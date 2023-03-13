South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
Aliyah Boston #4 and Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after their win over the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament.
Getty Images
0 Comments

Dawn Staley has South Carolina six wins away from finishing off a historic season.

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season as the they enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Staley’s squad has been challenged a few times this year but has always pulled through. The defending national champions will play Norfolk State in the first round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday night.

“It didn’t take a loss for us to learn from the lessons of a close game,” Staley said. “Now we found ourselves in a position where we can’t afford to lose.”

While the Gamecocks, led by star Aliyah Boston, have been a lock to be the top seed for most of the season, several schools were vying for the other No. 1s, including Iowa, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Utah. The Hawkeyes, led by electrifying guard Caitlin Clark, have been a top seed twice before, in 1988 and 1992.

The committee ultimately chose the Hoosiers, Hokies and Cardinal. Indiana and Virginia Tech are first-time No. 1 seeds. Stanford has been a top seed 13 times now, including in the last three tournaments.

“We spent a lot of time on a variety of things. certainly the number one line and the right teams hosting,” selection committee chair Lisa Peterson said.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

South Carolina may have the easiest path to the Final Four in Dallas as it won’t have to go far from home. The Gamecocks, who are the 18th team to reach the NCAA tourney unbeaten, will play their first two games on campus before potentially heading 90 minutes away to Greenville, South Carolina, for one of the two regionals. The Gamecocks just won the Southeastern Conference Tournament at that site.

“It’s great. When we got shipped out to Stockton (California, in 2017), we thought it was a drag, but we end up winning the national championship. So there are blessings in all types of situations,” Staley said. “We’re blessed that Greenville was a region. We’re blessed that we did enough to get to sent to this region and we have to make it work for us. We know it won’t be easy.”

The NCAA changed its format this season and is having two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Greenville hosts one and Seattle the other. Once again the top four teams in each region will host the opening two rounds.

The other top teams in South Carolina’s bracket are No. 2 seed Maryland, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 UCLA. The Gamecocks beat both Maryland and UCLA this season.

“I like it. Some familiarity. Take care of Norfolk State, then see where that takes us,” Staley said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. Sometimes when you’re in a tournament setting like this it’s always a good thing to have played someone.”

Indiana is the other top seed in Greenville. Utah is the 2 seed with LSU third and Villanova fourth.

UConn, which was the last team to go unbeaten and win the title in 2015-16, is looking to extend its own history and reach the Final Four for the 15th consecutive year. The Huskies had a difficult year with injuries but finally started to get healthy heading into March. Star guard Azzi Fudd, who missed 22 games with a knee injury, returned for the Big East Tournament and helped the Huskies win it.

Geno Auriemma’s team, which has won a record 11 national championships, is a No. 2 seed in Seattle. The Hokies are the top seed in that part of the bracket. Ohio State is the 3 seed and Tennessee the 4. The Lady Vols have been in every NCAA Tournament since it started in 1982.

The Cardinal are the No. 1 in the other Seattle regional. Iowa is the No. 2, Duke the 3 seed and Texas 4.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has eight teams in the tournament with the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 each having seven. The Big 12 has six and the Big East five.

Four teams will be making their first appearance in the tournament: Southern Utah, Southeastern Louisiana, Sacramento State and Saint Louis.

Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts and Oregon were the first four teams out of the field.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 March Madness — All about the 32 automatic qualifiers 

More Women's Sports News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
2023 March Madness: Full bracket, schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball...
Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates as Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks raises the trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies during the championship game.
2023 March Madness: What every women’s hoops fan needs to know ahead...
US's Michelle Akers-Stahl (C) and her teammates Julie Foudy (L) and Carin Jennings (R) celebrate their 2-1 victory over Norway in their final match at first FIFA World Championship.
Remembering History: 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade...

2023 March Madness: Full bracket, schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

By Mar 13, 2023, 12:35 AM EDT
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Getty Images
0 Comments

The bracket for 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship is officially set and defending champion South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. A total of 68 teams will see tournament action, beginning with the “First Four” games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Round 1 play kicking off on Friday.

On Her Turf has compiled the matchups, sites and schedule for the tournament, which culminates Sunday, April 2 with the title game from American Airlines Center in Dallas. We’ll keep this page updated, so be sure to check back here for winners, scores and next-round details as the tournament progresses.

2023 tournament No. 1 seeds:

  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Indiana Hoosiers
  • Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Stanford Cardinal

Last four teams in the tournament:

  • Illinois
  • Mississippi State
  • Purdue
  • St. John’s

First four teams out of the tournament:

  • Columbia
  • Kansas
  • UMass
  • Oregon

RELATED: South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

‘First Four’ game schedule

Wednesday, March 15

  • 7 p.m. ET: 11. Illinois vs. 11. Mississippi State (South Bend, Indiana)
  • 9 p.m. ET: 16 Southern U vs. 16 Sacred Heart (Stanford, California)

Thursday, March 16

  • 7 p.m. ET: 11 Purdue vs. 11 St. John’s (Columbus, Ohio)
  • 9 p.m. ET: 16 Tennessee Tech vs. 16 Monmouth (Greenville, S.C.)

Bracket, schedule by region

GREENVILLE 1

Columbia, S.C.

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. South Carolina vs. 16. Norfolk State
    • 8. South Florida vs. 9. Marquette
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

Los Angeles, California

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Portland
    • 4. UCLA vs. 13. Sacramento State
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

South Bend, Indiana

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 6. Creighton vs. 11. Illinois / Mississippi State (First Four, March 15)
    • 3. Notre Dame vs. 14. Southern Utah
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

College Park, Maryland

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. Arizona vs. 10. West Virginia
    • 2. Maryland vs. 15. Holy Cross
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

GREENEVILLE 2

Bloomington, Indiana

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 1. Indiana vs. 16. Tennessee Tech / Monmouth (First Four, March 16)
    • 8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Miami (FL)
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Villanova, Pennsylvania

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Washington State vs. 12. FGCU
    • 4. Villanova vs. 13. Cleveland State
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 6. Michigan vs. 11. UNLV
    • 3. LSU vs. 14. Hawaii
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

Salt Lake City, Utah

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. N.C. State vs. 10. Princeton
    • 2. Utah vs. 15. Gardner-Webb
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

SEATTLE 3

 Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. Virginia Tech vs. 16. Chattanooga
    • 8. Southern California vs. 9. South Dakota State
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Iowa State vs. 12. Toledo
    • 4. Tennessee vs. 13. Saint Louis
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Columbus, Ohio

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 6. North Carolina vs. 11. Purdue / St. John’s (First Four, March 16)
    • 3. Ohio State vs. 14. James Madison
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Storrs, Connecticut

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 7. Baylor vs. 10. Alabama
    • 2. UConn vs. 15. Vermont
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

SEATTLE 4

Stanford, California

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. Stanford vs. 16. Southern / Sacred Heart (First Four, March 15)
    • 8. Ole Miss vs. 9. Gonzaga
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

Austin, Texas 

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Louisville vs. 12. Drake
    • 4. Texas vs. 13. East Carolina
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Durham, N.C. 

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 6. Colorado vs. 11. Middle Tennessee State
    • 3. Duke vs. 14. Iona
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Iowa City, Iowa 

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. Florida State vs. 10. Georgia
    • 2. Iowa vs. 15. Southeastern Louisiana
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • TBD

Regionals/Final Four schedule, how to watch

Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Final 4: Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission

Championship Game: Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 March Madness — All about the 32 automatic qualifiers 

More Women's Sports News

Aliyah Boston #4 and Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after their win over the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament.
South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament
Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates as Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks raises the trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies during the championship game.
2023 March Madness: What every women’s hoops fan needs to know ahead...
US's Michelle Akers-Stahl (C) and her teammates Julie Foudy (L) and Carin Jennings (R) celebrate their 2-1 victory over Norway in their final match at first FIFA World Championship.
Remembering History: 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade...

 

 

2023 March Madness: What every women’s hoops fan needs to know ahead of Selection Sunday

By Mar 12, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT
Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates as Aliyah Boston #4 of the South Carolina Gamecocks raises the trophy after defeating the UConn Huskies during the championship game.
Getty Images
0 Comments

March Madness is officially here, with this weekend’s conference tournament action setting up an intriguing Selection Sunday where the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship bracket will officially be revealed.

The No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks – the only women’s or men’s basketball team in the NCAA go undefeated this season – look to defend their 2022 championship title, which would make them the first repeat champions since the Connecticut Huskies in 2015-16. Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Iowa are competing to round out the four top seeds.

As in 2022, 68 teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament, which features 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large bids, and tips off with the “First Four” games on March 15-16. The tournament concludes at American Airlines Center in Dallas with the Final Four on March 31 and the national championship game on April 2.

To help you navigate all “the madness,” On Her Turf has compiled everything you need to know ahead of tournament tip-off.

What to know ahead of Selection Sunday

By the time the “NCAA Women’s Selection Special” airs Sunday evening on ESPN (8 p.m. ET), 32 teams in the 2023 NCAA championship field will be set following the conclusion of the conference tournaments (more on the automatic qualifiers below). But its those tournaments that are setting the stage for what should be an eventful Selection Sunday, where the 12-person women’s selection committee will fill out the 68-team bracket with the final 36 at-large bids.

Making the bracket reveal so intriguing were the results last weekend of several Power Six tournaments, where potential No. 1 seeds all failed to reach their respective championship games. Indiana, Stanford and Utah all lost early, and so did projected No. 2 seeds Maryland and LSU. Those losses open the door for ACC champion Virginia Tech to secure a No. 1 seed along with Iowa, whose run to the Big Ten title was highlighted by career performances by Hawkeyes’ star guard Caitlin Clark.

RELATED: March Madness 2023 – How to watch Selection Sunday

All about the 32 automatic qualifers

The single-elimination conference tournaments are always a big deal, but winning your conference means an automatic bid into the tournament. Thirty-two national tournament spots — one for each DI conference — are “automatic qualifiers.” For many teams, this is their only real chance to reach the NCAA tournament, making the stakes even higher during conference championships. Of the 32 automatic qualifiers, five teams will be making their tournament debut: Saint Louis (Atlantic 10), Sacramento State (Big Sky), Southeastern Louisiana (Southland) and Southern Utah (WAC).

CONFERENCE WINNER (links to conference bracket) RECORD TOURNAMENT HISTORY
America East Vermont 25-6 Seventh appearance
American Athletic East Carolina 23-9 Third appearance
Atlantic 10 Saint Louis 17-17 First appearance
ACC Virginia Tech 27-4 12th appearance, third consecutive
ASUN Florida Gulf Coast 32-3 Ninth appearance
Big 12 Iowa State 22-9 21st appearance
Big East Connecticut 29-5 34th appearance
Big Sky Sacramento State 25-7 First appearance
Big South Gardner-Webb 29-4 Second appearance
Big 10 Iowa 26-6 29th appearance
Big West Hawaii 18-14 Eighth appearance
CAA Monmouth 18-15 Second appearance
Conference USA Middle Tennessee 28-4 20th appearance
Horizon League Cleveland State 30-4 Third appearance, first since 2010
Ivy League Princeton 23-5 10th appearance
MAAC Iona 26-6 Second appearance
MAC Toledo 28-4 Ninth appearance
MEAC Norfolk State 26-6 Second appearance
Missouri Valley Drake 22-9 14th appearance
Mountain West UNLV 31-2 10th appearance
Northeast Sacred Heart 18-13 Fourth appearance
Ohio Valley Tennessee Tech 22-9 11th appearance, first since 2000
Pac-12 Washington State 23-10 Fourth appearance, third consecutive
Patriot League Holy Cross 24-8 13th appearance
SEC South Carolina 32-0 19th appearance, 11th consecutive
Southern Chattanooga 20-12 16th appearance
Southland Southeastern Louisiana 21-9 First appearance
SWAC Southern 17-14 Sixth appearance
Summit League South Dakota State 28-5 11th appearance
Sun Belt James Madison 26-7 13th appearance, first since 2016
West Coast Portland 23-8 Fifth appearance, first since 1997
WAC Southern Utah 23-9 First appearance

RELATED: How to watch, what to know about March Madness 2023

Spotlight on South Carolina … and the rest of the Power Six

Fun fact: All but three of the 40 women’s national titles ever awarded have been won by schools from a Power Six conference: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC. And chances are, this year’s champion will likely come from one of these powerhouse conferences. We take a closer look at teams to watch and star players to follow as the tournament opens.

SEC: No. 1 South Carolina captured its seventh SEC tournament title in the last nine years last week, beating No. 23 Tennessee 74-58. But the Vols were a surprise contender in the final, after beating No. 9 LSU in the semifinals. That likely doesn’t mean much against this once-in-a-lifetime Gamecocks squad, which is led by Hall of Fame coach Dawn Staley and features five players — Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston,Zia Cooke and Olivia Thompson — who were part of the 2019 recruiting class and four of whom are starters. Boston won all five national player of the year awards in 2022.

ACC: The ACC featured some of the fiercest competition this season, led by No. 11 Notre Dame – who won the regular season title (15-3) — and its history-making head coach Niele Ivey. But the Irish struggled without star guard Olivia Miles (knee injury) in their conference semifinal and fell to Louisville. No. 4 Virginia Tech downed the Cardinals 75-67 last Sunday to win the program’s first ACC Tournament title, led by coach Kenny Brooks, tournament MVP Georgia Amoore and two-time league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley (18.6 points per game).

BIG 12: The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 15 Texas Longhorns finished the regular season 14-4 to share the Big 12 regular season title. The Sooners are led by forward Madi Williams (15.7 points) while the Longhorns’ top scorer is Shaylee Gonzales (12.8 points).

BIG EAST: It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the No. 7 UConn Huskies, who won the regular-season title (18-2) despite not having stars Paige Bueckers (knee injury) and Azzi Fudd (knee injury) for most of the season. But guard Nika Mühl picked up the slack, recently breaking Sue Bird’s UConn season assists record, while Aaliyah Edwards leads the scoring with 16.6 points.. Azzi returned for the Huskies’ quarterfinal win over Georgetown, and UConn breezed to the conference title with a win over No. 10 Villanova.

BIG TEN: The No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers clinched the regular season title (16-2), which means a lot considering this cutthroat conference also includes No. 2 Iowa and No. 12 Ohio State. Iowa took the conference title with a 105-72 victory over the Buckeyes, led by the frenzy-inducing Caitlin Clark and her 10th career triple-double. Ohio State, who lost six of their last 10 regular-season games, knocked out Indiana in the semifinals — overcoming a 24-point deficit to win 79-75.

PAC-12: No. 8 Utah beat No. 5 Stanford in its last game of the season to share the regular season title, but both were edged out of the conference tournament early. The Utes lost their first matchup to Washington State, while Stanford fell to No. 17 UCLA in the semis. The Cougars capped off the tournament with a win over the Bruins to secure the school’s first conference title.

What’s new about the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Last year, the women’s tournament expanded to 68 teams, and this year’s championship also sees a significant change: Beginning in 2023, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be held at two sites per year, with eight teams competing at each regional site.

Regional play will be staged at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, with each site hosting four regional semifinal games and two regional championship games. Like last year, the First Four opening-round games will be played at the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16, and sites will be selected based on “bracketing principles and procedures.” Last August, the NCAA announced the First Four, first and second rounds, and Selection Sunday will be conducted in this format through 2027, with the committee conducting a preliminary-round format review after the 2025 championship.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Remembering History — 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade USWNT dynasty

More Women's Sports News

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
2023 March Madness: Full bracket, schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball...
Aliyah Boston #4 and Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after their win over the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament.
South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament
US's Michelle Akers-Stahl (C) and her teammates Julie Foudy (L) and Carin Jennings (R) celebrate their 2-1 victory over Norway in their final match at first FIFA World Championship.
Remembering History: 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade...