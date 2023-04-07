2023 WNBA Draft: How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft

Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continues with Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan.
Headlining the night are stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus four of South Carolina’s decorated senior class, which lost to Iowa in its national semifinal game. That includes presumptive 2023 No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere, who went 129-9 in their college careers, advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.
The draft will air from 7-9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first-round draft picks live.
The Indiana Fever hold the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, Indiana — which also owns the No. 7 selection in the first round — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round. The Minnesota Lynx will select second, while the Dallas Wings will pick third, followed by the Washington Mystics fourth.
One name we won’t be seeing on Monday is Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move on Thursday, and multiple news outlets subsequently reported that Prince has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 22-year-old Prince had opted to play this past season with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.
We’ve rounded up everything you need to know ahead of Monday, when we invite you to join us back here as On Her Turf provides live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks of the 2023 WNBA Draft. See you then!
How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?
The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.
The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.
Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).
The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”
Updated order for the 2023 WNBA Draft:
First round
- 1. Indiana Fever
- 2. Minnesota Lynx
- 3. Dallas Wings (from Atlanta)
- 4. Washington Mystics (from Los Angeles)
- 5. Dallas Wings (from Phoenix)
- 6. Atlanta Dream (from New York)
- 7. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
- 8. Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
- 9. Seattle Storm
- 10. Los Angeles Sparks (from Connecticut)
- 11. Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
- 12. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)
Second round
- 13. Indiana Fever
- 14. Los Angeles Sparks
- 15. Atlanta Dream
- 16. Minnesota Lynx
- 17. Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
- 18. Seattle Storm (from New York)
- 19. Dallas Wings
- 20. Washington Mystics
- 21. Seattle Storm
- 22. Connecticut Sun
- 23. Chicago Sky
- 24. Minnesota Lynx (from Las Vegas)
Third round
- 25. Indiana Fever
- 26. Los Angeles Sparks
- 27. Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
- 28. Minnesota Lynx
- 29. Phoenix Mercury
- 30. New York Liberty
- 31. Dallas Wings
- 32. Washington Mystics
- 33. Seattle Storm
- 34. Connecticut Sun
- 35. Chicago Sky
- 36. Las Vegas Aces
Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?
Most mock drafts predict that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston will be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five.
PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT
|YEAR
|NAME
|TEAM
|2022
|Rhyne Howard
|Atlanta Dream
|2021
|Charli Collier
|Dallas Wings
|2020
|Sabrina Ionescu
|New York Liberty
|2019
|Jackie Young
|Las Vegas Aces
|2018
|A’ja Wilson
|Las Vegas Aces
|2017
|Kelsey Plum
|Las Vegas Aces
|2016
|Breanna Stewart
|Seattle Storm
|2015
|Jewell Loyd
|Seattle Storm
|2014
|Chiney Ogwumike
|Connecticut Sun
|2013
|Brittney Griner
|Phoenix Mercury
Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?
The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:
- Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)
- Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)
- Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)
- Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
- Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)
- Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)
- Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)
- Guard/forward Haley Jones(Stanford)
- Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)
- Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)
- Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)
- Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)
- Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)
- Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)
- Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)
Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?
Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.
In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:
- Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR
- Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR
- Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.
- International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: In college basketball, men can be ‘one-and-done.’ Why not the women?
What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?
The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.
Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?
The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft:
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|HEIGHT
|Adebola Adeyeye
|Kentucky
|Forward
|6-2
|Okako Adika
|USC
|Guard/Forward
|6-0
|Jaia Alexander
|Coppin State
|Guard
|5-11
|Laeticia Amihere
|South Carolina
|Forward
|6-4
|Ja’Mee Asberry
|Baylor
|Guard
|5-5
|Ketsia Athias
|Iona
|Forward/Center
|6-2
|Kadaja Bailey
|St. John’s
|Guard
|6-0
|Angel Baker
|Mississippi
|Guard
|5-8
|Elizabeth Balogun
|Duke
|Guard/Forward
|6-1
|Malury Bates
|Georgia
|Forward
|6-3
|Diamond Battles
|Georgia
|Guard
|5-8
|Brea Beal
|South Carolina
|Guard
|6-1
|Niyah Becker
|Wake Forest
|Forward
|6-2
|Robyn Benton
|Kentucky
|Guard
|5-9
|Grace Berger
|Indiana
|Guard
|6-0
|Caitlin Bickle
|Baylor
|Forward
|6-1
|Essence Booker
|UNLV
|Guard
|5-8
|Aliyah Boston
|South Carolina
|Forward-Center
|6-5
|Sam Breen
|Massachusetts
|Forward
|6-1
|Chrissy Brown
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Guard
|5-9
|Leigha Brown
|Michigan
|Guard
|6-1
|Juana Camilion
|Iona
|Guard
|5-10
|Chrislyn Carr
|Louisville
|Guard
|5-5
|Christianna “Chrissy” Carr
|Arkansas
|Guard
|6-1
|Jasmine Carson
|LSU
|Guard
|5-10
|Sha Carter
|FGCU
|Guard
|6-0
|Gina Conti
|UCLA
|Guard
|5-11
|Zia Cooke
|South Carolina
|Guard
|5-9
|Sidney Cooks
|Seton Hall
|Forward/Center
|6-4
|Taya Corosdale
|Duke
|Guard/Forward
|6-3
|Janai Crooms
|Providence
|Guard
|5-10
|Cherita Daugherty
|Southern Utah
|Guard
|5-10
|Christina Deng
|Gardner-Webb
|Forward
|6-0
|Asiah Dingle
|Fordham
|Guard
|5-6
|Liz Dixon
|Louisville
|Forward
|6-5
|Rokia Doumbia
|USC
|Guard
|5-9
|Camille Downs
|Norfolk State
|Guard
|5-10
|Lauren Ebo
|Notre Dame
|Center
|6-4
|Ayana Emmanuel
|Alabama State
|Guard
|5-9
|Jayla Everett
|St. John’s
|Guard
|5-10
|Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
|South Florida
|Forward
|6-4
|Kierra Fletcher
|South Carolina
|Guard
|5-9
|Brooke Flowers
|Saint Louis
|Forward/Center
|6-5
|Alex Fowler
|Portland
|Forward
|6-2
|Deja Francis
|Norfolk State
|Guard
|5-7
|Marnelle Garraud
|Vanderbilt
|Guard
|5-7
|D’Asia Gregg
|Virginia Tech
|Forward
|6-2
|A’Niah Griffin
|Evansville
|Guard
|6-1
|Stephanie Guihon
|McNeese State
|Guard
|5-6
|Ciaja Harbison
|Vanderbilt
|Guard
|5-6
|Destiny Harden
|Miami
|Forward
|6-0
|Jazmin Harris
|No. Carolina A&T
|Center
|6-3
|Anastasia Hayes
|Mississippi State
|Guard
|5-7
|Da’Nasia Hood
|Texas State
|Forward
|6-1
|Jordan Horston
|Tennessee
|Guard
|6-2
|Ashley Joens
|Iowa State
|Guard/Forward
|6-1
|Asianae Johnson
|Mississippi State
|Guard
|5-8
|Haley Jones
|Stanford
|Guard
|6-1
|Morgan Jones
|Louisville
|Guard
|6-2
|Dorka Juhász
|Connecticut
|Forward
|6-5
|Emily Kiser
|Michigan
|Forward
|6-3
|Dariauna Lewis
|Syracuse
|Forward
|6-1
|Destiny Littleton
|USC
|Guard
|5-9
|Ana Llanusa
|Oklahoma
|Guard
|6-0
|Lou Lopez Sénéchal
|Connecticut
|Guard/Forward
|6-1
|Jade Loville
|Arizona
|Guard/Forward
|5-11
|Dara Mabrey
|Notre Dame
|Guard
|5-7
|Chloe Marotta
|Marquette
|Forward
|6-1
|Kamaria McDaniel
|Michigan State
|Guard
|5-10
|Shaiquel McGruder
|New Mexico
|Forward
|6-0
|Rachel McLimore
|Butler
|Guard-Forward
|5-10
|Abby Meyers
|Maryland
|Guard
|6-0
|Taylor Mikesell
|Ohio State
|Guard
|5-11
|Diamond Miller
|Maryland
|Guard
|6-3
|Tishara Morehouse
|FGCU
|Guard
|5-3
|Alexis Morris
|LSU
|Guard
|5-6
|Sonya Morris
|Texas
|Guard
|5-10
|Amoria Neal-Tysor
|Mercer
|Guard
|5-6
|Trinity Oliver
|Washington
|Guard
|5-10
|Aaliyah Patty
|Texas A&M
|Forward
|6-3
|Shaina Pellington
|Arizona
|Guard
|5-8
|Lasha Petree
|Purdue
|Guard
|6-0
|Destiney Philoxy
|Massachusetts
|Guard
|5-7
|Elisa Pinzan
|Maryland
|Guard
|5-8
|Ashten Prechtel
|Stanford
|Forward
|6-5
|Cate Reese
|Arizona
|Forward
|6-2
|Taylor Robertson
|Oklahoma
|Guard
|6-0
|Paige Robinson
|Illinois State
|Guard
|5-11
|Victaria Saxton
|South Carolina
|Forward
|6-2
|Bre’Amber Scott
|Texas Tech
|Guard
|5-11
|Myah Selland
|South Dakota State
|Forward
|6-1
|Maddy Siegrist
|Villanova
|Forward
|6-2
|Kadi Sissoko
|USC
|Forward
|6-2
|Ahlana Smith
|Mississippi State
|Guard
|5-9
|Brittney Smith
|Georgia
|Forward
|6-3
|Madisen Smith
|West Virginia
|Guard
|5-5
|Stephanie Soares
|Iowa State
|Forward/Center
|6-6
|Taylor Soule
|Virginia Tech
|Forward
|5-11
|E’Lease Stafford
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Guard/Forward
|6-0
|Asia Strong
|Syracuse
|Forward
|6-2
|Cameron Swartz
|Georgia Tech
|Guard
|5-11
|Myah Taylor
|Mississippi
|Guard
|5-7
|Kayana Traylor
|Virginia Tech
|Guard
|5-9
|Elena Tsineke
|South Florida
|Guard
|5-7
|Haley Van Dyke
|Washington
|Forward
|6-1
|Audrey Warren
|Georgia
|Guard/Forward
|5-9
|Keishana Washington
|Drexel
|Guard
|5-7
|Kaela Webb
|FGCU
|Guard
|5-6
|LaDazhia Williams
|LSU
|Forward
|6-4
|Madi Williams
|Oklahoma
|Forward
|5-11
|Zakiyah Winfield
|Buffalo
|Guard
|5-7
|Bendu Yeaney
|Oregon State
|Guard
|5-10
In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:
- Esmery Martinez (Arizona)
- Charisma Osborne (UCLA)
- Sedona Prince (Oregon)
- Endyia Rogers (Oregon)
Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season
The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:
- April 30: Training camps begin
- May 5: Preseason games begin
- May 15: Last date for preseason games
- May 18: Final 12 roster deadline
- May 19: Opening day