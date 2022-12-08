Julie Letai overcomes ‘imposter syndrome’ fears as short track season heats up

Julie Letai of the United States competes in a Woman's 1000m heat during the ISU World Cup Short Track.
For Julie Letai, 2022 has marked a milestone year for the 22-year-old American short track athlete, who made her Olympic debut in February and competed twice for Team USA in Beijing.

“It was one of the most significant years of my life, probably, because I feel like every little decision that I had made up until the Olympics, was with the goal in mind of making the Olympics,” Letai explained to On Her Turf ahead of this weekend’s World Cup races in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “So once that actually came, it was unreal — that the moment that it was all coming down to was actually a reality. And to make it with like some of my closest friends, it was just unimaginable and so amazing.”

While the Massachusetts native was originally slated to only compete in the women’s 3000m relay in Beijing, she ended up also getting a start in the 1500m and finished 21st. The women’s relay team advanced to the finals but finished eighth (of eight teams) after Team USA was penalized when American Kristin Santos-Griswold was deemed to have caused obstruction during a lane change.

But the Games were still a satisfying experience for Letai, who says she felt a weight lift off her shoulders at the end of last season.

“Having gotten that accomplishment (the Olympics) done was just such a huge relief,” she says. “I felt like I could just live without thinking about anything, so that was kind of a new experience too.”

Leta carried that “relief” into the offseason, where she enjoyed several trips far from any ice including a kayaking/camping adventure in the desert and being a bridesmaid in Santos-Griswold’s wedding. She also “discovered” she was lactose intolerant, returned to college as a full-time student at the University of Utah, and she got a tattoo.

While getting a tattoo might seem like a relatively common occurrence, it became a bit of an existential crisis for Letai, who wanted to have the Olympic rings tattooed on her abdomen but was met with an unexpected case of imposter syndrome.

“We live in a world where it’s hard to know if you’re supposed to be super humble all the time, or you’re supposed to be really confident all the time,” Letai says. “It’s kind of hard to know where that line is.

“I think I’ve always erred on the side of caution, where I just want to be very humble. I don’t ever want to be satisfied with my own [accomplishments], so a lot of times I diminish them rather than just letting myself bask in the fact that I actually did something really cool.”

But the tattoo led to a more intense period of self-examination. As a skater who initially made the Olympic team as a relay specialist and not as a qualifier in an individual event, Letai found herself doubting the validity of her Olympian status.

“I just never thought that I was going to get a tattoo in my life,” she says. “And I think that I kind of used that as an excuse, saying that I’m scared to get a tattoo. But when I thought about it, I was really more questioning if I deserve to have it. [These issues] of self-esteem and impostor syndrome were issues that I never really confronted until deciding whether or not to get the tattoo.”

“I told her she is 100 percent an Olympian, that she 100 percent deserves them (the rings),” Santos-Griswold recalls. “It’s not even a question. I think it’s something that a lot of athletes go through, in some form. Whether it’s considering yourself an athlete, or whether it’s medaling at an event, and whether you deserved it or not. Whether you got lucky; whether you did this, whether you did that — there’s always these kinds of questions that cycle through your mind.

“And I don’t think it makes an athlete weak or worse because of that, but it almost makes us stronger [because] we can push through those feelings and those mindsets and still come out on top or make it past that.”

Which is exactly where Letai ended up on the issue: She approached the tattoo as a personal challenge – and notched another victory.

“I thought if I did (get the tattoo), I would be proud of the fact that I allowed myself to be proud of my accomplishments. So I kind of ended up doing it as a challenge to just be nicer to myself.”

Letai’s Instagram post received a slew of positive feedback, including from her grandparents, whom she’s certain would have never approved of the tattoo without reading their granddaughter’s heartfelt admission.

“They called me, and they said, ‘We think it’s beautiful. We’re so proud of you,’” she recalls. “That kind of stuff was just really nice to hear. So, I was definitely glad that I shared that and confronted it with myself.”

As for her goals for this season, Letai says she’s trying to be easy on herself while learning to balance a full college workload and competition schedule. This weekend’s races in Almaty marks the third of six World Cup stops this season, but she’s looking beyond the next four races. Letai has a four-year plan, and it includes competing in Italy at the 2026 Olympics.

Says Letai: “For me, it’s just about taking baby steps every year, hoping that it will culminate into something really cool in four years.”

How to watch the ISU World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan

World Cup short track competition in Almaty will stream on Peacock this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3-7:15 a.m. ET and on Sunday, Dec. 11, and from 3-6:45 a.m. ET.

WNBA teams to play record 40-game schedule

New York Liberty v Minnesota Lynx
NEW YORK – WNBA teams will play a record 40-game schedule this upcoming season that begins on May 19 the league announced Wednesday.

All 12 teams will have games the opening weekend, starting with New York playing Washington and Connecticut facing Indiana. The regular season concludes on Sept. 10 with all 12 teams playing.

“We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2023 season and building on the success of last season, which was our most-watched in 14 years and set records for social media engagement, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The expanded schedule will provide fans greater opportunities to see the best players in the world compete on the game’s biggest stage.”

Last season WNBA teams played a then-record 36-game schedule.

Las Vegas and Connecticut, who played in the WNBA Finals last season, will play three times with consecutive games in Connecticut on June 6 and 8 and then in Las Vegas on July 1.

Seven of the 12 teams will play games on consecutive days with Las Vegas doing it twice. The Aces do have one of those back-to-backs at home.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 and the third annual Commissioner’s Cup – the in-season tournament – will take place from May 19-July 12.

Kaillie Humphries elevates another fresh U.S. face to podium status in two-woman bobsled World Cup

Kaillie Humphries of USA, Kaysha Love of USA in action at the 2 women's bobsleigh during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
PARK CITY, UTAH – Kaillie Humphries extended her podium streak on Saturday at the IBSF World Cup, where she and U.S. push athlete Jasmine Jones finished third in the two-woman bobsled.

The third-place finish in Park City marked the sixth podium for Humphries at the Park City track, which hosted the 2002 Olympics, and was Jones’ career-first World Cup podium in just her second World Cup start.

“This is our first race together, so really excited about that,” said the 37-year-old Humphries, considered the greatest female driver in history with three Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014 and 2022) and five world championships titles. She earned her 29th career World Cup win on Friday in Park City in the women’s monobob.

“Definitely a work in progress. … The runs weren’t perfect, but I’m really happy with our starts, happy with our drives minus a few little mistakes. It’s a good starting point, and we’ll look to grow from here.”

Humphries and Jones finished with a combined, two-run time of 1:37.69, 0.32 behind winners Kim Kalicki and brakewoman Leonie Fiebig of Germany at 1:37.37. Fellow Germans Laura Nolte and Lena Neunecker were second at 0.23 back.

Kalicki and Fiebig broke a 16-year-old track record with their first run, laying down a time of 48.60 seconds and besting the time set by Americans Shauna Rohbock and Valerie Fleming – the 2006 Olympic silver medalists – in December 2006 (48.73). It also marked the second straight victory for Kalicki, who’s won five career World Cup titles including last week’s two-woman bobsled race in Whistler, Canada.

“I was hoping Kaillie would get [the record],” said Rohbock, who is now a U.S. team coach and was on hand to see her record fall. “That first run there, she had that little skid in the bottom, so that didn’t help, but Kailee’s always putting up a great performance. And Jasmine, another great brakewoman, so we’re really lucky that we have that depth.”

For Team USA, it marked the second straight week that a fresh face earned her first podium finish while competing with Humphries. Last week in Whistler, push athlete Emily Renna and Humphries placed third in Renna’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

“Being able to race with her was really special,” said the 29-year-old Renna, who was a college track athlete at University of Rhode Island. “It’s really nice to be around seasoned veterans. It definitely makes you feel better in the back sled with you when you’ve got a good pilot who knows the track.”

Renna finished in eighth place in Park City with 12-year U.S. team veteran and pilot Nicole Vogt (1:39.04). Vogt partnered with Jones in her first World Cup last week where they finished seventh in Whistler, 1.33 seconds behind winners Kalicki and German teammate Anabel Galander.

“To have an opportunity to be with Kaillie in my World Cup debut – it’s exciting,” said the 26-year-old Jones, who was a collegiate track and field athlete at Eastern Michigan. “I just feel like I have so much more in the tank to give, and I’m just hungry for it.”

Jones is particularly gratified with her performance after returning full-time to bobsled less than 18 months ago following the birth of her daughter, Jade Quinn Jones, in February 2021. The Greensburg, Pa., native returned to training just five months postpartum, having sat out the 2020-21 season. She competed on the North American Cup last year, finishing the season with a win (the third NA Cup title of her career) and a third place in Lake Placid.

“I’m thankful,” said Jones. “Opportunity is the main thing, and I just feel blessed to have my first World Cup podium. I’m screaming on the inside. I may not show it, but I am jumping for joy because I’m just that excited and happy to have this accomplishment.”

She admits, however, it’s not always easy to compete balance a full-time competitive career with being a mom.

“Sometimes it’s a struggle being away from my daughter,” said Jones, whose mom takes care of Jade while she travels. “I try to get my facetimes in every night and just know that when I’m pushing, I’m doing it for her. Hopefully sometime in the future I’ll have her around on the sidelines cheering me on, and that’s my main motivation – that this is for her.”

The BMW IBSF World Cup continues its North American swing Dec. 16-18 in Lake Placid, N.Y.