2023 WNBA Draft: How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft

By Apr 7, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continues with Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan.

Headlining the night are stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus four of South Carolina’s decorated senior class, which lost to Iowa in its national semifinal game. That includes presumptive 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who went 129-9 in their college careers, advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.

The draft will air from 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first-round draft picks live.

The Indiana Fever hold the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, Indiana — which also owns the No. 7 selection in the first round — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx will select second, while the Dallas Wings will pick third, followed by the Washington Mystics fourth.

One name we won’t be seeing on Monday is Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move on Thursday, and multiple news outlets subsequently reported that Prince has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old Prince had opted to play this past season with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of Monday, when we invite you to join us back here as On Her Turf provides live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks of the 2023 WNBA Draft. See you then!

How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.

Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).

The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”

Updated order for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

First round

  • 1. Indiana Fever
  • 2. Minnesota Lynx
  • 3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
  • 4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles)
  • 5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix)
  • 6. Atlanta Dream (from New York)
  • 7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
  • 8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
  • 9. Seattle Storm
  • 10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut)
  • 11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
  • 12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Second round

  • 13. Indiana Fever
  • 14. Los Angeles Sparks
  • 15. Atlanta Dream
  • 16. Minnesota Lynx
  • 17. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
  • 18. Seattle Storm (from New York)
  • 19. Dallas Wings
  • 20. Washington Mystics
  • 21. Seattle Storm
  • 22. Connecticut Sun
  • 23. Chicago Sky
  • 24. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)

Third round

  • 25. Indiana Fever
  • 26. Los Angeles Sparks
  • 27. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
  • 28. Minnesota Lynx
  • 29. Phoenix Mercury
  • 30. New York Liberty
  • 31. Dallas Wings
  • 32. Washington Mystics
  • 33. Seattle Storm
  • 34. Connecticut Sun
  • 35. Chicago Sky
  • 36. Las Vegas Aces

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predict that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston will be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five.

PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT

YEAR NAME TEAM
2022 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream
2021 Charli Collier Dallas Wings
2020 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty
2019 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces
2018 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
2017 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces
2016 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm
2015 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm
2014 Chiney Ogwumike Connecticut Sun
2013 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

  • Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)
  • Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)
  • Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)
  • Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
  • Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)
  • Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)
  • Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)
  • Guard/forward Haley Jones(Stanford)
  • Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)
  • Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)
  • Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)
  • Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)
  • Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)
  • Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)
  • Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

  • Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR
  • Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR
  • Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.
  • International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft:

NAME SCHOOL POSITION HEIGHT
Adebola Adeyeye Kentucky Forward 6-2
Okako Adika USC Guard/Forward 6-0
Jaia Alexander Coppin State Guard 5-11
Laeticia Amihere South Carolina Forward 6-4
Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Guard 5-5
Ketsia Athias Iona Forward/Center 6-2
Kadaja Bailey St. John’s Guard 6-0
Angel Baker Mississippi Guard 5-8
Elizabeth Balogun Duke Guard/Forward 6-1
Malury Bates Georgia Forward 6-3
Diamond Battles Georgia Guard 5-8
Brea Beal South Carolina Guard 6-1
Niyah Becker Wake Forest Forward 6-2
Robyn Benton Kentucky Guard 5-9
Grace Berger Indiana Guard 6-0
Caitlin Bickle Baylor Forward 6-1
Essence Booker UNLV Guard 5-8
Aliyah Boston South Carolina Forward-Center 6-5
Sam Breen Massachusetts Forward 6-1
Chrissy Brown Southeastern Louisiana Guard 5-9
Leigha Brown Michigan Guard 6-1
Juana Camilion Iona Guard 5-10
Chrislyn Carr Louisville Guard 5-5
Christianna “Chrissy” Carr Arkansas Guard 6-1
Jasmine Carson LSU Guard 5-10
Sha Carter FGCU Guard 6-0
Gina Conti UCLA Guard 5-11
Zia Cooke South Carolina Guard 5-9
Sidney Cooks Seton Hall Forward/Center 6-4
Taya Corosdale Duke Guard/Forward 6-3
Janai Crooms Providence Guard 5-10
Cherita Daugherty Southern Utah Guard 5-10
Christina Deng Gardner-Webb Forward 6-0
Asiah Dingle Fordham Guard 5-6
Liz Dixon Louisville Forward 6-5
Rokia Doumbia USC Guard 5-9
Camille Downs Norfolk State Guard 5-10
Lauren Ebo Notre Dame Center 6-4
Ayana Emmanuel Alabama State Guard 5-9
Jayla Everett St. John’s Guard 5-10
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida Forward 6-4
Kierra Fletcher South Carolina Guard 5-9
Brooke Flowers Saint Louis Forward/Center 6-5
Alex Fowler Portland Forward 6-2
Deja Francis Norfolk State Guard 5-7
Marnelle Garraud Vanderbilt Guard 5-7
D’Asia Gregg Virginia Tech Forward 6-2
A’Niah Griffin Evansville Guard 6-1
Stephanie Guihon McNeese State Guard 5-6
Ciaja Harbison Vanderbilt Guard 5-6
Destiny Harden Miami Forward 6-0
Jazmin Harris No. Carolina A&T Center 6-3
Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Guard 5-7
Da’Nasia Hood Texas State Forward 6-1
Jordan Horston Tennessee Guard 6-2
Ashley Joens Iowa State Guard/Forward 6-1
Asianae Johnson Mississippi State Guard 5-8
Haley Jones Stanford Guard 6-1
Morgan Jones Louisville Guard 6-2
Dorka Juhász Connecticut Forward 6-5
Emily Kiser Michigan Forward 6-3
Dariauna Lewis Syracuse Forward 6-1
Destiny Littleton USC Guard 5-9
Ana Llanusa Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Lou Lopez Sénéchal Connecticut Guard/Forward 6-1
Jade Loville Arizona Guard/Forward 5-11
Dara Mabrey Notre Dame Guard 5-7
Chloe Marotta Marquette Forward 6-1
Kamaria McDaniel Michigan State Guard 5-10
Shaiquel McGruder New Mexico Forward 6-0
Rachel McLimore Butler Guard-Forward 5-10
Abby Meyers Maryland Guard 6-0
Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Guard 5-11
Diamond Miller Maryland Guard 6-3
Tishara Morehouse FGCU Guard 5-3
Alexis Morris LSU Guard 5-6
Sonya Morris Texas Guard 5-10
Amoria Neal-Tysor Mercer Guard 5-6
Trinity Oliver Washington Guard 5-10
Aaliyah Patty Texas A&M Forward 6-3
Shaina Pellington Arizona Guard 5-8
Lasha Petree Purdue Guard 6-0
Destiney Philoxy Massachusetts Guard 5-7
Elisa Pinzan Maryland Guard 5-8
Ashten Prechtel Stanford Forward 6-5
Cate Reese Arizona Forward 6-2
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Paige Robinson Illinois State Guard 5-11
Victaria Saxton South Carolina Forward 6-2
Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Selland South Dakota State Forward 6-1
Maddy Siegrist Villanova Forward 6-2
Kadi Sissoko USC Forward 6-2
Ahlana Smith Mississippi State Guard 5-9
Brittney Smith Georgia Forward 6-3
Madisen Smith West Virginia Guard 5-5
Stephanie Soares Iowa State Forward/Center 6-6
Taylor Soule Virginia Tech Forward 5-11
E’Lease Stafford Missouri-Kansas City Guard/Forward 6-0
Asia Strong Syracuse Forward 6-2
Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Taylor Mississippi Guard 5-7
Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech Guard 5-9
Elena Tsineke South Florida Guard 5-7
Haley Van Dyke Washington Forward 6-1
Audrey Warren Georgia Guard/Forward 5-9
Keishana Washington Drexel Guard 5-7
Kaela Webb FGCU Guard 5-6
LaDazhia Williams LSU Forward 6-4
Madi Williams Oklahoma Forward 5-11
Zakiyah Winfield Buffalo Guard 5-7
Bendu Yeaney Oregon State Guard 5-10

In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:

  • Esmery Martinez (Arizona)
  • Charisma Osborne (UCLA)
  • Sedona Prince (Oregon)
  • Endyia Rogers (Oregon)

Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season

The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:

  • April 30: Training camps begin
  • May 5: Preseason games begin
  • May 15: Last date for preseason games
  • May 18: Final 12 roster deadline
  • May 19: Opening day

The final countdown: USWNT hosts Ireland for last friendlies ahead of Women’s World Cup

By Apr 7, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Women’s National Team is back in action this weekend with two final friendlies against the Republic of Ireland ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith are among the marquee players set to make their return to action after extended absences on the USWNT roster.

The 31-year-old Ertz, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, returns for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and after giving birth to her first child, a son, in August 2022. The 22-year-old Smith, who opened the 2023 NWSL season with four goals and one assist in two games for the Portland Thorns, also returns after missing the year’s first two USWNT events due to a foot injury.

The first matchup between the USWNT and Ireland is Saturday afternoon at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, followed by the second friendly on Tuesday at the new CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

Ertz told media earlier this week that she began exploring a return to the USWNT this winter, participating in private workouts with a high-performance coach and training sessions with an MLS academy team, which led to what she calls a “refreshed love for the game.”

“I don’t want to go back and be the player that I was because I want to be better,” said Ertz, who will be honored before Saturday’s game for earning her 100th cap, a milestone she actually achieved in March 2020, just before the onset of the global pandemic. “I know it seems weird being out (for so) long, but …I don’t feel like I’ve been gone as long as I have. I feel good, and I love the sport differently than I did (before) and I thought I loved it then. But taking a step away and kind of having a new perspective has given me kind of like a new drive.”

As for her expected playing time in the friendlies, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed she’ll see action, but how much remains to be seen: “We’ll certainly see her on the field, but as everyone else, she will have to earn some minutes. Nothing is going to be given.”

Also top of mind for Ertz is signing with a club team. She hasn’t played for an NWSL team since the 2021 season with the Chicago Red Stars and admitted: “I’m trying to stay focused on the games coming up, but also knowing that I need a club team.”

For Smith, missing the first two national team camps was difficult, but she found a silver lining in the experience: “I think during that time, I learned a lot about myself. I learned how to be patient. I put things in perspective and realized how big a year this was. So it was important for me to take the time I needed to get healthy, to address all the things I I didn’t have time to address last year, and get that all right before I started again, because I knew once I started again, we won’t stop for a very long time.

“I obviously paid a lot of attention to how I was training, when I wasn’t in camp so that when I got back to camp, it feels natural, it feels smooth. And then with the Thorns, I mean, I just feel like I haven’t let my confidence drop, even being injured and being out. So I think that’s a big thing. And just training with the with the team and having preseason games to build I think allowed me to come out in the first game of the season feeling pretty good about where I was.”

How to watch the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland friendlies

Saturday, April 8, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Tuesday, April 11, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

Who’s playing for the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland 

Vlatko Andonovski named a 26-player roster on March 28 for the USA’s BioSteel Training Camp ahead of the April friendlies vs. the Republic of Ireland. Andonovski will name 23 players to suit up for each match. The USWNT roster by position (includes current club, caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10)
  • Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 89)

DEFENDERS (10):

  • Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1)
  • Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 27/0)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 130/24)
  • Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 14/0)
  • Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0)
  • Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0)
  • Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 214/0)
  • Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 73/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7):

  • Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20)
  • Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 126/26)
  • Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 12/2)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 87/24)
  • Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7)
  • Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 22/3)
  • Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 42/3)

FORWARDS (6):

  • Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 17/5)
  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 204/121)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 15/2)
  • Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 27/12)
  • Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 87/32)
  • Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

More on the USWNT roster: Casey Krueger, Kelley O’Hara, Tierna Davidson set for return

Also returning for the April friendlies are Olympian Casey Krueger, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) in July 2022 and is in her first USWNT camp since October 2021, and veteran defender Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who is returning from injury and has not played for the U.S. since last summer. Her most recent appearance was in the Concacaf W Championship in the final group match vs. Mexico on July 11, 2022.

Fellow World Cup champion defender Tierna Davidson, who trained with the USWNT before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, could see her first action since recovering from ACL surgery. If she does, it will be her first appearance for the U.S. since the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

A few more roster notes about the USWNT ahead of its series vs. Ireland:

  • The U.S. roster features six players with 100 caps or more: Becky Sauerbrunn (214), Alex Morgan (204), Kelley O’Hara (156), Crystal Dunn (130), Lindsey Horan (126) and Julie Ertz (116).
  • Eleven players on the roster have fewer than 30 caps: Sofia Huerta, Sophia Smith, Emily Fox, Alana Cook, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch, Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma, Casey Murphy, Taylor Kornieck and Adrianna Franch.
  • Morgan leads all scorers on the U.S. roster with 121 career goals — good for fifth in U.S. history. Mallory Swanson has 32 goals and Horan has 26, while both Dunn and Rose Lavelle have 24.
  • Swanson, who was named the 2023 Visa SheBelieves Cup MVP, leads the USWNT with seven goals in five appearances so far in 2023. She’s in the midst of a six-game scoring streak dating back to the USWNT’s final game of 2022.
  • In what is an unofficial record, the USWNT has five mothers in camp ahead of the final friendlies: Ertz, Franch, Morgan, Krueger and Dunn.
  • Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native, will be honored before the April 11 match in her hometown for earning her 200th cap, which came in the first match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup more than a year ago in Carson, California.

Who’s NOT playing: Forward Megan Rapinoe, who has 199 caps, was ruled out of the April friendlies as she recovers from a lower leg (calf) injury. Additionally, Catarina Macario, who suffered an ACL injury last June, remains out.

“I think she’s supposed to be on the field sometime beginning of next month,” said Andonovski, who noted that Macario has the same evaluation process as everyone else via professional games over the next two months.

Republic of Ireland preps for its FIFA World Cup debut

Ireland, which will make its World Cup debut this summer, qualified for the 2023 tournament in dramatic fashion: After finishing second in UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group A behind Sweden, Ireland faced Scotland in a one-game playoff at the famed Hampden Park in Glasgow, which drew more than 10,000 fans. Irish forward Amber Barrett scored in the 72nd minute to give “The Girls in Green” a 1-0 win and send them to their first World Cup.

For the matches vs. the USWNT, Ireland head coach Vera Pauw has called up a 27-player roster that includes eight players who saw action in the decisive matchup against Scotland. Midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe are the leading scorers on the roster with 18 international goals each. Defender Áine O’Gorman is the most experienced player of the group with 115 caps, followed by fellow defender Louise Quinn with 101 caps. O’Sullivan will hit the 100-cap milestone in the first matchup against the U.S.

“Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup,” Andonovski said recently. “The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team’s run to the World Cup. While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the National Team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance.”

Additional notes ahead of USWNT-Republic of Ireland friendlies

  • The USWNT has played Ireland 13 times and won every match. The most recent meeting was Aug. 3, 2019, when the Americans notched a 3-0 victory at the Rose Bowl in the first game following their 2019 triumph at Women’s World Cup.
  • Alex Morgan has scored in all three of her previous appearances against Ireland, recording five goals total and featuring a hat trick in her first match against the Irish in 2012. Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson have all also scored in previous meetings with Ireland.
  • The match in Austin marks the USWNT’s 32nd match in Texas, where it has never lost. The USWNT played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium (home of Major League Soccer club Austin FC) on June 16, 2021, defeating Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd. The April 8 matchup marks USA’s first match at Q2 since that night, which featured goals by Christen Press and Lynn Williams in the U.S. victory.
  • The match in St. Louis will be the USA’s 10th in Missouri and sixth in St. Louis. Of note, it marks the first game for the USWNT at the home of the newest franchise in MLS — St. Louis CITY SC, which is the first female majority-owned team in the league. Previously, the U.S. women played at Busch Stadium in their lead-up to both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.
  • At the upcoming World Cup, Ireland will play in Group B, which also includes Canada, Nigeria and co-host Australia. Ireland will face Australia on July 20 in the second match of the tournament and the first in Australia, where they’ll play at the 82,000-seat Stadium Australia.
  • The U.S. team will play in Group E at the 2023 World Cup, where they’ll face Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff-winner Portugal.

USWNT World Cup 2023 kit: New uniforms to debut in USA vs. Ireland matchup

By Apr 5, 2023, 1:52 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team’s primary kit for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has finally been revealed. The home uniform (pictured below) features a white jersey with a drip paint technique pattern in loyal blue and hyper royal, and a metallic gold crest in the center that represents the team’s 2019 World Cup title. The jersey will be paired with loyal blue shorts and white socks. The away uniform features a loyal blue base with a unique stars and stripe print on the sleeve cuffs in hyper royal and speed red with a white trimming.

The U.S. women’s national team will debut the new uniforms during the two-game series against Ireland on Saturday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 11. See below for additional information on how to watch the USWNT vs Ireland as well as additional information on how to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

How to watch the USWNT vs Ireland:

  • Where: CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri
  • When: Saturday, April 8 at 2:30 PM ET and Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Stream live: Universo, Peacock, and the Telemundo app

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The upcoming edition of the Women’s World Cup is set to run from July 20th to August 20th with matches taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Telemundo will be the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament, with streaming also available on Peacock.

