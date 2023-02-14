2023 SheBelieves Cup: How to watch, who’s playing and top storylines as USWNT aims for fourth straight title

By Feb 14, 2023, 3:25 PM EST
The U.S. Women’s National Team is looking for a fourth straight title at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, where Brazil, Canada and Japan join the U.S. women in the four-team international tournament set for Feb. 16-22. This year’s tournament returns to its original three-venue format, with matches being played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, and Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The 2023 SheBelieves Cup will mark the first games on home soil in 2023 for the No. 1-ranked USWNT. All four nations in this year’s tournament will also be participating in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer, and all four are ranked in the top 11 in the world with Canada at No. 6, Brazil at No. 9 and Japan at No. 11.

This year marks the eighth edition of the SheBelieves Cup, which began in 2016 as part of U.S. Soccer’s SheBelieves initiative, aiming to inspire and empower women and girls in sport and beyond. The USWNT, five-time winners of the event, won the inaugural tournament and repeated the feat in 2018. The U.S. women again lifted the trophy in 2020, marking a first for head coach Vlatko Andonovski and kicking off a streak of three straight wins by the host team. The only other two countries to capture SheBelieves Cup titles are France (in 2017) and England (in 2019).

How to watch, fixtures for 2023 SheBelieves Cup

DATE TIME (all times ET) MATCH VENUE NETWORK/STREAMING
Thursday, Feb. 16 4 p.m. ET Japan vs. Brazil Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish)
Thursday, Feb. 16 7 p.m. ET USWNT vs. Canada Exploria Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish), Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream
Sunday, Feb. 19 3:30 p.m. ET USWNT vs. Japan GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish), Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TNT
Sunday, Feb. 19 6:30 p.m. ET Brazil vs. Canada GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish)
Wednesday, Feb. 22 4 p.m. ET Canada vs. Japan Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish)
Wednesday, Feb. 22 7 p.m. ET USWNT vs. Brazil Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.) HBO Max, Peacock (in Spanish), Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TNT

Top storylines: USWNT aims for third straight title, Canada back in the fold, Marta’s long-awaited return

USWNT outlook: The No. 1-ranked USWNT has won the last three SheBelieves Cups and five of seven overall, and the Americans head into the 2023 edition on the heels of two victories over New Zealand last month. The U.S. won by a combined nine goals at matches at Eden Park in Auckland and Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand — both of which are venues for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where the four-time champion USWNT has its sights set on a historic three-peat. The U.S. women could become the first team in either the women’s or men’s game to win three successive World Cups.

RELATED: Breaking down the USWNT roster, who’s playing — and who isn’t — in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Team Canada outlook: The sixth-ranked Canadian women will make their second appearance in the SheBelieves Cup, where they debuted in 2021 and finished third. Head coach Bev Priestman didn’t officially list her 23-player roster until shortly before the tournament and instead named an 18-player squad for a pre-tournament camp held Feb. 8-12. The camp featured players predominantly from leagues not currently in season, namely the NWSL and Sweden’s Damallsvenskan.

Team Brazil outlook: This year marks ninth-ranked Brazil’s third appearance in the SheBelieves Cup, where they finished second in 2021 and fourth in 2019. Brazilian soccer star Marta could make her return to action during the tournament after being away for 11 months following an ACL tear last March. Head coach Pia Sundhage listed Marta on the 23-player roster along with Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha, who played all three games in each of Brazil’s previous SheBelieves Cup appearances and scored a goal in 2019 and two in 2021. Last July, Brazil went undefeated en route to an eighth Copa America title.

Team Japan outlook: Japan, ranked No. 11, returns for its third appearance in the SheBelieves Cup and its first since 2020. The Japanese women finished third in 2019 and fourth in 2020. Head coach Futoshi Ikeda revealed his 23-player roster last week, which includes Mana Iwabuchi, who made headlines earlier this year when she left Women’s Super League (WSL) club Arsenal to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Who’s playing for Team USA in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Headlining the 23-player American squad are a trio of star USWNT veterans in San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan, OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe and Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Twenty-two of the players were with the USWNT last month for its successful trip to New Zealand. Rapinoe, who has recovered from a recent ankle injury, is the lone new addition to the roster from January. She enters the tournament with 197 caps and has a chance to hit 200 during the tournament.

Additional fun facts about the USWNT ahead of the 2023 SheBelieves Cup:

  • Alex Morgan, who comes into the tournament with 201 matches played for the USWNT, will be honored before the USWNT’s opening match for earning her historic 200th cap last November.
  • Should Megan Rapinoe appear in all three SheBelieves Cup matches, she’ll become the 14th player in USWNT history to reach the 200-cap milestone.
  • Five players on the USWNT roster have 100 caps or more: defender Sauerbrunn (212), Morgan (201), Rapinoe (197), Crystal Dunn (128) and Lindsey Horan (123).
  • The U.S. roster features 11 players with 27 or fewer caps, but only one with single-digit caps: Taylor Kornieck (9).
  • Sixteen players on the U.S. squad were on the roster for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

Format for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

The four-team tournament uses a round-robin format, with each team playing each other once (three matches total for each team). The winner of the tournament will be determined by total points, with three (3) points awarded for a win and one point for a tie. In the event of a tie, the first tiebreaker is the overall goal differential, followed by most total goals scored, then head-to-head result, and lastly, Fair Play Ranking if necessary.

SheBelieves Cup rewind: A look back at past tournaments

2016: The USWNT defeated England and France by 1-0 scores before beating Germany, 2-1, in the de facto championship game to take the inaugural SheBelieves Cup title. Germany finished second, England third and France fourth.

2017: USA defeated Germany 1-0 in the opening match but fell to England 1-0 and France 3-0 to finish fourth. France won the 2017 tournament, with Germany finishing second and England third.

2018: The Americans took back the SheBelieves Cup title after they defeated Germany 1-0, tied France 1-1 and beat England 1-0. England finished second, France was third and Germany fourth.

2019: USA recorded back-to-back draws in the 2019 tournament, finishing 2-2 vs. Japan and 2-2 vs. England, before beating Brazil, 1-0, to finish second in the event. England won the event while Japan was third. Brazil failed to win a game and finished fourth.

2020: The U.S. women won the title by sweeping all three of its games, winning 2-0 vs. England, 1-0 vs. Spain and 3-1 vs. Japan. Spain finished second, England third and Japan fourth. Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who scored twice in the tournament, was named the first-ever SheBelieves Cup MVP.

2021: The USWNT clinched its fourth SheBelieves Cup title overall and became the first back-to-back champion in tournament history after wins over Canada (1-0), Brazil (2-0) and Argentina (6-0). The Americans’ performance also marked the first time a team did not allow a single goal in the competition, which was played in its entirety in Orlando due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil was second, Canada third and Argentina fourth. USA’s Rose Lavelle was named SheBelieves Cup MVP.

2022: The USA opened with a surprising 0-0 draw vs. Czech Republic, but they routed subsequent opponents New Zealand and Iceland by 5-0 scores to win the tournament. Iceland finished second, with Czech Republic third and New Zealand fourth. USA’s Mallory Pugh scored three times in the tournament, but teammate Catarina Macario was named MVP following her two goals in the finale vs. Iceland.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Protect the dream: Paralympic champion Mallory Weggemann on her journey to motherhood

2023 SheBelieves Cup: Breaking down the USWNT roster, Megan Rapinoe’s potential milestone, who’s playing … and who isn’t

By Feb 14, 2023, 3:39 PM EST
The 2023 SheBelieves Cup marks the first games of the year on home soil for the No. 1-ranked U.S. Women’s National Team, who’ll host No. 6 Canada, No. 9 Brazil and No. 11 Japan for the tournament’s eighth edition. The four-team tournament will serve as a warm up for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, set for July 20-Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand, where the Americans will set their sights on a historic three-peat and fifth title overall.

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski revealed the 23-player roster on Feb. 1, headlined by a star trio of USWNT veterans in forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Twenty-two of the players (all but Rapinoe) were with the U.S. team in January for its trip to New Zealand, where the American women recorded two wins in international friendlies vs. the Football Ferns. USA is looking for a fourth consecutive title at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup and its sixth title overall. The USWNT won the inaugural tournament in 2016 and repeated the feat in 2018. The U.S. women lifted the trophy again in 2020, kicking off a streak of three straight wins by the host team.

USWNT action kicks off Thursday, Feb. 16, with a matchup against Canada in Orlando, Fla., where Morgan will be recognized in a pregame ceremony honoring her historic 200th cap. The 33-year-old California native reached the milestone on Nov. 13 in a 2-1 comeback win over Germany in Harrison, N.J. Of note, Rapinoe also has a shot at joining the 200-cap club during the SheBelieves Cup. With 197 caps so far in her USWNT career, the 2019 World Cup Golden Boot winner could hit the milestone if she plays in all three of USA’s matches.

Who’s not playing in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup?

Among the most notable omissions from the U.S. roster are reigning NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year Sam Mewis and two-time U.S. Soccer POY Julie Ertz (2017, 2019). In a press conference Feb. 1, Andonovski addressed the players’ status and gave a positive update on the foot injury that kept Smith from playing last month in New Zealand.

“Sophia actually is looking good. She’s back on the field running,” he said. “And I think that if we rushed it a little bit, we could have got some minutes from her, but I didn’t feel like this was a situation where we rush to get her back. Our goal is not just to get her back but to stay back, and that’s why she’s not in this camp.”

Additionally, Andonovski confirmed that Mewis would not be available this summer, after she recently announced on social media that she had to undergo surgery on her knee for a second time. He also noted that “time is running out” for fellow midfielder Ertz, who gave birth to a son in August and has not indicated whether she plans to return to playing. She has not been under contract with a professional team since late 2021.

“Julie Ertz is someone that obviously we see that she hasn’t committed to any team in the league so far,” he said. “And the time is running out pretty much for her as well, and she’s someone that we’re probably not going to be able to count on in the World Cup. So these are two big names that may be or will be absent from the World Cup and this is something that we have planned for, and that’s why we’ve tried different players in this position and we’re gonna continue to try in this camp until we solidify the players that we believe will give us the best chance to be successful.”

Defender Tierna Davidson, a 2019 Women’s World Cup champion and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, is not on the tournament roster, but she is in the final stages of recovery from an ACL injury and will participate in the first part of training camp in Orlando. Also in return-to-play protocol are Kelly O’Hara, Christen Press, and Tobin Heath, all of whom Andonovski said he expects to see back or eligible for selection for April’s camp.

RELATED: How to watch, who’s playing, and top storylines to follow at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Who’s playing for the U.S. in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup 

The 23-player USWNT roster for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup by position (includes current club, caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10)
  • Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 12)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 87)

DEFENDERS (7):

  • Alana Cook (OL Reign; 21/0)
  • Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 24/0)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 128/24)
  • Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 12/0)
  • Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 27/0)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 212/0)
  • Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 70/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6):

  • Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, France; 123/26)
  • Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 9/2)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 86/24)
  • Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 47/7)
  • Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 19/3)
  • Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 39/3)

FORWARDS (7):

  • Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 15/5)
  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 201/120)
  • Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 22/4)
  • Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 197/63)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 12/2)
  • Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 84/28)
  • Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 49/15)

What to watch for at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup

  • Welcome to the club: Star forward Alex Morgan, who comes into the 2023 tournament with 201 matches played for the USWNT, will be honored before the opening match in Orlando for earning her historic 200th cap, which came against Germany in the final match of 2022 in Harrison, N.J.
  • Milestone alert: Should Megan Rapinoe appear in all three matches for the U.S. at the 2023 event, she’ll become the 14th player in USWNT history to reach the 200-cap milestone.
  • Coming in hot: Twenty-two of the players were with the USWNT in January for its trip to New Zealand, which featured two wins in international friendlies against the World Cup co-host Football Ferns. Rapinoe, who has recovered from a recent ankle injury, is the only new addition to the roster from the group that played in New Zealand.
  • Top scorers: Morgan is by far the leading scorer on the U.S. roster with 120 career goals, the fifth-most in U.S. history. Rapinoe has 63 career international goals, Mallory Swanson has 28, and Lindsey Horan has 26, while Crystal Dunn and Rose Lavelle each have 24.
  • The 100-cap club: Five players on the USWNT roster have 100 caps or more: Becky Sauerbrunn (212), Morgan (201), Rapinoe (197), Dunn (128) and Horan (123).
  • Newbies up their numbers: Eleven U.S. players on the roster have 27 or fewer caps, but only one has single-digit caps: Taylor Kornieck (9).
  • Been there, done that: Sixteen players on the 2023 USWNT roster were on the winning team for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup: Casey MurphyAlyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Emily Fox, Sofia Huerta, Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Horan, Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan, Ashley Hatch, Midge PurceTrinity Rodman and Lynn Williams.
  • Flying the (NWSL) flag: Eight of the NWSL’s 12 clubs are represented on the roster, led by five players from OL Reign, four from the Washington Spirit and three players each from NY/NJ Gotham FC and San Diego Wave FC.

DATE TIME (all times ET) MATCH VENUE NETWORK/STREAMING
Diana Flores looks to break down gender barriers with turn as AFC offensive coordinator in 2023 Pro Bowl

By Feb 3, 2023, 10:24 AM EST
Courtesy Diana Flores
Diana Flores admits she was surprised when she became a viral sensation last spring, courtesy of a 15-second slow-motion clip showcasing her evasive maneuvers and fancy footwork while leaving at least three defenders in the dirt during Mexico’s 2022 national collegiate flag football championship.

“I never expected someone to record that moment,” said Mexico City native Flores, who led her team – the Monterrey Tech Borregos – to their third consecutive national title as a senior last May. “I was just having fun. I was just playing the game I love and then days later to see that it was viral on the internet — it was crazy. But at the same time, it was exciting because I remember when I was younger, I didn’t have a lot of flag football role models to follow. So now, for me to be a role model for many boys and girls that play my sport is something that really makes me happy and proud and also motivates me to keep getting better.”

Flores, who led the Mexico Women’s National Flag Football Team to a gold medal at the 2022 World Games, will have the chance to promote her sport on one of the world’s biggest stages this weekend when she serves as the AFC offensive coordinator for the NFL’s 2023 Pro Bowl Games, featuring the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Organized in partnership with RCX Sports, the NFL’s flag football operating partner, and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), Sunday’s Pro Bowl event will feature three 7-on-7 AFC vs. NFC flag games. Each game will be 20 minutes in length (two halves) and played on a 50-yard field with 10-yard end zones. Flores will be joined by Peyton Manning as the AFC head coach and Ray Lewis as defensive coordinator. On the NFC side, U.S. Women’s National Flag Football team quarterback Vanita Krouch will serve as offensive coordinator, with Eli Manning as NFC head coach and DeMarcus Ware as defensive coordinator.

“I think that this has been one of the best things in my life,” she recently told On Her Turf about her Pro Bowl appointment. “It is like a dream. I mean, I grew up watching football, watching the NFL, playing flag football. And now to be able to be part of all of this — it is bigger than my biggest dreams.”

Flores’ football dreams began as when she was just 8 years old. Her father — who played quarterback for the perennial football powerhouse Monterrey Tech program — took her to a practice and she fell in love with the sport. But as the time there were no teams for girls her age, so she played with girls twice her age and used it to her advantage, focusing on her own abilities and sharpening her skills. By age 14 she was playing NFL Flag in Mexico, where she was the only girl in the league, and at 15 she started playing NFL Flag in the U.S, where she finally played on an all-girls team.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: U.S. flag football star Vanita Krouch ‘living the dream’ ahead of NFL Pro Bowl debut as NFC coordinator

“I remember when I started playing, I used to receive a lot of like comments, directly and indirectly from other people, like, ‘Why do you play that sport? That’s not a girls’ sport, that sport is for boys, you’re get injured, you’re going to get hurt, don’t play with boys, that’s too rude.’ And the list keeps going. But my mom and dad were so supportive. They always encouraged me not to listen to anybody, to just follow my passion.

“And I think thanks to them, I’ve always had this mentality that gender doesn’t matter. It just matters how passionate you are about your dreams, how hard you work for what you want to achieve. And that you will always demonstrate what you’re made for, depending on the hard work you do. So, I’ve lived through that [negativity], I have experienced that. And I think that it has been one of my biggest blessings to be able to experience — for myself — what sport can do and how gender barriers get broken when you follow your dreams and you connect with other people through your passion.”

At just 16 years old, Flores made Mexico’s national team, playing in the first of four Flag Football World Championships – so far. Last summer at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, the 24-year-old Flores led Mexico to a 6-0 record, which included two wins over the U.S. women, who took silver. In the gold medal game against the United States, she completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 210 yards and four touchdowns in Mexico’s 39-6 victory. She finished the tournament with 23 touchdown passes, the third-most among women’s teams, and she was the only starting quarterback to beat USA’s star QB, Krouch, who is 19-1 in international tournament play.

All that international experience so early in her career has given Flores a wise-beyond-her-years approach to playing flag football, a sport where she was frequently the only female player on the field and often the only Latin American as well.

“When I first came to the U.S., it was a little shocking to notice that I was probably the only Latin American girl playing,” she recalls. “But I think that it was easy for me because I got all the support from my coaches and my teammates. And since a young age, I think that I started to realize that sometimes what you do is for something bigger than yourself. That’s why you have to always give your best, in any situation. Even at that young age, I understood that I was representing more than myself on the field, I was representing Latin American people, Latin American girls in a sport that [many people thought] was meant to be for boys.”

RELATED: NFL still pushing for Olympic flag football with a chance ahead

One door Flores hopes to help open is the one leading to the Olympics. Flag football is on the short list being considered for inclusion in Los Angeles in 2028 Los Angeles. As an ambassador for flag football for the NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), she’s participated in talks with the International Olympic Committee, and just last month she was joined by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Mexico City where they joined forced to promote women’s empowerment and inclusion.

“I think for me, that experience is one of my top three,” she said of spending time with Biden. “I call them gifts from life, something that you didn’t expect it to happen, and somehow, one day, you’re right there in front of the First Lady. I admire her for what she does for boys and girls, for empowering woman and giving opportunities for everybody to achieve their dreams. So it was truly an honor to meet her, and also to be able to keep impacting my sport, not only on the field, but [off] the field, and have the opportunity keep inspiring others and keep impacting the world.”

As for what she hopes fans at the Pro Bowl and viewers at home take away from Sunday’s flag football showcase, Flores hopes they’ll see the characteristics that made her fall in love with flag in the first place: creativity, speed, agility, teamwork, passion and a lot of heart.

“I hope to show to all little girls and women that dreams come true, that nothing is impossible, to keep inspiring and opening opportunities and doors for women in sports, especially in the world of the NFL and football and flag football,” she says. “We’re going to make history, and I am so proud and happy for that. I’m really hoping that it is just the first step, not only for me, but for all the women that are coming after me.”

