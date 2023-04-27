On Her TurfOn Her Turf

2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: How to watch, who’s playing as Stanford aims to defend national title

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
The road to 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, begins in less than two weeks as 70 teams and 36 individuals prepare for regional action. The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals for each of six regional tournaments on April 26, with Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all earning No. 1 seeds.

The SEC led the way with 13 conference programs securing spots in the regional fields (including four No. 1 seeds), followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with eight each, and the ACC and Big 12 with seven. Each regional will host 12 teams and six individuals competing in a 54-hole tournament, with the top five teams — along with the low individual not on an advancing team — from each site qualifying for nationals at Grayhawk.

This year marks the first time in women’s tournament history that that five teams will advance from each regional rather than four (increasing the field from 24 to 30 teams). In January, the NCAA gained approval to increase the number of schools moving on to nationals, aligning it with the number of teams in the men’s championships.

Regionals are set for May 8-10 at the following sites: University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia (hosted by Georgia); PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (hosted by FAU); Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman, Washington (hosted by Washington State); Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina (hosted by N.C. State); TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas (hosted by UTSA); and The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana (hosted by Indiana).

The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions, beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 finals at Grayhawk GC. Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang will aim to defend her individual title as well, and looks to keep the momentum rolling this spring after wins at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Pac-12 Championships, where she claimed her 10th career collegiate title to set a new Cardinal record.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down all you need to know about this year’s championships, and be sure to check back here for updates and results as the tournament progresses.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships

You can watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Monday, May 22: 5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Tuesday, May 23: Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Wednesday, May 24: 5 p.m. ET (national championship team match), Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Regional action is set for May 8-10 at six regional sites, featuring 72 teams and 36 individuals (396 competitors total). Twenty-seven conferences received automatic bids to regional championships, with each regional site hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will move on to the national championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nationals will feature 30 teams and six individuals (156 competitors total).

The six regional sites, including selected teams and individuals, are as follows (includes seeding; conference automatic qualifiers indicated in parentheses):

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; hosted by Washington State

Teams:

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Baylor
  • 3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)
  • 4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
  • 5. Kentucky
  • 6. Texas Tech
  • 7. Houston
  • 8. North Carolina
  • 9. UNLV
  • 10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
  • 11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
  • 12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

  • Camille Boyd, Washington
  • Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
  • Harriet Lynch, Fresno State
  • Darcy Habgood, Washington State
  • Stefanie Deng, Washington
  • Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

WESTFIELD REGIONAL

The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana; hosted by Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp

Teams:

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Iowa State
  • 5. Virginia
  • 6. Tulsa
  • 7. Tennessee
  • 8. Michigan
  • 9. Oregon State
  • 10. Xavier (Big East Conference)
  • 11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)
  • 12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
  • Carmen Griffiths, Louisville
  • Luisamariana Mesones, Minnesota
  • Sofia Torres, Colorado State
  • Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
  • Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

RALEIGH REGIONAL 

Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; hosted by NC State

Teams:

  • 1. Wake Forest
  • 2. Arizona State
  • 3. Florida State
  • 4. Florida
  • 5. Arizona
  • 6. North Texas (Conference USA)
  • 7. TCU
  • 8. NC State
  • 9. Purdue
  • 10. Nebraska
  • 11. Campbell (Big South Conference)
  • 12. Richmond (Patriot League)

Individuals:

  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga
  • Kendall Turner, James Madison
  • Mallory Fobes, UNCW
  • Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech
  • Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech
  • Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference)

ATHENS REGIONAL

University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; hosted by Georgia

Teams:

  • 1. South Carolina
  • 2. San Jose State
  • 3. Ole Miss
  • 4. Ohio State
  • 5. Georgia
  • 6. Maryland
  • 7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
  • 8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Furman (Southern Conference)
  • 11. Augusta (Southland Conference)
  • 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

  • Carla Bernat, Tulane
  • Mathilde Delavallade, Penn State
  • Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma
  • Catie Craig, Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
  • Christy Chen, Boston U (Patriot League)
  • Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League)

SAN ANTONIO REGIONAL

TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; hosted by UTSA and San Antonio Sports

Teams:

  • 1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
  • 2. Auburn
  • 3. Pepperdine
  • 4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)
  • 5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)
  • 6. UCLA
  • 7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
  • 8. Denver (The Summit League)
  • 9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
  • 10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)
  • 11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)
  • 12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Victoria Gailey, Nevada
  • Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU
  • Haley Vargas, Kansas State
  • Camryn Carreon, UTSA
  • Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)
  • Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

PALM BEACH GARDENS REGIONAL

PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Teams:

  • 1. LSU
  • 2. Texas
  • 3. Northwestern
  • 4. UCF
  • 5. Duke
  • 6. Michigan State
  • 7. California
  • 8. Arkansas
  • 9. Alabama
  • 10. South Florida
  • 11. Penn (The Ivy League)
  • 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

  • Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida
  • Sara Byrne, Miami (FL)
  • Yanjun Liu, Princeton
  • Karissa Kilby, FIU
  • Leah Onosato, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)
  • Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Past NCAA DI women’s golf champions 

The NCAA DI women’s golf championships went to a combination stroke-play and match-play format in 2015. The previous format was strictly stroke play (72 holes) from the championships’ inception in 1982 through 2014.

YEAR TEAM CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP INDIVIDUAL CHAMP (school, score) LOCATION
2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon Rose Zhang (Stanford, 282) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Rachel Heck (Stanford, 280) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2020 n/a (pandemic) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 211*) Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, 280) Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, 275) Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Virginia Elena Carta (Duke, 272) Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Emma Talley (Alabama, 285) The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

*Stroke play shortened to three rounds.

What format is used for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams and six individuals will make up the field for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. All teams and individual competitors will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 19-21), with the top teams and individuals (numbers TBD) not on an advancing team moving on for one additional day of stroke play (May 22), which will determine the eight teams for the match-play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the teams or individuals who’ll advance to the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play — as well as the individual champion — also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, the top eight teams will advance to single-elimination match play, with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round, with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for May 23, with the finals on May 24.

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club

The No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal captured their second national title — and first since 2015 — with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club, marking the first time that a No. 1 seed won the title since the tournament switched to match play in 2015. The Cardinal also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win both the team and individual championship in the same year.

In the championship matches, Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter each won to give the Cardinal a 2-0 edge, but Oregon’s Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin tied it up with wins over Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, respectively. Stanford’s hopes rested on Rose Zhang, who closed out Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on the 17th hole, 3 and 1, and secured Stanford’s team title.

Earlier in the week, Zhang also secured the individual NCAA title, finishing four rounds of stroke play at 6-under 282. Despite a 3-over 75 in the final round, Zhang won by three shots over SJSU’s Natasha Adrea Oon, who finished solo second, followed by Texas A&M’s Jennie Park and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, who tied for third. Zhang became the second consecutive Cardinal to win the title following teammate Heck’s win in 2021. Heck and Zhang are the only two Stanford women to win the individual national championship, and each did so as freshmen.

More about Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course

This year marks the third straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club will host the women’s NCAA golf championships. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, Grayhawk was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995. The Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards, and is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio sculpted these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk GC also will host the men’s NCAA tournament May 26-31, but both tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the eighth consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report.

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural LPGA event at familiar Wilshire CC venue

By Apr 26, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT
Lilia Vu of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open.
Getty Images
The inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship premiers this week at a familiar venue — Wilshire Country Club, host of the LA Open from 2018-22 — and marks the second LPGA event to be played in the Los Angeles area this season (the DIO Implant LA Open was played at Palos Verdes GC earlier this month). Coming off the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship, the field features a formidable lineup of ranked stars including eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, headlined by No. 1 Nelly Korda, who wrested the top spot away from Lydia Ko last week after Ko missed the cut at The Chevron Championship, and Chevron champion and world No. 4 Lilia Vu.

“It’s starting to feel real now, but waking up on Monday, it didn’t feel real,” Vu told media at Wilshire CC on Tuesday following her playoff win over Angel Yu at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. “I felt like I was dreaming because I had a pretty tough weekend, and I didn’t really feel like I was in the tournament until basically 17 and 18 happened, and then I was back in it again. Yeah, I just couldn’t believe it, to be honest.”

The 25-year-old Vu, who also won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February for her first career LPGA victory, said she was happy to be coming back to consciousness at a place she called “nostalgic.” The former UCLA Bruins standout recalled having weekly 6:30 a.m. practices at Wilshire CC while in school, and she shared a little insight into her strategy for the week: “It’s just another target golf course. You want to drive it well off the tee; you want to keep it below the pin. I think it’s going to be pretty difficult and fun, though.”

The total purse for the LA Championship is $3 million — one of the largest purses for a non-major on the LPGA Tour this season — with the winner taking home $450,000. The field of 144 will be cut to the low 65 players and ties after 36 holes.

How to watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

You can watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, April 27: 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, April 28: 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, April 29: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, April 30: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

The 144-player field includes eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings:

  • No. 1 Nelly Korda, eight-time LPGA winner, five top 10s in 2023
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko, winner of the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship
  • No. 4 Lilia Vu, two-time winner in 2023
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year
  • No. 6 Minjee Lee, two-time major champion (2021 Evian, 2022 U.S. Women’s Open)
  • No. 8 Brooke Henderson, 13-time LPGA winner including 2023 Tournament of Champions
  • No. 9 Celine Boutier, winner of the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall, two-time LPGA winner

UCLA, USC alums feeling at home at Wilshire CC: Six UCLA alumni are in the field, including Bronte Law, Alison Lee, Ryann O’Toole, Patty Tavatanakit, Mariajo Uribe and Vu. The University of Southern California boasts seven alums in the field: Jennifer Chang, Allisen Corpuz, Muni He, Annie Park, Lizette Salas, Jennifer Song and Gabriella Then.

Sponsor invites include U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain: Los Angeles resident, 2007 Evian Masters champ and current U.S. Solheim Cup Team assistant captain Natalie Gulbis is among three sponsor invites this week and will play her first event since the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last July (missed cut). Gulbis retired from the tour following the 202 season. Other sponsor invites are Epson Tour winner Muni He and University of Oregon alum Heather Lin. Additionally, South Korea’s Mi Hyang Lee and Wake Forest alum Allison Emrey earned their spots through Monday qualifying.

Previous LPGA winners at Wilshire CC

Wilshire Country Club previously served as host of the DIO Implant LA Open from 2018-2022 (skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic), and all four past winners at Wilshire CC are in this week’s field. We take a quick look at the past champions and how their 2023 seasons are going:

2022: Nasa Hataoka won in 2022 by five strokes over Hannah Green. Hataoka has made six starts this season, making all six cuts and recording two top 10s (solo fifth at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, T-7 at DIO Implant LA Open).

2021: Brooke Henderson won in 2021 by one shot over Jessica Korda. Henderson has made five cuts in six starts this season, winning the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and notching one other top-15 finish, a T-11 at the LOTTE Championship.

2019: Australia’s Minjee Lee bested Sei Young Kim by four shots to win in 2019. This week marks Lee’s fourth start of the season, with her best finish through three events being T-41 last week at The Chevron.

2018: Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn won at Wilshire in 2018 by two shots over Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko. Jutanugarn has made six starts this season with her best finish being T-7 at the LPGA Drive On Championship. She missed the cut last week at The Chevron.

Bonus rewind: 2001 Office Depot Championship: Wilshire CC hosted the 2001 Office Depot (an LPGA event from 1997-2005), won by Annika Sorenstam. Sorenstam, who had become the first player in LPGA history to shoot 59 just one month prior, tied two more LPGA records with her win: largest final-round comeback (10 strokes) and most consecutive wins in scheduled events (four). The Swedish Hall of Famer defeated South Korea’s Mi Hyun Kim on the first playoff hole and said afterward, “I needed a miracle, and I got it. I just can’t believe it’s happening to me this year. I don’t know if I really deserve all this. It’s unbelievable.”

More about Wilshire Country Club

Wilshire Country Club was founded in 1919 by a group of prominent Los Angeles businessmen on land owned by George Allan Hancock, owner of the Rancho La Brea Oil Company. The course was designed by Norman Macbeth and officially opened in December 1920. In 2008-2010, Kyle Phillips led a complete restoration of the golf course back to Macbeth’s original vision.

Par for this week’s event is 71 (35-36), with official scoceyard yardage stretching 6,447 yards. As in previous LPGA tournaments at Wilshire, the back nine has been rerouted for this week the tournament’s 10th hole being the club’s 11th hole, the tournament’s 11th hole being the club’s 12th, and so on. The tournament’s par-3 finishing hole is normally Wilshire’s 10th hole.

Fun fact: The iconic Hollywood sign can be seen from the tee on the ninth hole. Legend has it that when Ben Hogan first played Wilshire CC, he stood on the tee was told to aim for the Hollywood sign. Hogan responded by asking: “Which letter?”

The NBC Golf Research Team contributed to this report.

2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s first LPGA major makes its Texas debut

By Apr 20, 2023, 9:00 AM EDT
This week marks the start of a new era in LPGA history as the season’s first major — The Chevron Championship — makes its debut at a new home in The Woodlands, Texas, kicking off Thursday. After five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, the tournament moves outside Houston to The Club at Carlton Woods, where 132 players will compete for the $5.1 million prize purse.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho are among the star-studded names leading the field, which will cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. For the 25-year-old Ko, the reigning Rolex Player of the Year and winner of the 2016 Chevron Championship, a win on Sunday would give her the two points she needs to become the youngest player ever to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame. But she’ll face stiff competition from the other nine players in the Rolex Rankings’ top 10 including No. 2 Nelly Korda, who’s making her return to The Chevron after missing the 2022 event due to injury. Korda finished T-3 at the 2021 Chevron and T-2 in 2020, and she arrives in Texas with four finishes inside the top six in five starts this season.

RELATED: Lydia Ko looks to end major drought and enter LPGA Hall of Fame

Also teeing it up at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design are all six LPGA winners to date in 2023, including last week’s LOTTE Championship winner Grace Kim. The 22-year-old Australian became the season’s third Rolex First-Time Winner (joining Lilia Vu and Ruoning Yin) last Sunday in Hawaii, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung in a playoff to also become the first 2023 rookie to win this season.

The new-look Chevron Championship, which secured a six-year sponsorship deal with Chevron in October 2021 that increased the purse and moved the event, includes several nods to tradition from the tournament affectionately known as “the Dinah Shore.” The hospitality area near the 18th green has been named “Dinah’s Place,” and Shore’s family reportedly has been invited to attend. The Dinah Shore Trophy keeps its name, and while there’s no “Poppie’s Pond” at The Woodlands venue, the lake located at the front left of the par-5 18th hole has been dredged and netted should the winner choose to take the leap, with the traditional robe and slippers on standby.

Along with a new venue, elevated prize purse (up from $3 million in 2021) and increased field size (up about 10 percent), fans should note the tournament’s dates have also switched from the week before the Masters to two weeks after the first men’s major of the season. The change most notably avoids a conflict with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which allows top-ranked amateurs to play in both. While 2023 ANWA champion Rose Zhang will skip the Chevron to compete for Stanford in the Pac-12 conference championships, world No. 3 and 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Saki Baba is one of seven amateurs in the field.

How to watch the 2023 Chevron Championship Today

You can watch the 2023 Chevron Championship on Golf Channel, PeacockNBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, April 20: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, April 21: 11-3 p.m. ET, 6-8 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, April 22: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)
  • Sunday, April 23: 2-3 p.m. ET, Peacock; 3-4 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 4-6 p.m. ET, NBC (Streaming on Peacock)

Who’s playing in the 2023 Chevron Championship

The 132-player field includes the top 10 players in the Rolex rankings, nine past champions, all six of this year’s LPGA winners to date, and 13 of 31 rookies in the 2023 class.

Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings Top 10:

  • No. 1 Lydia Ko
  • No. 2 Nelly Korda
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko
  • No. 4 Minjee Lee
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul
  • No. 6 Lexi Thompson
  • No. 7 Brooke Hnederson
  • No. 8 Celine Boutier
  • No. 9 Hyo-Joo Kim
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall

Past Chevron champions in the field:

  • Jennifer Kupcho (2022)
  • Patty Tavatanakit (2021)
  • Jin Young Ko (2019)
  • Pernilla Lindberg (2018)
  • So Yeon Ryu (2017)
  • Lydia Ko (2016)
  • Brittany Lincicome (2009, 2015)
  • Lexi Thompson (2014)
  • Stacy Lewis (2011)

2023 LPGA Tour winners in the field:

  • Celine Boutier (LPGA Drive On Championship)
  • Brooke Henderson (Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions)
  • Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship)
  • Jin Young Ko (HSBC Women’s World Championship)
  • Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand)
  • Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open)

2023 LPGA Tour rookies in the field:

  • Celine Borge
  • Minami Katsu
  • Grace Kim
  • Aline Krauter
  • Lucy Li
  • Polly Mack
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Gabriella Then
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Arpichaya Yubol

RELATED: Trio of amateurs will finish conference play, then head straight to Chevron

More about the 2023 Chevron Championship field

With its move to The Woodlands, The Chevron Championships becomes a “home game” for a slew of players in the field including Texas natives Cheyenne Knight and Angela Stanford. Players with Texas connections include:

  • Celine Boutier (resident)
  • In Gee Chun (resident)
  • Sei Young Kim (resident)
  • Cheyenne Knight (native/resident)
  • Jin Young Ko (resident)
  • Minjee Lee (resident)
  • Jeongeun Lee6 (resident)
  • Stacy Lewis (resident)
  • Gaby Lopez (resident)
  • Annie Park (resident)
  • Yuka Saso (resident)
  • Angela Stanford (native/resident)
  • Maddie Szeryk (resident)
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright (resident)

The field also features five amateur exemptionsSaki Baba, Jess Baker, Valentina Rossi, Eila Galitsky and Zoe Antoinette Campos — and three sponsor exemptions: Amari Avery (a), Isabella Fierro and Ting-Hsuan Huang (a).

Past winners of The Chevron Championship

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2022 Jennifer Kupcho 14-under 274 2 strokes Jessica Korda
2021 Patty Tavatanakit 18-under 270 2 strokes Lydia Ko
2020 Mirim Lee 15-under 273 Playoff Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda
2019 Jin Young Ko 10-under 278 3 strokes Mi-Hyang Lee
2018 Pernilla Lindberg 15-under 273 Playoff Inbee Park, Jennifer Song
2017 So Yeon Ryu 14-under 274 Playoff Lexi Thompson
2016 Lydia Ko 12-under 276 1 stroke Charley Hull, In Gee Chun
2015 Brittany Lincicome 9-under 279 Playoff Stacey Lewis
2014 Lexi Thompson 14-under 274 3 strokes Michelle Wie West
2013 Inbee Park 15-under 273 4 strokes So Yeon Ryu

Last year at The Chevron Championship

Playing at Mission Hills one last time, a 24-year-old Jennifer Kupcho cemented herself as major champion with a two-shot win over Jessica Korda at the 2022 Chevron. Kupcho opened with rounds of 66-70-64 to build a six-shot lead heading into the final day, and she held on with a 2-over 74 on Sunday to finish at 14-under 274, becoming the fourth Rolex First-Time Winner of the season. Kupcho went on to win three times in 2022, capturing the Meijer LPGA Classic in June and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July.

More about The Club at Carlton Woods

The Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course at Carlton Woods opened in 2001 and was recognized that year as the “Best New Private Course in Texas” and “#3 Best New Private Course in the U.S.” by Golf Digest. In 2014, Nicklaus himself listed his course at Carlton Woods one of the top 18 course designs in his career. The official scorecard yardage for the tournament is 6,824 yards and plays as a par 72.

The NBC Golf Research Team contributed to this report.

