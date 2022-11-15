2022 CME Group Tour Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s season finale

By Nov 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EST
Nelly Korda of the United States plays her shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
Getty Images
The 2022 LPGA season culminates this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, where the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe will compete for the $7 million prize purse (with $2 million going to the winner) along with several coveted end-of-season awards at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

While the Race to the CME Globe is a season-long points competition, there will be no points reset or any points at all involved this week. This is a 72-hole, no-cut competition, and the Tour Championship winner will be crowned “Race to the CME Globe Champion.” World No. 3 Lydia Ko currently leads the race, followed by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who recently won Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year honors.

Also on the line in Naples is the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year award, as Ko (150 points) holds a one-point lead over Minjee Lee (149) in the standings entering this week. Brooke Henderson and Thitikul (130 points each) also are mathematically in the race for No. 1, as the winner gets 30 points in the POY standings. Additionally, Ko leads the tour in scoring average at 69.049 and looks to earn her second consecutive Vare Trophy. Lastly, the money title hangs in the balance, with Lee holding a $1.1 million lead over In Gee Chun, but the Tour Championship’s whopping prize purse means we may not know who wins it until the final putt drops.

How to watch the CME Group Tour Championship

You can watch the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Here’s the complete TV/streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, Nov. 17: 2-3 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 3-5 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, Nov. 18: 2-3 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 3-5 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, Nov. 19: 2-5 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 4-7 p.m. ET (tape delay), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, Nov. 20: 1-4 p.m. ET, NBC (also streaming online/app)

Who’s playing in the CME Group Tour Championship

The field for this year’s CME Group Tour Championship features the top 11 players in the Rolex Rankings and 58 players in the top 100. Leading the charge is Nelly Korda, who returned to No. 1 in the world rankings after a win last week at the Pelican Women’s Championship, where she successfully defended her 2021 title.

Three players in the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe withdrew ahead of the week (No. 33 Jessica Korda, No. 51 Inbee Park and No. 52 Linn Grant), and were replaced by Nos. 61, 62 and 63, respectively: Pornanong PhatlumStacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Also in the field are six past champions (Charley Hull, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson) as well as all 26 LPGA Tour winners in 2022. Ten players will make their Tour Championship debut:

  • Na Rin An
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Maja Stark
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Lilia Vu

Past champions of the CME Group Tour Championship

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2021 Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 23-under 265 1 stroke Nasa Hataoka
2020 Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 18-under 270 5 strokes Hannah Green, Sei Young Kim
2019 Sei Young Kim (South Korea) 18-under 270 1 stroke Charley Hull
2018 Lexi Thompson (USA) 18-under 270 4 strokes Nelly Korda
2017 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 15-under 273 1 stroke Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda

Last year at the CME Group Tour Championship

Four players slept on the 54-hole co-lead, but it was Jin Young Ko who came out on top following a bogey-free, 9-under 63 on Sunday, winning the $1.5 million prize by one stroke over Nasa Hataoka. Ko battled through a wrist injury that kept her from practicing at the Tour Championship (an injury that has continued to interrupt her 2022 season), but she tied her career-best score for 18 holes on the final day and set the new tournament scoring record in the process, finishing at 23-under 265.

More about Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course

Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course is one of more than 30 golf courses in the United States designed by Greg Norman. The club originally opened in November 1998 with 27 holes, and nine additional holes were opened in October 2002 to form the Gold Course and the Black Course. Tiburon, which is the Spanish word for “shark,” will play as a par 72 with scorecard yardage for the tournament at 6,556 yards.

The NBC Sports’ golf research team contributed to this report. 

2022 Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame holds off Cal in historic women’s basketball matchup

By Nov 12, 2022, 6:28 PM EST
The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish took the early lead and never let go in a 90-79 win over California on Saturday in the inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Fighting Irish’s three-point specialist, Dara Mabrey, led the scoring for Notre Dame with 16 points and six rebounds. Mabrey went 2-for-6 from behind the arc, with her second three tying the program record for career three-pointers made with 274. Making the milestone even more special was that it tied her for first with sister Marina Mabrey, who played at Notre Dame from 2015-2019.

All five Notre Dame starters scored in double digits, including Oregon transfer Kylee Watson (15), last year’s scoring leader Olivia Miles (13 points), Sonia Citron (12) and Maddy Westbeld (12).

Cal sophomore guard Jayda Curry, who earned 2021-22 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, led all scorers with 24 points and five assists. Mia Mastrov came off the Cal bench to add 10 points.

The triumph served as a victorious homecoming of sorts for Notre Dame’s third-year head coach Niele Ivey, who grew up in St. Louis. As a high school player at Cor Jesu Academy, Ivey led the program to its first Missouri state title in 1995. She went on to play for Notre Dame and was a member of its 2001 NCAA national championship team – which won the title in none other than St. Louis.

And while Cal walked away with a loss on the board, the matchup itself was considered a win by Golden Bears fourth-year head coach Charmin Smith, who also hails from St. Louis. Smith played for local Ladue Horton Watkins High School before heading to Stanford, where she appeared in three consecutive Final Fours with the Cardinal.

The game, which made history at the first live broadcast of a women’s college basketball game on NBC, anchored a weekend of events focused on women’s empowerment and served as an opportunity for both coaches to be an important visible representation as premier coaches in their sport.

The Shamrock Classic marked the third all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Cal, with the first two matchups taking place in the NCAA Tournament. The Irish defeated the Bears in the first round of the 2007 tournament and again in 2012 in the second round.

Notre Dame, who finished last season at 24-9, is aiming for a return trip to the postseason after advancing to the 2022 Sweet Sixteen. The Irish are off to a 2-0 start after winning their season opener Monday vs. Northern Illinois (88-48).

Cal, which finished 11-13 last year, is looking for a rebound season and now stands 1-1 . The Golden Bears next host Idaho at home on Wednesday while the Irish travel to face Northwestern.

Corinne Stoddard brings inline-skating intensity to Four Continents Short Track Championships

By Nov 11, 2022, 1:21 PM EST
orinne Stoddard of the United States of America skates ahead in the women's 500 meter quarterfinals during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Maurice Richard Arena on October 30, 2022.
Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY – Everything you need to know about Corinne Stoddard’s physical and mental fortitude as a short track speed skater can be gleaned in a telling anecdote from the Beijing Olympics in February.

Making her Olympic debut on the just the second day of the Games in the women’s 500m heats, Stoddard slipped coming around a corner and shot feet-first into the padding. The blow pushed her right knee up to her face, where her nose suffered a direct blow.

“I literally broke myself,” the 21-year-old says with a laugh, telling On Her Turf that she’s suffered far more severe injuries during her days as an inline skater. “I’ve had worse injuries in inline because it’s like — you fall on the concrete, so your skin gets torn off and stuff, and you still have to race the next race like that.

“I think inline really helped me to not surrender to small injuries. I guess if I was to break any bone at the Olympics, it would be my nose because I can still skate with a broken nose.”

And skate she did, less than two hours later when she was included in the semifinal leg of the four-person U.S. mixed relay team. X-rays confirmed later that day that Stoddard had in fact broken her nose and required surgery, but she proceeded to compete the next two weeks with her nose askew. She slapped on a bandage and notched three top 10s, finishing seventh in the 1000m, eighth in the 3000m relay and eighth in the mixed team relay.

“They couldn’t reset it there because I’d have to go to the hospital, and if I went to the hospital then would break the quarantine, and then I would not be able to race,” recalls Stoddard, who’ll compete in the 1500m, 500m and 1000m at the ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships this Friday and Saturday in Salt Lake City. “So I just left it where it was and raced the rest of the days with it just broken and towards the side. And one of my nostrils — I couldn’t breathe through it.”

“It’s hilarious because off the ice, she’s the goofiest girl you’ve ever met,” says teammate and fellow Beijing Olympian Julie Letai ahead of last week’s short track World Cup in Salt Lake City. “She’s just so funny, and she’ll do anything just to make you laugh or make you feel better. …

“Then on the ice, she’s really intense. She knows what she wants; she’s serious about her goals. And you can see in her racing, she knows how to just turn it on, even if she’s nervous before a race. Once she gets onto the line, she’s racing confidently, and I think it’s really inspiring to see someone who can play both sides of the coin.”

MORE SHORT TRACK: Kristen Santos-Griswold resets short track priorities, aims to handle ‘unfinished business’

In turn, Stoddard is also a student of her fellow teammates, particularly veteran Kristen Santos-Griswold, whom she considers one of her best friends.

“It’s been really nice because she’s a better skater than me right now,” Stoddard explains. “I can look up to her and see what she’s doing on the ice and try to do the same as her, work just as hard as her. Because I can see what she’s accomplishing and know that I can do it, too, if I put the work in like she does.”

“Corie is such a racer,” says Santos-Griswold, who’s also competing this weekend. “Not only does she train hard, but going beyond that, in her racing, she knows how to step it up and be competitive, and she gets the right mindset going.”

Stoddard’s passion for skating started as a young girl in Seattle, Washington, where her grade-school PE class included roller skating. She was hooked. She begged her parents daily to take her roller skating after school, and she eventually caught the eye of the rink owner, who suggested she might like in-line skating. She was just 6 when she started competing and 12 when her mother suggested she also learned to ice skate, knowing that inline was not in the Olympics – but speed skating was.

She quickly moved up through the junior ranks and was just 17 when she moved to Utah to train with the national team full time. Her breakthrough came at the 2020 World Junior Championships, where she captured silver in the 1000m and bronze in the 500m. She made her World Cup debut that same season and earned her first medal – a bronze in the 3000m relay at the Shanghai World Cup.

Stoddard is off to hot start in the 2022-23 season. Last week at the World Cup’s first stop in Montreal, Canada, she qualified for her first A Final and finished fourth, marking a new personal best. She also made the B Final in the 500m and says she feels the confidence building.

“It means that I’m getting closer to my goals and also improving, which is a good sign,” says Stoddard. “Seeing the improvements and knowing that I’m right there with the top girls. Hopefully just a little bit longer and I can, like, start beating them.”

How to watch the ISU Four Continents Short Track World Championships

Competition in Salt Lake City runs from 6-10 p.m. ET on Friday and Saturday and streams live on Peacock.

