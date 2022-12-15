Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney pushing for podiums and equality in women’s doubles luge

By Dec 15, 2022, 11:43 PM EST
Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney of the United States of America compete in the first run of the women's double race during the FIL Luge World Cup.
Getty Images
Luge athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney know exactly what it’s like to be teammates, having overlapped on Team USA since the 2013-14 season and as members of two U.S. Olympic teams. What’s more, they look to each other as their best source for motivation and competition as they pursue their careers as singles competitors.

So when the International Olympic Committee announced in June that it would officially accept women’s doubles as a Winter Olympics event for the 2026 Games, it seemed only natural that the two might team up for the challenge. But a partnership wasn’t nearly so obvious for Britcher or Sweeney.

“We are both very much like single mindset, very competitive, good teammates to each other, but trying to win, obviously, all the time, and that seemed like such a drawback,” explained the 28-year-old Britcher, who hails from Glen Rock, Pa., and has five World Cup wins — more than any U.S. women’s luge athlete ever.

“I just spent however many years learning this and getting through the growing pains of learning a sport. Why would I want to start from square one again? Like, I’m kind of okay now. Why would I want to do that?”

However, Britcher admits the prospect had her intrigued. She began throwing out the idea to Sweeney last season as a joke, but the idea took a serious turn after they got back from a European vacation with several teammates in June.

The day after arriving home, Sweeney shot off a text. “I said, ‘’F’ it, let do doubles,’” she remembers.

“She called my bluff,” says Britcher, who responded with a stunned selfie, mouth agape.

But the two quickly went all in on the partnership, committing to the effort completely while also acknowledging that at any time, either could back away.

“We both have the opportunity to step out and say, ‘Hey, no, I want to focus on singles,’ for instance,” says the 29-year-old Sweeney, who has one World Cup win and 12 podiums on her resume, most recently finishing second in the singles and sprint races at the World Cup season opener in Innsbruck, Austria. “We’re not holding each other to anything, but we’re giving it 100 percent while we’re doing it. We’re relying on each other, but we’re also understanding that we have another discipline, something else that we’re focusing on.”

Neither has medaled yet at an Olympics. Britcher is a three-time Olympian, with her best finish being a fourth place as part of the U.S. mixed team relay in 2018. She finished 23rd in Beijing in February and said she strongly considering retirement afterward.

Sweeney, meanwhile, is a veteran of the last two Games, finishing 26th in Beijing and posting a DNF in 2018 after a horrific crash on the PyeongChang track left her with a broken back, neck and pinkie. But although Sweeney knew she would continue to compete this season, she did make a monumental shift mentally, declaring the 2022-23 season the “year of fun” after finally feeling healthy again and finishing a 10-year stint with the U.S. Army in June, after spending six years as part of the National Guard and four years in active duty.

“It can be difficult to find happiness when you’re in a lot of physical pain constantly,” says Sweeney, who describes the first two years following her 2018 crash as “overwhelming.” It’s only been recently, she says, that she hasn’t had to do daily mobility exercises.

“It’s exciting because it feels like this is the first time that I’m choosing my challenge,” she adds. “Before this year, my challenge was my body — and then came the pandemic. But [doubles] has been exciting to me — to feel like I’m pursuing something and not just dealing with something.”

“I think we were both just separately miserable in our own ways,” offers Britcher, who found her way out of two years of disappointment following a frustrating 19th-place singles performance at the 2018 Olympics only to get knocked down again during the pandemic. A broken finger three weeks prior to the Beijing Games felt a little like adding insult to injury.

“I didn’t have a great time. It wasn’t great,” Britcher continues. “It just seemed like it was at a point where it wasn’t worth it for what I was getting out of it, as far as fulfillment and everything.”

Both women say they have found new purpose – and a surprising amount of fun – in their venture into doubles competition, where they hope to affect more change for women in luge. As an athlete representative to the Luge Federation (FIL) the last four years, Britcher has been an outspoken advocate for equity in the sport, which still has different, lower start houses for the women’s races. And while the women’s doubles races start from the same point as the men, and the event’s addition to the Olympic program makes the medal count more equitable in luge, there currently are no plans to expand the number of Olympic quota spots for female luge athletes. That means, while the men can specialize in either singles or doubles, women luge athletes would be expected to compete in both.

While they may not agree with it, Britcher and Sweeney have accepted the challenge, which has come with an approximately $15,000 price tag. The pair went about securing and paying for their own equipment, with Sweeney personally picking up their doubles sled from Austria, getting it fitted in Germany and transporting it back to the U.S., where she and her father drove cross country to deliver the sleds to Utah.

“For me, I started out as just seeing it as an opportunity,” says Sweeney. “But since we’ve started and now that we’re in it, I do feel a bit of responsibility. Because I mean, we had our first real crash last week in Whistler. We both looked at each other and took a minute. We left it open, asking ourselves, ‘Do we want to continue the next day? Do we want to push through for this week?’ And both of us had a similar feeling of like, ‘I don’t want to give them anything.’”

The “them” Sweeney refers to are the ready-to-pounce naysayers, whose stereotypical narratives are used to justify reasons why the women’s competitions should be different from the men’s.

“Any misstep that any woman takes in any field is immediately highlighted and replayed and held against us,” explains Britcher. “We saw it with the men in Whistler. They were having an extremely difficult time. There were multiple crashes, multiple very scary runs that we were seeing, and no one critiques them at all. Then you have a couple of women crash in a row, and they say this is just too hard for women. So, we’re up against those same prejudices and stereotypes that women face in every sport, where any misstep is under this magnifying glass, especially because it’s a new discipline.”

As for goals this season, neither are willing to get specific, but Sweeney did share her ultimate scenario: “The dream weekend would be we would both podium in singles and doubles. That would be so huge, I might just quit right then.”

The FIL World Cup in Park City kicks off Friday with women’s doubles, followed by women’s singles and sprint competitions on Saturday.

Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball again

Associated PressDec 16, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Game Three
Getty Images
Brittney Griner said she’s “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange.

“It feels so good to be home!” Griner posted to Instagram on Friday in her first public statement since her release. “The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”

Griner went on to say that she wanted to make it clear that, “I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say `thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

The Mercury open the season on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. The teams’ first home game is two days later against the Chicago Sky.

Griner has been staying in a hotel at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio since her return. She’s reunited with family members, including her wife Cherelle.

2022 Rivalry Series: Canada keeps series dreams alive with 3-2 win over USA

By Dec 16, 2022, 1:31 AM EST
Sarah Nurse #20, Sarah Fillier #10 and Jocelyne Larocque #3 of Team Canada celebrate Nurse's third-period goal against Team United States during a Rivalry Series game at The Dollar Loan Center.
Getty Images
Sarah Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes remaining to secure Team Canada’s first win of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series, beating the U.S. women’s hockey team 3-2 on Thursday at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The win kept Team Canada’s chances alive in the seven-game series, which the U.S. leads by 3-1 following three straight wins in November. Also scoring for Canada were Jamie Lee Rattray and Blayre Turnbull, whose second-period goals gave the Canadians a 2-1 lead going into the third. Goaltender Kristen Campbell made 21 saves for Canada, which captured gold at both the IIHF Women’s World Championship in September and the Beijing Olympics in February.

Amanda Kessel opened the scoring in the first, giving the U.S. the early lead thanks to an assist from Kendall Coyne Schofield.

“I just saw Kendall get the plug, so when that happens — and she has space and time — I know to just get to the net hard,” Kessel told NHL Network. “I didn’t have to do much there but put my stick out and she hit my tape right there, and just an easy tap and roll.”

Kessel noted the chemistry is still a work in progress on the line with Coyne Schofield and Abby Roque: “We haven’t really played much together. It’s our fourth game together and it takes time, but it keeps getting better every single game. Defensively we’ve been pretty good but we’ve still got to create a little bit more offensively.”

Hilary Knight recorded her fourth goal of the series on Thursday, scoring early in the third to tie the game at 2-2. Knight has enjoyed a standout 2022-23 Rivalry Series to date, registering seven points (four goals, three assists). She notched the game-winning goal in a shootout victory in Game 1, the game-winning assist in Game 2, and she had two goals and one assist in USA’s Game 3 win.

Thursday’s matchup between the U.S. and Canada marked the fourth game of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. The U.S. came in with a 3-0 series lead following three games in five days last month: Team USA opened with a 4-3 shootout victory — the first shootout in Rivalry Series history — in Kelowna, B.C., on Nov. 15, followed by a 2-1 victory  in Kamloops, B.C., on Nov. 17. The series moved Stateside for Game 3, where the U.S. won 4-2 and recorded its third consecutive victory against Canada for the first time since 2019. It also marked the first game for the U.S. national team on home soil since Dec. 17, 2021, when the team hosted Canada in St. Louis (Canada won 3-2 in overtime).

The 2022-23 Rivalry Series continues with Game 5 in Los Angeles on Monday.

2022-23 Rivalry Series schedule, results

DATE TIME/RESULT LOCATION NETWORK
Tuesday, Nov. 15 USA 4, CAN 3 (SO) Kelowna, British Columbia NHL Network
Thursday, Nov. 17 USA 2, CAN 1 Kamloops, British Columbia NHL Network
Sunday, Nov. 20 USA 4, CAN 2 Seattle, Washington NHL Network
Thursday, Dec. 15 CAN 3, USA 2 Henderson, Nevada NHL Network
Monday, Dec. 19 10 p.m. ET Los Angeles, California NHL Network
TBD TBD TBD NHL Network
TBD TBD TBD NHL Network

What is the Rivalry Series?

The Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada during the 2018-19 season and designed as an annual showcase of the highest level of women’s hockey at various locations in the United States and Canada. The first series comprised three games between the two national teams, with Canada winning 2-1. Team USA took 2019-20 title, winning the expanded five-game series 4-1 and wrapping with an overtime win in the finale in front of a then-record-breaking total of 13,320 fans in Anaheim, California.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and preparation for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the Rivalry Series resumed this season with seven games over three months: three in November, two in December and two in February.

The U.S. and Canada have battled in the gold-medal game of six of seven Winter Olympics and 20 of 21 IIHF Women’s World Championship, with the two exceptions being the 2019 World Championship and 2006 Olympics. The Canadian women are the reigning Olympic and world champions.

2022-23 Rivalry Series rewind: USA takes 3-0 series lead

Game 1 recap: USA 4, CAN 3, SO (Nov. 15): The seven-game series kicked off last month with Team USA grabbing a 2-0 lead off goals from Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight. But Canada battled back with three unanswered goals and held a 3-2 lead with 13 minutes to go in the third. With just 1:29 remaining in regulation, Alex Carpenter tied it for the Americans, sending the game to overtime. The U.S. ultimately won in a shootout, with Knight and Carpenter scoring while U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley made two key saves.

Game 2 recap: USA 2, CAN 1 (Nov. 17): Canada was first to get on the board when Marie-Philip Poulin capitalized off a penalty shot opportunity in the second period, but USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield knotted the score just 1:12 later. Alex Carpenter scored the go-ahead tally with 6:36 remaining in the third to give the U.S. a 2-1 win and a 2-0 series lead. U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney recorded 19 saves in net.

Game 3 recap: USA 4, CAN 2 (Nov. 20): Team USA’s Hilary Knight had two goals and one assist to lead the U.S. women to a 4-2 win over Canada. Savannah Harmon and Abby Roque also scored for the U.S., which notched three consecutive wins against Canada for the first time since 2019. Goalie Nicole Hensley made 22 saves in front of a record-setting crown at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, where fan attendance totaled 14,551. Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse scored for  Canada.

Who’s on the roster for December’s Rivalry Series games?

Team USA: The American roster — led by head coach John Wroblewski — for December’s games features all 23 players who took home silver for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship in August. Also playing for the U.S. this month are 2018 Olympian Kali Flanagan (Hudson, N.H), 2022 Olympian Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.) and Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Ill.), who is making her U.S. Women’s National Team debut.

Team Canada: The Canadians’ roster, selected by coach Troy Ryan and director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury, includes 16 players who won gold medals at the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship and 2022 Olympic Winter Games, as well as 18 players who played in the Rivalry Series last month. Olympic gold medalists Ashton Bell, Sarah Fillier and Jill Saulnier return to the lineup, while Julia Gosling makes her first international appearance in more than a year. Two players, Megan Carter and Danielle Serdachny, are making their national team debut.

Rivalry Series history

Following Thursday’s loss, the U.S. holds a 6-2-1-3 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record over Canada all time in the Rivalry Series. Canada won the 2018-19 Rivalry Series with a 2-0-0-1 record, while the U.S. won the 2019-20 Rivalry Series with a 3-1-1-0 record.

Overall, Thursday marked meeting No. 171 between Canada and the U.S., the 57th meeting on U.S. ice and the first ever in Nevada. Canada holds the edge in the overall (96-74-1) and in games played in the States (31-25-1).

2019-20 Rivalry Series results

DATE RESULT LOCATION U.S. PLAYER OF THE GAME
Dec. 14, 2019 USA 4, CAN 1 Hartford, Connecticut Alex Cavallini
Dec. 17, 2019 USA 2, CAN 1 Moncton, N.B. Alex Carpenter
Feb. 3, 2020 CAN 3, USA 2 (OT) Victoria, B.C. Hilary Knight
Feb. 5, 2020 USA 3, CAN 1 Vancouver, B.C. Katie Burt
Feb. 8, 2020 USA 4, CAN 3 (OT) Anaheim, California Megan Bozek

2018-19 Rivalry Series results

DATE RESULT LOCATION
Feb. 12 USA 1, CAN 0 London, Ontario
Feb. 14 CAN 4, USA 3 Toronto, Ontario
Feb. 17 CAN 2, USA 0 Detroit Michigan

