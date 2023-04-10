2023 WNBA Draft: Picks and highlights as Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 to Indiana Fever

By Apr 10, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT
Hot on the heels of the most-watched NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship in history, the momentum continued Monday with the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan, where the Indiana Fever picked South Carolina star Aliyah Boston as the No. 1 overall pick.

Headlining the night were stars from the recent tournament, including  two starters from LSU’s championship-winning team, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams, plus Monika Czinano of runner-up IowaBoston, whose No. 1-seeded South Carolina team lost to Iowa in the national semifinals, was one of five Gamecocks players drafted on Monday evening, along with Zia Cooke, Brea BealLaeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton, all of whom advanced to three Final Fours and won the 2022 national title.

League Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the first-round draft picks live, and the Fever held the top pick by virtue of winning the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery last November. Last year, the Fever — which also had the No. 7 selection in the first round and took Indiana’s Grace Berger — became the first team in WNBA history to make four picks in the first round.

One name we didn’t see on Monday was Sedona Prince, who rescinded her decision to enter the draft. The WNBA announced the move last week, as Prince entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, the 22-year-old announced via social media that she would be “coming home” and playing for TCU next year. Last season, Prince had opted to play with the Ducks as a master’s student, but she missed playing entirely after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in her elbow. At the time, she indicated her plans to pursue a professional career.

2023 WNBA Draft live updates and highlights:

On Her Turf provided live updates, highlights and round-by-round picks of the 2023 WNBA Draft, so read on to see how the evening unfolded. But we first started with a look at this year’s prospects on the Orange Carpet:

First-round picks

Pick No. 1. Indiana Fever: As expected, South Carolina star Aliyah Boston is chosen as the overall No. 1 pick, as the Fever take advantage of having the first draft pick for for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s really special,” Boston told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after the pick. “I think a lot of people know my story, but my parents made a big sacrifice, allowing my sister and I to move away from home at the age of 12 and 14. And so to be able to see their hard work pay off, it’s just a blessing from God. … I’m just gonna continue to be who I am, continue to be that dominant person, be a leader on the court, and I’m just excited.”

Pick No. 2. Minnesota Lynx: With the second pick, the Lynx select Maryland’s Diamond Miller.

“Just because things are hard, doesn’t mean you can’t overcome it,” Miller told Rowe regarding playing two seasons ago with a fractured kneecap. “And I think I did that with that injury. And I’m just happy to be in this situation right now.”

Pick No. 3. Dallas Wings: Dallas picks Maddie Siegrist as the No. 3 pick, marking the highest selection for a Villanova player the draft.

“Consistency is something I’ve tried to pride myself on. You know, I’ll bring whatever my team needs. So excited. Just a dream come true,” Siegrist told Rowe.

Pick No. 4. Washington Mystics: The Mystics select Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert also announced that the Mystics traded their rights to the Dallas Wings, but the year was not specified. Soares is now headed to Dallas, while Washington got back a future first- and second-round pick. NOTE: Soares suffered a torn ACL in January and will miss the upcoming WNBA season.

“I think part of it was a lot of the people that were surrounding me,” Soares said of her No. 4 pick. “They helped me grow and develop as an individual and as a player, and they just helped me every step of the way, every journey and every adventure I had.”

Pick. No. 5. Dallas Wings: Wings pick Lou Lopez Senechal, a transfer at Connecticut.

Pick No. 6. Atlanta Dream: Atlanta takes Stanford’s Haley Jones as the No. 6 pick.

“This is more nervous than I’ve been in any basketball game so far,” Jones told Rowe. “But it’s just surreal right now. There aren’t really words to describe it.”

Pick No. 7. Indiana Fever: Indiana’s Grace Berger is selected seventh overall by the Fever. She becomes the highest drafted Indiana player of all-time.

Pick No. 8. Atlanta Dream: The Dream select South Carolina’s Laeticia Amihere.

“You come to a great program like South Carolina, you’re expected to be around greatness,” Amihere told Rowe about how she’s prepared for the WNBA. “You’re competing against greatness. I’m competing against Aliyah (Boston) every day. So just that environment and being able to get better every day served me well.”

Pick. No. 9. Seattle Storm: The Storm pick Jordan Horston from Tennessee. She’s the 18th first-round draft pick for the Vols.

Pick No. 10. Los Angeles Sparks: South Carolina guard Zia Cooke is the No. 10 pick by the Sparks.

“Once I found the beauty in my struggle and learn how to embrace my struggle, things started to level out for me,” said an emotional Cooke. “Coach [DawnStaley taught me a lot. I wouldn’t be the player I am without her my teammates, the first season. I’m just, I’m just excited. I’m ready to work. I’m just ready right now.”

“I’m ready to work,” she added. “I’m ready to learn from some great vets. I’m ready to really lock in to what needs to be done. …I fell in love with the staff at first sight, so I can’t wait to finally get down there and just do it.”

Pick No. 11. Dallas Wings: With their third pick of the first round, Dallas selects Abby Meyers from Maryland.

Pick No. 12. Minnesota Lynx: The Lynx select 6-5 Maia Hirsch from France.

Second-round picks

Pick No. 13: The Indiana Fever select Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell.

Pick No. 14: The Los Angeles Sparks choose Shaneice Swain of Australia as the 14th pick.

Pick No. 15: The Atlanta Dream draft Leigha Brown from Michigan.

Pick No. 16: The Minnesota Lynx select Dorka Juhasz from UConn.

Pick No. 17: The Indiana Fever choose LSU’s LaDazhia Williams.

Pick No. 18: The Seattle Storm select Madi Williams from Oklahoma.

Pick No. 19: The Dallas Wings pick the second player of the night from Iowa State, Ashley Joens.

Pick No. 20: The Washington Mystics draft Elena Tsineke from South Florida.

Pick No. 21: The Seattle Storm select a second straight South Florida player, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu.

Pick No. 22: The second LSU player goes in the second round as the Connecticut Sun pick Alexis Morris.

Pick No. 23: The Chicago Sky choose Kayana Traylor from Virginia Tech.

Pick No. 24: Brea Beal becomes the fourth South Carolina player to be drafted Monday evening, going No. 24 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Third-round picks

Pick No. 25: South Carolina’s streak continues as the Indiana Fever select Victaria Saxton with the first pick of the third round. The Gamecocks are now the fourth program in history to have five or more players selected in a single draft, per ESPN.

Pick No. 26:  The Los Angeles Sparks choose Iowa standout Monika Czinano.

Pick No. 27: The Phoenix Mercury select Miami’s Destiny Harden.

Pick No. 28: The Minnesota Lynx pick Virginia Tech’s Taylor Soule.

Pick No. 29: The Phoenix Mercury draft USC’s Kadi Sissoko.

Pick No. 30: The New York Liberty select a second straight USC player, Okako Adika.

Pick No. 31: The Dallas Wings choose Illinois State’s Paige Robinson.

Pick No. 32: The Washington Mystics pick Txell Alarcon from Spain.

Pick No. 33: The Seattle Storm select Jade Loville, who transferred to Arizona State from Boise State.

Pick No. 34: The Connecticut Sun select Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel.

Pick No. 35: The Chicago Sky choose Kseniya Malashka from Middle Tennessee State.

Pick No. 36: With the final pick of the night, the Las Vegas Aces select Alabama’s Brittany Davis.

How does the WNBA Draft work and who has the first pick?

The WNBA draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round, meaning a total of 36 athletes will be drafted.

The Indiana Fever, which finished the 2022 regular season with a 5-21 record, have the No. 1 overall pick after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx (14-22 in 2022) will have the second selection, with the Atlanta Dream (14-22) picking third and the Washington Mystics (22-14) choosing fourth.

Indiana, Atlanta and Minnesota qualified for the Lottery drawing after missing the 2022 WNBA Playoffs. Washington’s spot in the lottery was the result of the Mystics having obtained the right to swap its own 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta for Los Angeles’ 2023 first-round pick (previously acquired by Atlanta in a deal in February 2022).

The Dallas Wings have control over the first round with three picks — Nos. 3, 5 and 11. “I’m of the opinion you can never have too many draft picks, just like you can never have too many good players, too much talent,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said earlier this week. “You have to figure out how to manage that and maximize it, but I’m never afraid of draft picks.”

Who is predicted to be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

Most mock drafts predicted that South Carolina standout Aliyah Boston would be the overall No. 1 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, with Maryland’s Diamond Miller, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist are expected to go in the top five. Predictions were close.

PAST OVERALL NO. 1 PICKS IN THE WNBA DRAFT

YEAR NAME TEAM
2023 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever
2022 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream
2021 Charli Collier Dallas Wings
2020 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty
2019 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces
2018 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
2017 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces
2016 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm
2015 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm
2014 Chiney Ogwumike Connecticut Sun
2013 Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury

Which WNBA prospects will attend the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Friday announced the list of 15 prospects who will attend the 2022 WNBA Draft:

  • Forward Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina)
  • Guard Brea Beal (South Carolina)
  • Guard Grace Berger (Indiana)
  • Forward Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
  • Guard Zia Cooke (South Carolina)
  • Guard Jordan Horston (Tennessee)
  • Guard/forward Ashley Joens (Iowa State)
  • Guard/forward Haley Jones(Stanford)
  • Forward Dorka Juhász (Connecticut)
  • Guard/forward Lou Lopez Sénéchal (Connecticut)
  • Guard Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State)
  • Guard Diamond Miller (Maryland)
  • Guard Alexis Morris (LSU)
  • Forward Maddy Siegrist (Villanova)
  • Forward/center Stephanie Soares (Iowa State)

Who’s eligible for the 2023 WNBA Draft?

Wondering why Iowa star and reigning Player of the Year Caitlin Clark or LSU’s Championship final Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese aren’t in the draft? It’s because neither player turns the required age of 22 during the 2023 calendar year. Clark will turn 22 on Jan. 21, 2024, while the 20-year-old Reese’s birthday is May 6. Both will have to wait another year before declaring for the league.

In order to be eligible to play in the WNBA, an athlete must:

  • Turn 22 years old in the year of the draft, OR
  • Have graduated or be set to graduate from a four-year university within three months of the draft, OR
  • Have attended a four-year college and had her original class already graduate or be set to graduate within three months of the draft.
  • International athletes who don’t play college basketball in the U.S. are eligible but must turn 20 years old in the year of the draft.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA in 2021 granted all winter athletes an additional year of college eligibility. As a result, college players were required to opt-in if they had additional eligibility remaining and wanted to be considered for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

What are the chances of a draft pick playing in the WNBA?

The reality is that many WNBA draftees ultimately will not play in a WNBA game. With just 144 roster spots available in the WNBA (12 teams x 12 players per roster), opportunity is scarce and some of those spots will go unfilled due to the league’s salary cap.

Which NCAA players opted into the 2023 WNBA Draft?

The WNBA on Thursday announced the following NCAA players have formally filed for inclusion as candidates for the 2023 WNBA Draft. Names in bold were drafted Monday evening:

NAME SCHOOL POSITION HEIGHT
Adebola Adeyeye Kentucky Forward 6-2
Okako Adika USC Guard/Forward 6-0
Jaia Alexander Coppin State Guard 5-11
Laeticia Amihere South Carolina Forward 6-4
Ja’Mee Asberry Baylor Guard 5-5
Ketsia Athias Iona Forward/Center 6-2
Kadaja Bailey St. John’s Guard 6-0
Angel Baker Mississippi Guard 5-8
Elizabeth Balogun Duke Guard/Forward 6-1
Malury Bates Georgia Forward 6-3
Diamond Battles Georgia Guard 5-8
Brea Beal South Carolina Guard 6-1
Niyah Becker Wake Forest Forward 6-2
Robyn Benton Kentucky Guard 5-9
Grace Berger Indiana Guard 6-0
Caitlin Bickle Baylor Forward 6-1
Essence Booker UNLV Guard 5-8
Aliyah Boston South Carolina Forward-Center 6-5
Sam Breen Massachusetts Forward 6-1
Chrissy Brown Southeastern Louisiana Guard 5-9
Leigha Brown Michigan Guard 6-1
Juana Camilion Iona Guard 5-10
Chrislyn Carr Louisville Guard 5-5
Christianna “Chrissy” Carr Arkansas Guard 6-1
Jasmine Carson LSU Guard 5-10
Sha Carter FGCU Guard 6-0
Gina Conti UCLA Guard 5-11
Zia Cooke South Carolina Guard 5-9
Sidney Cooks Seton Hall Forward/Center 6-4
Taya Corosdale Duke Guard/Forward 6-3
Janai Crooms Providence Guard 5-10
Monika Czinano Iowa Forward/Center 6-3
Brittany Davis  Alabama Guard 5-9
Cherita Daugherty Southern Utah Guard 5-10
Christina Deng Gardner-Webb Forward 6-0
Asiah Dingle Fordham Guard 5-6
Liz Dixon Louisville Forward 6-5
Rokia Doumbia USC Guard 5-9
Camille Downs Norfolk State Guard 5-10
Lauren Ebo Notre Dame Center 6-4
Ayana Emmanuel Alabama State Guard 5-9
Jayla Everett St. John’s Guard 5-10
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu South Florida Forward 6-4
Kierra Fletcher South Carolina Guard 5-9
Brooke Flowers Saint Louis Forward/Center 6-5
Alex Fowler Portland Forward 6-2
Deja Francis Norfolk State Guard 5-7
Marnelle Garraud Vanderbilt Guard 5-7
D’Asia Gregg Virginia Tech Forward 6-2
A’Niah Griffin Evansville Guard 6-1
Stephanie Guihon McNeese State Guard 5-6
Ciaja Harbison Vanderbilt Guard 5-6
Destiny Harden Miami Forward 6-0
Jazmin Harris No. Carolina A&T Center 6-3
Anastasia Hayes Mississippi State Guard 5-7
Da’Nasia Hood Texas State Forward 6-1
Jordan Horston Tennessee Guard 6-2
Ashley Joens Iowa State Guard/Forward 6-1
Asianae Johnson Mississippi State Guard 5-8
Haley Jones Stanford Guard 6-1
Morgan Jones Louisville Guard 6-2
Dorka Juhász Connecticut Forward 6-5
Emily Kiser Michigan Forward 6-3
Dariauna Lewis Syracuse Forward 6-1
Destiny Littleton USC Guard 5-9
Ana Llanusa Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Lou Lopez Sénéchal Connecticut Guard/Forward 6-1
Jade Loville Arizona Guard/Forward 5-11
Dara Mabrey Notre Dame Guard 5-7
Kseniya Malashka Middle Tennessee State Forward 6-0
Chloe Marotta Marquette Forward 6-1
Kamaria McDaniel Michigan State Guard 5-10
Shaiquel McGruder New Mexico Forward 6-0
Rachel McLimore Butler Guard-Forward 5-10
Abby Meyers Maryland Guard 6-0
Taylor Mikesell Ohio State Guard 5-11
Diamond Miller Maryland Guard 6-3
Tishara Morehouse FGCU Guard 5-3
Alexis Morris LSU Guard 5-6
Sonya Morris Texas Guard 5-10
Amoria Neal-Tysor Mercer Guard 5-6
Trinity Oliver Washington Guard 5-10
Aaliyah Patty Texas A&M Forward 6-3
Shaina Pellington Arizona Guard 5-8
Lasha Petree Purdue Guard 6-0
Destiney Philoxy Massachusetts Guard 5-7
Elisa Pinzan Maryland Guard 5-8
Ashten Prechtel Stanford Forward 6-5
Cate Reese Arizona Forward 6-2
Taylor Robertson Oklahoma Guard 6-0
Paige Robinson Illinois State Guard 5-11
Victaria Saxton South Carolina Forward 6-2
Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Selland South Dakota State Forward 6-1
Maddy Siegrist Villanova Forward 6-2
Kadi Sissoko USC Forward 6-2
Ahlana Smith Mississippi State Guard 5-9
Brittney Smith Georgia Forward 6-3
Madisen Smith West Virginia Guard 5-5
Stephanie Soares Iowa State Forward/Center 6-6
Taylor Soule Virginia Tech Forward 5-11
E’Lease Stafford Missouri-Kansas City Guard/Forward 6-0
Asia Strong Syracuse Forward 6-2
Cameron Swartz Georgia Tech Guard 5-11
Myah Taylor Mississippi Guard 5-7
Kayana Traylor Virginia Tech Guard 5-9
Elena Tsineke South Florida Guard 5-7
Haley Van Dyke Washington Forward 6-1
Audrey Warren Georgia Guard/Forward 5-9
Keishana Washington Drexel Guard 5-7
Kaela Webb FGCU Guard 5-6
LaDazhia Williams LSU Forward 6-4
Madi Williams Oklahoma Forward 5-11
Zakiyah Winfield Buffalo Guard 5-7
Bendu Yeaney Oregon State Guard 5-10

In addition, four players have rescinded their prior decisions to opt-in for the draft and have removed their names from consideration:

  • Esmery Martinez (Arizona)
  • Charisma Osborne (UCLA)
  • Sedona Prince (Oregon)
  • Endyia Rogers (Oregon)

Key dates for the 2023 WNBA season

The 2023 WNBA season opens Friday, May 19, with the Las Vegas Aces entering the season as the defending champions. The Aces are expected to contend for a second straight title after adding two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker in the offseason. Other key dates to know:

  • April 30: Training camps begin
  • May 5: Preseason games begin
  • May 15: Last date for preseason games
  • May 18: Final 12 roster deadline
  • May 19: Opening day

Haley Jones brings standout Stanford resume, popular playlists and ‘wholesome excellence’ to 2023 WNBA Draft

By Apr 10, 2023, 7:05 PM EDT
Haley Jones #30 of the Stanford Cardinal warms up during pregame warm ups.
Getty Images
If you’re wondering what’s going through Haley Jones’ mind ahead of the 2023 WNBA Draft on Monday evening, she’s happy to share it with you.

The 21-year-old soon-to-be-Stanford grad — known for her epic ability to make playlists for anyone, for any occasion – has been working on the perfect musical mix to listen to ahead of the draft festivities, where she’s expected to go high in the first round at Spring Studios New York in Manhattan. She’ll unveil that playlist live on the music streaming platform TIDAL, where fans can listen in real time to exactly what Jones is playing – and even what she skips.

“I have like 170 playlists, so I’m trying to figure out what my vibes are going to be so I feel like I might pull songs from different ones … but I’m sure it’ll be chill vibes,” Jones told On Her Turf ahead of Monday. “I’m not going to be getting too hyped up. I want to be cool, calm, collected, relaxed, so it’ll be probably along the vibes of like throwing in some Brent Faiyaz with some Miss Lauryn Hill with some SZA with some D’Angelo. Probably some throwbacks to Lenny Williams, Al Green, so we’ll be all over the place.”

Jones’ love of music was cultivated during long drives to basketball tournaments and practices with her dad, Patrick, who along with her mom, Monique, coached a high school varsity girls’ team. Jones remembers her and her father playing songs back and forth for each other and creating extensive musical libraries via digital streaming services.

RELATED: 2023 WNBA Draft — How to watch, how it works and names to know ahead of Monday’s draft

That passion for discovering music has translated into a personal journal of sorts, documenting every game day with its own song and providing a window for connection with those around her.

“Music — it connects me to different people,” said Jones, a three-time All-American who averaged 46.9-percent shooting and 13.0 points per game over her four-year career. “Getting to make playlists for my teammates and talk to them about what they like, what they don’t like. I’m not a big country girl, but I’ve learned to love certain songs because of different teammates that I’ve had.

“I’ve actually created a playlist this year, and I had a game day song for every single game day,” she explained. “I put them all together in order of our games, and I remember one time when my teammates wanted to listen to it, and they’re like, ‘What is this Haley? It is all over the place.’ It’ll go from one day was Aretha Franklin. The next was … Jay Z and then the next day was Cheetah Girls. So it’s really all over.”

Connection and communication are as much a priority as basketball for Jones, who is keeping up with workouts two to three times a day while living in Santa Barbara with her trainer’s family, for whom she works as a nanny. She’s also finishing up two classes remotely before graduation in June, when she’ll receive her degree in communications.

Jones said she chose to study communications, specifically journalism and film studies, because she hopes to parlay that into a post-basketball career. She’s already getting her feet wet with a podcast on The Players’ Tribune called “Sometime I Hoop,” which features conversations with fellow women’s college basketball standouts like Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Hailey Van Lith. Jones said she’s in the process of hammering out logistics for the podcast’s future as she transitions to the professional ranks.

As Jones heads to the WNBA, she admits to having some bittersweet moments after Stanford’s surprise exit from the NCAA tournament last month. The No. 1-seeded Cardinal, who won the title in 2021 and lost in the championship game in 2022, headed home after a second-round upset by No. 8-seeded Ole Miss, losing 54-49 on their home court.

“When you lose, you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have nothing to show for myself. Everything sucks,’” said Jones, who was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 NCAA tournament. “And then I take a step back, and I realized we won three Pac-12 titles in a row, two Pac-12 Championships, two Final Fours and a national championship (in 2021). Stanford hadn’t won in 29 years before we got there. So there’s a lot to be proud of.

“My legacy is one of, you know, excellence. It’s one of winning. It’s being a good person on and off the court. It’s one of just wholesome excellence is the legacy I hope to have to leave.”

Despite the heartbreaking early exit, Jones said she did tune into the rest of the tournament and called the championship game between Iowa and LSU “one for the books.” She also shared her thoughts on the exchange between LSU’s Angel Reese and Clark, chiming in with support for both players.

“In terms of the controversy, I don’t really think there is much of it. I think it’s two great players, who are two highly competitive players. And I think, honestly, the only reason why it became this whole controversy thing is because the media and people who watch women’s basketball aren’t used to seeing that type of competitiveness, talking crap, getting up in your face, doing this and that. … We heard Angel and Caitlin say it’s just the game, right? Like, I’m locked in, whatever, no hard feelings. So I think it was really just people not expecting that from women’s basketball.”

NBC Sports’ editorial producer Sarah Hughes contributed to this report.

The final countdown: USWNT hosts Ireland for last friendlies ahead of Women’s World Cup

By Apr 7, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Women’s National Team is back in action this weekend with two final friendlies against the Republic of Ireland ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith are among the marquee players set to make their return to action after extended absences on the USWNT roster.

The 31-year-old Ertz, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, returns for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and after giving birth to her first child, a son, in August 2022. The 22-year-old Smith, who opened the 2023 NWSL season with four goals and one assist in two games for the Portland Thorns, also returns after missing the year’s first two USWNT events due to a foot injury.

The first matchup between the USWNT and Ireland is Saturday afternoon at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, followed by the second friendly on Tuesday at the new CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: USWNT World Cup 2023 kit — New uniforms to debut in USA vs. Ireland match-up

Ertz told media earlier this week that she began exploring a return to the USWNT this winter, participating in private workouts with a high-performance coach and training sessions with an MLS academy team, which led to what she calls a “refreshed love for the game.”

“I don’t want to go back and be the player that I was because I want to be better,” said Ertz, who will be honored before Saturday’s game for earning her 100th cap, a milestone she actually achieved in March 2020, just before the onset of the global pandemic. “I know it seems weird being out (for so) long, but …I don’t feel like I’ve been gone as long as I have. I feel good, and I love the sport differently than I did (before) and I thought I loved it then. But taking a step away and kind of having a new perspective has given me kind of like a new drive.”

As for her expected playing time in the friendlies, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed she’ll see action, but how much remains to be seen: “We’ll certainly see her on the field, but as everyone else, she will have to earn some minutes. Nothing is going to be given.”

Also top of mind for Ertz is signing with a club team. She hasn’t played for an NWSL team since the 2021 season with the Chicago Red Stars and admitted: “I’m trying to stay focused on the games coming up, but also knowing that I need a club team.”

For Smith, missing the first two national team camps was difficult, but she found a silver lining in the experience: “I think during that time, I learned a lot about myself. I learned how to be patient. I put things in perspective and realized how big a year this was. So it was important for me to take the time I needed to get healthy, to address all the things I I didn’t have time to address last year, and get that all right before I started again, because I knew once I started again, we won’t stop for a very long time.

“I obviously paid a lot of attention to how I was training, when I wasn’t in camp so that when I got back to camp, it feels natural, it feels smooth. And then with the Thorns, I mean, I just feel like I haven’t let my confidence drop, even being injured and being out. So I think that’s a big thing. And just training with the with the team and having preseason games to build I think allowed me to come out in the first game of the season feeling pretty good about where I was.”

How to watch the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland friendlies

Saturday, April 8, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Tuesday, April 11, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

Who’s playing for the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland 

Vlatko Andonovski named a 26-player roster on March 28 for the USA’s BioSteel Training Camp ahead of the April friendlies vs. the Republic of Ireland. Andonovski will name 23 players to suit up for each match. The USWNT roster by position (includes current club, caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10)
  • Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 89)

DEFENDERS (10):

  • Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1)
  • Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 27/0)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 130/24)
  • Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 14/0)
  • Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0)
  • Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0)
  • Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 214/0)
  • Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 73/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7):

  • Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20)
  • Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 126/26)
  • Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 12/2)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 87/24)
  • Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7)
  • Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 22/3)
  • Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 42/3)

FORWARDS (6):

  • Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 17/5)
  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 204/121)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 15/2)
  • Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 27/12)
  • Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 87/32)
  • Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

More on the USWNT roster: Casey Krueger, Kelley O’Hara, Tierna Davidson set for return

Also returning for the April friendlies are Olympian Casey Krueger, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) in July 2022 and is in her first USWNT camp since October 2021, and veteran defender Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who is returning from injury and has not played for the U.S. since last summer. Her most recent appearance was in the Concacaf W Championship in the final group match vs. Mexico on July 11, 2022.

Fellow World Cup champion defender Tierna Davidson, who trained with the USWNT before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, could see her first action since recovering from ACL surgery. If she does, it will be her first appearance for the U.S. since the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

A few more roster notes about the USWNT ahead of its series vs. Ireland:

  • The U.S. roster features six players with 100 caps or more: Becky Sauerbrunn (214), Alex Morgan (204), Kelley O’Hara (156), Crystal Dunn (130), Lindsey Horan (126) and Julie Ertz (116).
  • Eleven players on the roster have fewer than 30 caps: Sofia Huerta, Sophia Smith, Emily Fox, Alana Cook, Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch, Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma, Casey Murphy, Taylor Kornieck and Adrianna Franch.
  • Morgan leads all scorers on the U.S. roster with 121 career goals — good for fifth in U.S. history. Mallory Swanson has 32 goals and Horan has 26, while both Dunn and Rose Lavelle have 24.
  • Swanson, who was named the 2023 Visa SheBelieves Cup MVP, leads the USWNT with seven goals in five appearances so far in 2023. She’s in the midst of a six-game scoring streak dating back to the USWNT’s final game of 2022.
  • In what is an unofficial record, the USWNT has five mothers in camp ahead of the final friendlies: Ertz, Franch, Morgan, Krueger and Dunn.
  • Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native, will be honored before the April 11 match in her hometown for earning her 200th cap, which came in the first match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup more than a year ago in Carson, California.

Who’s NOT playing: Forward Megan Rapinoe, who has 199 caps, was ruled out of the April friendlies as she recovers from a lower leg (calf) injury. Additionally, Catarina Macario, who suffered an ACL injury last June, remains out.

“I think she’s supposed to be on the field sometime beginning of next month,” said Andonovski, who noted that Macario has the same evaluation process as everyone else via professional games over the next two months.

Republic of Ireland preps for its FIFA World Cup debut

Ireland, which will make its World Cup debut this summer, qualified for the 2023 tournament in dramatic fashion: After finishing second in UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group A behind Sweden, Ireland faced Scotland in a one-game playoff at the famed Hampden Park in Glasgow, which drew more than 10,000 fans. Irish forward Amber Barrett scored in the 72nd minute to give “The Girls in Green” a 1-0 win and send them to their first World Cup.

For the matches vs. the USWNT, Ireland head coach Vera Pauw has called up a 27-player roster that includes eight players who saw action in the decisive matchup against Scotland. Midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe are the leading scorers on the roster with 18 international goals each. Defender Áine O’Gorman is the most experienced player of the group with 115 caps, followed by fellow defender Louise Quinn with 101 caps. O’Sullivan will hit the 100-cap milestone in the first matchup against the U.S.

“Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup,” Andonovski said recently. “The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team’s run to the World Cup. While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the National Team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance.”

Additional notes ahead of USWNT-Republic of Ireland friendlies

  • The USWNT has played Ireland 13 times and won every match. The most recent meeting was Aug. 3, 2019, when the Americans notched a 3-0 victory at the Rose Bowl in the first game following their 2019 triumph at Women’s World Cup.
  • Alex Morgan has scored in all three of her previous appearances against Ireland, recording five goals total and featuring a hat trick in her first match against the Irish in 2012. Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson have all also scored in previous meetings with Ireland.
  • The match in Austin marks the USWNT’s 32nd match in Texas, where it has never lost. The USWNT played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium (home of Major League Soccer club Austin FC) on June 16, 2021, defeating Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd. The April 8 matchup marks USA’s first match at Q2 since that night, which featured goals by Christen Press and Lynn Williams in the U.S. victory.
  • The match in St. Louis will be the USA’s 10th in Missouri and sixth in St. Louis. Of note, it marks the first game for the USWNT at the home of the newest franchise in MLS — St. Louis CITY SC, which is the first female majority-owned team in the league. Previously, the U.S. women played at Busch Stadium in their lead-up to both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.
  • At the upcoming World Cup, Ireland will play in Group B, which also includes Canada, Nigeria and co-host Australia. Ireland will face Australia on July 20 in the second match of the tournament and the first in Australia, where they’ll play at the 82,000-seat Stadium Australia.
  • The U.S. team will play in Group E at the 2023 World Cup, where they’ll face Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff-winner Portugal.

RELATED: 2023 Women’s World Cup – Storylines to watch as USWNT prepares to take aim at historic three-peat

