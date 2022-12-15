Billie Moore, 1st US women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies

LOS ANGELES — Billie Moore, who coached the first U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team to a silver medal at the Montreal Games in 1976, has died. She was 79.

UCLA, where Moore was the women’s head coach from 1977-93, announced Thursday that she died at home surrounded by family and friends.

Moore is a member of both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She led UCLA to a 27-3 mark in 1978 and the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s championship. Moore holds the UCLA mark with 296 victories in her 16 years as coach.

Moore also led Cal State Fullerton to a national title in 1970, a year before the AIAW was founded.

She guided the U.S. women’s Olympic team at the Montreal Games nearly a half century ago. Her team featured trailblazers of the game — Pat Summitt, Ann Meyers Drysdale and Nancy Lieberman, who went 3-2 and finished runner up to the powerhouse Soviet Union team (5-0).

USA Basketball said in a statement it was “proud to have been part of (Moore’s) journey. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

The current U.S. Olympic coach, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, said on social media that women’s basketball “lost a legend today in Billie Moore … thank you coach for servicing our game with class, dignity and purpose.”

Staley’s team captured the seventh straight women’s gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Nneka Ogwumike elected to 3rd term as WNBA union president

NEW YORK – Nneka Ogwumike will serve a third term as president of the WNBA Players Association after being re-elected.

The Los Angeles Sparks star has served as WNBPA President since 2016, first winning re-election in 2019. She was instrumental in negotiating for the ground-breaking 2020 collective bargaining agreement that saw major pay increases with the average salary reaching $130,000 and guarantees of full salaries of players on maternity leave. The contract, which runs through 2027, also provided enhanced family benefits, travel standards and other health and wellness improvements.

“I’m honored to serve another term as WNBPA President, and to represent the phenomenal members of this historical Union,” said Ogwumike. “I am excited to continue the legacy of the WNBPA.”

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum was elected to serve as First Vice President of the union. It’s her first term on the WNBPA Executive Committee.

“I am excited to serve as WNBPA First Vice President and to ensure that the voices of my peers are heard, and that as a league, we continue to be at the forefront of fighting for social justice,” said Plum.

Elizabeth Williams and Natalie Achonwa were also both reelected as the union’s Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Satou Sabally was chosen as one of the three vice presidents. She’s joined by Breanna Stewart and Brianna Turner, who are serving on the Executive Committee for the first time.

“It can be easy to make assumptions about the league and how it is run,” said Turner. “Instead, I want to be a pivotal part in the decision-making process, and to have a seat at the table to be a part of the business off of the court, and what more we can do to grow our league.”

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON – WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home.

“I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.

She then asked Carstens, referring to others on the plane: “But, first of all, who are these guys?”

“And she moved right past me and went to every member on that crew, looked them in the eyes, shook their hands and asked about them, got their names, making a personal connection with them,” Carstens recalled in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “It was really amazing.”

Ultimately, Griner spent about 12 hours of an 18-hour flight talking with others on the plane, Carstens said. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury pro basketball star spoke about her time in the Russian penal colony and her months in captivity, Carstens recalled, although he declined to go into specific details.

“I was left with the impression this is an intelligent, passionate, compassionate, humble, interesting person, a patriotic person,” Carstens said. “But above all, authentic. I hate the fact that I had to meet her in this manner, but I actually felt blessed having had a chance to get to know her.”

Although Griner is undergoing a full medical and mental evaluation, Carstens said she appeared “full of energy, looked fantastic.”

Griner, who also played pro basketball in Russia, was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February after Russian authorities said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil. The U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” – a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that the U.S. had secured Griner’s release. In exchange, the administration offered Russia the release of notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.

But the U.S. was unable to secure the freedom of Paul Whelan, who has been held in Russia for nearly four years. Administration officials have stressed repeatedly that they are still working to release Whelan, whom Russian officials have jailed on espionage charges that both his family and the U.S. government say are baseless.

“They hold Mr. Whelan differently because of these espionage charges,” John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “So we’re working through that now. We are now more informed, clearly having gone through this process over the last few months. We’re more informed. We have a better sense of the context here, where the Russia’s expectations are and we’re just going to keep working on it.”

Carstens, the U.S. government’s top hostage negotiator, said “there’s always cards” to play in securing an offer for Whelan and said he spoke with the jailed American on Friday.

“Here’s what I told him. I said, `Paul, you have the commitment of this president. The president’s focused. The secretary of state’s focused. I’m certainly focused, and we’re going to bring you home,”‘ Carstens said. “And I reminded him, I said, `Paul, when you were in the Marines, and I was in the Army, they always reminded you, keep the faith.’ And I said, `Keep the faith. We’re coming to get you.”‘