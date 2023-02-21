2022-23 Rivalry Series: Canada sets up winner-takes-all Game 7 vs. USA

By Feb 21, 2023, 3:08 PM EST
Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States is defended by Jocelyne Larocque #3 and Marie-Philip Poulin #29 of Team Canada
If you like a “Game 7,” then you’re in for a treat Wednesday evening when the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team faces off against Team Canada in the winner-takes-all finale of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series.

After opening with victories in the first three games of the seven-game series, Canada bounced back with three consecutive wins of its own, including a 5-1 rout Monday evening at the sold-out Colisee Videotron in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec. The decisive Game 7 is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

“I guess for theatrics, it does play out quite nicely,” said U.S. head coach John Wroblewski following Monday night’s loss. “We’ll hopefully be ready to display that desperation that’s necessary for Game 7, and each player will be well versed, that, you know, there’s hardware to lift afterwards. It’s been a heck of a series.”

Monday night’s game marked several milestones for the Canadians, who kicked the night off with a pre-game ceremony honoring veteran team captain Marie-Philip Poulin for winning the Northern Star Award as the Canadian athlete of the year and Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year. The 31-year-old added another feather to her cap at the end of the contest, scoring Canada’s final goal with 1:05 remaining and recording the 200th point of her international career. She is the fifth player to reach the milestone with Team Canada.

“It’s hard to put it all into words,” Poulin said afterward. “Standing on the blue line, seeing my parents and my brother; it’s a very special moment. Not only because my family was here tonight but knowing my teammates were beside me as well. I wouldn’t get these accolades without any of them. It’s special, they’re friends and family and all it was a dream tonight. Coming out with the win tonight was huge; we’re excited for Wednesday but the win in front of a full crowd … that really means a lot.”

Also reaching a notable scoring record was forward Sarah Nurse, who opened the scoring Monday night on a power play goal just 3:06 into the first period, notching her 50th point with Canada’s national team.

Canadian forward Brianne Jenner led the offence with an goal and two assists, while Laura Stacey and Claire Thompson rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece. Rebecca Johnston returned to Canada’s lineup for the first time since the winning gold at the Olympics last February and contributed two assists. The Ontario native came in hot off her play in the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) this season, where she leads the Dream Gap Tour in scoring with 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 11 games.

“Emotionally it was a big win because we haven’t had a win at home in a while,” said Johntson, who scored an empty netter with 3:32 left in the third. “We didn’t win early in the series, so to be able to do that, with this amazing crowd – it’s one of the best I’ve ever played in front of – everyone just soaked it all in at the end.”

After going scoreless in the first two frames, the U.S. rallied to cut the lead in half with 11:24 remaining. Kelly Pannek scored her first goal of the series, with Hilary Knight and Megan Keller getting the assist. But just two minutes later, Canada regained its two-goal lead off a goal from Thompson.

Regarding the quick turnaround for the series finale, Wroblewski was positive about the U.S. team’s outlook going into Wednesday.

“I thought each one of our players showed signs — despite a lack of experience in these types of situations — of being able to excel,” he said. “We just need to string them together a little more consistently. And if each player can pop one or two more plays, and then make one or two less mistakes, we’ll be in great shape after Wednesday night’s game. That’s our task and our aim going into the next contest.”

Canada’s head coach Troy Ryan also expressed his satisfaction at the rally from three games down to a series tie, noting his team’s “new style of play.”

“I think the part I really like is merging the styles from our offense of 2021 to the Olympics combined with the physical and defensive frame of mind from [the 2022 Women’s Worlds],” said Ryan. “I thought we played physical when we needed to, we were wide open when we needed to and defended well when we needed to. Merging those styles is great and if that becomes our new style of play, we can play any type of game at any time.”

More about Game 6 of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series:

  • Canada’s Ann-Renee Desbiens recorded 14 saves in net for the win, while U.S. netminder Aerin Frankel recorded 25 saves.
  • Canada outshot Team USA, 32-15.
  • Team USA was 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill; Canada was 1-for-3 on the power play.

2022-23 Rivalry Series schedule & results

DATE TIME/RESULT LOCATION NETWORK
Tuesday, Nov. 15 USA 4, CAN 3 (SO) Kelowna, British Columbia NHL Network
Thursday, Nov. 17 USA 2, CAN 1 Kamloops, British Columbia NHL Network
Sunday, Nov. 20 USA 4, CAN 2 Seattle, Washington NHL Network
Thursday, Dec. 15 CAN 3, USA 2 Henderson, Nevada NHL Network
Monday, Dec. 19 CAN 3, USA 2 (OT) Los Angeles, California NHL Network
Monday, Feb. 20 CAN 5, USA 1 Quebec, Canada NHL Network
Wednesday, Feb. 22 TBD Quebec, Canada NHL Network

More about Team USA’s roster for February Rivalry Series games

  • Five players are making their U.S. Women’s National Team debut during February’s Rivalry Series games: Emily Brown, Skylar Fontaine, Liz Schepers, Tatum Skaggs and Natalie Snodgrass.
  • Returning to the lineup are Clair DeGeorge and Becca Gilmore, who both skated in November’s Rivalry Series games.
  • Notably absent from U.S. roster for the February games is veteran captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, who’s injured and will not participate. She had a goal and three assists in the first five games of the Rivalry Series.
  • The roster features 14 players with Olympic experience: Hannah BrandtAlex CarpenterJincy DunneKali FlanaganSavannah HarmonNicole HensleyMegan KellerAmanda KesselHilary KnightKelly PannekAbby RoqueHayley ScamurraMaddie Rooney and Lee Stecklein.

More about U.S.-Canada women’s hockey rivalry

  • Following Monday’s loss, the U.S. holds a 6-2-2-4 (W-OTW-OTL-L) record over Canada all time in the Rivalry Series. Canada won the 2018-19 Rivalry Series with a 2-0-0-1 record, while the U.S. won the 2019-20 Rivalry Series with a 3-1-1-0 record.
  • Monday marked meeting No. 173 between the U.S. and Canadian women’s national teams, the 71st on Canadian ice and the seventh in Quebec. Canada holds an all-time edge in the overall (98-74-1) and in games played in Canada (41-30).
  • The U.S. and Canada have battled in the gold-medal game of six of seven Winter Olympics and 20 of 21 IIHF Women’s World Championship, with the two exceptions being the 2019 World Championship and 2006 Olympics. The Canadian women are the reigning Olympic and World champions.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand: How to watch, who’s playing as tour kicks off Asian swing

By Feb 21, 2023, 10:47 AM EST
The LPGA is back in action this week after a month-long break and returns with several of the game’s top players – including world No. 1 Lydia Ko — set to make their season debut at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand.

New Zealand’s Ko arrives at Siam Country Club in Chonburi, Thailand, riding a wave of momentum that didn’t let up during the 25-year-old’s so-called “offseason.” After finishing 2022 with a win at the CME Group Tour Championship (and collecting Player of the Year and Vare Trophy honors), she rang in the new year with a Dec. 30 wedding to Jun Chung at the Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea. She returned to competition last week at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in Saudi Arabia and seemingly picked up right where she left off – with a win, her second at the event.

Ko’s triumph at the Ladies European Tour-sanctioned event marked the third victory in her last four starts worldwide. She credited the win to an unexpected amount of time spent on the golf course during her honeymoon, which included eight rounds over two weeks and featured an ace by the 19-time LPGA winner.

“My husband loves golf and that’s something that we can mutually do together, so we took advantage of that,” she said. “And actually, thanks to him, it made my transition into offseason practice a lot easier.”

This year marks the 16th playing of the Thailand event, which offers a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 going to the winner. Nanna Koerstz Madsen arrives as the defending champion, having captured the 2022 title in dramatic playoff win over China’s Xiyu Lin to become the first LPGA Tour winner from Denmark.

How to watch the Honda LPGA Thailand

You can watch the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Here’s the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 22: 10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Thursday, Feb. 23: 10 p.m.-3 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, Feb. 24: 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, Feb. 24: 10:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand

Nine of the top 10 players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings will tee it up at the Honda LPGA Thailand, the second stop of the tour’s 2023 schedule, and five of them will make their first start of the 2023 season. They are (*denotes first start of ’23):

  • Lydia Ko*
  • Nelly Korda
  • Minjee Lee*
  • Atthaya Thitikul*
  • Jin Young Ko*
  • Brooke Henderson
  • In Gee Chun*
  • Hyo-Joo Kim
  • Nasa Hataoka

Of note, Henderson, who finished T-4 last year in Thailand, is already a winner in 2023 after opening with a victory last month at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Korda last teed it up in Thailand in 2019, when she finished seventh.

Four rookies – all from Thailand — received sponsor exemptions (Jaravee Boonchant, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Chanettee Wannasaen and Arpichaya Yubol), as did 17-year-old Japanese amateur Saki Baba, the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion.

Notable names missing from the field include Lexi Thompson, who finished T-3 over the weekend at the Saudi Ladies International, and 2018 winner Jessica Korda, whose name was removed from the field last week. Thompson, who will also skip next week’s event in Singapore, told reporters she was heading home to Florida to practice. Korda, who turns 30 later this month, missed the final two events of 2022 due to a back injury.

Past winners of the LPGA Thailand

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2022 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark) 26-under 262 won in playoff Xiyu Lin (China)
2021 Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand) 22-under 266 1 stroke Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)
2020 No event n/a n/a n/a
2019 Amy Yang (South Korea) 22-under 266 1 stroke Minjee Lee (Australia)
2018 Jessica Korda (USA) 25-under 263 4 strokes Lexi Thompson (USA), Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
2017 Amy Yang (South Korea) 22-under 266 5 strokes So Yeon Ryu (South Korea)

 

Storylines to follow at the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand

New partnerships debut: Following a successful year and a half with caddie Derek Kistler, Lydia Ko has a new man on the bag in David Jones, who most recently caddied for Nick Taylor on the PGA Tour. Ko previously partnered with Jones at the 2021 Lotte Championship, where she ended a three-year win drought with a seven-stroke victory. Jones worked for In Gee Chun when she won the 2016 Evian Championship and for Sung Hyun Park during her two major wins (2017 U.S. Women’s Open, 2018 KPMG Women’s PGA).

Also debuting a new partnership is world No. 3 Minjee Lee, who parted ways with veteran caddie Jason Gilroyed after five seasons. Golfweek reported that Lee’s new caddie is fellow Australian Rance De Grussa, who also hails from Perth. De Grussa mostly recently worked for Jason Scrivener on the men’s European Tour.

Countdown to new cut format: While this week’s event features 72 players in a 72-hole, no-cut tournament, players might be thinking about the cutline anyway after the LPGA revealed a change to full-field events for 2023. The Tour announced that beginning with the LPGA Drive-On Championship, set for March 23-26, the 36-hole cut will change from the top 70 players and ties to the top 65 and ties now advancing. The LPGA says it hopes to “establish a faster pace of play” with the change.

Stacy Lewis kicks off Solheim Cup journey: Two-time major winner Stacy Lewis will open her 2023 season in Thailand, where she’ll also make her first appearance wearing the title of U.S. captain for the 2024 Solheim Cup. The 38-year-old, who’s played on four U.S. Solheim Cup teams, will be the youngest ever American captain and second youngest in the matches’ history behind Sweden’s Catrin Nilsmark, who was 36 as Team Europe’s captain in 2003. Lewis has set a lofty goal of serving as a playing captain, and recently told reporters: “I always thought when I was captain I would not be playing,” said the 13-time LPGA winner. “I would say the last two weeks have definitely changed my view on that, coming out the way I’ve played the last month or so.”

Previously at the Honda LPGA Thailand

Nanna Koerstz Madsen drained a dramatic 10-footer for eagle in sudden death to capture her maiden tour title at the 2022 Honda LPGA Thailand, becoming the first LPGA winner from Denmark. Madsen triumphed over China’s Xiyu Lin in a two-hole playoff after the two finished regulation tied at 26-under 262, besting the previous tournament record set by Jessica Korda in 2018 by a stroke.

In 2021, Ariya Jutanugarn became the first player from Thailand to win the event, shooting 63 in the final round to beat fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul by one stroke. … The event was first played in 2006 at Amata Spring Country Club (won by South Korea’s Hee-Won Han) and moved to Siam Country Club in 2007. … Only two Americans have won the LPGA Thailand: Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Korda in 2018.

More about Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course

Originally designed by Japanese architect Ichisuke Izumi, Siam Country Club’s Old Course opened in 1971 and underwent an extensive renovation Arizona-based design firm Schmidt-Curley Design ahead of the 2013 LPGA Thailand event. The Schmidt-Curley team first worked on the Old Course in 2006-07, rebuilding the course from tee to green, but the more recent project included constructing new greens and bunkers, installing new turf, expanding water hazards and removing about 25 percent of the existing trees. The course plays as a par 72 and stretches to 6,576 yards.

