating after school, and she eventually caught the eye of the rink owner, who suggested she might like in-line skating. She was just 6 when she started competing and 12 when her mother suggested she also learned to ice skate, knowing that inline was not in the Olympics – but speed skating was.

She quickly moved up through the junior ranks and was just 17 when she moved to Utah to train with the national team full time. Her breakthrough came at the 2020 World Junior Championships, where she captured silver in the 1000m and bronze in the 500m. She made her World Cup debut that same season and earned her first medal – a bronze in the 3000m relay at the Shanghai World Cup.

Stoddard is off to hot start in the 2022-23 season. Last week at the World Cup’s first stop in Montreal, Canada, she qualified for her first A Final and finished fourth, marking a new personal best. She also made the B Final in the 500m and says she feels the confidence building.

“It means that I’m getting closer to my goals and also improving, which is a good sign,” says Stoddard. “Seeing the improvements and knowing that I’m right there with the top girls. Hopefully just a little bit longer and I can, like, start beating them.”

How to watch the ISU Four Continents Short Track World Championships

Competition in Salt Lake City runs from 6-10 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday and streams live on Peacock.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2022 Pelican Women's Championship — How to watch, who's playing in penultimate LPGA event

2022 Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame and Cal head to St. Louis, make women’s basketball history

By Nov 8, 2022, 6:18 PM EST
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Niele Ivey speaks with Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Olivia Miles (5) during the sweet sixteen of the Women's Div I NCAA Basketball Championship.
Getty Images
The inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic, featuring the University of Notre Dame and Cal Golden Bears’ women’s basketball teams, tips off this Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri. The game – which airs live on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET – marks the first live broadcast of a women’s college hoops game on NBC.

The Fighting Irish, who advanced to the 2022 Sweet Sixteen last season under third-year head coach Niele Ivey, arrive in St. Louis ranked No. 9, having won their season opener Monday vs. Northern Illinois (88-48). The Golden Bears, led by head coach Charmin Smith, also come in off a season-opening win vs. CSU Northridge (86-56).

How to watch the 2022 Citi Shamrock Classic

The 2022 Citi Shamrock Classic, featuring the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the Cal Golden Bears, airs live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis this Saturday, Nov. 12. You can watch the game on NBC or Peacock beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Notre Dame’s Nat Marshall talks Shamrock Classic, gender inequity in basketball and more

Who’s playing in the 2022 Citi Shamrock Classic

Notre Dame’s women’s basketball team posted a 24-9 season in 2021-22, advancing in the NCAA postseason to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to North Carolina State. Starting the season ranked No. 9, the Irish return four of last season’s top-five scorers, including leader Olivia Miles (13.7 points), Sonia Citron (11.8), Maddy Westbeld (11.8) and three-point specialist Dara Mabrey (10.3), who boasted a 36.9-percent shooting average from behind the arc.

Cal is coming off an 11-13 season and aiming to rebound under veteran leadership from fourth-year head coach Charmin Smith, who has been with the Golden Bears’ program since 2007. Sophomore guard Jayda Curry, who earned 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, returns after averaging 18.6 points per game last year. The Bears also return starters Evelien Lutje Schipholt and Leilani McIntosh, while adding Utah transfer and two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honoree Kemery Martin in the offseason.

The Shamrock Classic will mark the third all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Cal, with both previous matchups taking place in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish defeated the Bears in the first round of the 2007 tournament and again in 2012 in the second round.

Shamrock Classic marks full-circle moment for Notre Dame, Cal coaches

The Shamrock Classic marks a homecoming of sorts for both head coaches, who each grew up in St. Louis. Cal’s Charmin Smith played for local Ladue Horton Watkins High School before heading to Stanford, where she appeared in three consecutive Final Fours with the Cardinal.

As a junior player in St. Louis, Niele Ivey led Cor Jesu Academy to its first Missouri state title in 1995. She went on to play for Notre Dame and was a member of the Fighting Irish’s 2001 NCAA national championship team – which captured the title in none other than St. Louis.

Rosters

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT CLASS
0 Jenna Brown Guard 5-10 Graduate
1 Dara Mabrey Guard 5-7 Graduate
2 Trinity Cha Guard 5-5 Junior
5 Olivia Miles Guard 5-10 Sophomore
11 Sonia Citron Guard 6-1 Sophomore
14 KK Bransford Guard 5-11 Freshman
15 Natalija Marshall Forward 6-5 Junior
20 Lauren Zwetzig Guard 5-9 Junior
21 Maddy Westbeld Forward 6-3 Junior
22 Kylee Watson Forward Forward 6-4 Junior
25 Sarah Cernugel Guard 5-4 Junior
33 Lauren Ebo Center 6-4 Graduate
Head coach Niele Ivey

Cal Golden Bears

NUMBER NAME POSITION HEIGHT CLASS
0 Ugonne (Michelle) Onyiah Forward 6-3 Junior
1 Leilani McIntosh Guard 5-5 Senior
2 Amaya Bonner Guard 6-0 Freshman
3 Bella Stevens Guard 5-10 Freshman
4 Karisma Ortiz Guard 6-0 Graduate
5 Claudia Langarita Forward 6-4 Sophomore
12 Jadyn Bush Forward 5-11 Graduate
14 Alma Elsnitz Guard 5-11 Junior
15 Kemery Martín Guard 6-0 R-Sophomore
21 Mia Mastrov Guard 5-11 Sophomore
24 Evelien Lutje Schipholt Forward 6-2 Senior
30 Jayda Curry Guard 5-6 Sophomore
31 Ornela Muca Guard 5-7 Junior
32 Sela Heide Center 6-7 Junior
33 Peanut Tuitele Forward 6-1 Graduate
Head coach Charmin Smith