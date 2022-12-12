Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president

NEW YORK – Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected.

The Los Angeles Sparks star has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning re-election in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases with the average salary reaching $130,000 and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave. The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

“I’m honored to serve another term as WNBPA President, and to represent the phenomenal members of this historical Union,” said Ogwumike. “I am excited to continue the legacy of the WNBPA.”

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum was elected to serve as First Vice President of the union. It’s her first term on the WNBPA Executive Committee.

“I am excited to serve as WNBPA First Vice President and to ensure that the voices of my peers are heard, and that as a league, we continue to be at the forefront of fighting for social justice,” said Plum.

Elizabeth Williams and Natalie Achonwa were also both reelected as the union’s Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Satou Sabally was chosen as one of the three vice presidents. She’s joined by Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner, who are serving on the Executive Committee for the first time.

“It can be easy to make assumptions about the league and how it is run,” said Turner. “Instead, I want to be a pivotal part in the decision-making process, and to have a seat at the table to be a part of the business off of the court, and what more we can do to grow our league.”

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury
WASHINGTON – WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home.

“I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.

She then asked Carstens, referring to others on the plane: “But, first of all, who are these guys?”

“And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them,” Carstens recalled in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It was really amazing.”

Ultimately, Griner spent about 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with others on the plane, Carstens said. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star spoke about her time in the Russian penal colony and her months in captivity, Carstens recalled, although he declined to go into specific details.

“I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person,” Carstens said. “But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

Although Griner is undergoing a full medical and mental evaluation, Carstens said she appeared “full of energy, looked fantastic.”

Griner, who also played pro basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” – a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured Griner’s release. In exchange, the administration offered Russia the release of notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.

But the U.S. was unable to secure the freedom of Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for nearly four years. Administration officials have stressed repeatedly that they are still working to release Whelan, whom Russian officials have jailed on espionage charges that both his family and the U.S. government say are baseless.

“They hold Mr. Whelan differently because of these espionage charges,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “So we’re working through that now. We are now more informed, clearly having gone through this process over the last few months. We’re more informed. We have a better sense of the context here, where the Russia’s expectations are and we’re just going to keep working on it.”

Carstens, the U.S. government’s top hostage negotiator, said “there’s always cards” to play in securing an offer for Whelan and said he spoke with the jailed American on Friday.

“Here’s what I told him. I said, `Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president’s focused. The secretary of state’s focused. I’m certainly focused, and we’re going to bring you home,”‘ Carstens said. “And I reminded him, I said, `Paul, when you were in the Marines, and I was in the Army, they always reminded you, keep the faith.’ And I said, `Keep the faith. We’re coming to get you.”‘

A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals.
A timeline of key events in Brittney Griner’s career on and off the basketball court:

Oct. 18, 1990: Brittney Griner was born in Houston.

2009: Led Nimitz High School to Texas 5A girls basketball state championship game where they lost. The 6-foot-7 star dunked 52 times as a senior, including seven times in one game against Aldine High School.

2009-10: Set NCAA single season record with 223 blocks as a freshman at Baylor. Became the seventh women’s basketball player to ever dunk in college.

2011-12: Led Baylor to a 40-0 record and earned Associated Press Player of the Year honors averaging 23.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5 blocks.

April 3, 2012: Had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in NCAA title game as Baylor beat Notre Dame 80-61. She earned Most Outstanding Player honors of the Final Four.

April 15, 2013: Was No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, selected by the Phoenix Mercury.

2014: Helped Phoenix to 29-5 record – most wins in WNBA history – and the franchise’s third league championship.

Aug. 14, 2014: Got engaged to fellow WNBA player Glory Johnson. Eight months later, they were both arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after police responded to a fight between them.

May 15, 2015: Griner and Johnson were suspended seven games by the WNBA after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct charges.

2015 and 2016: Played in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg and won consecutive championships with that team. Has played in the winter with Ekaterinburg ever since.

Aug. 20, 2016: Helped lead U.S. to sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal at Rio Games.

June 18, 2019: Married Cherelle Griner.

Aug. 8, 2021: Helped U.S. win seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal at Tokyo Games. She averaged 16.5 points to lead the U.S.

Feb. 17, 2022: Arrested for drug possession at airport outside of Moscow while returning to her team in Russia from a FIBA World Cup qualifier break. Customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage.

July 1, 2022: Trial started in court outside of Moscow.

July 7, 2022: Pled guilty to drug possession charges, saying: “There was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

Aug. 4, 2022: Sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession.

Oct 25, 2022: Appeal of the prison sentence for drug possession was rejected by a Russian court.

Nov. 17, 2022: Griner was transferred to a penal colony in the western Russian region of Mordovia.

Dec. 8, 2022: Russia frees Griner in high-level prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.