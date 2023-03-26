2023 March Madness: Updated bracket, scores and schedule for NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Editor’s note: We’ll keep this page updated, so be sure to check back here for winners, scores and next-round details as the tournament progresses.
The bracket for 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship is officially set and defending champion South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed for the second straight season. A total of 68 teams will see tournament action, beginning with the “First Four” games on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by Round 1 play kicking off on Friday.
On Her Turf has compiled the matchups, sites and schedule for the tournament, which culminates Sunday, April 2 with the title game from American Airlines Center in Dallas.
2023 tournament No. 1 seeds:
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Stanford Cardinal
Last four teams in the tournament:
- Illinois
- Mississippi State
- Purdue
- St. John’s
First four teams out of the tournament:
- Columbia
- Kansas
- UMass
- Oregon
ELITE EIGHT: Matchups, schedule*, results by region
*Includes scores, game time and TV network, if available
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville Regional 2)
- 9. Miami 42, 3. LSU 54
Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Regional 4)
- 5. Louisville 83, 2. Iowa 97
MONDAY, MARCH 27
Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville Regional 1)
- 2. Maryland vs. 1. South Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Regional 3)
- 3. Ohio State vs. 1. Virginia Tech, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
SWEET 16: Matchups, results by region
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville Regional 2)
- 9. Miami 70, 4. Villanova 65
- 3. LSU 66, 2. Utah 63
Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Regional 4)
- 6. Colorado 77, No. 2 Iowa 87
- 8. Ole Miss 62, 5. Louisville 72
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Greenville, S.C. – Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville Regional 1)
- 3. Notre Dame 59, 2. Maryland 76
- 4. UCLA 43, 1. South Carolina 59
Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Regional 3)
- 3. Ohio State 73, 2. UConn 61
- 4. Tennessee 64, 1. Virginia Tech 73
Regionals/Final Four schedule, how to watch
Sweet 16: Friday and Saturday, March 24-25; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., hosts: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2)
Elite 8: Sunday and Monday, March 26-27; Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C., hosts: Southern Conference and Furman; and Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, hosts: Seattle and Seattle Sports Commission
Final 4: Friday, March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission
Championship Game: Sunday, April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC); American Airlines Center, Dallas; hosts: Big 12 Conference and Dallas Sports Commission
Results from Rounds 1-2
GREENVILLE 1
Columbia, S.C.
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. South Carolina 72, 16. Norfolk State 40
- 8. South Florida 67, 9. Marquette 65
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 1. South Carolina 76, 8. South Florida, 45
Los Angeles, California
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Oklahoma 85, 12. Portland 63
- 4. UCLA 67, 13. Sacramento State 45
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 4. UCLA 82, 5. Oklahoma 73
South Bend, Indiana
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 6. Creighton 66, 11. Mississippi State 81 (First Four winner)
- 3. Notre Dame 82, 14. Southern Utah 56
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 3. Notre Dame 53, 11. Mississippi State 48
College Park, Maryland
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. Arizona 75, 10. West Virginia 62
- 2. Maryland 93, 15. Holy Cross 61
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 2. Maryland 77, 7. Arizona 64
GREENEVILLE 2
Bloomington, Indiana
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 1. Indiana 77, 16. Tennessee Tech 47 (First Four winner)
- 8. Oklahoma State 61, 9. Miami 62 (FL)
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 1. Indiana 68, 9. Miami 70
Villanova, Pennsylvania
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Washington State 63, 12. FGCU 74
- 4. Villanova 76, 13. Cleveland State 59
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 12. FGCU 57, 4. Villanova 76
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 6. Michigan 71, 11. UNLV 59
- 3. LSU 73, 14. Hawaii 50
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 6. Michigan 42, 3. LSU 66
Salt Lake City, Utah
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. N.C. State 63, 10. Princeton 64
- 2. Utah 103, 15. Gardner-Webb 77
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 2. Utah 63, 10. Princeton 56
SEATTLE 3
Blacksburg, Virginia
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. Virginia Tech 58, 16. Chattanooga 33
- 8. Southern California 57, 9. South Dakota State 62
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 1. Virginia Tech 72, South Dakota State, 60
Knoxville, Tennessee
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Iowa State 73, 12. Toledo 80
- 4. Tennessee 95, 13. Saint Louis 50
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 12. Toledo 47, 4. Tennessee 94
Columbus, Ohio
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 6. North Carolina 61, 11. St. John’s 59 (First Four winner)
- 3. Ohio State 80, 14. James Madison 66
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 3. Ohio State 71, 6. North Carolina, 69
Storrs, Connecticut
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 7. Baylor 78, 10. Alabama 74
- 2. UConn 95, 15. Vermont 52
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 2. UConn 77, 7. Baylor 58
SEATTLE 4
Stanford, California
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 1. Stanford 92, 16. Sacred Heart 49 (First Four winner)
- 8. Ole Miss 71, 9. Gonzaga 48
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 1. Stanford 49, 8. Ole Miss 54
Austin, Texas
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 5. Louisville 83, 12. Drake 81
- 4. Texas 79, 13. East Carolina 40
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 4. Texas 51, 5. Louisville 73
Durham, N.C.
- Round 1 — Saturday, March 18:
- 6. Colorado 82, 11. Middle Tennessee State 60
- 3. Duke 89, 14. Iona 49
- Round 2 — Monday, March 20:
- 3. Duke 53, 6. Colorado 61 (OT)
Iowa City, Iowa
- Round 1 — Friday, March 17:
- 7. Florida State 54, 10. Georgia 66
- 2. Iowa 95, 15. Southeastern Louisiana 43
- Round 2 — Sunday, March 19:
- 2. Iowa 74, 10. Georgia 66
‘First Four’ game schedule
Wednesday, March 15
- 7 p.m. ET: 11. Illinois vs. 11. Mississippi State (South Bend, Indiana)
- Winner: Mississippi State, 70-56
- 9 p.m. ET: 16 Southern U vs. 16 Sacred Heart (Stanford, California)
- Winner: Sacred Heart, 57-47
Thursday, March 16
- 7 p.m. ET: 11 Purdue vs. 11 St. John’s (Columbus, Ohio)
- Winner: St. John’s, 66-64
- 9 p.m. ET: 16 Tennessee Tech vs. 16 Monmouth (Greenville, S.C.)
- Winner: Tennessee Tech, 79-69
