2022 CME Group Tour Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in LPGA’s season finale

The 2022 LPGA season culminates this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, where the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe will compete for the $7 million prize purse (with $2 million going to the winner) along with several coveted end-of-season awards at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
While the Race to the CME Globe is a season-long points competition, there will be no points reset or any points at all involved this week. This is a 72-hole, no-cut competition, and the Tour Championship winner will be crowned “Race to the CME Globe Champion.” World No. 3 Lydia Ko currently leads the race, followed by Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who recently won Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year honors.
Also on the line in Naples is the LPGA Rolex Player of the Year award, as Ko (150 points) holds a one-point lead over Minjee Lee (149) in the standings entering this week. Brooke Henderson and Thitikul (130 points each) also are mathematically in the race for No. 1, as the winner gets 30 points in the POY standings. Additionally, Ko leads the tour in scoring average at 69.049 and looks to earn her second consecutive Vare Trophy. Lastly, the money title hangs in the balance, with Lee holding a $1.1 million lead over In Gee Chun, but the Tour Championship’s whopping prize purse means we may not know who wins it until the final putt drops.
How to watch the CME Group Tour Championship
You can watch the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Here’s the complete TV/streaming schedule:
- Thursday, Nov. 17: 2-3 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 3-5 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
- Friday, Nov. 18: 2-3 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 3-5 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
- Saturday, Nov. 19: 2-5 p.m. ET, streaming online/app; 4-7 p.m. ET (tape delay), Golf Channel and Peacock
- Sunday, Nov. 20: 1-4 p.m. ET, NBC (also streaming online/app)
Who’s playing in the CME Group Tour Championship
The field for this year’s CME Group Tour Championship features the top 11 players in the Rolex Rankings and 58 players in the top 100. Leading the charge is Nelly Korda, who returned to No. 1 in the world rankings after a win last week at the Pelican Women’s Championship, where she successfully defended her 2021 title.
Three players in the top 60 in the Race to the CME Globe withdrew ahead of the week (No. 33 Jessica Korda, No. 51 Inbee Park and No. 52 Linn Grant), and were replaced by Nos. 61, 62 and 63, respectively: Pornanong Phatlum, Stacy Lewis and Ariya Jutanugarn.
Also in the field are six past champions (Charley Hull, Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson) as well as all 26 LPGA Tour winners in 2022. Ten players will make their Tour Championship debut:
- Na Rin An
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Allisen Corpuz
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Ayaka Furue
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Maja Stark
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lilia Vu
Past champions of the CME Group Tour Championship
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|MARGIN
|RUNNERUP
|2021
|Jin Young Ko (South Korea)
|23-under 265
|1 stroke
|Nasa Hataoka
|2020
|Jin Young Ko (South Korea)
|18-under 270
|5 strokes
|Hannah Green, Sei Young Kim
|2019
|Sei Young Kim (South Korea)
|18-under 270
|1 stroke
|Charley Hull
|2018
|Lexi Thompson (USA)
|18-under 270
|4 strokes
|Nelly Korda
|2017
|Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
|15-under 273
|1 stroke
|Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda
Last year at the CME Group Tour Championship
Four players slept on the 54-hole co-lead, but it was Jin Young Ko who came out on top following a bogey-free, 9-under 63 on Sunday, winning the $1.5 million prize by one stroke over Nasa Hataoka. Ko battled through a wrist injury that kept her from practicing at the Tour Championship (an injury that has continued to interrupt her 2022 season), but she tied her career-best score for 18 holes on the final day and set the new tournament scoring record in the process, finishing at 23-under 265.
More about Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course
Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course is one of more than 30 golf courses in the United States designed by Greg Norman. The club originally opened in November 1998 with 27 holes, and nine additional holes were opened in October 2002 to form the Gold Course and the Black Course. Tiburon, which is the Spanish word for “shark,” will play as a par 72 with scorecard yardage for the tournament at 6,556 yards.
The NBC Sports’ golf research team contributed to this report.