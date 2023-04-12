2023 NCAA gymnastics championships: How to watch, what to look for as Oklahoma Sooners open title defense

By Apr 12, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships open Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, with eight teams and 20 individual qualifiers prepared to face off at Dickies Arena, where the Oklahoma Sooners aim to defend their national title and to secure their sixth championship in the last decade.

The defending champs are favored to repeat, and they’ve proven their depth after winning their home regional last week with a 198.085 despite having to count a fall on beam in the finals. Oklahoma has registered nine perfect 10s this season by four different gymnasts on all four events, with three of those gymnasts posting multiple perfect scores: Ragan Smith (three on beam), Jordan Bowers (one on bars, one on floor) and Katherine LeVasseur (three on vault).

But becoming repeat national champions will be no easy feat for the Sooners, who first must face a semifinal matchup that includes the Jordan Chiles-led UCLA Bruins as well as the nine-time national champion Utah, which also boasts eight runner-up finishes in the NCAA tournament.

The big question hanging over the tournament is whether for the Florida Gators superstar Trinity Thomas will be able to compete. The 22-year-old Thomas, a fifth-year senior and reigning NCAA all-around champion, sustained a lower-leg injury during her floor routine at the regional semifinal, stopping mid-action. She’s been listed as day-to-day since. Florida advanced without Thomas, however, posting a 197.800 and finishing second to the Cal Bears, whom they’ll face again in the first semifinal. If she does appear in the lineup Thursday, she’ll have a chance to move closer to the all-time perfect 10s record. With 27 in her college career, Thomas need one more to tie with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04).

About all those perfect 10s this season… If it feels like they’ve been popping up in headlines more often, it’s because they have. According to Balance Beam Situation, gymnasts have earned 80 perfect 10s this season, up from 71 in 2022 (which was well up from the 31 in 2021 and 2020, and even the 37 before the pandemic in 2019). A recent AP report suggests the increase is due to the spike in talent, which has likely come due to athletes’ ability to take advantage of NIL opportunities.

The Pac-12 and SEC are tied for most teams participating in the NCAA semifinals with three each, while Michigan has the most individual competitors with four, led by Abby Heiskell in the all-around, Naomi Morrison in vault and Sierra Brooks on floor. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old Brooks was named winner of the 2023 AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior women’s gymnast. The Illinois native recently scored her first perfect 10 on floor last week at regionals, which secured her spot in Texas. Brooks was one of six finalists, beating out Thomas, Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, Denver’s Kynnzee Brown, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe and Kentucky’s Raena Worley, all of whom are expected to compete in Fort Worth.

This year marks the third time Fort Worth has hosted the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, which are scheduled stay in the venue through at least 2026 as the NCAA looks to establish a long-term site similar to College World Series in Omaha for baseball and Oklahoma City for softball.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships

Watch all the action from this year’s championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning with Thursday’s semifinals and finishing with the team final on Saturday.

Thursday, April 13

  • Semifinal I: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)
  • Semifinal II: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)

Saturday, April 15

  • Team Final: 4 p.m. ET on ABC (individual events feeds available)

Who’s competing in the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships?

The quest for the national title continues this week with eight teams, four all-arounders and 16 individual event specialists competing in two semifinals on Thursday, April 13. The road to nationals began at the end of March, with 36 teams qualifying for postseason competition via national qualifying score rankings (NQS for regionals). Regionals were held at four sites (Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles; Norman, Okla.; Pittsburgh, Pa.), with each regional featuring nine teams and a varying number of individuals. The top two teams from each region make up the eight-team field for the championships in Texas. They are (listed by semifinal):

Semifinal I teams:

  • No. 2 Florida
  • No. 7 California
  • No. 6 LSU
  • No. 14 Denver

Semifinal I individuals (school, event):

  • Courtney Blackson (Boise State, vault)
  • Elexis Edwards (Ohio State, floor)
  • Delanie Harkness (Michigan State, floor)
  • Payton Harris (Ohio State, all-around)
  • Emily Lopez (Boise State, bars)
  • Ava Piedrahita (Penn State, vault)
  • Cassidy Rushlow (Penn State, bars)
  • Alisa Sheremeta (Missouri, beam)
  • Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State, beam)
  • Chloe Widner (Stanford, all-round)

Semifinal II teams:

  • No. 1 Oklahoma
  • No. 5 Utah
  • No. 4 UCLA
  • No. 9 Kentucky

Semifinal II individuals (school, event):

  • Luisa Blanco (Alabama, bars)
  • Sierra Brooks (Michigan, floor)
  • Jade Carey (Oregon State, beam)
  • Norah Flatley (Arkansas, beam)
  • Derrian Gobourne (Auburn, floor)
  • Abby Heiskell (Michigan, all-around)
  • Naomi Morrison (Michigan, vault)
  • Hannah Scharf (Arizona State, all-around)
  • Lauren Williams (Arkansas, vault)
  • Natalie Wojcik (Michigan, bars)

Past NCAA women’s gymnastics champions

YEAR TEAM WINNER (points) COACH INDIVIDUAL/ALL-AROUND WINNER (school, points) RUNNER-UP HOST/SITE
2022 Oklahoma (198.2000) K.J. Kindler Trinity Thomas (Florida, 39.8125) Florida Fort Worth, TX
2021 Michigan (198.25) Beverly Plocki  Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma, 39.7875) Oklahoma Fort Worth, TX
2020 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Oklahoma (198.3375) K.J. Kindler Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.7125) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2018 UCLA (198.0750) Valorie Kondos Field Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.8125) Oklahoma St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma (198.3875) K.J. Kindler Alex McMurtry (Florida, 39.8125) LSU ST. Louis
2016 Oklahoma (197.675) K.J. Kindler Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.7000) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2015 Florida (197.850) Rhonda Faehn Kytra Hunter (Florida, 39.600), Samantha Peszek (UCLA) Utah Fort Worth, TX
2014 Florida, Oklahoma (198.175) Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler Kim Jacob (Alabama, 39.625) LSU Birmingham, AL
2013 Florida (197.575) Rhonda Faehn Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.600) Oklahoma UCLA

How do the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships work?

For the team competition: In the team competition, up to six gymnasts are allowed to compete on each event, with the five best scores counting toward the event total. Each event total is added together for the final team score. According to the NCAA, expect teams to aim for a score at least 49 on each event, with scores of 49.500 or higher considered excellent. The top teams are expected post total scores in the mid-to-high 197s, with a 198 or better considered “the gold standard.” The top two teams from each semifinal advance to the team final. The winner of the team final on April 15 is the national champion (ties are not broken).

A note about judging: While judges use the same “Code of Points” for postseason competition as they do during the regular season, there is a change in the number of judges. During the regular season, two judges score routines on each event, with the two scores averaged to determine the gymnast’s final score. At regionals, four judges score each routine, with the high and low scores dropped and the middle two averaged. At nationals, six judges score each routine with the high and low dropped and the middle four averaged. Additionally, two line judges will be assigned to the floor exercise to watch for gymnasts stepping out of bounds.

For the individual title: Individual national titles for the four events and the all-around are awarded based on results from the two semifinal competitions. To determine winners, results from the two sessions are combined, and those with the highest scores are crowned the national champions. Ties are not broken for these titles.

2023 Women’s World Cup: Storylines to follow less than 100 days out as USWNT aims for historic three-peat

By Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially just under100 days away, and the U.S. Women’s National Team is riding an eight-match win streak as the four-time champions prepare to defend their 2019 title this July in Australia and New Zealand.

The 32-team field for the Women’s World Cup is set after February’s play-in tournament, where Portugal, Haiti and Panama emerged victorious from their respective groups to earn the final three spots in 2023 tournament. This year marks the first time the Women’s World Cup will feature 32 teams – eight more than in 2019. Several nations will make their debut, including Vietnam, which faces the USWNT in its opening group-stage match on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland. The tournament kicks off with a doubleheader on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia taking on Norway and the Republic of Ireland, respectively.

Team USA kicked off 2023 in New Zealand, where they shut out the co-host nation 4-0 on Jan. 17 and and 5-0 on Jan. 20. The USWNT followed up in February with three straight wins to secure its fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup title, beating No. 6-ranked Canada (2-0), No. 11 Japan (1-0) and No. 9 Brazil (2-1). Most recently, the U.S. beat the Republic of Ireland in two friendlies on home soil, winning 2-0 on April 8 and 1-0 on April 12 in what was the USA’s final friendly before head coach Vlatko Andonovski selects his 23-player roster for the 2023 World Cup.

Perhaps the biggest news 100 days out is the injury of Mallory Swanson, who suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee Saturday during the USA’s win over Ireland and had surgery on Tuesday. Swanson was leading the USWNT in scoring this year, with seven goals in five games — already tied for the most goals she’s ever scored in a calendar year for the U.S. She entered the match in Austin on a six-game scoring streak, tied for the fourth longest streak by any player in USWNT history and the longest since Christen Press had a six-game scoring streak from November 2019 to February 2020.

Swanson was replaced on the roster by 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who made headlines as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC and becoming the youngest draftee in league history. Thompson, who was part of the “Starting XI” Tuesday, made her USWNT debut last October in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, coming into the match against England in the second half. She also came in off the bench against Spain four days later for her second cap.

“[Thompson] is an exciting player,” Andonovski said. “She has abilities to turn in small areas that not many players have. And it’s not just the turn, but she accelerates with the ball and runs at defenses with confidence. I almost want to say sometimes, for an 18-year-old, it’s borderline arrogant when she goes at you.”

Also making their return to the mix are veterans Julie Ertz, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) last August and made her first cap in 611 days on April 8, and defender Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who returned from injury and was named to the Starting XI for the April 11 friendly, marking her first cap for the  U.S. since last summer. Also getting caps as subs on Tuesday were Casey Krueger, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) in July 2022 and was in her first USWNT camp since October 2021; and World Cup champion defender Tierna Davidson, who trained with the USWNT before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup but had yet to see action since recovering from ACL surgery.

As for prize money, FIFA announced in March a $150 million prize purse for the 2023 tournament, a significant increase from the $30 million four years ago in France. The U.S. women took home $4 million for winning their second straight World Cup in 2019 — a far cry from $42 million that Argentina won for the 2022 men’s World Cup, which featured a $440 million purse.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down what you need to know heading into the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The upcoming Women’s World Cup is set for July 20 to Aug. 20, with matches taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Telemundo will be the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament, with streaming also available on Peacock.

Veterans and fresh faces highlight USWNT roster, but questions remain

The U.S. women will be led by star veterans including 37-year-old Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in 2019, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher.

In positive developments ahead of the USA’s series vs. Ireland, the roster also featured the return of two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, both of whom made their return to action April 8 after extended absences on the USWNT roster. The 22-year-old Smith, who opened the 2023 NWSL season with four goals and one assist in two games for the Portland Thorns, returned after missing the year’s first two USWNT events due to a foot injury, and played the entire game.

The 31-year-old Ertz played on April 8 for her first cap in 611 days, making her first national-team appearance since the bronze-medal match of the Tokyo Olympics in 2022. But Ertz, who gave birth to her first child — a son — in August 2022, still has to prove herself to Andonovski, who noted: “Nothing is going to be given.” Ertz hasn’t played for an NWSL team since the 2021 season with the Chicago Red Stars and admitted: “I’m trying to stay focused on the games coming up, but also knowing that I need a club team.”

An infusion of new talent is poised for action, led by forward Smith and center back Naomi Girma, who were teammates at Stanford and shined bright in last year’s NWSL season. Smith, who won the 2022 championship with the Portland Thorns, was named league MVP, while Girma won both Rookie and Defender of the Year awards. Other young stars to keep an eye on are 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who replaced Mal Swanson in the second April friendly, and 20-year-old Trinity Rodman, who was a Ballon d’Or finalist this year.

Catarina Macario, 23, is still a TBD as she recovers from a torn ACL. Macario was expected to resume playing for Lyon (France) in March, but that return was delayed and the club reportedly is still not clear on her timing. She was left off the U.S. roster for this month’s friendlies, which Andonovski addressed last week: “First, we need to see performance,” he said regarding her chances of making the final roster. “We have to see her on the field… Cat has to get back in a professional environment, play professional games, competitive games, games that matter.”

Other notable names on the questionable list include Abby Dahlkemper (back), Tobin Heath (knee surgery) and Christen Press (torn ACL), who revealed in March that she’s had three surgeries in the last eight months on her knee. Andonovski previously confirmed Sam Mewis as likely unavailable after undergoing a second knee surgery.

USWNT on course to face England in 2023 Women’s World Cup final

The draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was announced in October, with the U.S. women and their perennial foe England on opposite sides of the bracket. The U.S. is aiming to become the first team in either the women’s or men’s game to win three successive World Cups, after taking the title in 2015 and 2019. But they face a battle in their Group E pairings, which include Vietnam, Portugal and Netherlands, whom they beat in the final in Lyon, France, four years ago.

The USWNT World Cup group schedule (all times ET):

  • Friday, July 21: USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET at Eden Park (Auckland, N.Z.)
  • Wednesday, July 26: USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. at Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington, N.Z.)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1: USA vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. at Eden Park

The USWNT secured its spot in the tournament last July at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, where it clinched the title with a 1-0 victory over 2020 Olympic gold medalist Canada and also punched its ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

They closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 14-3-1 record, with all three losses coming in the later months of the year. The rare losing streak started with a 2-1 loss to England at iconic Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7, followed by a 2-0 loss to Spain on Oct. 11 and a 2-1 defeat by Germany on Nov. 10. They wrapped 2022 on a high note, beating Germany 2-1 on Nov. 13.

Who’s playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

A total of 32 nations will compete in the Women’s World Cup for the first time, up from 24 in 2015 and 2019. The event began as a 12-team tournament in 1991 and was expanded to include 16 countries in 1999. The number was increased to 24 teams ahead of the 2015 edition in Canada.

The field was finalized in February at the conclusion of a 10-team playoff tournament, where Haiti, Panama and Portugal qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The groups are:

  • Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
  • Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
  • Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
  • Group D: England, Haiti (Group B playoff winner), Denmark, China
  • Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal (Group A playoff winner)
  • Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama (Group C playoff winner)
  • Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
  • Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

What’s the format for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four nations. Each team will play every team in their group once, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moves on to a Round of 16 (Aug. 5-8), followed by the quarterfinals (Aug. 11-12) and semifinals (Aug. 15-16). The match to determine third place will be Friday, Aug. 19, with the final set for Saturday, Aug. 20. The tournament is being held across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand, with the final to be staged at the 83,500-seat Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Portugal, Haiti, Panama earn final three spots in 2023 Women’s World Cup

The competition to decide the final three final entrants to the 2023 Women’s World Cup was held Feb. 18-23, with 10 teams from six confederations participating in the play-in tournament. Portugal, Haiti and Panama won their respective groups to secure their spots, and World Cup co-host New Zealand hosted the contests at two of the World Cup venues, Waikato Stadium in Hamilton and North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Ten teams that narrowly missed out on qualification via their confederations’ qualifying tournaments made up the intercontinental playoff field:

  • AFC (Asia): Chinese Taipei, Thailand
  • CAF (Africa): Cameroon, Senegal
  • Concacaf (North America): Haiti, Panama
  • Conmebol (South America): Chile, Paraguay
  • OFC (Oceania): Papua New Guinea
  • UEFA (Europe): Portugal

The 10-team field was then divided into two groups of three teams and one group of four teams. The winners of each group secured their spots in the 2023 World Cup (bold denotes winner):

  • Group A: Portugal (top seed), Cameroon, Thailand
  • Group B: Chile (top seed), Senegal, Haiti
  • Group C: Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Panama

The top two seeds, Portugal and Chile, were given the top spots in Groups 1 and 2, respectively, and received first-round byes. The top seed in each group faced the winner of the first-round match between the two unseeded teams in the group final. Hence, Cameroon beat Thailand for the right to play Portugal in the Group A final, while Haiti blanked Senegal before beating Chile in Group B. In Group C, the third-seeded Chinese Taipei fell to unseeded Paraguay, while fourth-seeded Papua New Guinea lost to unseeded Panama. Panama bested Paraguay 1-0 to win Group C.

The final countdown: USWNT defeats Ireland 1-0 in last friendly ahead of Women’s World Cup

By Apr 12, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Update: The USWNT secured a 1-0 victory over Ireland Tuesday, powered by a goal in the 43rd minute by Alana Cook, who also happened to be celebrating her 26th birthday. 

The U.S. Women’s National Team is back in action Tuesday night with one final friendly against the Republic of Ireland ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. women, who notched a 2-0 win over the Irish last Saturday in Austin, Texas, will finish the April International window with a matchup at newly-opened CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

Perhaps the biggest news coming out of the weekend was the injury loss of Mallory Swanson, who suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee near the end of the first half in the USA’s victory. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s second clash with Ireland that “she’s doing better than I thought.”

“She’s stronger than me, let’s put it that way,” he said, noting he got the chance to talk with her. “Even before we knew what the injury is, when she was walking out, she had this big smile on her face and said, ‘Coach, I’m fine. I’ll be good,'” he added. “When I talked to her after that she was really good and she was very thankful for all the support that she got from the staff, from players in and outside of the environment. She said that all she wants is for the team to be successful, and that she’s gonna be our biggest supporter, so very, very good mindset, very good mentality.”

Swanson was replaced on the roster by 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who made headlines as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC and becoming the youngest draftee in league history. Thompson, who was listed on the “Starting XI” Tuesday, made her USWNT debut last October in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, coming into the match against England in the second half. She also came in off the bench against Spain four days later for her second cap.

“[Thompson] is an exciting player,” Andonovski said. “She has abilities to turn in small areas that not many players have. And it’s not just the turn, but she accelerates with the ball and runs at defenses with confidence. I almost want to say sometimes, for an 18 year old, it’s borderline arrogant when she goes at you.”

Not playing on Tuesday is midfielder Rose Lavelle, who suffered “a little knock” during Saturday’s game. Also not dressing Tuesday are Adrianna Franch and Taylor Kornieck. Andonovski said Monday that sitting Lavelle was a precaution.

“This is not a moment for us to take any chances,” he said. “Even though Rose was not happy with the decision because she felt like she could play, we think that it’s a good opportunity for us to see other players and at the same time be very, very safe.”

Looking to get more minutes Tuesday are two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, both of whom made their return to action Saturday after extended absences on the USWNT roster. The 22-year-old Smith, who opened the 2023 NWSL season with four goals and one assist in two games for the Portland Thorns, returned after missing the year’s first two USWNT events due to a foot injury and played the entire game.

The 31-year-old Ertz came into Saturday’s game in the 67th minute, earning her first cap in 611 days and making her first national-team appearance since the bronze-medal match of the Tokyo Olympics. Ertz, who gave birth to her first child — a son — in August 2022, is the 15th woman to play for the USWNT after becoming a mother.

USWNT veteran Becky Sauerbrunn, a St. Louis native, will be honored Tuesday evening for earning her 200th cap, which came in the first match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup more than a year ago in Carson, California. The match in St. Louis will be the USA’s 10th in Missouri and sixth in St. Louis. Of note, it marks the first game for the USWNT at the home of the newest franchise in MLS — St. Louis CITY SC, which is the first female majority-owned team in the league. Previously, the U.S. women played at Busch Stadium in their lead-up to both the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

Tuesday’s game will be the final match for the USWNT in before Andonovski selects the 23-player roster for the World Cup, where the four-time champions will kick off their 2023 campaign in just 100 days in New Zealand, taking on Vietnam in its opening match of the group stage.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland friendlies

Saturday, April 8, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

Tuesday, April 11, at CITYPARK in St. Louis, Mo.

Who’s playing for the USWNT vs. Republic of Ireland 

Vlatko Andonovski named a 26-player roster on March 28 for the USA’s BioSteel Training Camp ahead of the April friendlies vs. the Republic of Ireland. Andonovski will name 23 players to suit up for each match. The USWNT roster by position (includes current club, caps/goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3):

  • Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current; 10)
  • Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 13)
  • Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 90)

DEFENDERS (10):

  • Alana Cook (OL Reign; 23/0)
  • Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 48/1)
  • Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage; 28/1)
  • Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24)
  • Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0)
  • Sofia Huerta (OL Reign; 28/0)
  • Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 37/0)
  • Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 156/3)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 215/0)
  • Emily Sonnett (OL Reign; 74/1)

MIDFIELDERS (7):

  • Julie Ertz (Unattached; 116/20)
  • Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 127/27)
  • Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC; 12/2)
  • Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 88/24)
  • Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 50/7)
  • Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 23/3)
  • Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 43/3)

FORWARDS (6):

  • Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 18/5)
  • Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC; 205/121)
  • Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 16/2)
  • Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 28/12)
  • Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 2/0)
  • Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)

Julie Ertz, Sophia Smith address return ahead of friendlies vs. Ireland

Julie Ertz told media last week that she began exploring a return to the USWNT this past winter, participating in private workouts with a high-performance coach and training sessions with an MLS academy team, which led to what she calls a “refreshed love for the game.”

“I don’t want to go back and be the player that I was because I want to be better,” said Ertz, who will be honored before Saturday’s game for earning her 100th cap, a milestone she actually achieved in March 2020, just before the onset of the global pandemic. “I know it seems weird being out (for so) long, but …I don’t feel like I’ve been gone as long as I have. I feel good, and I love the sport differently than I did (before) and I thought I loved it then. But taking a step away and kind of having a new perspective has given me kind of like a new drive.”

As for her expected playing time in the friendlies, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski confirmed she’ll see action, but how much remains to be seen: “We’ll certainly see her on the field, but as everyone else, she will have to earn some minutes. Nothing is going to be given.”

Also top of mind for Ertz is signing with a club team. She hasn’t played for an NWSL team since the 2021 season with the Chicago Red Stars and admitted: “I’m trying to stay focused on the games coming up, but also knowing that I need a club team.”

For Sophia Smith, missing the first two national team camps was difficult, but she found a silver lining in the experience: “I think during that time, I learned a lot about myself. I learned how to be patient. I put things in perspective and realized how big a year this was. So it was important for me to take the time I needed to get healthy, to address all the things I I didn’t have time to address last year, and get that all right before I started again, because I knew once I started again, we won’t stop for a very long time.

“I obviously paid a lot of attention to how I was training, when I wasn’t in camp so that when I got back to camp, it feels natural, it feels smooth. And then with the Thorns, I mean, I just feel like I haven’t let my confidence drop, even being injured and being out. So I think that’s a big thing. And just training with the with the team and having preseason games to build I think allowed me to come out in the first game of the season feeling pretty good about where I was.”

More on the USWNT roster: Emily Fox scores first international goal

Defender Emily Fox got the scoring started on Saturday, recording her first career international goal and in what was her 28th cap. She was one of five players who entered the match looking for their first international goal. According to the USWNT media, Fox is now the 116th player all-time to score for the USWNT as well as the seventh different player and first defender to do so in 2023.  Of note, Fox leads the U.S. women in total minutes played in 2023 with 495 minutes of action, and she was the only U.S. player to play the full 270 minutes at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. Since the October 2021 FIFA window, Fox has played in 24 of the USA’s 28 matches, making 12 starts.

For midfielder Lindsey Horan, the converted penalty kick marked her 27th international goal and first of 2023. Providing the assist was midfielder Andi Sullivan, who recorded her fifth career assist and first in 2023.

A few more roster notes about the USWNT ahead of its series vs. Ireland:

  • The U.S. roster features six players with 100 caps or more: Becky Sauerbrunn (215), Alex Morgan (205), Kelley O’Hara (156), Crystal Dunn (131), Lindsey Horan (127) and Julie Ertz (117).
  • Players with less than 20 caps include Trinity Rodman (16), Naomi Girma (15), Casey Murphy (13), Taylor Kornieck (12), Adrianna Franch (10) and Alyssa Thompson (2).
  • Morgan leads all scorers on the U.S. roster with 121 career goals — good for fifth in U.S. history. Horan has 27, Dunn and Lavelle each have 24 and Ertz has 20.
  • In what is an unofficial record, the USWNT has five mothers in camp ahead of the final friendlies: Ertz, Franch, Morgan, Krueger and Dunn.
  • Back on the roster — but did not suit up on Saturday — are Olympian Casey Krueger, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) in July 2022 and is in her first USWNT camp since October 2021; veteran defender Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who is returning from injury and has not played for the U.S. since last summer, and fellow World Cup champion defender Tierna Davidson, who trained with the USWNT before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup but has yet to see action since recovering from ACL surgery. If she does, it will be her first appearance for the U.S. since the 2022 SheBelieves Cup.

Who’s NOT playing: Forward Megan Rapinoe, who has 199 caps, was ruled out of the April friendlies as she recovers from a lower leg (calf) injury. Additionally, Catarina Macario, who suffered an ACL injury last June, remains out.

“I think she’s supposed to be on the field sometime beginning of next month,” said Andonovski, who noted that Macario has the same evaluation process as everyone else via professional games over the next two months.

Republic of Ireland preps for its FIFA World Cup debut

Ireland, which will make its World Cup debut this summer, qualified for the 2023 tournament in dramatic fashion: After finishing second in UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group A behind Sweden, Ireland faced Scotland in a one-game playoff at the famed Hampden Park in Glasgow, which drew more than 10,000 fans. Irish forward Amber Barrett scored in the 72nd minute to give “The Girls in Green” a 1-0 win and send them to their first World Cup.

For the matches vs. the USWNT, Ireland head coach Vera Pauw has called up a 27-player roster that includes eight players who saw action in the decisive matchup against Scotland. Midfielders Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe are the leading scorers on the roster with 18 international goals each. Defender Áine O’Gorman is the most experienced player of the group with 115 caps, followed by fellow defender Louise Quinn with 101 caps. O’Sullivan will hit the 100-cap milestone in the first matchup against the U.S.

“Ireland is a highly motivated, hard-working team that has talented players with big hearts who I know are really excited to be representing their country in a World Cup,” Andonovski said recently. “The two games will be a great test at a crucial time in our team’s run to the World Cup. While there will be plenty of league games for us to watch after April, these will be the final matches for our players with the National Team before we have to pick the World Cup roster, so they will carry that importance.”

Additional notes ahead of USWNT-Republic of Ireland friendlies

  • The USWNT has played Ireland 14 times and won every match.
  • Alex Morgan has scored in all three of her previous appearances against Ireland, recording five goals total and featuring a hat trick in her first match against the Irish in 2012. Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson have all also scored in previous meetings with Ireland.
  • The match in Austin marked the USWNT’s 32nd match in Texas, where it has never lost. The USWNT played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium (home of Major League Soccer club Austin FC) on June 16, 2021, defeating Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd. The April 8 matchup marked USA’s first match at Q2 since that night, which featured goals by Christen Press and Lynn Williams in the U.S. victory.
  • At the upcoming World Cup, Ireland will play in Group B, which also includes Canada, Nigeria and co-host Australia. Ireland will face Australia on July 20 in the second match of the tournament and the first in Australia, where they’ll play at the 82,000-seat Stadium Australia.
  • The U.S. team will play in Group E at the 2023 World Cup, where they’ll face Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff-winner Portugal.

