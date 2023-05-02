On Her TurfOn Her Turf

2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown: How to watch, who’s playing at TPC Harding Park in global team match-play event

By May 2, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT
Nelly Korda (L) and Lexi Thompson at Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown returns to the LPGA calendar this week for the first time since 2018, as eight countries gear up for team match play in this biennial competition that began in 2014. Hosted this year at venerable TPC Harding Park, located in the southwest corner of San Francisco along Lake Merced, the International Crown marks the first elite women’s competition to be held at this historic venue.

South Korea looks to defend its 2018 title and is led by current world No. 3 Jin Young Ko, while 2016 champion USA fields a strong roster boasting world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 7 Lexi  Thompson, one of four players in the field (along with Thailand’s Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn and Australia’s Minjee Lee) who have played in all three previous editions of the International Crown. Spain, winners of the inaugural International Crown in 2014, did not qualify for this year’s event.

The eight countries competing at Harding Park — United States, South Korea, Japan, Sweden, England, Thailand, Australia and China — were determined based on the combined Rolex Rankings of the top four players from each country following the conclusion of the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship in November. The team seedings and individual qualifiers (32 total) were determined by the rankings as of April 3.

The 32-player field features seven of the top 10 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings — No. 1 Korda, No. 3 Ko, No. 4 Lilia Vu (USA), No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand), No. 6 Lee, No. 7 Thompson and No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea) – and 21 players inside the top 50, including four LPGA winners in 2023 (Ko, Vu, Australia’s Hannah Green and China’s Ruoning Yin). Twenty of the 32 players are making their first event appearance.

The teams are competing for a $2 million prize purse, with $500,000 going to the winning team ($125,000 to each player). However, the International Crown does not count as an official LPGA victory for members of the winning team and earnings are unofficial.

How to watch the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

You can watch the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, May 4: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, May 5: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, May 6: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, May 7: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships — How to watch, who’s playing as Stanford aims to defend national title

Who’s playing in the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown

The eight countries in the International Crown field were determined by the combined Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings of the top four players from each country as of the Nov. 21, 2022, immediately following the CME Group Tour Championship. The final field of 32 players was determined via rankings published April 3, immediately following the DIO Implant LA Open. If a player ranked in the top four of a pre-qualified country does not/cannot compete, the spot will be filled by the country’s next highest ranked player available from the April 3 rankings. Note: England had to take advantage of this provision recently, as Georgia Hall and Charley Hull withdrew on May 1 due to injury and illness, respectively. They were replaced by Alice Hewson and Liz Young.

Team USA (No. 1)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Nelly Korda 2 none n/a n/a n/a
Lexi Thompson 6 2014, 2016, 2018 7-3-1 7-2-0 0-1-1
Lilia Vu 12 none n/a n/a n/a
Danielle Kang 14 none n/a n/a n/a

Team Republic of Korea (No. 2)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Jin Young Ko 3 none n/a n/a n/a
Hyo-Joo Kim 9 none n/a n/a n/a
In Gee Chun 11 2016, 2018 6-2-0 5-1-0 1-1-0
Hye Jin Choi 25 none n/a n/a n/a

Team Japan (No. 3)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Nasa Hataoka 13 2018 2-0-1 2-0-1
Ayaka Furue 19 none n/a n/a n/a
Yuka Saso 30 none n/a n/a n/a
Hinako Shibuno 38 none n/a n/a n/a

Team Sweden (No. 4)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Maja Stark 27 none n/a n/a n/a
Madelene Sagstrom 28 2018 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Anna Nordqvist 34 2014, 2018 5-2-1 4-1-1 1-1-0
Caroline Hedwall 117 2014, 2018 4-2-2 4-1-1 0-1-1

Team England (No. 5)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 45 2016, 2018 5-2-1 4-1-1 1-1-0
Bronte Law 103 2018 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0
Alice Hewson 165 none n/a n/a n/a
Liz Young 207 none n/a n/a n/a

Team Thailand (No. 6)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Atthaya Thitikul 4 none n/a n/a n/a
Patty Tavatanakit 57 none n/a n/a n/a
Moriya Jutanugarn 71 2014, 2016, 2018 4-4-3 3-3-3 1-1-0
Ariya Jutanugarn 81 2014, 2016, 2018 4-5-2 3-4-2 1-1-0

Team Australia (No. 7)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Minjee Lee 5 2014, 2016, 2018 2-5-2 2-5-2
Hanna Green 23 none n/a n/a n/a
Steph Kyriacou 107 none n/a n/a n/a
Sarah Kemp 174 none n/a n/a n/a

Team China (No. 8)

PLAYER RANKING (as of April 3) PREVIOUS IC APPEARANCES OVERALL RECORD FOUR-BALL RECORD SINGLES RECORD
Xiyu Lin 17 2016 1-1-1 1-1-1
Ruoning Yin 32 none n/a n/a n/a
Yu Liu 181 none n/a n/a n/a
Ruixin Liu 144 none n/a n/a n/a

How does the 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown work?

Seeding and pools: The four-day event will feature eight teams divided into two pools for a round-robin competition over the first three days (Thursday-Saturday), with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the semifinals on Sunday.

POOL COUNTRY 1  COUNTRY 2  COUNTRY 3 COUNTRY 4
A USA (No. 1) Sweden (No. 4) England (No. 5) China (No. 8)
B Korea (No. 2) Japan (No. 3) Thailand (No. 6) Australia (No. 7)

Format: The pool play portion of the competition will feature four-ball matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The top two countries from each pool will advance to Sunday morning’s semifinal matches. Each semifinal will consist of two singles matches and one foursomes match. The winning countries from each semi will advance to the final on Sunday afternoon, with the two losing countries competing for third place. Both finals matches will use the same format as the semifinals.

  • Days 1-3 (Group play): Each country will play two four-ball matches against each of the other three countries in their pool. At the conclusion of the three days of four-ball competition, the two countries with the most points from each pool will advance to Sunday.
  • Day 4 (semifinals and finals): The winning country from Pool A will play the second-place country from Pool B. The first-place country from Pool B will play the second-place country from Pool A. Each matchup will consist of two singles matches and one foursomes match (lineup determined by each respective country). The first country to reach two points wins their match. The winning countries from the semifinals will face off in the finals, while the losing countries will play each other in a third-place match. All matches will be played to a conclusion (no ties).

Scoring: Teams are awarded one point for a win, one half-point for a tie and zero points for a loss. All points from the four-ball matches are cumulative and will determine the top two countries advancing from each pool. On Sunday, the first country to four points will win the head-to-head matchup.

Breaking ties: If two countries tie for first place in a pool, the following formula will be used to break ties:

  • Total points accumulated in head-to-head matchups between the tied countries;
  • Total number of matches won in all six four-ball matches;
  • Highest seeded country entering the competition.

If three or more countries are tied for first place, or two or more countries are tied for second place within each group, a playoff will be used to determine the countries advancing to Sunday. If only two countries are in the playoff, the format will be hole-by-hole, four-ball match play. If more than two countries are in the playoff, the format will be hole-by-hole, four-ball stroke play.

Match-play refresher: Four-ball vs. foursomes

Match play: Unlike stroke play, where scoring uses the total number of strokes taken over one or more rounds of golf, match play scoring consists of individual holes won, halved or lost. On each hole, the most that can be gained is one point. Golfers play as normal, counting the strokes taken on a given hole, with the golfer recording the lowest score on a given hole earning one point. If the golfers tie, then the hole is tied (or halved).

Foursomes: Also known as alternate shot, foursomes is a form of team match play where two players compete as a side, with the partners playing one ball in alternating order on each hole. The playing partners also must alternate in teeing off to start each hole.

Four-ball: Also called best ball, four-ball also involves two competitors playing as partners and competing together as a side. However, each player plays their own ball, with lower score being recorded as the team’s score on that hole.

Past winners of the International Crown

YEAR WINNER (score*, team members) RUNNER(S)-UP COURSE LOCATION
2018 Korea, 15 points (In Gee Chun, In-Kyung Kim, Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu) USA, 11 points (Cristie Kerr, Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie West); England, 11 points (Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Bronte Law, Jodi Ewart Shadoff) Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (36-36=72; 6,508 yards) Incheon, Republic of Korea
2016 USA, 13 points (Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Mendoza, Lexi Thompson)

South Korea, 12 points
(In Gee Chun, Sei Young Kim, So Yeon Ryu, Amy Yang)

 Merit Club (35-37=72; 6,668 yards) Gurnee, Illinois
2014 Spain, 15 points (Carlota CigandaBelen MozoAzahara Munoz, Beatriz Recari)

Sweden, 11 points (Caroline Hedwall, Pernilla Lindberg, Anna Nordqvist, Mikaela Parmlid)

 Caves Valley Golf Club (35-36=71; 6,628 yards) Owings Mills, Maryland

*NOTE: The points structure for the 2014, 2016 and 2018 International Crowns was two points for a win, one point for a tie and zero points for a loss. Starting in 2023, the points structure is one point for a win, a half-point for a tie and zero points for a loss.

Last time at the International Crown

South Korea capitalized on its “home-course advantage” at the 2018 International Crown, where 2017 AIG Women’s Open champion In-Kyung Kim defeated England’s Bronte Law 2 up in the penultimate singles match on the final day at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. Kim’s teammates included three major champions in then-No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu and In Gee Chun. Of note, Tropical Storm Kong-Rey forced tournament organizers to move up third-round action, originally scheduled for Saturday, to Friday afternoon. Play resumed on Sunday morning with completion of the third round and the entire fourth round.

More about TPC Harding Park

Named after U.S. President Warren G. Harding, Harding Park Golf Course first opened on July 18, 1925, in San Francisco and was designed by Willie Watson and Sam Whiting, who also designed the Lake Course at nearby The Olympic Club.

Harding Park quickly became a favorite site for major amateur tournaments, including the 1937 and 1956 USGA National Public Links Championship, and the San Francisco City Championship, the oldest consecutively played competition in the world (held at Harding Park since it opened in 1925). In 1944, the course hosted its first PGA Tour event with the Victory Open, and it became a regular Tour stop until the end of the decade, when budgetary cuts caused the course to fall into poor condition. The course reached its lowest point in 1998, when it was used as a parking lot during the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club.

The course underwent a $16 million restoration in 2002-03 and has since hosted the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship, the 2009 Presidents Cup, three Charles Schwab Cup Championships (2010, 2011, 2013), the 2015 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2020 PGA Championship. The 2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, however, marks the first elite women’s competition to be held at Harding Park.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report. 

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg Class’

 

More Women's Sports News

Rose Zhang of the Stanford Cardinal hits during the 2022 Division I Womens Golf Championship.
2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: How to watch, who’s...
Lilia Vu of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open.
2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural...
Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the fourteenth hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s...

2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: How to watch, who’s playing as Stanford aims to defend national title

By Apr 27, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT
0 Comments

The road to 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, begins in less than two weeks as 70 teams and 36 individuals prepare for regional action. The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals for each of six regional tournaments on April 26, with Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all earning No. 1 seeds.

The SEC led the way with 13 conference programs securing spots in the regional fields (including four No. 1 seeds), followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with eight each, and the ACC and Big 12 with seven. Each regional will host 12 teams and six individuals competing in a 54-hole tournament, with the top five teams — along with the low individual not on an advancing team — from each site qualifying for nationals at Grayhawk.

This year marks the first time in women’s tournament history that that five teams will advance from each regional rather than four (increasing the field from 24 to 30 teams). In January, the NCAA gained approval to increase the number of schools moving on to nationals, aligning it with the number of teams in the men’s championships.

Regionals are set for May 8-10 at the following sites: University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia (hosted by Georgia); PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (hosted by FAU); Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman, Washington (hosted by Washington State); Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina (hosted by N.C. State); TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas (hosted by UTSA); and The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana (hosted by Indiana).

The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions, beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 finals at Grayhawk GC. Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang will aim to defend her individual title as well, and looks to keep the momentum rolling this spring after wins at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Pac-12 Championships, where she claimed her 10th career collegiate title to set a new Cardinal record.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down all you need to know about this year’s championships, and be sure to check back here for updates and results as the tournament progresses.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships

You can watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Monday, May 22: 5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Tuesday, May 23: Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Wednesday, May 24: 5 p.m. ET (national championship team match), Golf Channel and Peacock

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship — How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural LPGA event at familiar Wilshire CC venue

Who’s playing in the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Regional action is set for May 8-10 at six regional sites, featuring 72 teams and 36 individuals (396 competitors total). Twenty-seven conferences received automatic bids to regional championships, with each regional site hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will move on to the national championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nationals will feature 30 teams and six individuals (156 competitors total).

The six regional sites, including selected teams and individuals, are as follows (includes seeding; conference automatic qualifiers indicated in parentheses):

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; hosted by Washington State

Teams:

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Baylor
  • 3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)
  • 4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
  • 5. Kentucky
  • 6. Texas Tech
  • 7. Houston
  • 8. North Carolina
  • 9. UNLV
  • 10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
  • 11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
  • 12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

  • Camille Boyd, Washington
  • Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
  • Harriet Lynch, Fresno State
  • Darcy Habgood, Washington State
  • Stefanie Deng, Washington
  • Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

WESTFIELD REGIONAL

The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana; hosted by Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp

Teams:

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Iowa State
  • 5. Virginia
  • 6. Tulsa
  • 7. Tennessee
  • 8. Michigan
  • 9. Oregon State
  • 10. Xavier (Big East Conference)
  • 11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)
  • 12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
  • Carmen Griffiths, Louisville
  • Luisamariana Mesones, Minnesota
  • Sofia Torres, Colorado State
  • Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
  • Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

RALEIGH REGIONAL 

Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; hosted by NC State

Teams:

  • 1. Wake Forest
  • 2. Arizona State
  • 3. Florida State
  • 4. Florida
  • 5. Arizona
  • 6. North Texas (Conference USA)
  • 7. TCU
  • 8. NC State
  • 9. Purdue
  • 10. Nebraska
  • 11. Campbell (Big South Conference)
  • 12. Richmond (Patriot League)

Individuals:

  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga
  • Kendall Turner, James Madison
  • Mallory Fobes, UNCW
  • Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech
  • Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech
  • Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference)

ATHENS REGIONAL

University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; hosted by Georgia

Teams:

  • 1. South Carolina
  • 2. San Jose State
  • 3. Ole Miss
  • 4. Ohio State
  • 5. Georgia
  • 6. Maryland
  • 7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
  • 8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Furman (Southern Conference)
  • 11. Augusta (Southland Conference)
  • 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

  • Carla Bernat, Tulane
  • Mathilde Delavallade, Penn State
  • Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma
  • Catie Craig, Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
  • Christy Chen, Boston U (Patriot League)
  • Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League)

SAN ANTONIO REGIONAL

TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; hosted by UTSA and San Antonio Sports

Teams:

  • 1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
  • 2. Auburn
  • 3. Pepperdine
  • 4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)
  • 5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)
  • 6. UCLA
  • 7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
  • 8. Denver (The Summit League)
  • 9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
  • 10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)
  • 11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)
  • 12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Victoria Gailey, Nevada
  • Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU
  • Haley Vargas, Kansas State
  • Camryn Carreon, UTSA
  • Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)
  • Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

PALM BEACH GARDENS REGIONAL

PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Teams:

  • 1. LSU
  • 2. Texas
  • 3. Northwestern
  • 4. UCF
  • 5. Duke
  • 6. Michigan State
  • 7. California
  • 8. Arkansas
  • 9. Alabama
  • 10. South Florida
  • 11. Penn (The Ivy League)
  • 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

  • Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida
  • Sara Byrne, Miami (FL)
  • Yanjun Liu, Princeton
  • Karissa Kilby, FIU
  • Leah Onosato, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)
  • Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Past NCAA DI women’s golf champions 

The NCAA DI women’s golf championships went to a combination stroke-play and match-play format in 2015. The previous format was strictly stroke play (72 holes) from the championships’ inception in 1982 through 2014.

YEAR TEAM CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP INDIVIDUAL CHAMP (school, score) LOCATION
2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon Rose Zhang (Stanford, 282) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Rachel Heck (Stanford, 280) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2020 n/a (pandemic) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 211*) Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, 280) Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, 275) Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Virginia Elena Carta (Duke, 272) Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Emma Talley (Alabama, 285) The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

*Stroke play shortened to three rounds.

What format is used for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams and six individuals will make up the field for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. All teams and individual competitors will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 19-21), with the top teams and individuals (numbers TBD) not on an advancing team moving on for one additional day of stroke play (May 22), which will determine the eight teams for the match-play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the teams or individuals who’ll advance to the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play — as well as the individual champion — also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, the top eight teams will advance to single-elimination match play, with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round, with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for May 23, with the finals on May 24.

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club

The No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal captured their second national title — and first since 2015 — with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club, marking the first time that a No. 1 seed won the title since the tournament switched to match play in 2015. The Cardinal also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win both the team and individual championship in the same year.

In the championship matches, Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter each won to give the Cardinal a 2-0 edge, but Oregon’s Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin tied it up with wins over Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, respectively. Stanford’s hopes rested on Rose Zhang, who closed out Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on the 17th hole, 3 and 1, and secured Stanford’s team title.

Earlier in the week, Zhang also secured the individual NCAA title, finishing four rounds of stroke play at 6-under 282. Despite a 3-over 75 in the final round, Zhang won by three shots over SJSU’s Natasha Adrea Oon, who finished solo second, followed by Texas A&M’s Jennie Park and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, who tied for third. Zhang became the second consecutive Cardinal to win the title following teammate Heck’s win in 2021. Heck and Zhang are the only two Stanford women to win the individual national championship, and each did so as freshmen.

More about Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course

This year marks the third straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club will host the women’s NCAA golf championships. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, Grayhawk was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995. The Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards, and is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio sculpted these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk GC also will host the men’s NCAA tournament May 26-31, but both tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the eighth consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg Class’

More Women's Sports News

Nelly Korda (L) and Lexi Thompson at Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown: How to watch, who’s playing...
Lilia Vu of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open.
2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural...
Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the fourteenth hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s...

2023 JM Eagle LA Championship: How to watch, who’s playing in inaugural LPGA event at familiar Wilshire CC venue

By Apr 26, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT
Lilia Vu of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open.
Getty Images
0 Comments

The inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship premiers this week at a familiar venue — Wilshire Country Club, host of the LA Open from 2018-22 — and marks the second LPGA event to be played in the Los Angeles area this season (the DIO Implant LA Open was played at Palos Verdes GC earlier this month). Coming off the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship, the field features a formidable lineup of ranked stars including eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, headlined by No. 1 Nelly Korda, who wrested the top spot away from Lydia Ko last week after Ko missed the cut at The Chevron Championship, and Chevron champion and world No. 4 Lilia Vu.

“It’s starting to feel real now, but waking up on Monday, it didn’t feel real,” Vu told media at Wilshire CC on Tuesday following her playoff win over Angel Yu at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. “I felt like I was dreaming because I had a pretty tough weekend, and I didn’t really feel like I was in the tournament until basically 17 and 18 happened, and then I was back in it again. Yeah, I just couldn’t believe it, to be honest.”

The 25-year-old Vu, who also won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February for her first career LPGA victory, said she was happy to be coming back to consciousness at a place she called “nostalgic.” The former UCLA Bruins standout recalled having weekly 6:30 a.m. practices at Wilshire CC while in school, and she shared a little insight into her strategy for the week: “It’s just another target golf course. You want to drive it well off the tee; you want to keep it below the pin. I think it’s going to be pretty difficult and fun, though.”

The total purse for the LA Championship is $3 million — one of the largest purses for a non-major on the LPGA Tour this season — with the winner taking home $450,000. The field of 144 will be cut to the low 65 players and ties after 36 holes.

How to watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

You can watch the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, April 27: 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, April 28: 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, April 29: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, April 30: 6-9 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship

The 144-player field includes eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings:

  • No. 1 Nelly Korda, eight-time LPGA winner, five top 10s in 2023
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko, winner of the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship
  • No. 4 Lilia Vu, two-time winner in 2023
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul, 2022 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year
  • No. 6 Minjee Lee, two-time major champion (2021 Evian, 2022 U.S. Women’s Open)
  • No. 8 Brooke Henderson, 13-time LPGA winner including 2023 Tournament of Champions
  • No. 9 Celine Boutier, winner of the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall, two-time LPGA winner

UCLA, USC alums feeling at home at Wilshire CC: Six UCLA alumni are in the field, including Bronte Law, Alison Lee, Ryann O’Toole, Patty Tavatanakit, Mariajo Uribe and Vu. The University of Southern California boasts seven alums in the field: Jennifer Chang, Allisen Corpuz, Muni He, Annie Park, Lizette Salas, Jennifer Song and Gabriella Then.

Sponsor invites include U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain: Los Angeles resident, 2007 Evian Masters champ and current U.S. Solheim Cup Team assistant captain Natalie Gulbis is among three sponsor invites this week and will play her first event since the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last July (missed cut). Gulbis retired from the tour following the 202 season. Other sponsor invites are Epson Tour winner Muni He and University of Oregon alum Heather Lin. Additionally, South Korea’s Mi Hyang Lee and Wake Forest alum Allison Emrey earned their spots through Monday qualifying.

Previous LPGA winners at Wilshire CC

Wilshire Country Club previously served as host of the DIO Implant LA Open from 2018-2022 (skipped in 2020 due to the pandemic), and all four past winners at Wilshire CC are in this week’s field. We take a quick look at the past champions and how their 2023 seasons are going:

2022: Nasa Hataoka won in 2022 by five strokes over Hannah Green. Hataoka has made six starts this season, making all six cuts and recording two top 10s (solo fifth at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, T-7 at DIO Implant LA Open).

2021: Brooke Henderson won in 2021 by one shot over Jessica Korda. Henderson has made five cuts in six starts this season, winning the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and notching one other top-15 finish, a T-11 at the LOTTE Championship.

2019: Australia’s Minjee Lee bested Sei Young Kim by four shots to win in 2019. This week marks Lee’s fourth start of the season, with her best finish through three events being T-41 last week at The Chevron.

2018: Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn won at Wilshire in 2018 by two shots over Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko. Jutanugarn has made six starts this season with her best finish being T-7 at the LPGA Drive On Championship. She missed the cut last week at The Chevron.

Bonus rewind: 2001 Office Depot Championship: Wilshire CC hosted the 2001 Office Depot (an LPGA event from 1997-2005), won by Annika Sorenstam. Sorenstam, who had become the first player in LPGA history to shoot 59 just one month prior, tied two more LPGA records with her win: largest final-round comeback (10 strokes) and most consecutive wins in scheduled events (four). The Swedish Hall of Famer defeated South Korea’s Mi Hyun Kim on the first playoff hole and said afterward, “I needed a miracle, and I got it. I just can’t believe it’s happening to me this year. I don’t know if I really deserve all this. It’s unbelievable.”

More about Wilshire Country Club

Wilshire Country Club was founded in 1919 by a group of prominent Los Angeles businessmen on land owned by George Allan Hancock, owner of the Rancho La Brea Oil Company. The course was designed by Norman Macbeth and officially opened in December 1920. In 2008-2010, Kyle Phillips led a complete restoration of the golf course back to Macbeth’s original vision.

Par for this week’s event is 71 (35-36), with official scoceyard yardage stretching 6,447 yards. As in previous LPGA tournaments at Wilshire, the back nine has been rerouted for this week the tournament’s 10th hole being the club’s 11th hole, the tournament’s 11th hole being the club’s 12th, and so on. The tournament’s par-3 finishing hole is normally Wilshire’s 10th hole.

Fun fact: The iconic Hollywood sign can be seen from the tee on the ninth hole. Legend has it that when Ben Hogan first played Wilshire CC, he stood on the tee was told to aim for the Hollywood sign. Hogan responded by asking: “Which letter?”

The NBC Golf Research Team contributed to this report.

MORE FROM ON HER TURF: Kelsey Plum aims to ease transition from college to pros with inaugural ‘Dawg Class’

More Women's Sports News

Nelly Korda (L) and Lexi Thompson at Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown: How to watch, who’s playing...
Rose Zhang of the Stanford Cardinal hits during the 2022 Division I Womens Golf Championship.
2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: How to watch, who’s...
Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the fourteenth hole during Day Two of the HSBC Women's World Championship.
2023 Chevron Championship: How to watch today, who’s playing as season’s...

Powered by WordPress VIP