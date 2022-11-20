2022 Rivalry Series: USA extends lead to 3-0 over Canada in women’s hockey showcase

Hilary Knight had two goals and one assist to lead the U.S. women’s hockey team to a 4-2 win over Canada on Sunday, extending Team USA’s series lead to 3-0 in the seven-game 2022-23 Rivalry Series.
Savannah Harmon and Abby Roque also scored for the U.S., which has notched three consecutive wins against Canada for the first time since 2019. Goalie Nicole Hensley made 22 saves in front of a record-setting crown at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, where fan attendance totaled 14,551.
Knight has enjoyed a standout 2022-23 Rivalry Series to date, registering six points (three goals, three assists) in the first three games including the game-winning goal in a shootout victory in Game 1 of the series on Tuesday and the game-winning assist in Game 2 on Thursday. Prior to the puck drop in Seattle on Sunday, Knight was presented with a golden stick to commemorate her record-breaking 87th career point in world championship play. Knight became the all-time points leader at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in September, when the eight-time world champion recorded one goal and one assist in Team USA’s 12-1 quarterfinal win over Hungary.
Sunday’s matchup between the U.S. and Canada marked the third game of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series and was the third matchup between the two teams in five days. The U.S. came in with a 2-0 series lead following a 2-1 victory on Thursday in Kamloops, B.C., and a 4-3 shootout victory — the first shootout in Rivalry Series history — in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday. It also was the first game for the U.S. national team on home soil since Dec. 17, 2021, when the team hosted Canada in St. Louis (Canada won 3-2 in overtime).
The 2022-23 Rivalry Series continues next month with two games in the U.S., set to be played in Las Vegas on Dec. 17 and Los Angeles on Dec. 19.
2022-23 Rivalry Series schedule, results
|DATE
|TIME/RESULT
|LOCATION
|NETWORK
|Tuesday, Nov. 15
|USA 4, CAN 3 (SO)
|Kelowna, British Columbia
|NHL Network
|Thursday, Nov. 17
|USA 2, CAN 1
|Kamloops, British Columbia
|NHL Network
|Sunday, Nov. 20
|USA 4, CAN 2
|Seattle, Washington
|NHL Network
|Thursday, Dec. 15
|10 p.m. ET
|Henderson, Nevada
|NHL Network
|Monday, Dec. 19
|10 p.m. ET
|Los Angeles, California
|NHL Network
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|NHL Network
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|NHL Network
What is the Rivalry Series?
The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada during the 2018-19 season and designed as an annual showcase of the highest level of women’s hockey at various locations in the United States and Canada. The first series comprised three games between the two national teams, with Canada winning 2-1. Team USA took 2019-20 title, winning the expanded five-game series 4-1 and wrapping with an overtime win in the finale in front of a then-record-breaking total of 13,320 fans in Anaheim, California.
Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and preparation for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Rivalry Series resumed this season with seven games over three months: three in November, two in December and two in February.
The U.S. and Canada have battled in the gold-medal game of six of seven Winter Olympics and 20 of 21 IIHF Women’s World Championship, with the two exceptions being the 2019 World Championship and 2006 Olympics. The Canadian women are the reigning Olympic and world champions.
2022-23 Rivalry Series rewind: USA takes Games 1-2
Game 1 recap: USA 4, CAN 3, SO (Nov. 15): The series kicked off Tuesday with Team USA grabbing a 2-0 lead off goals from Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight. But Canada battled back with three unanswered goals and held a 3-2 lead with 13 minutes to go in the third. With just 1:29 remaining in regulation, Alex Carpenter tied it for the Americans, sending the game to overtime. The U.S. ultimately won in a shootout, with Knight and Carpenter scoring while U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley made two key saves.
Game 2 recap: USA 2, CAN 1 (Nov. 17): Canada was first to get on the board Thursday when Marie-Philip Poulin capitalized off a penalty shot opportunity in the second period, but USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield knotted the score just 1:12 later. Alex Carpenter scored the go-ahead tally with 6:36 remaining in the third to give the U.S. a 2-1 win and a 2-0 series lead. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney recorded 19 saves in net.
Who’s playing in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series?
Team USA’s roster — led by coach John Wroblewski — for the November Rivalry Series games features 23 players, 16 of whom were part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in August:
- Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights, Minn.)
- Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass.)
- Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.)
- Jincy Dunne (O’Fallon, Mo.)
- Aerin Frankel(Chappaqua, N.Y.)
- Rory Guilday (Minnetonka, Minn.)
- Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill.)
- Nicole Hensley (Lakewood, Colo.)
- Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Mich.)
- Amanda Kessel (Madison, Wis.)
- Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho)
- Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn.)
- Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.)
- Hayley Scamurra (Getzville, N.Y.)
- Maddie Rooney (Andover, Minn.)
- Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn.).
Team Canada’s 23-player roster, selected by coach Troy Ryan and director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury, features 16 players who were on the gold medal-winning team at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship and the 2022 Beijing Olympics (Canada beat , including:
- Erin Ambrose
- Kristen Campbell
- Emily Clark
- Ann-Renée Desbiens
- Renata Fast
- Brianne Jenner
- Jocelyne Larocque
- Emma Maltais
- Emerance Maschmeyer
- Sarah Nurse
- Marie-Philip Poulin
- Jamie Lee Rattray
- Ella Shelton
- Laura Stacey
- Blayre Turnbull
- Micah Zandee-Hart
Rivalry Series history
Following Sunday’s victory, the U.S. holds a 6-2-1-2 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record over Canada all time in the Rivalry Series. Canada won the 2018-19 Rivalry Series with a 2-0-0-1 record, while the U.S. won the 2019-20 Rivalry Series with a 3-1-1-0 record.
2019-20 Rivalry Series results
|DATE
|RESULT
|LOCATION
|U.S. PLAYER OF THE GAME
|Dec. 14, 2019
|USA 4, CAN 1
|Hartford, Connecticut
|Alex Cavallini
|Dec. 17, 2019
|USA 2, CAN 1
|Moncton, N.B.
|Alex Carpenter
|Feb. 3, 2020
|CAN 3, USA 2 (OT)
|Victoria, B.C.
|Hilary Knight
|Feb. 5, 2020
|USA 3, CAN 1
|Vancouver, B.C.
|Katie Burt
|Feb. 8, 2020
|USA 4, CAN 3 (OT)
|Anaheim, California
|Megan Bozek
2018-19 Rivalry Series results
|DATE
|RESULT
|LOCATION
|Feb. 12
|USA 1, CAN 0
|London, Ontario
|Feb. 14
|CAN 4, USA 3
|Toronto, Ontario
|Feb. 17
|CAN 2, USA 0
|Detroit Michigan