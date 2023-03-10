Remembering History: 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade USWNT dynasty

By Mar 10, 2023, 11:51 AM EST
When the 1991 U.S. Women’s National Team returned home victorious from Guangdong, China, with its win in the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup, it was a decidedly different scene than what today’s USWNT stars experience.

Following their 2-1 win over Norway in the final on Nov. 30, the team traveled for nearly a day before landing in New York on Dec. 2 to a quiet reception consisting of several U.S. Soccer officials, U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Bora Milutinovic, three news reporters, one photographer and Swiss Air officials, who gave each player a rose.

“We came home to nothing — no one knows, no one cares,” says Hall of Fame midfielder Julie Foudy, who won two World Cups and three Olympic medals during her national team career.

In fact, no one knew if the Women’s World Cup – initially called the FIFA World Championship for Women’s Football for the M&M’s Cup — was going to be a one-off event or the start of something big. There was no “next World Cup” scheduled, and as players wandered off to their connecting flights at JFK, the vibe was subdued.

“The ache was real and the departures at the airport — you’re just hugging on and hanging on to your teammates saying goodbye,” remembers April Heinrichs, who played forward and served as the U.S. team captain in 1991. “I was close to many of them. But it really did feel like the end, not the beginning of women’s soccer. It felt like the end of one team’s journey with a whole lot of uncertainty about the game.”

But Foudy also remembers the resolve that began to bubble up in that moment, thinking, “This isn’t going to be easy but we’re going to get this sport off the ground in this country. That was our attitude.”

To say they succeeded is an understatement. The USWNT is the most successful international squad in women’s soccer, winning four World Cup titles (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019), four Olympic gold medals (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012) and nine CONCACAF Gold Cups. Viewership figures for the 2019 Women’s World Cup soared as 1.12 billion people tuned into coverage of the tournament.

As the current USWNT team faces its final preparations for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, On Her Turf continues its celebration of Women’s History Month with a closer look at the 1991 USWNT that kicked off an American dynasty.

RELATED: Alice Coachman blazes pathway as first Black woman to win Olympic gold

The USWNT was created in 1985 and just a year later, Hall of Fame coach Anson Dorrance joined the program after already leading the North Carolina Tar Heels to four of their 22 national championship titles. He brought with him nine players who had been on his UNC teams, including Heinrichs, Kristine Lilly and Mia Hamm. Building on that foundation with a core of young players (the average age of the starting XI in 1991 was 23), Dorrance unveiled his now legendary 3-4-3 system, which was received with criticism.

“We played a 3-4-3, which was like sacrilegious,” he recalls. “People thought, ‘You’re not playing a 4-4-2? What kind of tactical midgets are you? You’re going to high-pressure? You can’t high-pressure in an event where you have a game every three days.’ …

“We were great duelers. We were gritty. We were to some extent irreverent because we didn’t worship at the altar of the 4-4-2 and we didn’t play the ball around in the back for half an hour to show we could possess it. We were different and we scared teams because we were different.”

Dorrance proved his system to be successful out of the gate. At the first CONCACAF qualifying tournament, held in April 1991 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the USWNT swept all five matches during an 11-day span, including a 5-0 triumph over Canada in the final to become the lone CONCACAF qualifier. The Americans dominated every match, outscoring its opposition 49-0 and conceding just 15 shots on goal.

“It really was a big deal for us, and we took it as such,” Heinrichs says. “We felt the weight of the world on us even though many folks were not paying attention the way they do today for World Cup qualifying.”

Future stars flashed first signs of brilliance during that qualifying event, where forward Michelle Akers finished with 11 goals, followed by Heinrichs with eight. Brandi Chastain, who had been used mostly as a sub during the tournament, finished with seven, followed Hamm and Carin Jennings Gabarra with five apiece.

“We were very American in the way we approached the game and in our confidence going in to matches,” reflects Dorrance. “We built our foundation on things like the individual duel. We were going to win every head ball, we were going to win every tackle, and we were going to win every one-vs.-one contest when we were running at defenses.”

But the U.S. women were still relatively new as a national team when the first World Cup tournament kicked off. They had played just 58 international matches, 43 on the road, and had compiled a 34-18-6 record. Leading up to China, the USWNT had compiled an impressive 18-game winning streak, which included the CONCACAF romp and 14 straight shutouts, but the team stumbled in its World Cup warm-up matches, going 3-6-1 with two losses to Norway and a winless record vs. China (0-2-1).

What’s more, the Americans were set to face 1984 UEFA Women’s champion Sweden in the first match of the group stage, a team they had never beaten (0-1-1) at the time. But Gabarra scored two goals within the first 49 minutes to give the U.S. the advantage, and Hamm added another as the U.S. held on for a 3-2 victory. The U.S. women closed out a perfect group stage (3-0) with a 5-0 romp over Brazil, highlighted by a brace from Heinrichs along with goals from Gabarra, Akers and Hamm, and a 3-0 win over Japan featuring two more goals from Akers and one from Wendy Gebauer.

The knockout round began with a 7-0 rout of Chinese Taipei, where Akers scored five goals, including four in the opening half. Foudy and Fawcett also scored in the quarterfinal matchup. In the semifinals, the U.S. dispatched Germany 5-2, highlighted by a first-half hattrick by Gabarra. Heinrichs added two second-half scores.

“Gabarra had a game her life,” remembers Lilly. “I played right behind her at left midfield. I was catching myself watching her just tear up the defenders.”

The team got a well-deserved boost ahead of the final vs. Norway with a Thanksgiving Day dinner that included players’ families and a special guest — soccer legend Pele. The traditional holiday celebration served as a mental break for American women, who knew they were taking on a Norway team with something to prove. After opening the tournament with a 4-0 loss to China, Norway had roared back with four straight wins to reach the final.

RELATED: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures

The Norwegians also held the historical advantage over the USWNT, who held a dismal 1-4-0 record against the 1987 UEFA Women’s champs. In fact, the Americans dropped two matches to Norway on U.S. soil just prior to the tournament, losing 0-1 on Aug. 30 and 1-2 on Sept. 1.

More than 63,000 people packed Tianhe Stadium for the Saturday-night finale, which was just 80 minutes long based on a report of the 1988 FIFA Women’s Invitation Tournament, considered a dry-run event — and won by Norway. The report read: “At that time there were many teams whose players had serious fitness problems towards the end of the 80-minute game. FIFA switched to 90-minute games for the 1995 World Cup.

“That was stupid, disappointing,” said Akers regarding the shortened match time. Akers’ five-goal record performance in a single World Cup game stood alone until 2019, when it was matched by Alex Morgan.

Akers headed in free kick from Shannon Higgins-Cirovski in the 20th minute to take the early lead, but the Norwegians drew even just nine minutes later. The score stay tied for nearly 50 more minutes, until once again it was Akers in spotlight.

“We said at halftime that we just needed to get behind them,” said Higgins-Cirovski, who set up what would ultimately be the game winner – after playing the entire tournament with a fifth metatarsal stress fracture in her left foot. “I knew on a half-turn I could get them.”

Higgins-Cirovski delivered a 40-yard back pass to Akers in the 78th minute, and Akers didn’t miss a beat as she drove at the keeper, who dove to the ground. Akers touched the ball past the keeper with her left foot, and facing an empty net, maneuvered around the ball to take the winning shot with her right foot.

“I got so much [grief] about that,” Akers says about the maneuver before explaining: “From practicing, if the ball is rolling away to the left and you hit it with your left, unless you hit it perfectly, there is a margin of error. On my right, I had the ball width to hit it to go in. I just passed it into the goal.”

“I knew what I was doing,” she adds. “It’s the thing you train for your whole life, to take the last shot to win the World Cup. Who gets that chance?!”

Akers — one of two players who had been on that original 1985 team along with Lori Henry — was awarded the Golden Shoe for top scoring honors in the tournament (10 goals), while Gabarra was awarded the Golden Ball as tournament’s best player. Akers, Gabarra (six goals, three assists) and Heinrichs (four goals, two assists) combined to score 80 percent of U.S. goals in the entire tournament (20 out 25) and were appropriately nicknamed the “Triple-Edged Sword” by the Chinese media.

But the Americans’ talent and depth was spread across the field: Goalkeeper Harvey started every game, with Kim Maslin-Kammerdeiner and Amy (Allmann) Griffin as backups. The backline included Carla (Werden) Overbeck, Joy (Biefeld) Fawcett, Linda Hamilton, Henry and Debbie (Belkin) Rademacher.Tracey (Bates) Leone, Higgins-Cirovski, Foudy, Hamm and Lilly made up the midfield, with Chastain joining Gebauer, Akers, Heinrichs and Gabarra up front. Ten players from the 1991 Women’s World Cup Team are in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

“Anyone that’s ever played for that team is a part of the legacy and part of that U.S. Women’s National Team,” Gabarra told USA Soccer on the 30th anniversary of the 1991 World Cup. “It’s special because we continue to be dominant, and we continue to win big tournaments. Everybody also has the ability to fight for what they believe in. It’s a really special group to be a part of.”

Learn more about the legendary women who blazed athletic trails in this five-part series, "Remembering History," as On Her Turf celebrates Black Heritage Month and Women's History Month with features on Alice Coachman, the 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup champion U.S. Women's National Team, tennis great Althea Gibson, race car driver Janet Guthrie and the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King's win over Bobby Riggs in "The Battle of the Sexes." 

2023 March Madness: What every women’s hoops fan needs to know ahead of Selection Sunday

By Mar 10, 2023, 5:52 PM EST
Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates as Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks raises the trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies during the championship game.
March Madness is officially here, with this weekend’s conference tournament action setting up an intriguing Selection Sunday where the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship bracket will officially be revealed.

The No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks – the only women’s or men’s basketball team in the NCAA go undefeated this season – look to defend their 2022 championship title, which would make them the first repeat champions since the Connecticut Huskies in 2015-16. Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Iowa are competing to round out the four top seeds.

As in 2022, 68 teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament, which features 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large bids, and tips off with the “First Four” games on March 15-16. The tournament concludes at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the Final Four on March 31 and the national championship game on April 2.

To help you navigate all “the madness,” On Her Turf has compiled everything you need to know ahead of tournament tip-off.

What to know ahead of Selection Sunday

By the time the “NCAA Women’s Selection Special” airs Sunday evening on ESPN (8 p.m. ET), 32 teams in the 2023 NCAA championship field will be set following the conclusion of the conference tournaments (more on the automatic qualifiers below). But its those tournaments that are setting the stage for what should be an eventful Selection Sunday, where the 12-person women’s selection committee will fill out the 68-team bracket with the final 36 at-large bids.

Making the bracket reveal so intriguing were the results last weekend of several Power Six tournaments, where potential No. 1 seeds all failed to reach their respective championship games. Indiana, Stanford and Utah all lost early, and so did projected No. 2 seeds Maryland and LSU. Those losses open the door for ACC champion Virginia Tech to secure a No. 1 seed along with Iowa, whose run to the Big Ten title was highlighted by career performances by Hawkeyes’ star guard Caitlin Clark.

RELATED: March Madness 2023 – How to watch Selection Sunday

All about the 32 automatic qualifers

The single-elimination conference tournaments are always a big deal, but winning your conference means an automatic bid into the tournament. Thirty-two national tournament spots — one for each DI conference — are “automatic qualifiers.” For many teams, this is their only real chance to reach the NCAA tournament, making the stakes even higher during conference championships. Of the 17 teams that have already qualified, three teams will be making their tournament debut: Saint Louis (Atlantic 10), Sacramento State (Big Sky) and Southeastern Louisiana (Southland).

CONFERENCE WINNER RECORD TOURNAMENT HISTORY
America East Championship: March 10, 5 p.m. ET
American Athletic East Carolina 23-9 Third appearance
Atlantic 10 Saint Louis 17-17 First appearance
ACC Virginia Tech 27-4 12th appearance, third consecutive
ASUN Championship: March 11
Big 12 Championship: March 12, 2 p.m. ET
Big East Connecticut 29-5 34th appearance
Big Sky Sacramento State 25-7 First appearance
Big South Gardner-Webb 29-4 Second appearance
Big 10 Iowa 26-6 29th appearance
Big West Championship: March 11, 6 p.m. ET
CAA Championship: March 12, 2 p.m. ET
Conference USA Championship: March 11, 5:30 p.m. ET
Horizon League Cleveland State 30-4 Third appearance, first since 2010
Ivy League Championship: March 11, 5 p.m. ET
MAAC Championship: March 11, 3:30 p.m. ET
MAC Championship: March 11, 11 a.m. ET
MEAC Championship: March 11, 4 p.m. ET
Missouri Valley Championship: March 12, 2 p.m. ET
Mountain West UNLV 31-2 10th appearance
Northeast Championship: March 12, noon ET
Ohio Valley Tennessee Tech 22-9 11th appearance, first since 2000
Pac-12 Washington State 23-10 Fourth appearance, third consecutive
Patriot League Championship: March 12, noon ET
SEC South Carolina 32-0 19th appearance, 11th consecutive
Southern Chattanooga 20-12 16th appearance
Southland Southeastern Louisiana 21-9 First appearance
SWAC Championship: March 11, 1 p.m. ET
Summit League South Dakota State 28-5 11th appearance
Sun Belt James Madison 26-7 13th appearance, first since 2016
West Coast Portland 23-8 Fifth appearance, first since 1997
WAC Championship: March 11, 6:30 p.m. ET

RELATED: How to watch, what to know about March Madness 2023

Spotlight on South Carolina … and the rest of the Power Six

Fun fact: All but three of the 40 women’s national titles ever awarded have been won by schools from a Power Six conference: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. And chances are, this year’s champion will likely come from one of these powerhouse conferences. We take a closer look at teams to watch and star players to follow as the tournament opens.

SEC: No. 1 South Carolina captured its seventh SEC tournament title in the last nine years last week, beating No. 23 Tennessee 74-58. But the Vols were a surprise contender in the final, after beating No. 9 LSU in the semifinals. That likely doesn’t mean much against this once-in-a-lifetime Gamecocks squad, which is led by Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley and features five players — Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston,Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson — who were part of the 2019 recruiting class and four of whom are starters. Boston won all five national player of the year awards in 2022.

ACC: The ACC featured some of the fiercest competition this season, led by No. 11 Notre Dame – who won the regular season title (15-3) — and its history-making head coach Niele Ivey. But the Irish struggled without star guard Olivia Miles (knee injury) in their conference semifinal and fell to Louisville. No. 4 Virginia Tech downed the Cardinals 75-67 last Sunday to win the program’s first ACC Tournament title, led by coach Kenny Brooks, tournament MVP Georgia Amoore and two-time league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley (18.6 points per game).

BIG 12: The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 15 Texas Longhorns finished the regular season 14-4 to share the Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners are led by forward Madi Williams (15.7 points) while the Longhorns’ top scorer is Shaylee Gonzales (12.8 points).

BIG EAST: It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the No. 7 UConn Huskies, who won the regular-season title (18-2) despite not having stars Paige Bueckers (knee injury) and Azzi Fudd (knee injury) for most of the season. But guard Nika Mühl picked up the slack, recently breaking Sue Bird’s UConn season assists record, while Aaliyah Edwards leads the scoring with 16.6 points.. Azzi returned for the Huskies’ quarterfinal win over Georgetown, and UConn breezed to the conference title with a win over No. 10 Villanova.

BIG TEN: The No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers clinched the regular season title (16-2), which means a lot considering this cutthroat conference also includes No. 2 Iowa and No. 12 Ohio State. Iowa took the conference title with a 105-72 victory over the Buckeyes, led by the frenzy-inducing Caitlin Clark and her 10th career triple-double. Ohio State, who lost six of their last 10 regular-season games, knocked out Indiana in the semifinals — overcoming a 24-point deficit to win 79-75.

PAC-12: No. 8 Utah beat No. 5 Stanford in its last game of the season to share the regular season title, but both were edged out of the conference tournament early. The Utes lost their first matchup to Washington State, while Stanford fell to No. 17 UCLA in the semis. The Cougars capped off the tournament with a win over the Bruins to secure the school’s first conference title.

What’s new about the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Last year, the women’s tournament expanded to 68 teams, and this year’s championship also sees a significant change: Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each regional site.

Regional play will be staged at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with each site hosting four regional semifinal games and two regional championship games. Like last year, the First Four opening-round games will be played at the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16, and sites will be selected based on “bracketing principles and procedures.” Last August, the NCAA announced the First Four, first and second rounds, and Selection Sunday will be conducted in this format through 2027, with the committee conducting a preliminary-round format review after the 2025 championship.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Remembering History — 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade USWNT dynasty

Ukrainian hurdler Anna Ryzhykova is using her athletic platform to spread awareness, hope as war rages on

By Mar 8, 2023, 3:43 PM EST
Bronze medalist Ukraine's Anna Ryzhykova celebrates after the women's 400m Hurdles final during the 2022 European Athletics Championships.
For Ukrainian hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, an Olympic bronze medalist and four-time European Championships medalist, continuing her athletics career in the wake of Russia’s invasion of her home country more than a year ago seemed completely pointless. That is, until she homed in on her purpose – and breathed life into it with her voice.

“By participating in competitions, we do not let the world forget about the existence of the country that is Ukraine,” the 33-year-old Ryzhykova told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s celebration of International Women’s Day. “We draw attention to ourselves with our achievements, give interviews, communicate with other athletes and fans so that people can know firsthand what is happening in Ukraine.”

But the fact that Ryzhykova could even pursue this mission is due in large part to World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport of athletics, covering track and field, cross country running, road running, race walking, mountain running and ultra running. Upon the start of the war, World Athletics created the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, which distributed more than $220,000 to over 100 Ukrainian athletes to support training and participation in World Athletics Series events. Additionally, the fund gave assistance to athletes’ immediate family members, coaches and technical officials.

“When the full-scale war had started, I saw no reason for me to continue my sports career — it’s not important now,” Ryzhykova told On Her Turf on Wednesday. “But the support from World Athletics and the other sponsors was not about money. It was a chance for us. They told us, ‘We need you. You should do this. You should continue.’ And it was big for them to support us. They showed us they need us … and helped us to achieve as much as we can.”

Of note, female athletes made up 70 percent of athlete beneficiaries from the fund, which is not lost on Ryzhykova, who also is seizing upon other opportunities afforded her thanks to initiatives established in World Athletics’ #WeGrowAthletics campaign. The campaign, which launched on March 8, 2021, aims to promote and provide greater gender equality in sport.

On Wednesday, the organization announced several new pledges for the campaign’s third year, including an increase in the number of women on the World Athletics Council from eight members currently to a minimum of 10 (40 percent) – including at least one female vice president – at its August elections. It also pledged to build a pipeline to increase female representation across World Athletics’ four commissions to 50 percent for the 2023-2027 term as well as providing more opportunities for women administrators to join the council in 2027.

This pathway to a professional career upon retirement from competition is particularly appealing for Ryzhykova, who recently took her first steps into the front-office world after being voted onto the World Athletics Athletes Commission in July 2022.

“I want to make a next step after retirement, because I’m already 33 years old,” she explained. “I think after Olympics, I will stop my professional career as an athlete. I have so [much] experience as an athlete and I really want to make something better for the younger generation. It’s amazing that we have the commission because sport officials don’t always know what athletes need, so it’s a [way to share] our voice.”

Other pledges announced Wednesday included World Athletics’ commitment to repeating the Ukraine Solidarity Fund for 2023, plus its target of 40-percent female participation in World Athletics’ e-learning courses in 2023. The organization’s emphasis on education is directly tied to its belief that providing the right tools and education opportunities to women at all levels of sport will help achieve that 50-50 parity by 2027.

Similarly, Ryzhykova believes that education about her country, her teammates and the realities facing Ukraine is the best way to fight misinformation and Russian propaganda about the ongoing war. She admits she was particularly blindsided by Russian and Belarusian athletes’ willingness to either stay silent or sympathize with Russia after the war started, which has spurred her to make several public pleas calling for those athletes not to be allowed to compete in elite international competitions.

“It’s so hard, so complicated, but I know that I have no chance to quit,” said Ryzhykova of the complex emotions and relentless anxiety that have become a constant since the start of the war. “There are so many people who are [in a worse situation], who will need my support and need my help. It’s important for them to see me at competitions or just to speak with me. And yeah, sometimes it’s hard for me, especially when something happens and I read bad news.”

She jokes that her ability to cry easily has in fact been incredibly helpful to her mental health. “It helps,” she says with a smile. But also, Ryzhykova has been most buoyed by the overwhelming support she has received, particularly through social media, where she finds herself interacting with supporters from around the world.

“I understand how huge my voice is and how huge is the support I have, how many people follow me, and how good people are,” she said. “Together, we can do everything possible, all good things. I’m so grateful for all those people who are sending me support messages from all over the world these days. Every day, every week, there’s support on my stories or to my posts, [people] send me a comment or say, ‘Our support is there.’ They believe in me, and it’s really helped. I feel that I’m important to this world.”

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Kendall Gretsch talks Paralympic success as two-sport athlete, journey to adaptive sports

