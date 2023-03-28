Charlotte Flair talks legacy, sacrifice, and evolution ahead of WrestleMania 39

By Mar 28, 2023, 12:01 PM EDT
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is the queen of pro wrestling. The 14-time Women’s Champion has not only been a pioneer in carving out a path for women, but she’s elevated the sport as a whole with a level of athleticism, skill, and personality that very few have been able to match.

The Queen (who also happens to be the daughter of 16-time World Champion Ric Flair) opens up about her family legacy, what WWE means to her, how she’s evolved, and the sacrifices she’s made to rise and become one of the leading faces of pro wrestling. Flair, who seeks to defend her SmackDown Women’s title, also gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how she’s preparing for WrestleMania 39 and the message she has for Rhea Ripley ahead of this weekend’s match.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 streams live on Peacock this Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET (5:00 PM PT). Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) with a special kickoff you won’t want to miss. See below for additional information on how to watch the WWE’s biggest event of the year.

*This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

NBC Sports: This is going to be your seventh WrestleMania, what does this WrestleMania mean to you?

Charlotte Flair: I want to say it gets easier with experience, but it doesn’t. I think pressure and expectation–all of it kind of adds up. You’re having to rise to the occasion that many times and on the grandest stage. I’ve always either been a contender, or a champion and here I am going into my seventh with the performances and the rivalries I’ve already had.

With experience, I know what it’s like to be out there. But with my own personal pressure, my own goals, and my own expectations for myself and my performance–I feel like the weight of the world is on my back right now. I love proving people wrong so I love the pressure.

What are some of those expectations that you have for yourself going into this the seventh time around?

Flair:  Well, for instance, I have an A&E biography coming out next week and it’s the for Legends series–which I didn’t know it was for at the time. So here I am, an active performer with the title, “legend.”

That means I’m at the top of my game. I’m there. I’ve made it. But personally, I feel like I still have so much further to go. I still want to grow, learn, and get better. I still want to have that “greatest performance of all time” moment. All of those things weigh on me on a professional level, but it’s good things. It’s not bad. It’s a good thing to have.

Who is Charlotte Flair now? How has your character evolved?

Flair: The People’s Queen. For so long, I told everyone else to bow down. Whereas now I’m just embracing the journey. I wouldn’t say that Charlotte is good. I wouldn’t say she’s bad. I think she just knows that she’s given her all for so many years and this is what she loves. She just wants the audience to know that, whether she’s acting up–whether she’s being bad or whether she being good–she’s here to be the greatest of all time. She’s going to give you that consistency, that passion, that love for the business every time she goes out there. And I think that’s very likeable.

WWE SummerSlam 2018 Charlotte Flair

Being a superstar is in your blood. You mentioned your love for this business. Can you talk about what WrestleMania and WWE mean to you? I know it’s your family legacy and business but most importantly it was your brother’s dream. Tell me about that and how that fuels you every day?

Flair: Specifically, what WrestleMania means to me… obviously, to the world, it’s a pop culture extravaganza. It’s our Super Bowl. The biggest show of the year, the biggest rivalries, and the biggest stars. But for me, when my brother Reid died in 2013, it was the day before WrestleMania, and he was coming home for the first time to see me wrestle. I wasn’t on WrestleMania [at the time], I was still in developmental, but I was at Axxess where we put on exhibition matches.

Every WrestleMania week, all those emotions are hitting me where I’m walking into WrestleMania and I’m here because of him. 100% it was for him in the beginning and now I will always carry him with me. But now it’s still like how did I get this far? How do I get this opportunity? I guess I feel closest to him around this time because WrestleMania is such a big deal to the superstars. Everyone dreams of a WrestleMania and I’m living his dream so when I’m out there WrestleMania I’m like, we did it.

Thank you for sharing that and my condolences to you and your family for your loss. Switching gears – Where does your confidence come from? Earlier on in your career you mentioned that you watched Nikki Bella and noticed that she walked and talked like a champion. You had moments where you second guessed yourself, but now it’s the complete opposite. What changed for you and how did you get from that to who you are now? 

Flair: Fake it till you make it right? There aren’t moments now that I’m faking it because now I know how good I am and I’m proud of it because I know what it’s taken to get there. I know the dedication that no one sees. I know the hours that I’ve spent that no one knows about. I think that’s what I hold so dear to me. That’s why I have all that confidence–it’s knowing I put in the groundwork. I also know that there will never be another talent like me because of how consistent I have been these last 10 years.

I don’t even know how I got here but I’m proud of that. I went through this weird phase where I felt like I had to apologize for having opportunities. Now I’m like, wait, it took me like three years after that to be like, “Why am I apologizing for having opportunities?” Why do we as women feel like we have to say sorry? We don’t need to say sorry. Don’t dim your light to make other people feel comfortable.

Why did you feel like you had to say sorry for those opportunities that came your way?

Flair: I think that I took the criticism to heart and being an athlete when you’re MVP or team captain–the camaraderie that comes along with sports, that’s what I was raised in. With gymnastics, basketball, I played volleyball in college, diving, softball, track–in all those sports there’s no one telling you that you’re only good at something because of your last name… I can’t lose my last name. I am, who I am.

I felt like so many people felt that doors open for me because of my lineage. I always felt like I had this chip that I had to apologize for being Rick’s daughter. I didn’t think it was true but it was my own pressure that I was putting on myself. Even today, when you hear your opponents say, “Well, why is she in the title picture so many times?” like it’s a choice. Why aren’t you asking yourself why you aren’t in the title picture that many times? Ask yourself that.

I think it takes age, experience, and personal growth. It’s taken a long time to feel that way. Basically my whole career.

You talked about how you know how much time and effort you’ve put in. You are the queen of WWE, a 14-time Women’s Champion, and you have been one of the pioneer’s in making women’s wrestling what it is now – what kind of work do you have to put in behind the scenes to get to this level individually? What kind of work do you have to put in to elevate this sport for Women as a whole?

Flair: So here’s an example. When you are the face of the division, you’re not just wrestling, you’re doing media, you’re doing signings, you’re doing all of the above extras, plus being the champ and making extra shows. That also means working on every single live event. Because I’ve been [the face of the division] for so many years, I’ve done that for so many years.

Plus, when we go overseas, I don’t stay out all night. I’m eating my grilled chicken and vegetables. It’s making those sacrifices at the right time. Now, do I have fun? Yes. But I made the sacrifices early on to get to where I am today and I can’t thank myself enough for being so disciplined early on, because I don’t think I’d be here if it wasn’t for being so hungry and knowing what it takes.

WWE SummerSlam 2018WWE SummerSlam 2018 Charlotte Flair

What kind of legacy do you want to leave behind?

Flair: Male or female, it doesn’t matter, she was one of the greatest of all times, I want to be in the conversation, gender aside. This applies to men too, but I want women in any industry to know that you can make it to the top and stay at the top and be at the top in any boys club and it’s so important.

I love that. Thank you. So switching gears – How do you prepare for WrestleMania? You talked about chicken and veggies, what’s your diet like?

Flair: Ugh, it’s miserable right now. No, actually, for like this past week, it’s been super high carb, so I can lean out [the week before WrestleMania]. So it’s been easy. But this week, breakfast is chicken, asparagus, two tortillas.

Chicken for breakfast?

Flair: Chicken for breakfast. My favorite meal though for breakfast is oatmeal mixed with chocolate protein or an omelet. The next [meal] is salmon and a potato. The next one after that is steak and rice and then chicken, lettuce, cucumber for the last [meal] with a protein shake mixed in there.

What I’ve learned over the years, is that it’s all about moderation. I try to follow this [diet] but it’s not necessarily perfect all the time. I might get it right two days or like I’ll add in a protein bar or salad or smoothie. It’s just about having some kind of layout or format that works. The week before WrestleMania, I’ll probably be more like to the tee.

How do you prepare physically for WrestleMania?

Flair: An hour in the gym daily. That’s it. If I can’t get it done in an hour and 15 minutes, go home. Listen to your body. I isolate muscle groups so maybe one day is glutes, the next day is shoulders and triceps, or back and biceps. I just alternate every day.

When do you practice all of the stunts and flips?

Flair: Oh no, that just comes with the territory now. What you see is what you get!

On the actual day of WrestleMania, what does your schedule look like? Walk me through the full day.

Flair: I don’t know yet but sometimes I could have a [media interview] in the morning and then call time. We’re going to be in L.A. so it’s probably 10:30 or 11:00 due to West Coast time. After that, makeup, walkthroughs, camera angles, entrance practice just to get the timing because the ramps are usually longer, and then getting glammed up because it’s usually the most glamorous–the biggest robes, the biggest and brightest gear you have all year. So making sure all of those are tweaked. Sometimes there might be some signings in between.

WWE has such a loyal fan base, what has your experience with the fans been like and what has their support meant to you?

Flair: My personal fans are as loyal as they come. They’ve been with me through it all. What’s so great about the WWE Universe is they’re going to let you know if they like you or if they don’t like you. They’re not going to be quiet.

What is it like being on the road 24/7?

Flair: I don’t know anything else now so when I’m home for more than two days, I’m like, okay, what’s next? But I love being home. It’s just finding a schedule that works for you. Getting a routine, knowing how it goes–hotels, rental cars, meals, all of it. I’m so used to it now.

Looking ahead to your WrestleMania match up – What did you think of that disrespect from Rhea Ripley, telling you, a 14-time Champion, that you’re going to learn to call her champion and learn to fear her and then taking a cheap shot? What was going through your head?

Flair: Exactly. Talk is cheap. My legacy is cemented. What I’ve done is done. What I mean to this industry… she has a long way to go to be be thinking that. I will have respect [for her] but the last thing I will do will be calling her champion.

You guys went back and forth a few nights ago but do you have any other words for her ahead of the match?

Flair: Good luck and you better bring your all.

Who else are you interested in facing in your career and why?

Flair: Well, first Bianca Belair and then Liv Morgan. I’ve never had a rivalry with Bianca and we always said with the athleticism and very similar backgrounds, we can make magic. I’ve seen Liv from her start till now and seeing how much she’s grown, I just would love that opportunity with her.

Are there any specific types of matches that haven’t done yet that you would want to do?

Flair: Yes. Mixed tag!

Who would be your partner?

Flair: My husband [Andrade El Idolo].

Speaking of your husband, you recently got married this summer. Congratulations! What has married life been like for you and how does having that relationship add to your life personally and professionally?

Flair: When you’re doing well in your personal life, it makes everything better. So just having that one person, your person, at home after a good day or bad day just makes it easier.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year but WWE never slows down. What’s next after for you after this?

Flair: I don’t know. I guess we’ll have to see. The sky is the limit and I’m not slowing down. I’ve got to get to 16 and beat my dad’s record.

Yes! Name it and claim it! Is there anything else you want the world to know about Charlotte Flair that they don’t already know?

Flair: I embody pro wrestling with class, with dedication, with blood, sweat, and tears. I hope when people think of pro wrestling, they think of Charlotte Flair.

Before return to Augusta National, Rachel Kuehn reflects on growth of women’s golf

By Mar 27, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT
Flashback to April 2, 2022.

It’s 8:20 AM in Augusta, Georgia. Rachel Kuehn stands on the first tee of Augusta National Golf Club. Her brown hair is tied back in a ponytail, adorned with a black and white bow, and she’s wearing a pink skirt that matches the azaleas lining the hills of Augusta National. It’s the final day of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and Kuehn is within striking distance of the lead.

A senior on the Wake Forest University women’s golf team, Kuehn has played golf since she was two. In a childhood filled with softball games, tennis matches and gymnastics meets, golf tournaments gradually gained her favor. Her fixation on golf was not unique: her mother, Brenda, had a legendary career at Wake Forest and in the amateur/professional ranks, and both of her brothers play or have played college golf.

Two years before that cool Augusta morning, Kuehn’s freshman debut at Wake Forest was cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tournaments were canceled, students were sent home and the world spun into a frenzy. Many of the ways that people socialized and exercised – bars, movie theaters, concert venues, gyms – were shut down indefinitely. However, many golf courses and driving ranges remained open as golf provided an outdoor, socially-distanced space for people to be active.

By reputation, golf is often considered a leisurely game reserved for retirees and vacation-goers. But for Kuehn and millions of others, golf is medicinal. At a time when the world felt so chaotic, playing a quick nine holes with a loved one went a long way.

RELATED: Shine bright like a diamond: Ingrid Lindblad prepared to finally solve ANWA puzzle

“During COVID, there wasn’t much to do except play golf,” Kuehn said. “I was incredibly lucky that my golf course stayed open throughout the pandemic, and my brother got the chance to come work from home. This meant that we got to spend more time together, specifically playing golf. We are all incredibly competitive. In my family, there is no such thing as just playing for fun. We are always playing for something. Looking back, as unfortunate as it was that the world pretty much shut down, it gave my family and a lot of other families a chance to slow down and spend time together.”

A Norwegian study conducted in 2015 found that this “green exercise” is an effective way to reduce stress. Golf involves (distanced) social interaction that has been proven to reduce anxiety and the effects of depression. In fact, a Swedish study in 2009 found that golfers have an increased life expectancy of “about five years.”

Golf gives Kuehn a chance to shut everything else off and clear her head. “When practicing or playing, I have the chance to be totally present in what I’m doing. The practice facility is my happy place, where I get the chance to do what I love.”

At last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Kuehn went up against seventy-one of the best female amateur golfers in the world. After heroic birdies on her last two holes of the qualifier at Augusta National’s neighboring course, Champions Retreat, Kuehn finished just inside the top 30 and got the chance to play a third day and see 365 of the most spectacular acres of land in the U.S.

RELATED: The field and format for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

To the outside world, ANGC is a place of mystery and allure. The exclusive club limits its membership to roughly three hundred people, with new members accepted only when an existing member passes away or gives up their membership. The few who are allowed to walk the grounds each year get the unique opportunity to look behind the veil.

Spectators wrapped around the first tee box and lined the fairway ahead of Kuehn. Of the forty thousand fans on the grounds, it felt like every set of eyes were focused on her. As she shakily put her tee in the ground, Kuehn went through her pre-shot routine, her eyes trained on her target off in the distance.

“I was so unbelievably nervous on the first tee,” Kuehn remembered. “The sense of history and tradition I could feel just looking around still gives me goosebumps.”

Amid the dense crowd forming behind her, two figures loomed in the front row. Annika Sorenstam is one of the greatest women’s golfers of all time, winning ninety international tournaments as a professional and earning $22 million before retiring from professional golf in 2008. Next to Sorenstam sat Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State and one of the most influential women in American history. As those two figures looked on, Kuehn felt the enormity of the moment.

“If there was ever a time to hit the fairway, this is it,” Kuehn thought to herself.

She hit her drive, and thousands of heads turned as they followed her ball, soaring through the air. It landed in the rough and bounced several times before coming to a stop. Fairway missed.

Kuehn picked up her tee and paced forward. Her nerves faded away as she walked with her caddy by her side. She may have missed the fairway, but she was at peace with that. It was the perfect time to remind herself that golf is a game of imperfections; a game of managing your mistakes and approaching the next shot with a clean slate.

With a renewed focus, Kuehn scrambled and sunk a putt to save par on the first hole. After that, she found her groove.

Kuehn caught fire with birdies on the second, third and fourth holes. Walking up the fifth fairway, she saw a massive white scoreboard putting up a new name, letter by letter. K…U…E… she got goosebumps and looked away before they could finish. That scoreboard has displayed the names of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth. And now hers.

RELATED: Davis returns to Augusta with new level of fame

“I’ve been lucky enough to go watch the Masters, and I have seen some of the most famous names in golf on those leaderboards,” Kuehn said. “To see my own last name put up made me feel like all the hours I’ve put in were worth it. It felt like the pinnacle of my golfing experience.”

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is a monumental step in the right direction for the game of golf. While the exclusivity of Augusta National adds to the sense of mystery surrounding the course, it is also a reminder of inequality in the sport based on race, gender and economic opportunity.

Augusta only allowed male members for many years, which is consistent with the “old white man’s game” stereotype that golf has developed. The club finally invited its first female members in 2012, one of whom was Rice.

“This event has given worldwide coverage to the women’s amateur game,” Kuehn said. “The amount of people that have come to watch the event or followed at home on television has been remarkable. I have no doubt that many young girls have picked up the game as a result of the event. This is a testament to Augusta National’s commitment to continually growing the game.”

Kuehn capped off her flawless front nine with a birdie on seven and pars on eight and nine to shoot a 4-under 32.

When asked if her stellar front nine affected her mindset, she remarked, “I was just enjoying it…  it’s fun when you’re hitting golf shots in places that you’ve seen countless times on TV.”

By the end of the day, she carded a 3-under 69 – the second lowest round of the day. She finished just three strokes shy of first place in solo 7th. While her run at the title fell short, her face didn’t show it. The only emotion there was gratitude.

The growth in the women’s professional game coincides with a boom in women’s recreational participation. As mentioned in a study by the National Golf Foundation, since 2014, the number of female participants has grown by 43% – from 8 million to almost 11.5 million.

This increase in participation was most dramatic during the pandemic. Like every other group that was stuck in quarantine, women were looking to get outdoors, move their bodies and experience some social interaction again, and golf was the perfect solution. The increase in participation is evident when passing a driving range or walking through a golf course parking lot. Nowadays, it’s common to see women of all ages: women practicing their game, women trash talking their friends, women lacing up their shoes before a round.

Golf’s surge in popularity isn’t restricted to the golf course. In fact, a study from the National Golf Foundation shows that, of the population of golf participants in the U.S. in 2021, 33% are classified as “off course only.” For many people, golf is a trip to play mini golf, hit the driving range or go to Topgolf with friends. Gone are the days when the only way to be considered a golfer was to play at an exclusive course with expensive clubs.

These changes are even evident at Augusta National, Kuehn observed.

She walked off the 18th green last April into the hordes of spectators, many of whom were young girls. Kuehn smiled and waved as they congratulated her on a spectacular round of golf.

As Kuehn walked by, one little girl assured her:

“I don’t play yet, but I will soon.”

Remembering History: Janet Guthrie races into motorsports history with celebrated 1977 Indy 500, NASCAR season

By Mar 26, 2023, 8:41 PM EDT
British professional race car driver Katherine Legge made headlines in February when Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced she would race the team’s No. 44 Dallara-Honda for the 107th Indy 500. The news marks Legge’s third start in the iconic IndyCar race and her first since 2013.

Legge’s return also ensures at least one female driver will be in the field this year’s field, which was absent of women in 2022 for the second time in three years. The 2020 Indy 500 was the first contest without at least one woman in the field since 1999. Legge, whose team recently finished fourth in class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, is one of nine women to have raced in the Indy 500, which is set for May 28 on NBC.

As On Her Turf continues its celebration of Women’s History Month, we take a closer look at the first of those nine women to race at “The Brickyard”Janet Guthrie, who made her first of three career starts in the Indy 500 in 1977, during what turned out to be a breakout rookie season for the auto-racing trailblazer.

Born in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1938, Guthrie found the “need for speed” as a teenager growing up in Miami, Florida, where her family moved when she was 3. Both of her parents were pilots, and Guthrie’s father taught her how to fly as a teenager. She earned pilot’s license at 17, but gender barriers in the late 1950s prevented her from becoming a commercial airline pilot. That prompted her to head to the University of Michigan, where she graduated in 1960 with a degree in physics.

RELATED: Ganassi, PNC make push to empower women in racing: ‘Diverse teams yield better results’

Guthrie began her career as an aerospace engineer with Republic Aviation in Farmingdale, N.Y., where she worked on programs that were precursors to Project Apollo. In 1964, she made it through the first round of eliminations for NASA’s first scientist-astronauts program, but when she didn’t advance any further, Guthrie turned her attention to auto racing.

She purchased a Jaguar XK 120 coupe – and a $45 station wagon to tow it – and she learned to build her own engines and do her own body work. Guthrie might have remained relatively unknown had she not caught the attention of race car designed Rolla Vollstedt, considered one of the most influential car designers of the 20th century. Intrigued by the aerospace-engineer-turned-racing-driver, Vollstedt asked Guthrie to test a car he designed for the 1976 Indy 500.

Joe Young / Indianapolis News via USA TODAY NETWORK

“Racing needed a woman at Indy, and I needed a driver,” Rolla said via Reed (College) Magazine. “That’s one of the reasons I went after a woman who would call attention to the team.”

“I had no house, only a used-up race car, no money, no jewelry, no husband,” Guthrie remembered. “Then the phone rings and a man I had never heard of asks me if I want to take a test in an Indy car.”

She took the risk, and it paid off: The team didn’t qualify for Indianapolis on that first try, but they did in 1977.

That 1977 season, officially her rookie year on the NASCAR Winston Cup, unfolded with a series for firsts for Guthrie, who turned 39 in March of that year. Her first race was none other than the Daytona 500, where she became the first woman to compete in the iconic event. She finished 12th when her car’s engine blew two cylinders with 10 laps to go, but her performance still earned her top rookie honors.

Guthrie raced in 19 Winston Cup races in the 30-race season, successfully qualifying for all 19. She qualified three times in the top 10 and recorded four top-10 finishes. She had five races under her belt before switching her attention to the Indy 500.

“Just a year earlier, the preponderance of racing opinion stated firmly and passionately that no woman could possibly handle a 750-horsepower, 200-plus mph Indianapolis 500 Championship race car,” Guthrie wrote in her 2005 autobiography, Janet Guthrie: A Life in Full Throttle.

“… Established drivers complained loudly, publicly, and at length. ‘Women don’t have the strength, women don’t have the endurance, women don’t have the emotional stability, women are going to endanger our lives.’

“The records of women in European auto racing, stretching back to the nineteenth century, and those of American women sports car racers might as well not have existed, for all the roundy-round boys cared. My own thirteen years of experience on the road-racing circuits, my Two-Liter Prototype class win at the Sebring 12-Hour, my North Atlantic Road Racing Championship seemed to count for nothing in the world of oval-track racing. Tradition was all, and tradition said that women, peanuts and the color green were not allowed.”

Greg Griffo/IndyStar via USA TODAY NETWORK

But Guthrie advanced through the qualifying against 85 teams to earn her spot in the field of 30. She set fastest time of day on the opening day of practice and set fastest time of any driver over the second weekend of qualifying as well. She finished 39th in the first Indy 500 start, ultimately dropping out when her engine failed about 10 laps in. The following year, however, Guthrie cracked the top 10, finishing ninth.

“I think she has done a hell of a job,” Mario Andretti said after the race via the Washington Star. “She’s got a good head on her shoulders. I’ve seen many guys who had much more trouble with Indy than she has had, from the standpoint of belonging on the course. Anyone who says she doesn’t belong, just feels threatened.”

She returned to the Winston Cup circuit, and six races later she recorded her first top-10 finish in the series, placing 10th at the Champion Spark Plug 400 in Michigan on Aug. 22. Guthrie followed up with a career-best sixth-place finish and top rookie honors in the Volunteer 400 at Bristol (Tennessee) on Aug. 28. She notched two more top 10s before season’s end – finishing ninth at the NAPA National 500 in Charlotte (N.C.) on Oct. 9 and ninth at the American 500 in Rockingham, N.C., on Oct. 26.

Guthrie’s historic season culminated with another first at the Los Angeles Times 500 in Ontario, California, on Nov. 20. She led for five laps under caution (Laps 43-47), marking the first time a woman led laps in NASCAR. It was a feat that would not be matched again in the Cup until Danica Patrick at the 2013 Daytona 500. Guthrie’s engine failed 25 laps before the finish — while she was still on the lead lap — and she finished seventh.

Guthrie’s career ended after the 1980 season, when she was unable to secure any corporate sponsorship. But her legacy lives on, and Guthrie’s helmet and driver’s suit are in the Smithsonian Institution. She was one of the first athletes named to the Women’s Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2006 she was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. In 2019, Guthrie was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame, becoming just the fifth woman to be inducted.

Sports Icons Press Conference Unveiling Plans for the Museums Billie Jean King International Womens Sports Center
Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic

As for her role as an advocate for women in motorsports, Guthrie said it became an issue she could not ignore.

“I’m actually quite shy,” she said in a historical interview in a 2019 documentary. “But people would come up to me and say, ‘Do you realize what’s going on in your wake?’ And then they would tell me I was the key figure that women were pointing to and saying, ‘Look, she can do this; I can do this.’ It was a role that I did not seek but came to recognize as a responsibility.”

Learn more about the legendary women who blazed athletic trails in this five-part series, “Remembering History,” as On Her Turf celebrates Black Heritage Month and Women’s History Month with features on Alice Coachman, the 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup champion U.S. Women’s National Team, tennis great Althea Gibson, race car driver Janet Guthrie and the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King‘s win over Bobby Riggs in “The Battle of the Sexes.” 

