2023 March Madness: Alissa Pili revives her love of basketball with record season at Utah

By Mar 17, 2023, 11:57 PM EDT
Alissa Pili #35 of the Utah Utes knocks over Alasia Smith #30 of the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs as she drives to the basket during the first half of the first round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament.
Getty Images
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah star forward Alissa Pili powered the No. 2-seeded Utes to a first-round win Friday in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, scoring a career-high 33 points with eight rebounds and eight assists (also a career high) in dominant 103-77 victory over No. 15-seed Gardner-Webb.

“I think just posting up hard whenever I had the opportunity,” the 6-2 Pili said regarding the key to her success Friday evening at the Huntsman Center, the Utes’ home court. “It’s mostly just my teammates finding me, and like just hitting me when I’m in those one-on-one situations. Yeah, I just kind of let the game come to me and took advantage of those situations.”

Taking advantage of the opportunity has been the hallmark of a resurgent season for the 21-year Pili, who is enjoying a full-circle moment full of promise after finding herself at a crossroads in her basketball career just one year ago. Pili was a forward at Southern California at this time last year, and she’d just finished her third season with the Trojans with a career-low scoring average of 7.8 points per game. It was a far cry from the 16.3 points average she recorded her first season in 2018-19, where she earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.

“The situations and environments I was in in the past just kind of — just made me lose love for the game, and just the joy for it of actually getting up and trying to get better and get back to my game,” Pili said in January. “I just felt like I wasn’t happy with how I was playing and just the environment I was in.”

RELATED: Updated bracket, scores and schedule for 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

That lead Pili to do some soul searching, where she reevaluated her future desire to play in the WNBA and her current situation at USC. The program had moved on from head coach Mark Trakh after the 2020-21 season, which also marked the fourth straight season the Trojans missed out on the NCAA tournament. Trakh was replaced by Lindsay Gottlieb last season, after which Pili said she felt like the program “just wasn’t the right fit” anymore.

She entered the transfer portal in March 2022, hoping to stay in the Pac-12. Just five weeks later, the Anchorage, Alaska, native chose the Utes’ program and head coach Lynne Roberts, who had just led the Utes to their first second-round appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2009.

Pili made her presence known at Utah immediately, scoring 27 points at home in the season opener against Idaho. She said that she “found my groove again” that night, noting she “felt like the old me.” She backed up her performance time and again this season, helping Utah to a 25-3 regular-season record that included an 84-78 win over then-No. 3 Stanford in their regular-season finale and a share of the program’s first Pac-12 season title.

“She really knows my strengths, and I think she uses me and puts me in the best position to use (my strengths),” Pili said of Roberts in December. “I think just the playing style that we have over here just goes perfectly with my game, and I’ve been able to thrive off of that.”

“I’ve been so impressed with her willingness to come in and adapt to how we do things and what we expect — and not only adapt but thrive,” said Roberts. “I think she is in an environment where she’s pushed and challenged and held to a higher standard, but also loved and encouraged and supported — not that she didn’t get that (at USC) — but I know that’s what we provide. And, I think, she’s thriving.”

The fourth-year junior was named Pac-12 Player of the Year on Feb. 28 (with Roberts earning 2023 Coach of the Year honors), marking the first time since Utah joined the league in 2011-12 that a Ute has won either award. Pili led the conference in scoring with 20.6 points per game and a league-best 59.9-percent shooting from the floor. Her 45.8-percent shooting from 3-point range ranked second in the conference, and her 16 20-point games this season was a Pac-12 high.

Earlier this week, Pili was named to the Associated Press All-American Second Team and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American Second Team. But rising to the occasion has been Pili’s “MO” since she was a kid, when her father, Billy Pili, insisted she play football against boys – and dominate them as well.

“My dad would make me embarrass the boys every practice,” Pili shared recently. “He would line them up and we would go one-on-one, and I was (expected) to win those battles. Yeah, it was fun. Football was my first love, I think.”

She played football from third grade through eighth, switching between the offensive and defensive lines. Pili said that experience helped her develop the toughness and competitiveness that she now displays on the basketball court.

“I was surrounded by football my whole life,” said Pili, who is the second oldest of eight siblings and whose oldest brother, Brandon, just finished his final season as a defensive lineman at USC. “My brother played, my cousins played, so I just told my dad I wanted to play, too. I was the only girl at the time, and it was a blast.”

Growing up, the Pilis lived in Alaska’s northernmost town of Barrow, which is where Pili first remembers playing basketball. She started playing organized basketball when she was 8, shortly after the family moved to Anchorage, and her high school exploits are the stuff of legend.

Pili played at Anchorage’s Dimond High, where she was a three-time Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time National Female Athlete of the Year by MaxPreps, joining U.S. swimming great Missy Franklin as the only two-time recipients of the award. Her aggregate 2,614 points are a state basketball record, yet that wasn’t Pili’s only notable high-school athletic achievement: She also played volleyball and competed in wrestling and track, finishing with 13 state titles to her name across all sports.

But Pili had to find her way back to that star version of herself after three years at USC, and Roberts noted that motivation was evident immediately upon Pili’s arrival at Utah.

“She came here because she felt like she wasn’t reaching her potential in a sense, and she put responsibility on herself for that,” Roberts explained Friday. “…When she got here, we had very candid conversations about, ‘Here’s what you need to do and you need to adjust and adapt to us, we’re not going to adapt to you. You need to get in the best shape of your life.’ And as I’ve said many times it’s easy to say, ‘Yep, I will.’ It’s really, really hard to do.

“And the discipline that she’s had, when no one is watching, when no one is looking, when everyone else is asleep, all her teammates are asleep, to get up and get herself in the shape she’s in. And then the buy-in that we’ve had from her has been really fun. You can hear how her teammates talk about her. There’s no ego with Alissa, which allows everybody to support her and promote her.”

“She’s a phenomenal player,” added sophomore forward Jenna Johnson, who had 20 points with four rebounds and five assists against Gardner-Webb. “She makes all of our lives a lot easier. She gets banged up in the post, takes a little bit of that for me, so that’s nice. … She’s so unselfish, so you just like to play with people like that. She’s an incredible teammate, so I’m really thankful to have her.”

If Pili continues at her current scoring pace, she could become just the second player in NCAA women’s basketball since 1999-2000 to average more than 20 points, make at least 20 three-pointers and shoot better than 60-percent from the field. Pili has scored 20 or more points in 17 games to date.

At 26-4 overall, the Utes are two wins shy of tying the program’s single-season record, set in during the 2000-01 team, which went 28-4 and advanced to the Sweet 16. Matching the record seems possible under Roberts, now in her eighth season at Utah and recently named one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

As for just how satisfying the year has been to date, Pili says “very.” “I think just seeing that the hard work has been rewarded with just everything that’s come with this season, it’s just been great to be a part of,” she said.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and like this was just meant to be my home. So I’m just glad I made the move, and yeah, I’m just happy to be at Utah.”

The Utes advanced to play the North Carolina State-Princeton winner in the Greenville 2 Region.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Remembering History — 1991 U.S. World Cup team signals start of three-decade USWNT dynasty

2023 March Madness: Updated bracket, scores and schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

By Mar 17, 2023, 12:35 AM EDT
Editor’s note: We’ll keep this page updated, so be sure to check back here for winners, scores and next-round details as the tournament progresses.

The bracket for 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship is officially set and defending champion South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. A total of 68 teams will see tournament action, beginning with the “First Four” games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Round 1 play kicking off on Friday.

On Her Turf has compiled the matchups, sites and schedule for the tournament, which culminates Sunday, April 2 with the title game from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

2023 tournament No. 1 seeds:

  • South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Indiana Hoosiers
  • Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Stanford Cardinal

Last four teams in the tournament:

  • Illinois
  • Mississippi State
  • Purdue
  • St. John’s

First four teams out of the tournament:

  • Columbia
  • Kansas
  • UMass
  • Oregon

RELATED: South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

‘First Four’ game schedule

Wednesday, March 15

  • 7 p.m. ET: 11. Illinois vs. 11. Mississippi State (South Bend, Indiana)
    • Winner: Mississippi State, 70-56
  • 9 p.m. ET: 16 Southern U vs. 16 Sacred Heart (Stanford, California)
    • Winner: Sacred Heart, 57-47

Thursday, March 16

  • 7 p.m. ET: 11 Purdue vs. 11 St. John’s (Columbus, Ohio)
    • Winner: St. John’s, 66-64
  • 9 p.m. ET: 16 Tennessee Tech vs. 16 Monmouth (Greenville, S.C.)
    • Winner: Tennessee Tech, 79-69

Bracket, schedule by region

GREENVILLE 1

Columbia, S.C.

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. South Carolina 72, 16. Norfolk State 40
    • 8. South Florida 67, 9. Marquette 65
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 1. South Carolina vs. 8. South Florida

Los Angeles, California

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Portland
    • 4. UCLA vs. 13. Sacramento State
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

South Bend, Indiana

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 6. Creighton 66, 11. Mississippi State 81 (First Four winner)
    • 3. Notre Dame 82, 14. Southern Utah 56
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 3. Notre Dame vs. 11. Mississippi State

College Park, Maryland

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. Arizona 75, 10. West Virginia 62
    • 2. Maryland 93, 15. Holy Cross 61
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 2. Maryland vs. 7. Arizona

GREENEVILLE 2

Bloomington, Indiana

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 1. Indiana vs. 16. Tennessee Tech (First Four winner)
    • 8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Miami (FL)
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Villanova, Pennsylvania

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Washington State vs. 12. FGCU
    • 4. Villanova vs. 13. Cleveland State
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 6. Michigan 71, 11. UNLV 59
    • 3. LSU 73, 14. Hawaii 50
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 6. Michigan vs. 3. LSU

Salt Lake City, Utah

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. N.C. State 63, 10. Princeton 64
    • 2. Utah 103, 15. Gardner-Webb 77
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 2. Utah vs. 10. Princeton

SEATTLE 3

 Blacksburg, Virginia

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. Virginia Tech 58, 16. Chattanooga 33
    • 8. Southern California 57, 9. South Dakota State 62
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 1. Virginia Tech vs 9. South Dakota State

Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Iowa State vs. 12. Toledo
    • 4. Tennessee vs. 13. Saint Louis
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Columbus, Ohio

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 6. North Carolina vs. 11. St. John’s (First Four winner)
    • 3. Ohio State vs. 14. James Madison
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Storrs, Connecticut

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 7. Baylor vs. 10. Alabama
    • 2. UConn vs. 15. Vermont
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

SEATTLE 4

Stanford, California

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 1. Stanford 92, 16. Sacred Heart 49 (First Four winner)
    • 8. Ole Miss 71, 9. Gonzaga 48
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 1. Stanford vs. 8. Ole Miss

Austin, Texas 

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 5. Louisville vs. 12. Drake
    • 4. Texas vs. 13. East Carolina
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Durham, N.C. 

  • Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
    • 6. Colorado vs. 11. Middle Tennessee State
    • 3. Duke vs. 14. Iona
  • Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
    • TBD

Iowa City, Iowa 

  • Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
    • 7. Florida State 54, 10. Georgia 66
    • 2. Iowa 95, 15. Southeastern Louisiana 43
  • Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
    • 2. Iowa vs. 10. Georgia

Regionals/Final Four schedule, how to watch

Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., host: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission

Final 4: Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission

Championship Game: Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 March Madness — All about the 32 automatic qualifiers 

South Carolina nabs No. 1 overall seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Associated PressMar 13, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT
Aliyah Boston #4 and Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after their win over the Connecticut Huskies during the championship game of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament.
Getty Images
Dawn Staley has South Carolina six wins away from finishing off a historic season.

The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season as the they enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Staley’s squad has been challenged a few times this year but has always pulled through. The defending national champions will play Norfolk State in the first round of the tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Sunday night.

“It didn’t take a loss for us to learn from the lessons of a close game,” Staley said. “Now we found ourselves in a position where we can’t afford to lose.”

While the Gamecocks, led by star Aliyah Boston, have been a lock to be the top seed for most of the season, several schools were vying for the other No. 1s, including Iowa, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Utah. The Hawkeyes, led by electrifying guard Caitlin Clark, have been a top seed twice before, in 1988 and 1992.

The committee ultimately chose the Hoosiers, Hokies and Cardinal. Indiana and Virginia Tech are first-time No. 1 seeds. Stanford has been a top seed 13 times now, including in the last three tournaments.

“We spent a lot of time on a variety of things. certainly the number one line and the right teams hosting,” selection committee chair Lisa Peterson said.

The tournament begins Wednesday with two First Four games. The full madness starts with 16 games Friday and 16 more the next day.

South Carolina may have the easiest path to the Final Four in Dallas as it won’t have to go far from home. The Gamecocks, who are the 18th team to reach the NCAA tourney unbeaten, will play their first two games on campus before potentially heading 90 minutes away to Greenville, South Carolina, for one of the two regionals. The Gamecocks just won the Southeastern Conference Tournament at that site.

“It’s great. When we got shipped out to Stockton (California, in 2017), we thought it was a drag, but we end up winning the national championship. So there are blessings in all types of situations,” Staley said. “We’re blessed that Greenville was a region. We’re blessed that we did enough to get to sent to this region and we have to make it work for us. We know it won’t be easy.”

The NCAA changed its format this season and is having two regional sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds. Greenville hosts one and Seattle the other. Once again the top four teams in each region will host the opening two rounds.

The other top teams in South Carolina’s bracket are No. 2 seed Maryland, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 UCLA. The Gamecocks beat both Maryland and UCLA this season.

“I like it. Some familiarity. Take care of Norfolk State, then see where that takes us,” Staley said. “I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. Sometimes when you’re in a tournament setting like this it’s always a good thing to have played someone.”

Indiana is the other top seed in Greenville. Utah is the 2 seed with LSU third and Villanova fourth.

UConn, which was the last team to go unbeaten and win the title in 2015-16, is looking to extend its own history and reach the Final Four for the 15th consecutive year. The Huskies had a difficult year with injuries but finally started to get healthy heading into March. Star guard Azzi Fudd, who missed 22 games with a knee injury, returned for the Big East Tournament and helped the Huskies win it.

Geno Auriemma’s team, which has won a record 11 national championships, is a No. 2 seed in Seattle. The Hokies are the top seed in that part of the bracket. Ohio State is the 3 seed and Tennessee the 4. The Lady Vols have been in every NCAA Tournament since it started in 1982.

The Cardinal are the No. 1 in the other Seattle regional. Iowa is the No. 2, Duke the 3 seed and Texas 4.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has eight teams in the tournament with the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 each having seven. The Big 12 has six and the Big East five.

Four teams will be making their first appearance in the tournament: Southern Utah, Southeastern Louisiana, Sacramento State and Saint Louis.

Columbia, Kansas, Massachusetts and Oregon were the first four teams out of the field.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 March Madness — All about the 32 automatic qualifiers 

