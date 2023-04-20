Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg Class’

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Opening day for the WNBA season is still a month away, but 2023 is already off to a dream start for Las Vegas Aces’ All-Star guard Kelsey Plum. For starters, the 28-year-old former No. 1 draft pick comes in off her most prolific year to date, averaging career highs of 20.2 points (second most in the regular season) and 5.1 assists per game in 2022, which ended with the Aces winning the WNBA championship for the first time in franchise history.

She’s also starting the season on a newlywed high after marrying NFL tight end Darren Wallen on March 4. But perhaps what really has Plum excited is the successful launch of a deeply personal project, the Kelsey Plum Dawg Class powered by UA Next. Held this past April 14-16 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Plum partnered with sponsor Under Armour to host a three-day camp designed to help women college athletes navigate the journey from college basketball to the professional level.

“The impact that we’ve already made in terms of the growth that these women have [experienced] in just a short amount of time is really cool to see,” Plum told On Her Turf from Bradenton, where she joined the nine chosen athletes in all training sessions and acted as the camp’s 10th player – in honor of her jersey No. 10.

“When you talk about making an impact, Under Armour has just thrown the kitchen sink at this with the resources in terms of trainers, strength and conditioning, mental performance — really kind of attacking all sides of what it takes to be able to grow as a player. I’m really proud to be a part of it, and this is beyond my expectations.”

Plum’s now-famous “dawg mentality” is reflected in every aspect of the class, which featured a star-studded lineup of college guards including recent No. 2 WNBA draft pick Diamond Miller (Maryland), Azzi Fudd (UConn), Deja Kelly(UNC), Georgia Amoore (Virginia Tech), Gianna Kneepkens (Utah), Hailey Van Lith (transfer portal, Louisville), KK Bransford (Notre Dame), Raven Johnson (South Carolina) and Rori Harmon (Texas).

Each guard was hand-picked by Plum for their on-court skills as well as their shared mentality and commitment, which she hopes to encourage by providing players with tools and insights to succeed. Plum’s project has already caught the attention of fellow players including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Natasha Cloud and Chelsea Gray.

“It’s been really cool to see a lot of my colleagues in the W just reach out and say, ‘Hey, this is really cool, what you’re doing. This is what we need to grow the game, and this matters,” said Plum. “This is a baby step to a bigger vision, but I think that when you have something, you’ve got to share it. It’s like paying it forward. I’ve had people in my life like a Sue Bird or Diana (Taurasi) mentor me, and I know how much it impacted my life. And so if I can figure out a way to do that for them — or at least put them in touch with someone that can do that for them — that to me is purposeful.”

To that end, Plum enlisted members of her own teams on and off the court to participate in the weekend, which consisted of multiple on-court sessions each day with Plum and her performance team, as well as off-court sessions with experts on three key areas: mental preparation, brand building and first-hand accounts of making the jump to the pros.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 WNBA Draft — Picks and highlights as Aliyah Boston goes No. 1 to Indiana Fever

“It’s so crazy because I don’t know a lot of information,” said Miller, who was among the headliners at the WNBA Draft in New York just four days before the start of Dawg Class. “I’m literally still trying to figure it out. I mean, the transition is way quicker than you think. I knew it was quick, but when you’re in the midst of it, you realize that every day can’t be wasted and you’re constantly doing something – that really took me by surprise.”

Golf pro and sport performance coach David Elaimy addressed mental preparation and combatting those inevitable external and internal interferences, while an expert panel including Plum talked personal brand building, navigating brand partnerships and “blocking the noise.” Vegas teammate Gray also shared her journey to the pros, noting challenges she faced during her rookie year and how she persevered, and addressing overall differences between being a college and professional athlete.

“One thing about this camp is it’s short but there are a lot of workouts in one day, and I forgot how much that takes a toll on your body,” said Miller, who’ll report to the Minnesota Lynx’s training camp on April 30. “When you take a break and then come back, your body’s adjusting to the speed of the game — and you still have to be consistent. And one thing I know, training camp is no joke. When you go into the W, you’re taking someone’s job, so there’s no time to feel like my body hurts or I’m tired, because nobody cares. …You just got to push through because training camp is going to be war.”

Plum said her own bumpy experience moving from college to pro basketball was the original impetus for Dawg Class. Despite leaving the Washington Huskies program having set the single-season scoring record (1,109 points) and the NCAA career scoring record (3,527 points) and going as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, she struggled to navigate the transition. Last summer, after being named All-Star Game MVP in her first appearance, Plum revealed that she had suffered a years-long battle with anxiety and depression that shook her confidence and clouded her ability to define herself outside of the context of basketball.

“I had everything on paper that looked like I should have been very happy and fulfilled, but internally, I was just absolutely broken,” Plum shared. “When I got to the pro level, I struggled. My performance was always tied in with my confidence, so when I didn’t perform well, I didn’t have any confidence. And that was really detrimental to my mental health. …I was taking heavy medication, I definitely had suicidal ideations. I wasn’t talking to anyone; I wasn’t figuring out how to get help. And a lot of times, when you get to that spot, you don’t even realize you’re in the hole until it’s so deep, and you look up and you feel helpless. This camp has stemmed from me feeling like, OK, helpless is a terrible feeling that you don’t want any human to feel.

“And so this camp is about really trying to answer those questions and being vulnerable, like, ‘Hey, listen, I was the No. 1 pick, and I went through this.’ Everyone goes through this, whether we want to talk about it or not, so let’s talk about it. Let’s open up the discussion for how I got there and then how I got out of it, and what’s allowed me to now be mentally at the freshest, healthiest point in my life.”

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 Chevron Championship — How to watch, who’s playing as season’s first LPGA major makes its Texas debut

More Women's Sports News

Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the fourteenth hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s...
he University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate with the trophy after winning the national championship at the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena.
2023 NCAA gymnastics championships: Oklahoma repeats as national champions,...
United States players huddle prior to a match between the United States and the Republic of Ireland.
2023 Women’s World Cup: Storylines to follow less than 100 days out as...

2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s first LPGA major makes its Texas debut

By Apr 20, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

This week marks the start of a new era in LPGA history as the season’s first major — The Chevron Championship — makes its debut at a new home in The Woodlands, Texas, kicking off Thursday. After five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, the tournament moves outside Houston to The Club at Carlton Woods, where 132 players will compete for the $5.1 million prize purse.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho are among the star-studded names leading the field, which will cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. For the 25-year-old Ko, the reigning Rolex Player of the Year and winner of the 2016 Chevron Championship, a win on Sunday would give her the two points she needs to become the youngest player ever to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. But she’ll face stiff competition from the other nine players in the Rolex Rankings’ top 10 including No. 2 Nelly Korda, who’s making her return to The Chevron after missing the 2022 event due to injury. Korda finished T-3 at the 2021 Chevron and T-2 in 2020, and she arrives in Texas with four finishes inside the top six in five starts this season.

RELATED: Lydia Ko looks to end major drought and enter LPGA Hall of Fame

Also teeing it up at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design are all six LPGA winners to date in 2023, including last week’s LOTTE Championship winner Grace Kim. The 22-year-old Australian became the season’s third Rolex First-Time Winner (joining Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin) last Sunday in Hawaii, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in a playoff to also become the first 2023 rookie to win this season.

The new-look Chevron Championship, which secured a six-year sponsorship deal with Chevron in October 2021 that increased the purse and moved the event, includes several nods to tradition from the tournament affectionately known as “the Dinah Shore.” The hospitality area near the 18th green has been named “Dinah’s Place,” and Shore’s family reportedly has been invited to attend. The Dinah Shore Trophy keeps its name, and while there’s no “Poppie’s Pond” at The Woodlands venue, the lake located at the front left of the par-5 18th hole has been dredged and netted should the winner choose to take the leap, with the traditional robe and slippers on standby.

Along with a new venue, elevated prize purse (up from $3 million in 2021) and increased field size (up about 10 percent), fans should note the tournament’s dates have also switched from the week before the Masters to two weeks after the first men’s major of the season. The change most notably avoids a conflict with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which allows top-ranked amateurs to play in both. While 2023 ANWA champion Rose Zhang will skip the Chevron to compete for Stanford in the Pac-12 conference championships, world No. 3 and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Saki Baba is one of seven amateurs in the field.

How to watch the 2023 Chevron Championship Today

You can watch the 2023 Chevron Championship on Golf Channel, PeacockNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, April 20: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, April 21: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, April 22: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)
  • Sunday, April 23: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)

Who’s playing in the 2023 Chevron Championship

The 132-player field includes the top 10 players in the Rolex rankings, nine past champions, all six of this year’s LPGA winners to date, and 13 of 31 rookies in the 2023 class.

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Top 10:

  • No. 1 Lydia Ko
  • No. 2 Nelly Korda
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko
  • No. 4 Minjee Lee
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul
  • No. 6 Lexi Thompson
  • No. 7 Brooke Hnederson
  • No. 8 Celine Boutier
  • No. 9 Hyo-Joo Kim
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall

Past Chevron champions in the field:

  • Jennifer Kupcho (2022)
  • Patty Tavatanakit (2021)
  • Jin Young Ko (2019)
  • Pernilla Lindberg (2018)
  • So Yeon Ryu (2017)
  • Lydia Ko (2016)
  • Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015)
  • Lexi Thompson (2014)
  • Stacy Lewis (2011)

2023 LPGA Tour winners in the field:

  • Celine Boutier (LPGA Drive On Championship)
  • Brooke Henderson (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions)
  • Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship)
  • Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship)
  • Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand)
  • Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open)

2023 LPGA Tour rookies in the field:

  • Celine Borge
  • Minami Katsu
  • Grace Kim
  • Aline Krauter
  • Lucy Li
  • Polly Mack
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Gabriella Then
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Arpichaya Yubol

RELATED: Trio of amateurs will finish conference play, then head straight to Chevron

More about the 2023 Chevron Championship field

With its move to The Woodlands, The Chevron Championships becomes a “home game” for a slew of players in the field including Texas natives Cheyenne Knight and Angela Stanford. Players with Texas connections include:

  • Celine Boutier (resident)
  • In Gee Chun (resident)
  • Sei Young Kim (resident)
  • Cheyenne Knight (native/resident)
  • Jin Young Ko (resident)
  • Minjee Lee (resident)
  • Jeongeun Lee6 (resident)
  • Stacy Lewis (resident)
  • Gaby Lopez (resident)
  • Annie Park (resident)
  • Yuka Saso (resident)
  • Angela Stanford (native/resident)
  • Maddie Szeryk (resident)
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright (resident)

The field also features five amateur exemptionsSaki Baba, Jess Baker, Valentina Rossi, Eila Galitsky and Zoe Antoinette Campos — and three sponsor exemptions: Amari Avery (a), Isabella Fierro and Ting-Hsuan Huang (a).

Past winners of The Chevron Championship

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2022 Jennifer Kupcho 14-under 274 2 strokes Jessica Korda
2021 Patty Tavatanakit 18-under 270 2 strokes Lydia Ko
2020 Mirim Lee 15-under 273 Playoff Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda
2019 Jin Young Ko 10-under 278 3 strokes Mi-Hyang Lee
2018 Pernilla Lindberg 15-under 273 Playoff Inbee Park, Jennifer Song
2017 So Yeon Ryu 14-under 274 Playoff Lexi Thompson
2016 Lydia Ko 12-under 276 1 stroke Charley Hull, In Gee Chun
2015 Brittany Lincicome 9-under 279 Playoff Stacey Lewis
2014 Lexi Thompson 14-under 274 3 strokes Michelle Wie West
2013 Inbee Park 15-under 273 4 strokes So Yeon Ryu

Last year at The Chevron Championship

Playing at Mission Hills one last time, a 24-year-old Jennifer Kupcho cemented herself as major champion with a two-shot win over Jessica Korda at the 2022 Chevron. Kupcho opened with rounds of 66-70-64 to build a six-shot lead heading into the final day, and she held on with a 2-over 74 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274, becoming the fourth Rolex First-Time Winner of the season. Kupcho went on to win three times in 2022, capturing the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July.

More about The Club at Carlton Woods

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and was recognized that year as the “Best New Private Course in Texas” and “#3 Best New Private Course in the U.S.” by Golf Digest. In 2014, Nicklaus himself listed his course at Carlton Woods one of the top 18 course designs in his career. The official scorecard yardage for the tournament is 6,824 yards and plays as a par 72.

The NBC Golf Research Team contributed to this report.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Oklahoma repeats as national champions, Trinity Thomas ties perfect 10s record at 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships

More Women's Sports News

Kelsey Plum and Diamond Miller
Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg...
he University of Oklahoma Sooners celebrate with the trophy after winning the national championship at the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena.
2023 NCAA gymnastics championships: Oklahoma repeats as national champions,...
United States players huddle prior to a match between the United States and the Republic of Ireland.
2023 Women’s World Cup: Storylines to follow less than 100 days out as...

2023 NCAA gymnastics championships: Oklahoma repeats as national champions, Trinity Thomas ties perfect 10s record

By Apr 14, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

No. 1 Oklahoma completed a successful title defense Saturday at the 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, marking the Sooners sixth national championship in the last decade. The Sooners moved into the lead during their first rotation — on vault — and never relinquished control, finishing with a total score of 198.3875.

Also making headlines at Dickies Arena was Florida’s Trinity Thomas, competing in the final meet of her celebrated college career. The 22-year-old Thomas competed in just two events due to a leg injury sustained at regionals, but the fifth-year senior made the most of it on Saturday, earning the 28th perfect 10 of her career on a flawless Yurchenko 1½ on vault. Her 28 perfect scores tied the NCAA record for the most ever with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04), and helped the Gators to a second place finish, -.150 behind Oklahoma.

The momentum also continued for Utah’s Maile O’Keefe, the 2023 NCAA all-around and beam champion, who scored a perfect 10 on beam for the second straight day as the Red Rocks finished third, -.450 behind Oklahoma. LSU placed fourth, -.862 back.

FINAL RESULTS

TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. Oklahoma 198.3875
2. Florida 198.2375 -.150
3. Utah 197.9375 -.450
4. LSU 197.5250 -.862

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 Women’s World Cup — Storylines to follow less than 100 days out as USWNT aims for historic three-peat

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe wins all-around, Jordan Chiles secures bars title with perfect 10

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe had a career night Thursday as the 21-year-old won this year’s NCAA all-around title, becoming the first Red Rock to win the NCAA all-around since 1999. O’Keefe, the 2017 U.S. junior all-around champion and 2021 NCAA bars and floor champion, also won the individual beam crown after scoring a perfect 10 in the semifinals. Her perfect 10 (the 10th of her college career) was enough to edge Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the all-around title, with O’Keefe finishing with 39.7625 points to Chiles’ 39.1725.

RELATED: Maile O’Keefe edges Jordan Chiles for NCAA all-around gymnastics title

Additionally, O’Keefe’s performance helped nine-time national champion No. 5 Utah advance to Saturday’s NCAA team final for the third year in a row. Also advancing the Saturday’s finals are the defending champion No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida and No. 6 LSU.

Chiles, who was bidding to become the first Olympian to win the NCAA all-around title since Bridget Sloan in 2016, won two individual titles for UCLA, securing the crown in the uneven bars with the first perfect 10 of the semifinals and a 9.9875 on the floor. Oklahoma’s Olivia Trautman won the vault title with a 9.9500.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS (teams in bold advance to Saturday’s final)

SESSION 1
TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. LSU 197.4750
2. Florida 197.4000 -.075
3. California 196.9125 -.563
4. Denver 196.5000 -.975
SESSION 2
TEAM SCORE LEAD
1. Utah 198.2250
2. Oklahoma* 198.1625 -.063
3. UCLA 197.9125 -.313
4. Kentucky 197.1250 -1.100

*NOTE: Oklahoma won the 2022 championship with a score of 198.2000, while Florida took second with a score of 198.0875.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships

Watch all the action from this year’s championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning with Thursday’s semifinals and finishing with the team final on Saturday.

Thursday, April 13

  • Semifinal I: 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)
  • Semifinal II: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)

Saturday, April 15

  • Team Final: 4 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming on ESPN+ (individual events feeds available)

Who’s competing in the 2023 NCAA gymnastics championships?

The quest for the national title continues this week with eight teams, four all-arounders and 16 individual event specialists competing in two semifinals on Thursday, April 13. The road to nationals began at the end of March, with 36 teams qualifying for postseason competition via national qualifying score rankings (NQS for regionals). Regionals were held at four sites (Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles; Norman, Okla.; Pittsburgh, Pa.), with each regional featuring nine teams and a varying number of individuals. The top two teams from each region make up the eight-team field for the championships in Texas. They are (listed by semifinal):

Semifinal I teams:

  • No. 2 Florida
  • No. 7 California
  • No. 6 LSU
  • No. 14 Denver

Semifinal I individuals (school, event):

  • Courtney Blackson (Boise State, vault)
  • Elexis Edwards (Ohio State, floor)
  • Delanie Harkness (Michigan State, floor)
  • Payton Harris (Ohio State, all-around)
  • Emily Lopez (Boise State, bars)
  • Ava Piedrahita (Penn State, vault)
  • Cassidy Rushlow (Penn State, bars)
  • Alisa Sheremeta (Missouri, beam)
  • Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State, beam)
  • Chloe Widner (Stanford, all-round)

Semifinal II teams:

  • No. 1 Oklahoma
  • No. 5 Utah
  • No. 4 UCLA
  • No. 9 Kentucky

Semifinal II individuals (school, event):

  • Luisa Blanco (Alabama, bars)
  • Sierra Brooks (Michigan, floor)
  • Jade Carey (Oregon State, beam)
  • Norah Flatley (Arkansas, beam)
  • Derrian Gobourne (Auburn, floor)
  • Abby Heiskell (Michigan, all-around)
  • Naomi Morrison (Michigan, vault)
  • Hannah Scharf (Arizona State, all-around)
  • Lauren Williams (Arkansas, vault)
  • Natalie Wojcik (Michigan, bars)

Past NCAA women’s gymnastics champions

YEAR TEAM WINNER (points) COACH INDIVIDUAL/ALL-AROUND WINNER (school, points) RUNNER-UP HOST/SITE
2022 Oklahoma (198.2000) K.J. Kindler Trinity Thomas (Florida, 39.8125) Florida Fort Worth, TX
2021 Michigan (198.25) Beverly Plocki  Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma, 39.7875) Oklahoma Fort Worth, TX
2020 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Oklahoma (198.3375) K.J. Kindler Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.7125) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2018 UCLA (198.0750) Valorie Kondos Field Maggie Nichols (Oklahoma, 39.8125) Oklahoma St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma (198.3875) K.J. Kindler Alex McMurtry (Florida, 39.8125) LSU ST. Louis
2016 Oklahoma (197.675) K.J. Kindler Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.7000) LSU Fort Worth, TX
2015 Florida (197.850) Rhonda Faehn Kytra Hunter (Florida, 39.600), Samantha Peszek (UCLA) Utah Fort Worth, TX
2014 Florida, Oklahoma (198.175) Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler Kim Jacob (Alabama, 39.625) LSU Birmingham, AL
2013 Florida (197.575) Rhonda Faehn Bridget Sloan (Florida, 39.600) Oklahoma UCLA

How do the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships work?

For the team competition: In the team competition, up to six gymnasts are allowed to compete on each event, with the five best scores counting toward the event total. Each event total is added together for the final team score. According to the NCAA, expect teams to aim for a score at least 49 on each event, with scores of 49.500 or higher considered excellent. The top teams are expected post total scores in the mid-to-high 197s, with a 198 or better considered “the gold standard.” The top two teams from each semifinal advance to the team final. The winner of the team final on April 15 is the national champion (ties are not broken).

A note about judging: While judges use the same “Code of Points” for postseason competition as they do during the regular season, there is a change in the number of judges. During the regular season, two judges score routines on each event, with the two scores averaged to determine the gymnast’s final score. At regionals, four judges score each routine, with the high and low scores dropped and the middle two averaged. At nationals, six judges score each routine with the high and low dropped and the middle four averaged. Additionally, two line judges will be assigned to the floor exercise to watch for gymnasts stepping out of bounds.

For the individual title: Individual national titles for the four events and the all-around are awarded based on results from the two semifinal competitions. To determine winners, results from the two sessions are combined, and those with the highest scores are crowned the national champions. Ties are not broken for these titles.

Preview rewind: Oklahoma takes aim at title defense

The 2023 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships open Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, with eight teams and 20 individual qualifiers prepared to face off at Dickies Arena, where the Oklahoma Sooners aim to defend their national title and to secure their sixth championship in the last decade.

The defending champs are favored to repeat, and they’ve proven their depth after winning their home regional last week with a 198.085 despite having to count a fall on beam in the finals. Oklahoma has registered nine perfect 10s this season by four different gymnasts on all four events, with three of those gymnasts posting multiple perfect scores: Ragan Smith (three on beam), Jordan Bowers (one on bars, one on floor) and Katherine LeVasseur (three on vault).

But becoming repeat national champions will be no easy feat for the Sooners, who first must face a semifinal matchup that includes the Jordan Chiles-led UCLA Bruins as well as the nine-time national champion Utah, which also boasts eight runner-up finishes in the NCAA tournament.

The big question hanging over the tournament is whether for the Florida Gators superstar Trinity Thomas will be able to compete. The 22-year-old Thomas, a fifth-year senior and reigning NCAA all-around champion, sustained a lower-leg injury during her floor routine at the regional semifinal, stopping mid-action. She’s been listed as day-to-day since. Florida advanced without Thomas, however, posting a 197.800 and finishing second to the Cal Bears, whom they’ll face again in the first semifinal. If she does appear in the lineup Thursday, she’ll have a chance to move closer to the all-time perfect 10s record. With 27 in her college career, Thomas need one more to tie with Kentucky’s Jenny Hansen (1993-96) and UCLA’s Jamie Dantzscher (2001-04).

About all those perfect 10s this season… If it feels like they’ve been popping up in headlines more often, it’s because they have. According to Balance Beam Situation, gymnasts have earned 80 perfect 10s this season, up from 71 in 2022 (which was well up from the 31 in 2021 and 2020, and even the 37 before the pandemic in 2019). A recent AP report suggests the increase is due to the spike in talent, which has likely come due to athletes’ ability to take advantage of NIL opportunities.

The Pac-12 and SEC are tied for most teams participating in the NCAA semifinals with three each, while Michigan has the most individual competitors with four, led by Abby Heiskell in the all-around, Naomi Morrison in vault and Sierra Brooks on floor. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old Brooks was named winner of the 2023 AAI Award, given annually to the nation’s top senior women’s gymnast. The Illinois native recently scored her first perfect 10 on floor last week at regionals, which secured her spot in Texas. Brooks was one of six finalists, beating out Thomas, Alabama’s Luisa Blanco, Denver’s Kynnzee Brown, Utah’s Maile O’Keefe and Kentucky’s Raena Worley, all of whom are expected to compete in Fort Worth.

This year marks the third time Fort Worth has hosted the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, which are scheduled stay in the venue through at least 2026 as the NCAA looks to establish a long-term site similar to College World Series in Omaha for baseball and Oklahoma City for softball.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 LOTTE Championship — How to watch, who’s playing as the LPGA heads to Hawaii

More Women's Sports News

Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the fourteenth hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s...
Kelsey Plum and Diamond Miller
Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg...
United States players huddle prior to a match between the United States and the Republic of Ireland.
2023 Women’s World Cup: Storylines to follow less than 100 days out as...