Emily Sweeney, Brittney Arndt notch podium finishes for Team USA at luge World Cup

By Dec 17, 2022, 8:41 PM EST
Team USA luge athletes Brittney Arndt and Emily Sweeney celebrate after their podium finishes in the FIL World Cup in Park City, Utah, on Dec. 17.
Jeff Swinger
PARK CITY, UT — Team USA’s Emily Sweeney notched her third luge podium of the season, while Brittney Arndt earned the first-ever World Cup podium of her career Saturday at the FIL World Cup at Utah Olympic Park.

The 29-year-old Sweeney, a two-time Olympian from Suffield, Connecticut, posted a combined two-run time of 1:26.611 to finish second in the singles luge, 0.140 behind winner Dajana Eitberger (1:26.471) of Germany. Fellow German Julia Taubitz was third with a time of 1:26.619.

“I just let myself do what I gotta to do,” said Sweeney, who also finished second twice at the season opener in Innsbruck, Austria, in the singles and sprint races. “I was actually a little nervous because I only took three training runs this week, and I was a little like, not completely set about one curve. But I just let myself, let my body do it. I know what to do at this point.”

The U.S. had four women in the top 12 of the women’s two-heat race, with Arndt – who calls Park City home – finishing seventh on her home track. Fellow Park City native and 2022 Olympian Ashley Farquharson finished ninth for her second top 10 this season, and three-time Olympian Summer Britcher was 12th.

“I had two clean runs and walked away with a silver, so I’m happy,” added Sweeney, who finished fourth with partner Sweeney in the doubles sprint and 10th in the singles sprint, also on Saturday. “I wish I could have followed it up in the sprint again, but I’m so stoked for Brittney, that she got up on there. It’s exciting to see her first podium.”

For the 24-year-old Arndt, her third-place finish in the singles sprint marked a career-best in World Cup competition. Her time of 31.902 seconds was just 0.185 behind winner Taubitz (31.717), with Eitberger (31.816) taking second. Farquharson (+0.233) placed fourth, and Britcher (+0.283) finished seventh.

“I’m just stoked,” said Arndt, who was a two-time junior national champion. “I am at home. My all my family is here. I’m just so happy. I’ve been close to the podium — in Lake Placid (fifth and sixth place in 2018) — before but I was young, and it’s been a couple of hard years for me. I made a lot of changes this year for myself, and this backs all of that.”

Among those changes were a move from upstate New York back to Park City and a shift in mindset that allowed her to find the fun again in the journey.

“I took some time away from the sport after not making the Olympic team (for 2022), and I just focused on things that would make me happy,” she explained. “I just spent a lot of time outside and doing other stuff, and then started training a little bit later. I don’t know — I’m just a lot happier, so I think that’s helped me a lot.”

“I try to be pretty laid back with things and I have my goals in my head,” added Arndt, who first tried luge through an afterschool program while in the sixth grade. “And I’m kind of superstitious, so I’m never like, ‘I want this finish’ or ‘I want that.’ At the end of the day, I just want to be happy with this, because I’m in the sport because I love it. So if I’m miserable and I’m not having fun, then why am I here?”

In the women’s doubles sprint, Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Kipp (32.195) captured their second sprint title of the season and third overall, with Italy’s Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer (+0.127) finishing second, and Germany’s Jessica Reinhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal (+0.275) placing third. The U.S. fielded three teams in the doubles sprint, with Britcher and Sweeney (+0.311) fourth, Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler (+0.322) fifth, and Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby (+0.566) seventh.

Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney find silver lining after narrowly missing podium in women’s doubles luge World Cup

By Dec 16, 2022, 10:01 PM EST
Team USA's Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney compete in women's doubles luge at the Park City World Cup.
International Luge Federation
PARK CITY, UT — Finishing fourth for the third straight week left a bit of a sour taste in the mouths of U.S. luge athletes Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, who missed out on a podium finish Friday by 14 thousandths of a second in women’s doubles luge at the World Cup at Utah Olympic Park.

“It’s a bummer. We’re bummed out right now,” said the 29-year-old Sweeney, who joined forces with Britcher, 28, ahead of this season’s debut of women’s doubles as part of the official World Cup program.

The pair posted a combined two-run time of 1:28.969, finishing +0.667 behind winners Andrea Vötter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy. The American duo, who boast five Olympic appearances between them as singles athletes, are looking to replicate their singles’ success while giving each other plenty of grace while they navigate this new discipline together.

“I would say the takeaways are that we’re supporting each other very well,” added Sweeney, who’s had to scale back on her training this week due to some whiplash-like symptoms in her neck. “I think that the level of understanding that Summer has shown me over this week has been great. We didn’t take the Nation’s Cup run yesterday, and that was because of me, but I felt really supported and understood.”

But the feeling is mutual, as Britcher noted she’s been dealing with what she calls a “mystery injury” with her fingers and says Sweeney has picked up the slack without hesitation.

“I haven’t been able to paddle in most of our training runs, and she’s like, ‘Okay, we’ll just make what we can of the run.’ So there’s been a lot of understanding and support, which is a very positive takeaway,” said Britcher, who has five World Cup wins on her resume – the most of any U.S. women’s luge athlete ever.

For Vötter and Oberhofer, the win Friday marked their second consecutive women’s doubles luge victory and put them into the lead in the season-long points standings. The Italian team posted a time of 1:28.302 and set a new track record on their first run with a 44.044, breaking the previous record set by Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Michaela.

Rounding out the podium were Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal at +0.603 back, while Canada’s Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless placed third (+0.653).

Placing fifth were fellow Americans Maya Chan and Reannyn Weiler (+0.698), while Egle and Michaela placed sixth and relinquished their spot atop the points standings. American sliders Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby placed seventh (+1.073).

With three U.S. teams competing in women’s doubles, Britcher said the camaraderie has been another bonus as they all venture into this new normal together.

“I think we have a bright future,” Britcher said of the U.S. women. “It’s really cool to have two other teams that we can work with and cheer on and get those fist bumps at the start. And Maya and Reannyn are showing a lot of speed as well.”

“Some really impressive saves too,” added Sweeney. “They’ll get there, and it’s fun to be able to cheer them along the way.”

Britcher and Sweeney will both compete in the women’s singles and sprint World Cup races Saturday, and they are finding the silver lining in the quick turnaround time in their schedule as well.

“We did a lot of training and switching back and forth in the fall,” Sweeney shared. “That was one of our big focuses, knowing that this was going to be the type of schedule we’re looking at this season. We did a lot of the training to prepare for it, and at this point, we just need to trust our skills and our training and just go for it.”

Added Britcher: “The one positive I’m taking away this moment is, normally if I miss a podium by 14 thousandths of a second, I would be having quite a pity party tonight. But we don’t have time. We have another World Cup tomorrow and there’s just simply no time for that.”

Justine Wong-Orantes, Kelsey Robinson Cook sign on as League One Volleyball moves toward pro league launch

By Dec 16, 2022, 3:50 PM EST
USA's Justine Wong-Orantes (L) and USA's Kelsey Robinson vie for the ball during the Women's Volleyball World Championships semi-final match.
Getty Images
For U.S. Women’s National Team volleyball players Kelsey Robinson Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes, both of whom were part of Team USA’s gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the idea of playing their sport professionally in America was an almost foreign concept.

Since finishing their collegiate careers at Nebraska – Robinson Cook graduated in 2013 with All-American honors, while Wong-Orantes finished in 2016 as a two-time All-American and 2015 NCAA champion – the athletes joke that they’ve been living out of suitcase ever since. But that looks to change in the foreseeable future, as both athletes announced this week their signings with League One Volleyball (LOVB, pronounced “love”), which is creating the first professional full-season indoor volleyball league in the U.S.

“[Winning the gold medal in Tokyo] was this special moment for the sport of volleyball, and I think it showed just how important the sport is for women in the United States,” said the 30-year-old Robinson Cook, who hails from Bartlett, Ill., but has spent her pro career playing in China, Puerto Rico and Turkey and currently is on her second stint in Italy. “You can see — our best-of-the-best are winning a gold medal — so we deserve to come home, and we deserve to play in front of our friends and family. And that’s what this sport needs.”

“I’m just so, so excited that it’s all coming into fruition,” adds 27-year-old Wong-Orantes, a southern California native who’s played in Germany and France since turning pro. “And I’m really excited for the sport, because the more and more I look back on especially collegiate volleyball, I just feel like the game is growing exponentially, and so to have a league in America will just speak volumes to how much the sport has grown.”

LOVB is capitalizing on that popularity and growth, using a “community up” approach that began with a small network of junior volleyball clubs in 11 cities across the country and has grown 270 percent in the past year alone. LOVB currently boasts 769 teams across 30 clubs in 18 states, and the league plans to double its offerings ahead of the launch of its professional league in 2024.

“When you think about those numbers, and you think about the fact that this is a sport where the women’s game supersedes the men’s game, it’s really compelling,” said LOVB CEO Katlyn Gao. “[Women’s volleyball] is already well established — we are internationally winning gold — and there’s no reason why this can’t be the next major league sport, and the first one to be female. And so the fact that someone like Kelsey and Justine, who really self-selected into being part of LOVB from the very beginning, are signing on – it was so organic.”

The signings also further the relationship that Robinson Cook and Wong-Orantes currently have with LOVB, where they’ve been active members of the league’s Athletes Council since 2020.

“I’d been approached so many times with the idea of professional volleyball league in America that I initially kept LOVB at arm’s length,” admits Robinson Cook. “I’d heard it all. …But the minute they started speaking on it, talking about the ideas and the model that they wanted to use to start this league, I thought, ‘This could happen.’ I got off that first phone call and started talking to my husband, saying I think this could be something. And obviously, I’ve stayed on ever since. It’s been really, really cool to be a part of.”

RELATED: Justine Wong-Orantes takes atypical path to becoming one of the best liberos in the world

A key component of that model centers on the league’s commitment to equality, diversity and equity. Wong-Orantes was especially impressed with the league’s consistent, personal dialogue with members of the Athletes Council, ensuring all aspects of the league’s plans, schedules, salaries and benefits offered would be met favorably by the player community. Those benefits include competitive salaries with built-in marketing contracts and healthcare benefits like maternity leave, childcare support, fertility support, athlete care and more. Additionally, LOVB plans to introduce several options for players’ advancement on and off the court, including professional opportunities to support players in their post-playing career.

This week’s athlete signings cap off a busy quarter for LOVB, which announced in September it has raised $16.75 million in Series A funding from a diverse range of investors including Billie Jean King, Kevin Durant and Chelsea Handler. The league’s total funding currently stands at more than $24 million, and it has the buy-in of the U.S. national team, which Gao says is attracted to LOVB’s sustainable approach.

“We’re building that path beyond college, and we’re building it as a full-time indoor season league, so that makes it really compelling,” explained Gao. “What they’re attracted to regarding League One Volleyball in particular, is that community approach that they very much embrace as the right way of going about building something that lasts. We’re not just chasing something shiny.

“The popularity [of volleyball] is decades in the making, and we want to make sure that this is a long-lasting, thriving league that is going to be the NBA for volleyball,” she continued. “So they really care about how is it done. It’s female-founded, it’s female-lead, but also, we’re making very disciplined business decisions to make sure that this isn’t something that’s flashy. Of course, flashy is exciting, but that’s all in short duration if we don’t create the league in a way that is sustainable for the long term.”

To that end, Wong-Orantes can see a time when the tables are turned for players looking to play professionally after college. Afterall, collegiate programs often recruit internationally, and she can imagine a time in the not-so-distant future when the best players in the world want to make the U.S. their home.

“I’m excited to see everyone’s reaction — like all across the world,” said Wong-Orantes. “There’s going to be a new and complete league in America, and I believe international players could honestly gravitate to it. Everyone already thinks America is a great place to play and just to visit, so I hope that it gets to that point.”

