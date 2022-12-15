Hallie Clarke taking rookie skeleton season by storm after switch to Team USA

By Dec 15, 2022, 6:46 PM EST
Hallie Clarke competes at the IBSF World Cup in Park City, Utah.
Team USA rookie Hallie Clarke is back in action Friday as skeleton — and bobsled — athletes continue their North American swing with the IBSF World Cup stop in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The week marks the third stop of the eight-event season for the 18-year-old Clarke, who’s not only facing the challenges of a freshman season on the World Cup but also her first year racing for the United States. Born in Belleville, Ontario, Clarke began her skeleton career during the 2019-20 season as a member of Team Canada, where she quickly rose through the ranks.

In her first season, she notched four podiums in four starts on the OMEGA Youth Series Competition circuit, winning once in Park City, Utah, and finishing second three times. That momentum continued into 2021-22, where she recorded three podiums in North American Cup competition and three more in Intercontinental Cup races.

But ahead of this season’s start, Clarke made the switch to Team USA – a move she says was simply a return to her roots.

“I grew up in the U.S.,” Clarke told On Her Turf during the World Cup stop two weeks ago in Park City, where she finished ninth. “I spent 13 of my 18 years there, so I just felt like it was time.”

Clarke lived in Buffalo, N.Y., until age 10, when she moved with her family to Marlborough, Mass. But after three years in Massachusetts, her mom’s job relocated the family to Calgary, where a curious 14-year-old Clarke stumbled upon a “learn to push” sign while ice skating at the WinSport Ice House.

“I felt it was time for something new after years of being a multisport athlete, so I gave it a try,” she explains on her website. “It wasn’t an easy introduction to the sport. I crashed my very first run and had to find the courage to get back on the sled.”

Clarke said she gave it a “few more tries” that same night – and hasn’t looked back since. Just a few months after taking up skeleton, she became the youngest ever to slide down the Whistler, Canada, track – known as one of the fastest track in the world — at more than 87 mph.

“I think just like the speed,” says Clarke, who even finished high school faster than most, graduating a year early in 2021. “When you’re going down the track and it’s coming at you so quick that you don’t have time to think about anything. So there’s like a state of calm in the chaos almost, and I just I love that.”

That passion for speed came through in her first performance for Team USA in November, where Clarke captured a North American Cup win in Whistler. She followed up with a third-place finish the following day in a second NA Cup race, and Clarke officially announced her arrival to the elite ranks just 12 days later – stepping onto the podium in her World Cup debut Nov. 24 after finishing second in Whistler.

“I consider Whistler to be my home track, so starting there was awesome,” she recalls. “Then to get that result was surreal. It didn’t feel like it actually happened. The nerves and excitement just from it being my first World Cup alone were crazy — and then to do that, it was just kind of the cherry on top. There’s a part of me that I think still is in shock about it.”

She also credits her new team, noting she’s felt welcomed by the coaches, teammates and staff from the beginning.

“It’s been the best move,” she says of joining Team USA. “The U.S. program — they give me a lot of support. It’s been amazing. So I think it’s been the right decision.”

But Clarke’s hot-out-of-the-gate performance is no surprise to her U.S. teammates, including 2022 Olympian Kelly Curtis, who points to Clarke’s solid foundation in the sport as key to her early success.

“She’s had great coaching from the start,” said Curtis, noting Clarke’s time with the Snipers Skeleton Club in Calgary under coach Joe Cecchini. “He has really built up his program to progress sliders along, and Hallie’s just a testament to his coaching. Also, I think she’s able to grasp concepts really quickly, which also helps. I’m excited to see what she does for the rest of season.”

As for her goals this season, Clarke admits she has already checked a few off the list after securing her first World Cup podium and a top-10 finish.

“Overall, I’m trying to be like top 15 in the world because I was 20 last year, so I feel like it’s a good goal to set,” explains Clarke. “So far, go good.”

The IBSF World Cup continues this weekend in Lake Placid with skeleton on Friday, Dec. 16, followed by women’s monobob on Saturday and the two-woman bobsled on Sunday.

Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball again

Associated PressDec 16, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three
Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that, “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say `thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. The teams’ first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

Griner has been staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return. She’s reunited with family members, including her wife Cherelle.

2022 Rivalry Series: Canada keeps series dreams alive with 3-2 win over USA

By Dec 16, 2022, 1:31 AM EST
Sarah Nurse #20, Sarah Fillier #10 and Jocelyne Larocque #3 of Team Canada celebrate Nurse's third-period goal against Team United States during a Rivalry Series game at The Dollar Loan Center.
Sarah Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes remaining to secure Team Canada’s first win of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, beating the U.S. women’s hockey team 3-2 on Thursday at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The win kept Team Canada’s chances alive in the seven-game series, which the U.S. leads by 3-1 following three straight wins in November. Also scoring for Canada were Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull, whose second-period goals gave the Canadians a 2-1 lead going into the third. Goaltender Kristen Campbell made 21 saves for Canada, which captured gold at both the IIHF Women’s World Championship in September and the Beijing Olympics in February.

Amanda Kessel opened the scoring in the first, giving the U.S. the early lead thanks to an assist from Kendall Coyne Schofield.

“I just saw Kendall get the plug, so when that happens — and she has space and time — I know to just get to the net hard,” Kessel told NHL Network. “I didn’t have to do much there but put my stick out and she hit my tape right there, and just an easy tap and roll.”

Kessel noted the chemistry is still a work in progress on the line with Coyne Schofield and Abby Roque: “We haven’t really played much together. It’s our fourth game together and it takes time, but it keeps getting better every single game. Defensively we’ve been pretty good but we’ve still got to create a little bit more offensively.”

Hilary Knight recorded her fourth goal of the series on Thursday, scoring early in the third to tie the game at 2-2. Knight has enjoyed a standout 2022-23 Rivalry Series to date, registering seven points (four goals, three assists). She notched the game-winning goal in a shootout victory in Game 1, the game-winning assist in Game 2, and she had two goals and one assist in USA’s Game 3 win.

Thursday’s matchup between the U.S. and Canada marked the fourth game of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. The U.S. came in with a 3-0 series lead following three games in five days last month: Team USA opened with a 4-3 shootout victory — the first shootout in Rivalry Series history — in Kelowna, B.C., on Nov. 15, followed by a 2-1 victory  in Kamloops, B.C., on Nov. 17. The series moved Stateside for Game 3, where the U.S. won 4-2 and recorded its third consecutive victory against Canada for the first time since 2019. It also marked the first game for the U.S. national team on home soil since Dec. 17, 2021, when the team hosted Canada in St. Louis (Canada won 3-2 in overtime).

The 2022-23 Rivalry Series continues with Game 5 in Los Angeles on Monday.

2022-23 Rivalry Series schedule, results

DATE TIME/RESULT LOCATION NETWORK
Tuesday, Nov. 15 USA 4, CAN 3 (SO) Kelowna, British Columbia NHL Network
Thursday, Nov. 17 USA 2, CAN 1 Kamloops, British Columbia NHL Network
Sunday, Nov. 20 USA 4, CAN 2 Seattle, Washington NHL Network
Thursday, Dec. 15 CAN 3, USA 2 Henderson, Nevada NHL Network
Monday, Dec. 19 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles, California NHL Network
TBD TBD TBD NHL Network
TBD TBD TBD NHL Network

What is the Rivalry Series?

The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada during the 2018-19 season and designed as an annual showcase of the highest level of women’s hockey at various locations in the United States and Canada. The first series comprised three games between the two national teams, with Canada winning 2-1. Team USA took 2019-20 title, winning the expanded five-game series 4-1 and wrapping with an overtime win in the finale in front of a then-record-breaking total of 13,320 fans in Anaheim, California.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and preparation for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Rivalry Series resumed this season with seven games over three months: three in November, two in December and two in February.

The U.S. and Canada have battled in the gold-medal game of six of seven Winter Olympics and 20 of 21 IIHF Women’s World Championship, with the two exceptions being the 2019 World Championship and 2006 Olympics. The Canadian women are the reigning Olympic and world champions.

2022-23 Rivalry Series rewind: USA takes 3-0 series lead

Game 1 recap: USA 4, CAN 3, SO (Nov. 15): The seven-game series kicked off last month with Team USA grabbing a 2-0 lead off goals from Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight. But Canada battled back with three unanswered goals and held a 3-2 lead with 13 minutes to go in the third. With just 1:29 remaining in regulation, Alex Carpenter tied it for the Americans, sending the game to overtime. The U.S. ultimately won in a shootout, with Knight and Carpenter scoring while U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley made two key saves.

Game 2 recap: USA 2, CAN 1 (Nov. 17): Canada was first to get on the board when Marie-Philip Poulin capitalized off a penalty shot opportunity in the second period, but USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield knotted the score just 1:12 later. Alex Carpenter scored the go-ahead tally with 6:36 remaining in the third to give the U.S. a 2-1 win and a 2-0 series lead. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney recorded 19 saves in net.

Game 3 recap: USA 4, CAN 2 (Nov. 20): Team USA’s Hilary Knight had two goals and one assist to lead the U.S. women to a 4-2 win over Canada. Savannah Harmon and Abby Roque also scored for the U.S., which notched three consecutive wins against Canada for the first time since 2019. Goalie Nicole Hensley made 22 saves in front of a record-setting crown at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, where fan attendance totaled 14,551. Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse scored for  Canada.

Who’s on the roster for December’s Rivalry Series games?

Team USA: The American roster — led by head coach John Wroblewski — for December’s games features all 23 players who took home silver for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in August. Also playing for the U.S. this month are 2018 Olympian Kali Flanagan (Hudson, N.H), 2022 Olympian Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.) and Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Ill.), who is making her U.S. Women’s National Team debut.

Team Canada: The Canadians’ roster, selected by coach Troy Ryan and director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury, includes 16 players who won gold medals at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship and 2022 Olympic Winter Games, as well as 18 players who played in the Rivalry Series last month. Olympic gold medalists Ashton Bell, Sarah Fillier and Jill Saulnier return to the lineup, while Julia Gosling makes her first international appearance in more than a year. Two players, Megan Carter and Danielle Serdachny, are making their national team debut.

Rivalry Series history

Following Thursday’s loss, the U.S. holds a 6-2-1-3 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record over Canada all time in the Rivalry Series. Canada won the 2018-19 Rivalry Series with a 2-0-0-1 record, while the U.S. won the 2019-20 Rivalry Series with a 3-1-1-0 record.

Overall, Thursday marked meeting No. 171 between Canada and the U.S., the 57th meeting on U.S. ice and the first ever in Nevada. Canada holds the edge in the overall (96-74-1) and in games played in the States (31-25-1).

2019-20 Rivalry Series results

DATE RESULT LOCATION U.S. PLAYER OF THE GAME
Dec. 14, 2019 USA 4, CAN 1 Hartford, Connecticut Alex Cavallini
Dec. 17, 2019 USA 2, CAN 1 Moncton, N.B. Alex Carpenter
Feb. 3, 2020 CAN 3, USA 2 (OT) Victoria, B.C. Hilary Knight
Feb. 5, 2020 USA 3, CAN 1 Vancouver, B.C. Katie Burt
Feb. 8, 2020 USA 4, CAN 3 (OT) Anaheim, California Megan Bozek

2018-19 Rivalry Series results

DATE RESULT LOCATION
Feb. 12 USA 1, CAN 0 London, Ontario
Feb. 14 CAN 4, USA 3 Toronto, Ontario
Feb. 17 CAN 2, USA 0 Detroit Michigan

