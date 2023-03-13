2023 March Madness: Full bracket, schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The bracket for 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship is officially set and defending champion South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. A total of 68 teams will see tournament action, beginning with the “First Four” games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Round 1 play kicking off on Friday.
On Her Turf has compiled the matchups, sites and schedule for the tournament, which culminates Sunday, April 2 with the title game from American Airlines Center in Dallas. We’ll keep this page updated, so be sure to check back here for winners, scores and next-round details as the tournament progresses.
2023 tournament No. 1 seeds:
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Stanford Cardinal
Last four teams in the tournament:
- Illinois
- Mississippi State
- Purdue
- St. John’s
First four teams out of the tournament:
- Columbia
- Kansas
- UMass
- Oregon
‘First Four’ game schedule
Wednesday, March 15
- 7 p.m. ET: 11. Illinois vs. 11. Mississippi State (South Bend, Indiana)
- 9 p.m. ET: 16 Southern U vs. 16 Sacred Heart (Stanford, California)
Thursday, March 16
- 7 p.m. ET: 11 Purdue vs. 11 St. John’s (Columbus, Ohio)
- 9 p.m. ET: 16 Tennessee Tech vs. 16 Monmouth (Greenville, S.C.)
Bracket, schedule by region
GREENVILLE 1
Columbia, S.C.
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. South Carolina vs. 16. Norfolk State
- 8. South Florida vs. 9. Marquette
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
Los Angeles, California
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Portland
- 4. UCLA vs. 13. Sacramento State
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
South Bend, Indiana
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 6. Creighton vs. 11. Illinois / Mississippi State (First Four, March 15)
- 3. Notre Dame vs. 14. Southern Utah
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
College Park, Maryland
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. Arizona vs. 10. West Virginia
- 2. Maryland vs. 15. Holy Cross
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
GREENEVILLE 2
Bloomington, Indiana
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 1. Indiana vs. 16. Tennessee Tech / Monmouth (First Four, March 16)
- 8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Miami (FL)
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Villanova, Pennsylvania
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Washington State vs. 12. FGCU
- 4. Villanova vs. 13. Cleveland State
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 6. Michigan vs. 11. UNLV
- 3. LSU vs. 14. Hawaii
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
Salt Lake City, Utah
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. N.C. State vs. 10. Princeton
- 2. Utah vs. 15. Gardner-Webb
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
SEATTLE 3
Blacksburg, Virginia
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. Virginia Tech vs. 16. Chattanooga
- 8. Southern California vs. 9. South Dakota State
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
Knoxville, Tennessee
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Iowa State vs. 12. Toledo
- 4. Tennessee vs. 13. Saint Louis
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Columbus, Ohio
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 6. North Carolina vs. 11. Purdue / St. John’s (First Four, March 16)
- 3. Ohio State vs. 14. James Madison
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Storrs, Connecticut
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 7. Baylor vs. 10. Alabama
- 2. UConn vs. 15. Vermont
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
SEATTLE 4
Stanford, California
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. Stanford vs. 16. Southern / Sacred Heart (First Four, March 15)
- 8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Gonzaga
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
Austin, Texas
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Louisville vs. 12. Drake
- 4. Texas vs. 13. East Carolina
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Durham, N.C.
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 6. Colorado vs. 11. Middle Tennessee State
- 3. Duke vs. 14. Iona
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- TBD
Iowa City, Iowa
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. Florida State vs. 10. Georgia
- 2. Iowa vs. 15. Southeastern Louisiana
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- TBD
Regionals/Final Four schedule, how to watch
Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
Final 4: Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission
Championship Game: Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission
