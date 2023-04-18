2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch, who’s playing as season’s first LPGA major makes its Texas debut

This week marks the start of a new era in LPGA history as the season’s first major — The Chevron Championship — makes its debut at a new home in The Woodlands, Texas. After five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, the tournament moves outside Houston to The Club at Carlton Woods, where 132 players will compete for the $5.1 million prize purse.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho are among the star-studded names leading the field, which will cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. For the 25-year-old Ko, the reigning Rolex Player of the Year and winner of the 2016 Chevron Championship, a win on Sunday would give her the two points she needs to become the youngest player ever to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. But she’ll face stiff competition from the other nine players in the Rolex Rankings’ top 10 including No. 2 Nelly Korda, who’s making her return to The Chevron after missing the 2022 event due to injury. Korda finished T-3 at the 2021 Chevron and T-2 in 2020, and she arrives in Texas with four finishes inside the top six in five starts this season.

Also teeing it up at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design are all six LPGA winners to date in 2023, including last week’s LOTTE Championship winner Grace Kim. The 22-year-old Australian became the season’s third Rolex First-Time Winner (joining Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin) last Sunday in Hawaii, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in a playoff to also become the first 2023 rookie to win this season.

The new-look Chevron Championship, which secured a six-year sponsorship deal with Chevron in October 2021 that increased the purse and moved the event, includes several nods to tradition from the tournament affectionately known as “the Dinah Shore.” The hospitality area near the 18th green has been named “Dinah’s Place,” and Shore’s family reportedly has been invited to attend. The Dinah Shore Trophy keeps its name, and while there’s no “Poppie’s Pond” at The Woodlands venue, the lake located at the front left of the par-5 18th hole has been dredged and netted should the winner choose to take the leap, with the traditional robe and slippers on standby.

Along with a new venue, elevated prize purse (up from $3 million in 2021) and increased field size (up about 10 percent), fans should note the tournament’s dates have also switched from the week before the Masters to two weeks after the first men’s major of the season. The change most notably avoids a conflict with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which allows top-ranked amateurs to play in both. While 2023 ANWA champion Rose Zhang will skip the Chevron to compete for Stanford in the Pac-12 conference championships, world No. 3 and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Saki Baba is one of seven amateurs in the field.

How to watch the 2023 Chevron Championship

You can watch the 2023 Chevron Championship on Golf Channel, PeacockNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, April 20: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, April 21: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, April 22: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)
  • Sunday, April 23: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)

Who’s playing in the 2023 Chevron Championship

The 132-player field includes the top 10 players in the Rolex rankings, nine past champions, all six of this year’s LPGA winners to date, and 13 of 31 rookies in the 2023 class.

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Top 10:

  • No. 1 Lydia Ko
  • No. 2 Nelly Korda
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko
  • No. 4 Minjee Lee
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul
  • No. 6 Lexi Thompson
  • No. 7 Brooke Hnederson
  • No. 8 Celine Boutier
  • No. 9 Hyo-Joo Kim
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall

Past Chevron champions in the field:

  • Jennifer Kupcho (2022)
  • Patty Tavatanakit (2021)
  • Jin Young Ko (2019)
  • Pernilla Lindberg (2018)
  • So Yeon Ryu (2017)
  • Lydia Ko (2016)
  • Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015)
  • Lexi Thompson (2014)
  • Stacy Lewis (2011)

2023 LPGA Tour winners in the field:

  • Celine Boutier (LPGA Drive On Championship)
  • Brooke Henderson (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions)
  • Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship)
  • Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship)
  • Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand)
  • Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open)

2023 LPGA Tour rookies in the field:

  • Celine Borge
  • Minami Katsu
  • Grace Kim
  • Aline Krauter
  • Lucy Li
  • Polly Mack
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Gabriella Then
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Arpichaya Yubol

More about the 2023 Chevron Championship field

With its move to The Woodlands, The Chevron Championships becomes a “home game” for a slew of players in the field including Texas natives Cheyenne Knight and Angela Stanford. Players with Texas connections include:

  • Celine Boutier (resident)
  • In Gee Chun (resident)
  • Sei Young Kim (resident)
  • Cheyenne Knight (native/resident)
  • Jin Young Ko (resident)
  • Minjee Lee (resident)
  • Jeongeun Lee6 (resident)
  • Stacy Lewis (resident)
  • Gaby Lopez (resident)
  • Annie Park (resident)
  • Yuka Saso (resident)
  • Angela Stanford (native/resident)
  • Maddie Szeryk (resident)
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright (resident)

The field also features five amateur exemptionsSaki Baba, Jess Baker, Valentina Rossi, Eila Galitsky and Zoe Antoinette Campos — and three sponsor exemptions: Amari Avery (a), Isabella Fierro and Ting-Hsuan Huang (a).

Past winners of The Chevron Championship

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2022 Jennifer Kupcho 14-under 274 2 strokes Jessica Korda
2021 Patty Tavatanakit 18-under 270 2 strokes Lydia Ko
2020 Mirim Lee 15-under 273 Playoff Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda
2019 Jin Young Ko 10-under 278 3 strokes Mi-Hyang Lee
2018 Pernilla Lindberg 15-under 273 Playoff Inbee Park, Jennifer Song
2017 So Yeon Ryu 14-under 274 Playoff Lexi Thompson
2016 Lydia Ko 12-under 276 1 stroke Charley Hull, In Gee Chun
2015 Brittany Lincicome 9-under 279 Playoff Stacey Lewis
2014 Lexi Thompson 14-under 274 3 strokes Michelle Wie West
2013 Inbee Park 15-under 273 4 strokes So Yeon Ryu

Last year at The Chevron Championship

Playing at Mission Hills one last time, a 24-year-old Jennifer Kupcho cemented herself as major champion with a two-shot win over Jessica Korda at the 2022 Chevron. Kupcho opened with rounds of 66-70-64 to build a six-shot lead heading into the final day, and she held on with a 2-over 74 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274, becoming the fourth Rolex First-Time Winner of the season. Kupcho went on to win three times in 2022, capturing the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July.

More about The Club at Carlton Woods

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and was recognized that year as the “Best New Private Course in Texas” and “#3 Best New Private Course in the U.S.” by Golf Digest. In 2014, Nicklaus himself listed his course at Carlton Woods one of the top 18 course designs in his career. The official scorecard yardage for the tournament is 6,824 yards and plays as a par 72.

The NBC Golf Research Team contributed to this report.

No. 1 Oklahoma completed a successful title defense Saturday at the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, marking the Sooners sixth national championship in the last decade. The Sooners moved into the lead during their first rotation — on vault — and never relinquished control, finishing with a total score of 198.3875.

Also making headlines at Dickies Arena was Florida’s Trinity Thomas, competing in the final meet of her celebrated college career. The 22-year-old Thomas competed in just two events due to a leg injury sustained at regionals, but the fifth-year senior made the most of it on Saturday, earning the 28th perfect 10 of her career on a flawless Yurchenko 1½ on vault. Her 28 perfect scores tied the NCAA record for the most ever with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04), and helped the Gators to a second place finish, -.150 behind Oklahoma.

The momentum also continued for Utah’s Maile O’Keefe, the 2023 NCAA all-around and beam champion, who scored a perfect 10 on beam for the second straight day as the Red Rocks finished third, -.450 behind Oklahoma. LSU placed fourth, -.862 back.

FINAL RESULTS

TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. Oklahoma 198.3875
2. Florida 198.2375 -.150
3. Utah 197.9375 -.450
4. LSU 197.5250 -.862

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe wins all-around, Jordan Chiles secures bars title with perfect 10

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe had a career night Thursday as the 21-year-old won this year’s NCAA all-around title, becoming the first Red Rock to win the NCAA all-around since 1999. O’Keefe, the 2017 U.S. junior all-around champion and 2021 NCAA bars and floor champion, also won the individual beam crown after scoring a perfect 10 in the semifinals. Her perfect 10 (the 10th of her college career) was enough to edge Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the all-around title, with O’Keefe finishing with 39.7625 points to Chiles’ 39.1725.

Additionally, O’Keefe’s performance helped nine-time national champion No. 5 Utah advance to Saturday’s NCAA team final for the third year in a row. Also advancing the Saturday’s finals are the defending champion No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida and No. 6 LSU.

Chiles, who was bidding to become the first Olympian to win the NCAA all-around title since Bridget Sloan in 2016, won two individual titles for UCLA, securing the crown in the uneven bars with the first perfect 10 of the semifinals and a 9.9875 on the floor. Oklahoma’s Olivia Trautman won the vault title with a 9.9500.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS (teams in bold advance to Saturday’s final)

SESSION 1
TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. LSU 197.4750
2. Florida 197.4000 -.075
3. California 196.9125 -.563
4. Denver 196.5000 -.975
SESSION 2
TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. Utah 198.2250
2. Oklahoma* 198.1625 -.063
3. UCLA 197.9125 -.313
4. Kentucky 197.1250 -1.100

*NOTE: Oklahoma won the 2022 championship with a score of 198.2000, while Florida took second with a score of 198.0875.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships

Watch all the action from this year’s championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning with Thursday’s semifinals and finishing with the team final on Saturday.

Thursday, April 13

  • Semifinal I: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)
  • Semifinal II: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)

Saturday, April 15

  • Team Final: 4 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)

Who’s competing in the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships?

The quest for the national title continues this week with eight teams, four all-arounders and 16 individual event specialists competing in two semifinals on Thursday, April 13. The road to nationals began at the end of March, with 36 teams qualifying for postseason competition via national qualifying score rankings (NQS for regionals). Regionals were held at four sites (Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles; Norman, Okla.; Pittsburgh, Pa.), with each regional featuring nine teams and a varying number of individuals. The top two teams from each region make up the eight-team field for the championships in Texas. They are (listed by semifinal):

Semifinal I teams:

  • No. 2 Florida
  • No. 7 California
  • No. 6 LSU
  • No. 14 Denver

Semifinal I individuals (school, event):

  • Courtney Blackson (Boise State, vault)
  • Elexis Edwards (Ohio State, floor)
  • Delanie Harkness (Michigan State, floor)
  • Payton Harris (Ohio State, all-around)
  • Emily Lopez (Boise State, bars)
  • Ava Piedrahita (Penn State, vault)
  • Cassidy Rushlow (Penn State, bars)
  • Alisa Sheremeta (Missouri, beam)
  • Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State, beam)
  • Chloe Widner (Stanford, all-round)

Semifinal II teams:

  • No. 1 Oklahoma
  • No. 5 Utah
  • No. 4 UCLA
  • No. 9 Kentucky

Semifinal II individuals (school, event):

  • Luisa Blanco (Alabama, bars)
  • Sierra Brooks (Michigan, floor)
  • Jade Carey (Oregon State, beam)
  • Norah Flatley (Arkansas, beam)
  • Derrian Gobourne (Auburn, floor)
  • Abby Heiskell (Michigan, all-around)
  • Naomi Morrison (Michigan, vault)
  • Hannah Scharf (Arizona State, all-around)
  • Lauren Williams (Arkansas, vault)
  • Natalie Wojcik (Michigan, bars)

Past NCAA women’s gymnastics champions

YEAR TEAM WINNER (points) COACH INDIVIDUAL/ALL-AROUND WINNER (school, points) RUNNER-UP HOST/SITE
2022 Oklahoma (198.2000) K.J. Kindler Trinity Thomas (Florida, 39.8125) Florida Fort Worth, TX
2021 Michigan (198.25) Beverly Plocki  Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma, 39.7875) Oklahoma Fort Worth, TX
2020 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Oklahoma (198.3375) K.J. Kindler Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.7125) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2018 UCLA (198.0750) Valorie Kondos Field Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.8125) Oklahoma St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma (198.3875) K.J. Kindler Alex McMurtry (Florida, 39.8125) LSU ST. Louis
2016 Oklahoma (197.675) K.J. Kindler Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.7000) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2015 Florida (197.850) Rhonda Faehn Kytra Hunter (Florida, 39.600), Samantha Peszek (UCLA) Utah Fort Worth, TX
2014 Florida, Oklahoma (198.175) Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler Kim Jacob (Alabama, 39.625) LSU Birmingham, AL
2013 Florida (197.575) Rhonda Faehn Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.600) Oklahoma UCLA

How do the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships work?

For the team competition: In the team competition, up to six gymnasts are allowed to compete on each event, with the five best scores counting toward the event total. Each event total is added together for the final team score. According to the NCAA, expect teams to aim for a score at least 49 on each event, with scores of 49.500 or higher considered excellent. The top teams are expected post total scores in the mid-to-high 197s, with a 198 or better considered “the gold standard.” The top two teams from each semifinal advance to the team final. The winner of the team final on April 15 is the national champion (ties are not broken).

A note about judging: While judges use the same “Code of Points” for postseason competition as they do during the regular season, there is a change in the number of judges. During the regular season, two judges score routines on each event, with the two scores averaged to determine the gymnast’s final score. At regionals, four judges score each routine, with the high and low scores dropped and the middle two averaged. At nationals, six judges score each routine with the high and low dropped and the middle four averaged. Additionally, two line judges will be assigned to the floor exercise to watch for gymnasts stepping out of bounds.

For the individual title: Individual national titles for the four events and the all-around are awarded based on results from the two semifinal competitions. To determine winners, results from the two sessions are combined, and those with the highest scores are crowned the national champions. Ties are not broken for these titles.

Preview rewind: Oklahoma takes aim at title defense

The 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships open Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, with eight teams and 20 individual qualifiers prepared to face off at Dickies Arena, where the Oklahoma Sooners aim to defend their national title and to secure their sixth championship in the last decade.

The defending champs are favored to repeat, and they’ve proven their depth after winning their home regional last week with a 198.085 despite having to count a fall on beam in the finals. Oklahoma has registered nine perfect 10s this season by four different gymnasts on all four events, with three of those gymnasts posting multiple perfect scores: Ragan Smith (three on beam), Jordan Bowers (one on bars, one on floor) and Katherine LeVasseur (three on vault).

But becoming repeat national champions will be no easy feat for the Sooners, who first must face a semifinal matchup that includes the Jordan Chiles-led UCLA Bruins as well as the nine-time national champion Utah, which also boasts eight runner-up finishes in the NCAA tournament.

The big question hanging over the tournament is whether for the Florida Gators superstar Trinity Thomas will be able to compete. The 22-year-old Thomas, a fifth-year senior and reigning NCAA all-around champion, sustained a lower-leg injury during her floor routine at the regional semifinal, stopping mid-action. She’s been listed as day-to-day since. Florida advanced without Thomas, however, posting a 197.800 and finishing second to the Cal Bears, whom they’ll face again in the first semifinal. If she does appear in the lineup Thursday, she’ll have a chance to move closer to the all-time perfect 10s record. With 27 in her college career, Thomas need one more to tie with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04).

About all those perfect 10s this season… If it feels like they’ve been popping up in headlines more often, it’s because they have. According to Balance Beam Situation, gymnasts have earned 80 perfect 10s this season, up from 71 in 2022 (which was well up from the 31 in 2021 and 2020, and even the 37 before the pandemic in 2019). A recent AP report suggests the increase is due to the spike in talent, which has likely come due to athletes’ ability to take advantage of NIL opportunities.

The Pac-12 and SEC are tied for most teams participating in the NCAA semifinals with three each, while Michigan has the most individual competitors with four, led by Abby Heiskell in the all-around, Naomi Morrison in vault and Sierra Brooks on floor. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old Brooks was named winner of the 2023 AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior women’s gymnast. The Illinois native recently scored her first perfect 10 on floor last week at regionals, which secured her spot in Texas. Brooks was one of six finalists, beating out Thomas, Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, Denver’s Kynnzee Brown, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe and Kentucky’s Raena Worley, all of whom are expected to compete in Fort Worth.

This year marks the third time Fort Worth has hosted the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, which are scheduled stay in the venue through at least 2026 as the NCAA looks to establish a long-term site similar to College World Series in Omaha for baseball and Oklahoma City for softball.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is officially just under100 days away, and the U.S. Women’s National Team is riding an eight-match win streak as the four-time champions prepare to defend their 2019 title this July in Australia and New Zealand.

The 32-team field for the Women’s World Cup is set after February’s play-in tournament, where Portugal, Haiti and Panama emerged victorious from their respective groups to earn the final three spots in 2023 tournament. This year marks the first time the Women’s World Cup will feature 32 teams – eight more than in 2019. Several nations will make their debut, including Vietnam, which faces the USWNT in its opening group-stage match on July 22 at Eden Park in Auckland. The tournament kicks off with a doubleheader on July 20, with co-hosts New Zealand and Australia taking on Norway and the Republic of Ireland, respectively.

Team USA kicked off 2023 in New Zealand, where they shut out the co-host nation 4-0 on Jan. 17 and and 5-0 on Jan. 20. The USWNT followed up in February with three straight wins to secure its fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup title, beating No. 6-ranked Canada (2-0), No. 11 Japan (1-0) and No. 9 Brazil (2-1). Most recently, the U.S. beat the Republic of Ireland in two friendlies on home soil, winning 2-0 on April 8 and 1-0 on April 12 in what was the USA’s final friendly before head coach Vlatko Andonovski selects his 23-player roster for the 2023 World Cup.

Perhaps the biggest news 100 days out is the injury of Mallory Swanson, who suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee Saturday during the USA’s win over Ireland and had surgery on Tuesday. Swanson was leading the USWNT in scoring this year, with seven goals in five games — already tied for the most goals she’s ever scored in a calendar year for the U.S. She entered the match in Austin on a six-game scoring streak, tied for the fourth longest streak by any player in USWNT history and the longest since Christen Press had a six-game scoring streak from November 2019 to February 2020.

Swanson was replaced on the roster by 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who made headlines as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft by Angel City FC and becoming the youngest draftee in league history. Thompson, who was part of the “Starting XI” Tuesday, made her USWNT debut last October in front of more than 76,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, coming into the match against England in the second half. She also came in off the bench against Spain four days later for her second cap.

“[Thompson] is an exciting player,” Andonovski said. “She has abilities to turn in small areas that not many players have. And it’s not just the turn, but she accelerates with the ball and runs at defenses with confidence. I almost want to say sometimes, for an 18-year-old, it’s borderline arrogant when she goes at you.”

Also making their return to the mix are veterans Julie Ertz, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) last August and made her first cap in 611 days on April 8, and defender Kelley O’Hara, a two-time World Cup winner who returned from injury and was named to the Starting XI for the April 11 friendly, marking her first cap for the  U.S. since last summer. Also getting caps as subs on Tuesday were Casey Krueger, who gave birth to her first child (a boy) in July 2022 and was in her first USWNT camp since October 2021; and World Cup champion defender Tierna Davidson, who trained with the USWNT before the 2023 SheBelieves Cup but had yet to see action since recovering from ACL surgery.

As for prize money, FIFA announced in March a $150 million prize purse for the 2023 tournament, a significant increase from the $30 million four years ago in France. The U.S. women took home $4 million for winning their second straight World Cup in 2019 — a far cry from $42 million that Argentina won for the 2022 men’s World Cup, which featured a $440 million purse.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down what you need to know heading into the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The upcoming Women’s World Cup is set for July 20 to Aug. 20, with matches taking place in Australia and New Zealand. Telemundo will be the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament, with streaming also available on Peacock.

Veterans and fresh faces highlight USWNT roster, but questions remain

The U.S. women will be led by star veterans including 37-year-old Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in 2019, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alyssa Naeher.

In positive developments ahead of the USA’s series vs. Ireland, the roster also featured the return of two-time World Cup champion Julie Ertz and 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and 2022 NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, both of whom made their return to action April 8 after extended absences on the USWNT roster. The 22-year-old Smith, who opened the 2023 NWSL season with four goals and one assist in two games for the Portland Thorns, returned after missing the year’s first two USWNT events due to a foot injury, and played the entire game.

The 31-year-old Ertz played on April 8 for her first cap in 611 days, making her first national-team appearance since the bronze-medal match of the Tokyo Olympics in 2022. But Ertz, who gave birth to her first child — a son — in August 2022, still has to prove herself to Andonovski, who noted: “Nothing is going to be given.” Ertz hasn’t played for an NWSL team since the 2021 season with the Chicago Red Stars and admitted: “I’m trying to stay focused on the games coming up, but also knowing that I need a club team.”

An infusion of new talent is poised for action, led by forward Smith and center back Naomi Girma, who were teammates at Stanford and shined bright in last year’s NWSL season. Smith, who won the 2022 championship with the Portland Thorns, was named league MVP, while Girma won both Rookie and Defender of the Year awards. Other young stars to keep an eye on are 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who replaced Mal Swanson in the second April friendly, and 20-year-old Trinity Rodman, who was a Ballon d’Or finalist this year.

Catarina Macario, 23, is still a TBD as she recovers from a torn ACL. Macario was expected to resume playing for Lyon (France) in March, but that return was delayed and the club reportedly is still not clear on her timing. She was left off the U.S. roster for this month’s friendlies, which Andonovski addressed last week: “First, we need to see performance,” he said regarding her chances of making the final roster. “We have to see her on the field… Cat has to get back in a professional environment, play professional games, competitive games, games that matter.”

Other notable names on the questionable list include Abby Dahlkemper (back), Tobin Heath (knee surgery) and Christen Press (torn ACL), who revealed in March that she’s had three surgeries in the last eight months on her knee. Andonovski previously confirmed Sam Mewis as likely unavailable after undergoing a second knee surgery.

USWNT on course to face England in 2023 Women’s World Cup final

The draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was announced in October, with the U.S. women and their perennial foe England on opposite sides of the bracket. The U.S. is aiming to become the first team in either the women’s or men’s game to win three successive World Cups, after taking the title in 2015 and 2019. But they face a battle in their Group E pairings, which include Vietnam, Portugal and Netherlands, whom they beat in the final in Lyon, France, four years ago.

The USWNT World Cup group schedule (all times ET):

  • Friday, July 21: USA vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET at Eden Park (Auckland, N.Z.)
  • Wednesday, July 26: USA vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. at Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington, N.Z.)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1: USA vs. Portugal, 3 a.m. at Eden Park

The USWNT secured its spot in the tournament last July at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, where it clinched the title with a 1-0 victory over 2020 Olympic gold medalist Canada and also punched its ticket to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

They closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 14-3-1 record, with all three losses coming in the later months of the year. The rare losing streak started with a 2-1 loss to England at iconic Wembley Stadium on Oct. 7, followed by a 2-0 loss to Spain on Oct. 11 and a 2-1 defeat by Germany on Nov. 10. They wrapped 2022 on a high note, beating Germany 2-1 on Nov. 13.

Who’s playing in the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

A total of 32 nations will compete in the Women’s World Cup for the first time, up from 24 in 2015 and 2019. The event began as a 12-team tournament in 1991 and was expanded to include 16 countries in 1999. The number was increased to 24 teams ahead of the 2015 edition in Canada.

The field was finalized in February at the conclusion of a 10-team playoff tournament, where Haiti, Panama and Portugal qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The groups are:

  • Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
  • Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
  • Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
  • Group D: England, Haiti (Group B playoff winner), Denmark, China
  • Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal (Group A playoff winner)
  • Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama (Group C playoff winner)
  • Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina
  • Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

What’s the format for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four nations. Each team will play every team in their group once, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moves on to a Round of 16 (Aug. 5-8), followed by the quarterfinals (Aug. 11-12) and semifinals (Aug. 15-16). The match to determine third place will be Friday, Aug. 19, with the final set for Saturday, Aug. 20. The tournament is being held across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand, with the final to be staged at the 83,500-seat Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Portugal, Haiti, Panama earn final three spots in 2023 Women’s World Cup

The competition to decide the final three final entrants to the 2023 Women’s World Cup was held Feb. 18-23, with 10 teams from six confederations participating in the play-in tournament. Portugal, Haiti and Panama won their respective groups to secure their spots, and World Cup co-host New Zealand hosted the contests at two of the World Cup venues, Waikato Stadium in Hamilton and North Harbour Stadium in Auckland.

Ten teams that narrowly missed out on qualification via their confederations’ qualifying tournaments made up the intercontinental playoff field:

  • AFC (Asia): Chinese Taipei, Thailand
  • CAF (Africa): Cameroon, Senegal
  • Concacaf (North America): Haiti, Panama
  • Conmebol (South America): Chile, Paraguay
  • OFC (Oceania): Papua New Guinea
  • UEFA (Europe): Portugal

The 10-team field was then divided into two groups of three teams and one group of four teams. The winners of each group secured their spots in the 2023 World Cup (bold denotes winner):

  • Group A: Portugal (top seed), Cameroon, Thailand
  • Group B: Chile (top seed), Senegal, Haiti
  • Group C: Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Panama

The top two seeds, Portugal and Chile, were given the top spots in Groups 1 and 2, respectively, and received first-round byes. The top seed in each group faced the winner of the first-round match between the two unseeded teams in the group final. Hence, Cameroon beat Thailand for the right to play Portugal in the Group A final, while Haiti blanked Senegal before beating Chile in Group B. In Group C, the third-seeded Chinese Taipei fell to unseeded Paraguay, while fourth-seeded Papua New Guinea lost to unseeded Panama. Panama bested Paraguay 1-0 to win Group C.

