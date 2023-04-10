2023 WNBA Draft: Picks and highlights as Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 to Indiana Fever

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continued Monday with the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan, where the Indiana Fever picked South Carolina star Aliyah Boston as the No. 1 overall pick.

Headlining the night were stars from the recent tournament, including two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus Monika Czinano of runner-up Iowa. Boston, whose No. 1-seeded South Carolina team lost to Iowa in the national semifinals, was one of five Gamecocks players drafted on Monday evening, along with Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton, all of whom advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.

League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the first-round draft picks live, and the Fever held the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, the Fever — which also had the No. 7 selection in the first round and took Indiana’s Grace Berger — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round.

One name we didn’t see on Monday was Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move last week, as Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, the 22-year-old announced via social media that she would be “coming home” and playing for TCU next year. Last season, Prince had opted to play with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.

2023 WNBA Draft live updates and highlights:

On Her Turf provided live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks of the 2023 WNBA Draft, so read on to see how the evening unfolded. But we first started with a look at this year’s prospects on the Orange Carpet:

The future of the league is here 😍 we’re an hour and a half away from the #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/gRtsn8zupk — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: Haley Jones brings standout Stanford resume, popular playlists and ‘wholesome excellence’ to 2023 WNBA Draft

First-round picks

Pick No. 1. Indiana Fever: As expected, South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is chosen as the overall No. 1 pick, as the Fever take advantage of having the first draft pick for for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s really special,” Boston told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the pick. “I think a lot of people know my story, but my parents made a big sacrifice, allowing my sister and I to move away from home at the age of 12 and 14. And so to be able to see their hard work pay off, it’s just a blessing from God. … I’m just gonna continue to be who I am, continue to be that dominant person, be a leader on the court, and I’m just excited.”

Pick No. 2. Minnesota Lynx: With the second pick, the Lynx select Maryland’s Diamond Miller.

“Just because things are hard, doesn’t mean you can’t overcome it,” Miller told Rowe regarding playing two seasons ago with a fractured kneecap. “And I think I did that with that injury. And I’m just happy to be in this situation right now.”

Pick No. 3. Dallas Wings: Dallas picks Maddie Siegrist as the No. 3 pick, marking the highest selection for a Villanova player the draft.

“Consistency is something I’ve tried to pride myself on. You know, I’ll bring whatever my team needs. So excited. Just a dream come true,” Siegrist told Rowe.

The moment @20sMaddy heard her named called with the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 #WNBADraft pic.twitter.com/uDYBlZpIuD — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2023

Pick No. 4. Washington Mystics: The Mystics select Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert also announced that the Mystics traded their rights to the Dallas Wings, but the year was not specified. Soares is now headed to Dallas, while Washington got back a future first- and second-round pick. NOTE: Soares suffered a torn ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

“I think part of it was a lot of the people that were surrounding me,” Soares said of her No. 4 pick. “They helped me grow and develop as an individual and as a player, and they just helped me every step of the way, every journey and every adventure I had.”

Pick. No. 5. Dallas Wings: Wings pick Lou Lopez Senechal, a transfer at Connecticut.

Pick No. 6. Atlanta Dream: Atlanta takes Stanford’s Haley Jones as the No. 6 pick.

“This is more nervous than I’ve been in any basketball game so far,” Jones told Rowe. “But it’s just surreal right now. There aren’t really words to describe it.”

I would say @haleyjoness19 and @coachtwright_ are off to a GREAT START 😬 pic.twitter.com/QOd5hExhiA — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2023

Pick No. 7. Indiana Fever: Indiana’s Grace Berger is selected seventh overall by the Fever. She becomes the highest drafted Indiana player of all-time.

Pick No. 8. Atlanta Dream: The Dream select South Carolina’s Laeticia Amihere.

“You come to a great program like South Carolina, you’re expected to be around greatness,” Amihere told Rowe about how she’s prepared for the WNBA. “You’re competing against greatness. I’m competing against Aliyah (Boston) every day. So just that environment and being able to get better every day served me well.”

Pick. No. 9. Seattle Storm: The Storm pick Jordan Horston from Tennessee. She’s the 18th first-round draft pick for the Vols.

Pick No. 10. Los Angeles Sparks: South Carolina guard Zia Cooke is the No. 10 pick by the Sparks.

“Once I found the beauty in my struggle and learn how to embrace my struggle, things started to level out for me,” said an emotional Cooke. “Coach [Dawn] Staley taught me a lot. I wouldn’t be the player I am without her my teammates, the first season. I’m just, I’m just excited. I’m ready to work. I’m just ready right now.”

“I’m ready to work,” she added. “I’m ready to learn from some great vets. I’m ready to really lock in to what needs to be done. …I fell in love with the staff at first sight, so I can’t wait to finally get down there and just do it.”

A proud moment for @dawnstaley hearing @zia_cooke’s named called #10 overall in the first round. The @LASparks got a good one 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IlJDC4KjiL — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2023

Pick No. 11. Dallas Wings: With their third pick of the first round, Dallas selects Abby Meyers from Maryland.

Pick No. 12. Minnesota Lynx: The Lynx select 6-5 Maia Hirsch from France.

Former Gamecocks, Aliyah Boston & Destanni Henderson are ready to bring the heat in Indiana 🤝 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qVu9LBZ0qS — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2023

Second-round picks

Pick No. 13: The Indiana Fever select Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell.

Pick No. 14: The Los Angeles Sparks choose Shaneice Swain of Australia as the 14th pick.

Pick No. 15: The Atlanta Dream draft Leigha Brown from Michigan.

Pick No. 16: The Minnesota Lynx select Dorka Juhasz from UConn.

Pick No. 17: The Indiana Fever choose LSU’s LaDazhia Williams.

Pick No. 18: The Seattle Storm select Madi Williams from Oklahoma.

Pick No. 19: The Dallas Wings pick the second player of the night from Iowa State, Ashley Joens.

Pick No. 20: The Washington Mystics draft Elena Tsineke from South Florida.

Pick No. 21: The Seattle Storm select a second straight South Florida player, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu.

Pick No. 22: The second LSU player goes in the second round as the Connecticut Sun pick Alexis Morris.

Pick No. 23: The Chicago Sky choose Kayana Traylor from Virginia Tech.

Pick No. 24: Brea Beal becomes the fourth South Carolina player to be drafted Monday evening, going No. 24 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Third-round picks

Pick No. 25: South Carolina’s streak continues as the Indiana Fever select Victaria Saxton with the first pick of the third round. The Gamecocks are now the fourth program in history to have five or more players selected in a single draft, per ESPN.

With Aliyah Boston, Laeticia Amihere, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal & Victaria Saxton all getting drafted, South Carolina becomes the 4th program to have five or more players selected in a single draft 2023 South Carolina

2019 Notre Dame

2008 Tennessee

1999 Tennessee@ESPNStatsInfo — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) April 11, 2023

Pick No. 26: The Los Angeles Sparks choose Iowa standout Monika Czinano.

Pick No. 27: The Phoenix Mercury select Miami’s Destiny Harden.

Pick No. 28: The Minnesota Lynx pick Virginia Tech’s Taylor Soule.

Pick No. 29: The Phoenix Mercury draft USC’s Kadi Sissoko.

Pick No. 30: The New York Liberty select a second straight USC player, Okako Adika.

Pick No. 31: The Dallas Wings choose Illinois State’s Paige Robinson.

Pick No. 32: The Washington Mystics pick Txell Alarcon from Spain.

Pick No. 33: The Seattle Storm select Jade Loville, who transferred to Arizona State from Boise State.

Pick No. 34: The Connecticut Sun select Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel.

Pick No. 35: The Chicago Sky choose Kseniya Malashka from Middle Tennessee State.

Pick No. 36: With the final pick of the night, the Las Vegas Aces select Alabama’s Brittany Davis.

How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.

Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).

The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predicted that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston would be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, with Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five. Predictions were close.

PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT

YEAR NAME TEAM 2023 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever 2022 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream 2021 Charli Collier Dallas Wings 2020 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2019 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces 2018 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2017 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces 2016 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 2015 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm 2014 Chiney Ogwumike Connecticut Sun 2013 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)

(Indiana) Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)

(Tennessee) Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)

(Iowa State) Guard/forward Haley Jones (Stanford)

(Stanford) Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)

(Connecticut) Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)

(Connecticut) Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)

(Ohio State) Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)

(Maryland) Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)

(LSU) Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)

(Villanova) Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR

Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR

Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.

International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Names in bold were drafted Monday evening:

NAME SCHOOL POSITION HEIGHT Adebola Adeyeye Kentucky Forward 6-2 Okako Adika USC Guard/Forward 6-0 Jaia Alexander Coppin State Guard 5-11 Laeticia Amihere South Carolina Forward 6-4 Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Guard 5-5 Ketsia Athias Iona Forward/Center 6-2 Kadaja Bailey St. John’s Guard 6-0 Angel Baker Mississippi Guard 5-8 Elizabeth Balogun Duke Guard/Forward 6-1 Malury Bates Georgia Forward 6-3 Diamond Battles Georgia Guard 5-8 Brea Beal South Carolina Guard 6-1 Niyah Becker Wake Forest Forward 6-2 Robyn Benton Kentucky Guard 5-9 Grace Berger Indiana Guard 6-0 Caitlin Bickle Baylor Forward 6-1 Essence Booker UNLV Guard 5-8 Aliyah Boston South Carolina Forward-Center 6-5 Sam Breen Massachusetts Forward 6-1 Chrissy Brown Southeastern Louisiana Guard 5-9 Leigha Brown Michigan Guard 6-1 Juana Camilion Iona Guard 5-10 Chrislyn Carr Louisville Guard 5-5 Christianna “Chrissy” Carr Arkansas Guard 6-1 Jasmine Carson LSU Guard 5-10 Sha Carter FGCU Guard 6-0 Gina Conti UCLA Guard 5-11 Zia Cooke South Carolina Guard 5-9 Sidney Cooks Seton Hall Forward/Center 6-4 Taya Corosdale Duke Guard/Forward 6-3 Janai Crooms Providence Guard 5-10 Monika Czinano Iowa Forward/Center 6-3 Brittany Davis Alabama Guard 5-9 Cherita Daugherty Southern Utah Guard 5-10 Christina Deng Gardner-Webb Forward 6-0 Asiah Dingle Fordham Guard 5-6 Liz Dixon Louisville Forward 6-5 Rokia Doumbia USC Guard 5-9 Camille Downs Norfolk State Guard 5-10 Lauren Ebo Notre Dame Center 6-4 Ayana Emmanuel Alabama State Guard 5-9 Jayla Everett St. John’s Guard 5-10 Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida Forward 6-4 Kierra Fletcher South Carolina Guard 5-9 Brooke Flowers Saint Louis Forward/Center 6-5 Alex Fowler Portland Forward 6-2 Deja Francis Norfolk State Guard 5-7 Marnelle Garraud Vanderbilt Guard 5-7 D’Asia Gregg Virginia Tech Forward 6-2 A’Niah Griffin Evansville Guard 6-1 Stephanie Guihon McNeese State Guard 5-6 Ciaja Harbison Vanderbilt Guard 5-6 Destiny Harden Miami Forward 6-0 Jazmin Harris No. Carolina A&T Center 6-3 Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Guard 5-7 Da’Nasia Hood Texas State Forward 6-1 Jordan Horston Tennessee Guard 6-2 Ashley Joens Iowa State Guard/Forward 6-1 Asianae Johnson Mississippi State Guard 5-8 Haley Jones Stanford Guard 6-1 Morgan Jones Louisville Guard 6-2 Dorka Juhász Connecticut Forward 6-5 Emily Kiser Michigan Forward 6-3 Dariauna Lewis Syracuse Forward 6-1 Destiny Littleton USC Guard 5-9 Ana Llanusa Oklahoma Guard 6-0 Lou Lopez Sénéchal Connecticut Guard/Forward 6-1 Jade Loville Arizona Guard/Forward 5-11 Dara Mabrey Notre Dame Guard 5-7 Kseniya Malashka Middle Tennessee State Forward 6-0 Chloe Marotta Marquette Forward 6-1 Kamaria McDaniel Michigan State Guard 5-10 Shaiquel McGruder New Mexico Forward 6-0 Rachel McLimore Butler Guard-Forward 5-10 Abby Meyers Maryland Guard 6-0 Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Guard 5-11 Diamond Miller Maryland Guard 6-3 Tishara Morehouse FGCU Guard 5-3 Alexis Morris LSU Guard 5-6 Sonya Morris Texas Guard 5-10 Amoria Neal-Tysor Mercer Guard 5-6 Trinity Oliver Washington Guard 5-10 Aaliyah Patty Texas A&M Forward 6-3 Shaina Pellington Arizona Guard 5-8 Lasha Petree Purdue Guard 6-0 Destiney Philoxy Massachusetts Guard 5-7 Elisa Pinzan Maryland Guard 5-8 Ashten Prechtel Stanford Forward 6-5 Cate Reese Arizona Forward 6-2 Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Guard 6-0 Paige Robinson Illinois State Guard 5-11 Victaria Saxton South Carolina Forward 6-2 Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Guard 5-11 Myah Selland South Dakota State Forward 6-1 Maddy Siegrist Villanova Forward 6-2 Kadi Sissoko USC Forward 6-2 Ahlana Smith Mississippi State Guard 5-9 Brittney Smith Georgia Forward 6-3 Madisen Smith West Virginia Guard 5-5 Stephanie Soares Iowa State Forward/Center 6-6 Taylor Soule Virginia Tech Forward 5-11 E’Lease Stafford Missouri-Kansas City Guard/Forward 6-0 Asia Strong Syracuse Forward 6-2 Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Guard 5-11 Myah Taylor Mississippi Guard 5-7 Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech Guard 5-9 Elena Tsineke South Florida Guard 5-7 Haley Van Dyke Washington Forward 6-1 Audrey Warren Georgia Guard/Forward 5-9 Keishana Washington Drexel Guard 5-7 Kaela Webb FGCU Guard 5-6 LaDazhia Williams LSU Forward 6-4 Madi Williams Oklahoma Forward 5-11 Zakiyah Winfield Buffalo Guard 5-7 Bendu Yeaney Oregon State Guard 5-10

In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:

Esmery Martinez (Arizona)

(Arizona) Charisma Osborne (UCLA)

(UCLA) Sedona Prince (Oregon)

(Oregon) Endyia Rogers (Oregon)