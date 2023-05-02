2023 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown: How to watch, who’s playing at TPC Harding Park in global team match-play event

The road to 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, begins in less than two weeks as 70 teams and 36 individuals prepare for regional action. The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals for each of six regional tournaments on April 26, with Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all earning No. 1 seeds.

The SEC led the way with 13 conference programs securing spots in the regional fields (including four No. 1 seeds), followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with eight each, and the ACC and Big 12 with seven. Each regional will host 12 teams and six individuals competing in a 54-hole tournament, with the top five teams — along with the low individual not on an advancing team — from each site qualifying for nationals at Grayhawk.

This year marks the first time in women’s tournament history that that five teams will advance from each regional rather than four (increasing the field from 24 to 30 teams). In January, the NCAA gained approval to increase the number of schools moving on to nationals, aligning it with the number of teams in the men’s championships.

Regionals are set for May 8-10 at the following sites: University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia (hosted by Georgia); PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (hosted by FAU); Palouse Ridge Golf Course in Pullman, Washington (hosted by Washington State); Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina (hosted by N.C. State); TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas (hosted by UTSA); and The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana (hosted by Indiana).

The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions, beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 finals at Grayhawk GC. Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang will aim to defend her individual title as well, and looks to keep the momentum rolling this spring after wins at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Pac-12 Championships, where she claimed her 10th career collegiate title to set a new Cardinal record.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down all you need to know about this year’s championships, and be sure to check back here for updates and results as the tournament progresses.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships

You can watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

Monday, May 22: 5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock

5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock Tuesday, May 23: Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock

Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock Wednesday, May 24: 5 p.m. ET (national championship team match), Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Regional action is set for May 8-10 at six regional sites, featuring 72 teams and 36 individuals (396 competitors total). Twenty-seven conferences received automatic bids to regional championships, with each regional site hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will move on to the national championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Nationals will feature 30 teams and six individuals (156 competitors total).

The six regional sites, including selected teams and individuals, are as follows (includes seeding; conference automatic qualifiers indicated in parentheses):

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; hosted by Washington State

Teams:

1. Stanford

2. Baylor

3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)

4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)

5. Kentucky

6. Texas Tech

7. Houston

8. North Carolina

9. UNLV

10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)

11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)

12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

Camille Boyd , Washington

, Washington Tiffany Le , UC Riverside

, UC Riverside Harriet Lynch , Fresno State

, Fresno State Darcy Habgood , Washington State

, Washington State Stefanie Deng , Washington

, Washington Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

WESTFIELD REGIONAL

The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana; hosted by Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp

Teams:

1. Mississippi State

2. Oregon

3. Vanderbilt

4. Iowa State

5. Virginia

6. Tulsa

7. Tennessee

8. Michigan

9. Oregon State

10. Xavier (Big East Conference)

11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)

12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

Isabella McCauley , Minnesota

, Minnesota Carmen Griffiths , Louisville

, Louisville Luisamariana Mesones , Minnesota

, Minnesota Sofia Torres , Colorado State

, Colorado State Lauren Beaudreau , Notre Dame

, Notre Dame Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

RALEIGH REGIONAL Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; hosted by NC State Teams: 1. Wake Forest

2. Arizona State

3. Florida State

4. Florida

5. Arizona

6. North Texas (Conference USA)

7. TCU

8. NC State

9. Purdue

10. Nebraska

11. Campbell (Big South Conference)

12. Richmond (Patriot League) Individuals: Dorota Zalewska , Chattanooga

, Chattanooga Kendall Turner , James Madison

, James Madison Mallory Fobes , UNCW

, UNCW Morgan Ketchum , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Becca DiNunzio , Virginia Tech

, Virginia Tech Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference) ATHENS REGIONAL University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; hosted by Georgia Teams: 1. South Carolina

2. San Jose State

3. Ole Miss

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Maryland

7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)

8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)

9. Kansas

10. Furman (Southern Conference)

11. Augusta (Southland Conference)

12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference) Individuals: Carla Bernat , Tulane

, Tulane Mathilde Delavallade , Penn State

, Penn State Mikhaela Fortuna , Oklahoma

, Oklahoma Catie Craig , Western Kentucky (Conference USA)

, Western Kentucky (Conference USA) Christy Chen , Boston U (Patriot League)

, Boston U (Patriot League) Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League) SAN ANTONIO REGIONAL TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; hosted by UTSA and San Antonio Sports Teams: 1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)

2. Auburn

3. Pepperdine

4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)

5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)

6. UCLA

7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)

8. Denver (The Summit League)

9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)

10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)

11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)

12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference) Individuals: Victoria Gailey , Nevada

, Nevada Allysha Mae Mateo , BYU

, BYU Haley Vargas , Kansas State

, Kansas State Camryn Carreon , UTSA

, UTSA Jasmine Leovao , Long Beach State (Big West Conference)

, Long Beach State (Big West Conference) Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference) PALM BEACH GARDENS REGIONAL PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission Teams: 1. LSU

2. Texas

3. Northwestern

4. UCF

5. Duke

6. Michigan State

7. California

8. Arkansas

9. Alabama

10. South Florida

11. Penn (The Ivy League)

12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) Individuals: Christin Eisenbeiss , North Florida

, North Florida Sara Byrne , Miami (FL)

, Miami (FL) Yanjun Liu , Princeton

, Princeton Karissa Kilby , FIU

, FIU Leah Onosato , Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)

, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference) Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Past NCAA DI women’s golf champions

The NCAA DI women’s golf championships went to a combination stroke-play and match-play format in 2015. The previous format was strictly stroke play (72 holes) from the championships’ inception in 1982 through 2014.

YEAR TEAM CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP INDIVIDUAL CHAMP (school, score) LOCATION 2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon Rose Zhang (Stanford, 282) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ 2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Rachel Heck (Stanford, 280) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ 2020 n/a (pandemic) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 211*) Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR 2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, 280) Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK 2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, 275) Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL 2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Virginia Elena Carta (Duke, 272) Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR 2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Emma Talley (Alabama, 285) The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

*Stroke play shortened to three rounds.

What format is used for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams and six individuals will make up the field for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. All teams and individual competitors will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 19-21), with the top teams and individuals (numbers TBD) not on an advancing team moving on for one additional day of stroke play (May 22), which will determine the eight teams for the match-play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the teams or individuals who’ll advance to the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play — as well as the individual champion — also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, the top eight teams will advance to single-elimination match play, with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round, with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for May 23, with the finals on May 24.

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club

The No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal captured their second national title — and first since 2015 — with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club, marking the first time that a No. 1 seed won the title since the tournament switched to match play in 2015. The Cardinal also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win both the team and individual championship in the same year.

In the championship matches, Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter each won to give the Cardinal a 2-0 edge, but Oregon’s Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin tied it up with wins over Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, respectively. Stanford’s hopes rested on Rose Zhang, who closed out Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on the 17th hole, 3 and 1, and secured Stanford’s team title.

More about Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course

This year marks the third straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club will host the women’s NCAA golf championships. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, Grayhawk was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995. The Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards, and is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio sculpted these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk GC also will host the men’s NCAA tournament May 26-31, but both tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the eighth consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report.

