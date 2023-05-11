On Her TurfOn Her Turf

2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: How to watch, who’s playing as Stanford aims to defend national title

By May 11, 2023, 12:43 PM EDT
The 30-team field is set for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, with defending champion Stanford leading the charge among the six regional qualifying tournaments that wrapped on Wednesday. The Cardinal recorded both the best team and individual scores of the week, posting a combined for 50-under par to win the Pullman (Washington) regional by 17 shots.

Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang, who won the 2022 individual NCAA title, led the Cardinal with a score of 19-under over three rounds, highlighted by an 8-under 64 in her first round on Monday. Zhang set a new NCAA record for the low 54-hole score at Regionals by three shots at Palouse Ridge Golf Club, while her team obliterated the NCAA 54-hole team scoring mark by 17 strokes. The Pullman Regional produced the five lowest team scores of the week, as four teams (Stanford, Clemson, Southern California, Baylor) shot better than 20-under.

Other notable performances came from Arizona, which rallied on Wednesday to win the Raleigh Regional, while the Georgia defended its home course in the Athens Regional, holding off a late push from South Carolina. Also advancing out of Athens was No. 11 seed Augusta, who will make its first appearance at nationals in program history. In the Westfield Regional, Mississippi State won its first-ever regional tournament, while Michigan State won the Palm Beach Regional to also mark a program first. Pepperdine and SMU finished tied atop the leaderboard in the San Antonio Regional.

This year marks the first time in women’s tournament history that that five teams will advance from each regional rather than four (increasing the field from 24 to 30 teams). In January, the NCAA gained approval to increase the number of schools moving on to nationals, aligning it with the number of teams in the men’s championships.

The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions, beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 finals at Grayhawk GC. Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang will aim to defend her individual title as well, and looks to keep the momentum rolling this spring after wins at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Pac-12 Championships, where she claimed her 10th career collegiate title to set a new Cardinal record.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down all you need to know about this year’s championships, and be sure to check back here for updates and results as the tournament progresses.

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships

You can watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Monday, May 22: 5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Tuesday, May 23: Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Wednesday, May 24: 5 p.m. ET (national championship team match), Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams — five from each of the six regions — have qualified for the finals, which are set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Also qualifying are six individuals (one from each regional site) whose teams did not advance. They are:

Athens Regional:   

  • 1. Georgia
  • 2. South Carolina
  • 3. San Jose State
  • 4. Ole Miss
  • 5. Augusta
  • Individual: Leon Takagi – Kent State

Palm Beach Gardens Regional:   

  • 1. Michigan State
  • 2. Duke
  • T-3. Texas
  • T-3. Northwestern
  • 5. LSU
  • Individual: Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)

Pullman Regional: 

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Clemson
  • 3. Southern California
  • 4. Baylor
  • 5. Texas Tech
  • Individual: Tiffany Le – UC Riverside

Raleigh Regional:

  • 1. Arizona
  • 2. NC State
  • 3. Wake Forest
  • 4. TCU
  • 5. Florida State
  • Individual: Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga

San Antonio Regional Site: 

  • T-1. Pepperdine
  • T-1. SMU
  • T-3. Oklahoma State
  • T-3. Texas A&M
  • 5. New Mexico
  • Individual: Camryn Carreon – UTSA

Westfield Regional:    

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon State
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Virginia
  • 5. Tulsa
  • Individual: Isabella McCauley – Minnesota

Past NCAA DI women’s golf champions 

The NCAA DI women’s golf championships went to a combination stroke-play and match-play format in 2015. The previous format was strictly stroke play (72 holes) from the championships’ inception in 1982 through 2014.

YEAR TEAM CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP INDIVIDUAL CHAMP (school, score) LOCATION
2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon Rose Zhang (Stanford, 282) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Rachel Heck (Stanford, 280) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2020 n/a (pandemic) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 211*) Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, 280) Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, 275) Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Virginia Elena Carta (Duke, 272) Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Emma Talley (Alabama, 285) The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

*Stroke play shortened to three rounds.

What format is used for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams and six individuals will make up the field for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. All teams and individual competitors will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 19-21), with the top teams and individuals (numbers TBD) not on an advancing team moving on for one additional day of stroke play (May 22), which will determine the eight teams for the match-play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the teams or individuals who’ll advance to the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play — as well as the individual champion — also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, the top eight teams will advance to single-elimination match play, with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round, with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for May 23, with the finals on May 24.

Regionals rewind: 72 teams take aim at qualifying for nationals

Regional action took place May 8-10 at six regional sites, featuring 72 teams and 36 individuals (396 competitors total). Twenty-seven conferences received automatic bids to regional championships, with each regional site hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site moved on to the national championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals for each of six regional tournaments on April 26, with Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all earning No. 1 seeds. The SEC led the way with 13 conference programs securing spots in the regional fields (including four No. 1 seeds), followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with eight each, and the ACC and Big 12 with seven.

Each regional hosted 12 teams and six individuals competing in a 54-hole tournament, with the top five teams — along with the low individual not on an advancing team — from each site qualifying for nationals at Grayhawk. The six regional sites, including selected teams and individuals, were as follows (includes seeding; conference automatic qualifiers indicated in parentheses):

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; hosted by Washington State

Teams:

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Baylor
  • 3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)
  • 4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
  • 5. Kentucky
  • 6. Texas Tech
  • 7. Houston
  • 8. North Carolina
  • 9. UNLV
  • 10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
  • 11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
  • 12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

  • Camille Boyd, Washington
  • Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
  • Harriet Lynch, Fresno State
  • Darcy Habgood, Washington State
  • Stefanie Deng, Washington
  • Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

WESTFIELD REGIONAL

The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana; hosted by Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp

Teams:

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Iowa State
  • 5. Virginia
  • 6. Tulsa
  • 7. Tennessee
  • 8. Michigan
  • 9. Oregon State
  • 10. Xavier (Big East Conference)
  • 11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)
  • 12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
  • Carmen Griffiths, Louisville
  • Luisamariana Mesones, Minnesota
  • Sofia Torres, Colorado State
  • Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
  • Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

RALEIGH REGIONAL 

Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; hosted by NC State

Teams:

  • 1. Wake Forest
  • 2. Arizona State
  • 3. Florida State
  • 4. Florida
  • 5. Arizona
  • 6. North Texas (Conference USA)
  • 7. TCU
  • 8. NC State
  • 9. Purdue
  • 10. Nebraska
  • 11. Campbell (Big South Conference)
  • 12. Richmond (Patriot League)

Individuals:

  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga
  • Kendall Turner, James Madison
  • Mallory Fobes, UNCW
  • Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech
  • Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech
  • Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference)

ATHENS REGIONAL

University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; hosted by Georgia

Teams:

  • 1. South Carolina
  • 2. San Jose State
  • 3. Ole Miss
  • 4. Ohio State
  • 5. Georgia
  • 6. Maryland
  • 7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
  • 8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Furman (Southern Conference)
  • 11. Augusta (Southland Conference)
  • 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

  • Carla Bernat, Tulane
  • Mathilde Delavallade, Penn State
  • Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma
  • Catie Craig, Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
  • Christy Chen, Boston U (Patriot League)
  • Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League)

SAN ANTONIO REGIONAL

TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; hosted by UTSA and San Antonio Sports

Teams:

  • 1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
  • 2. Auburn
  • 3. Pepperdine
  • 4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)
  • 5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)
  • 6. UCLA
  • 7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
  • 8. Denver (The Summit League)
  • 9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
  • 10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)
  • 11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)
  • 12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Victoria Gailey, Nevada
  • Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU
  • Haley Vargas, Kansas State
  • Camryn Carreon, UTSA
  • Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)
  • Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

PALM BEACH GARDENS REGIONAL

PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Teams:

  • 1. LSU
  • 2. Texas
  • 3. Northwestern
  • 4. UCF
  • 5. Duke
  • 6. Michigan State
  • 7. California
  • 8. Arkansas
  • 9. Alabama
  • 10. South Florida
  • 11. Penn (The Ivy League)
  • 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

  • Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida
  • Sara Byrne, Miami (FL)
  • Yanjun Liu, Princeton
  • Karissa Kilby, FIU
  • Leah Onosato, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)
  • Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club

The No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal captured their second national title — and first since 2015 — with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club, marking the first time that a No. 1 seed won the title since the tournament switched to match play in 2015. The Cardinal also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win both the team and individual championship in the same year.

In the championship matches, Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter each won to give the Cardinal a 2-0 edge, but Oregon’s Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin tied it up with wins over Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, respectively. Stanford’s hopes rested on Rose Zhang, who closed out Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on the 17th hole, 3 and 1, and secured Stanford’s team title.

Earlier in the week, Zhang also secured the individual NCAA title, finishing four rounds of stroke play at 6-under 282. Despite a 3-over 75 in the final round, Zhang won by three shots over SJSU’s Natasha Adrea Oon, who finished solo second, followed by Texas A&M’s Jennie Park and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, who tied for third. Zhang became the second consecutive Cardinal to win the title following teammate Heck’s win in 2021. Heck and Zhang are the only two Stanford women to win the individual national championship, and each did so as freshmen.

More about Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course

This year marks the third straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club will host the women’s NCAA golf championships. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, Grayhawk was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995. The Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards, and is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio sculpted these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk GC also will host the men’s NCAA tournament May 26-31, but both tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the eighth consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup: How to watch, who’s playing as LPGA honors its founding members and tour pioneers

By May 10, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT
Moriya Jutanugarn (L) and Ariya Jutanugarn (R) of Team Thailand look on from the 12th tee during their Championship match in the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown.
Getty Images
Following an historic first win for Team Thailand on Sunday in the return of the International Crown, all four winning team members will tee it up this week in Clifton, New Jersey, for the 12th edition of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Atthaya Thitikul, Patty TavatanakitAriya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn arrive at Upper Montclair Country Club fresh off their victory at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, where the foursome swept Australia in the finals to secure the team match-play title.

Ariya Jutanugarn earned MVP honors after teaming with her sister to win all five of their matches, while 20-year-old Thitikul finished off her perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand. Thailand went undefeated — 6-0-0 — in pool play, becoming the first team to do so in tournament history, and they lost just one match in four days of play when Team USA’s Lilia Vu defeated Tavatanakit in the semifinals.

While the Thai players look to keep their momentum rolling, so does defending Founders Cup champion Minjee Lee, who was part of Team Australia’s runner-up squad at Harding Park. Last year at Upper Montclair, Lee made three birdies over her final seven holes to beat Lexi Thompson by two strokes.

The Founders Cup, which honors the 13 original founders of the LPGA and their philosophy to “leave the game better than you found it,” kicks off a stretch of four events in New Jersey over the next six weeks and starts on a particularly celebratory note after the World Golf Hall of Fame announced in March that seven of the LPGA’s founders — Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions and Shirley Spork would join the other six Founders as members of the Hall of Fame. Patty Berg, Marlene Bauer Hagge, Betty Jameson, Marilynn Smith, Louise Suggs and Babe Didrikson Zaharias were previously inducted into the Hall.

In addition to the tour’s founding members, the event also annually honors LPGA pioneers — with this year’s honorees being six-time LPGA major champion Betsy King and National Golf Coaches Hall of Fame member and former European Solheim Cup Team captain Pia Nilsson.

The full-field event features 144 players competing for a $3 million prize purse, with $450,000 going to the winner. This week marks the third straight year that the tournament is being played New Jersey, after being held at Mountain Ridge Country Club in East Caldwell in October 2021 and moving to Upper Montclair CC in 2022. The first nine editions (2011-2019) were held at Wildfire Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

How to watch the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup

You can watch the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Thursday, May 11: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, May 12: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, May 13: 5-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, May 14: 5-7 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup

The 144-player field is headlined by eight of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings including:

  • World No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has Joe LaCavaTiger Woods’ former caddie — on the bag this week in New Jersey.
  • No. 2 Lydia Ko, who’s playing in her fifth event of the season with her best finish in 2023 being a T-6 at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
  • No. 3 Jin Young Ko,  already a winner this season after successfully defending her title at the 2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship.
  • No. 4 Lilia Vu, the only multi-winner of the season so far with wins at The Chevron Championship and Honda LPGA Thailand.
  • No. 5 Atthaya Thitikul, who has four top-10 finishes in 2023, including a season-best third place at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
  • No. 6 Minjee Lee, the defending champion and a member of Team Australia, which finished runner-up at last week’s International Crown.
  • No. 7 Lexi Thompson, who’s playing in just her third event of 2023 and was part of Team US, which finished third at the International Crown last week.
  • No. 10 Georgia Hall, who has four top-10 finishes in 2023 including two runner-up finishes at the LPGA Drive On Championship and DIO Implant LA Open.

Also in the field are four previous champions — Stacy Lewis (2013), Sei Young Kim (2016), Jin Young Ko (2019, 2021) and Minjee Lee (2022) — plus Monday qualifiers Haru Nomura and Roberta Liti, and three sponsor invites: amateur Katie Lu, Alison Walshe, Paige Crawford, who won the John Shippen Cognizant Cup on Monday to earn her spot in the field.

Past winners of the Cognizant Founders Cup

YEAR WINNER SCORE MARGIN RUNNERUP
2022 Minjee Lee (Australia) 19-under 269 2 strokes Lexi Thompson (USA)
2021 Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 18-under 266 4 strokes Caroline Masson (Germany)
2020 No event n/a n/a n/a
2019 Jin Young Ko (South Korea) 22-under 266 1 strokes Jessica Korda (USA), Nelly Korda (USA), Carlota Ciganda (Spain), Yu Liu (China)
2018 Inbee Park (South Korea) 19-under 269 5 strokes Marina Alex (USA), Laura Davies (England), Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
2017 Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) 25-under 263 2 strokes In Gee Chun (South Korea), Stacy Lewis (USA), Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Last year at the Cognizant Founders Cup

Australia’s Minjee Lee collected her seventh LPGA victory last year at Upper Montclair CC after finishing at 19-under 269 and beating Lexi Thompson by two strokes. Lee carded a nine-under 63 in the second round to take the 36-hole lead and she held on with rounds of 69-70 on the weekend. Thompson rallied from three down after 54 holes to grab a share of the lead after a birdie on No. 10 Sunday, but Lee took the lead for good with a birdie on No. 14 as Thompson made pars the rest of the way.

More about Upper Montclair Country Club

Famed golf course architect A.W. Tillinghast designed the original 18-hole course at Upper Montclair Country Club, which was founded in 1901 and initially featured a rudimentary five-hole course before Tillinghast’s design opened in the 1920s. Robert Trent Jones Sr. directed course renovations in the 1950s, which transformed the club into its present 27-hole design, with three nine-hole tracks known as the East, West and South courses. The front nine for the Founders Cup is the club’s South course, while the back nine is the club’s West course, which is rerouted for the tournament.

Upper Montclair has hosted multiple professional events including the LPGA’s Coca-Cola Classic (1979, 1980), the Chrysler-Plymouth Charity Classic (1983, 1984) and the Sybase Classic (2007-2009). Among winners of those events were Nancy Lopez (1979), Pat Bradley (1993) and Lorena Ochoa (2007, 2008). Other notable tournaments are the PGA Tour’s Thunderbird Classic (1962, 1966-1968) and the PGA Tour Champions’ NFL Golf Classic (1993-2000).

For the Founders Cup, the course will play as a par 72 (36-36), with a scorecard yardage of 6,536 yards.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report. 

Kate Markgraf still delivering for USWNT as she headlines Class of 2023 inductees into National Soccer Hall of Fame

By May 5, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT
Kate Markgraf of the United States before the SheBelieves Cup game between Brazil and USWNT at Toyota Stadium.
Getty Images
For Kate Markgraf, general manager of the U.S. Women’s National Team and one of six inductees into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this weekend, her 12 years’ experience as a USWNT player still comes in handy as she heads to Frisco, Texas, for Saturday’s induction ceremony.

“I think something that you learn as an athlete is mental toughness, and to not get stressed out — right? — otherwise, how would you ever approach any challenge,” the two-time Olympic gold medalist told reporters earlier this week. “I think like all my teammates before me and the ones that are coming after me, goodness, we know how to compartmentalize, and we know how to just get the job done. So, it’s a huge honor.”

The 46-year-old Markgraf, who hails from Pontiac, Michigan, and was a three-time All-American at Notre Dame, is the last starter of the U.S. women’s 1999 World Cup-winning team to be elected to the Hall of Fame. The former defender appeared in 201 matches for the USWNT, making her one of just 12 American women to record 200 or more caps.

“Honestly as a defender, you’re used to not really being paid attention to unless you’re making a huge catastrophic mistake or you score goals,” said Markgraf, who was voted in under the Veterans category. “…You don’t ever expect to be valued in the way that people value forwards or different ways that people value women. So I never expected this.

“I kept fighting for women to be acknowledged, because the evaluation (in HOF criteria) has always been an issue, and I’m very appreciative for the steps (taken) not just with me, but a year ago and how they changed the voting standards, acknowledging that the way we were voting was actually not the best practice. I’m very excited that the evaluation of performance over years, across disciplines and types of participation in soccer is being evaluated objectively as best as possible.”

Markgraf said she’s also particularly excited to be sharing the spotlight on Saturday with Lauren Cheney Holiday, who made 133 appearances with the USWNT and was part of Team USA’s gold-medal wins at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Rounding out the Class of 2023 are former USWNT coach Jill Ellis (Builder category), former USMNT star Landon Donovan (Player ballot), Steve Zungul (Veteran) and former USWNT keeper Hope Solo, who had deferred her 2022 induction to this year.

“It’s amazing to be inducted with Lauren Cheney Holiday, a player who arguably is probably one of the best athletes that has ever existed on the U.S. Women’s National Team,” said Markgraf, who lives near Holiday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “It’s been a privilege to have her in the community, not only as a human but what her and her husband (NBA star Jrue Holiday) do in every community they live in and then support is just insane. They’re not just good people: They’re good people for the community and incredible athletes that we all can learn from.”

Markgraf’s career kicked off with three state youth titles in Michigan, and she kept the momentum rolling at Notre Dame, where she earned defensive MVP honors at the 1995 NCAA Final Four as the Fighting Irish captured national title. She made her international debut as a substitute in 7-0 win over Argentina on April 26, 1998, and worked her way into the Starting XI. At age 22, she was the least experienced players on the 1999 U.S. World Cup squad, yet she started five of six matches and played all 120 minutes in the final as the Americans secured their second World Cup title. She played in two more World Cups – in 2003 and 2007. The USWNT finished third in both tournaments but rebounded both times with Olympic gold in subsequent years (2004, 2008).

It was following the 2008 Games in Beijing that Markgraf achieved the personal milestone of scoring her first international goal. After playing 192 caps without a goal, she snapped the streak in a friendly vs. the Republic of Ireland in Illinois on Sept. 20, 2008. With the U.S. leading 1-0, Natasha Kai was fouled inside the box and a penalty kick was awarded. Markgraf’s teammates urged her to take the kick and mobbed her after she buried it in the net.

Markgraf revealed that she had previously declined taking penalty kicks because she knew her midfielder and forward teammates got bonuses from their shoe contracts every time they scored, and she didn’t feel comfortable taking the opportunity away.

“For me, that wasn’t part of my deals,” she explained. “The reason why I always said no is because I wanted to make sure that other people got paid, if they could. So that’s the backstory of that one. But finally, I knew I was pregnant during that entire victory tour. I didn’t know they were twins. But I just was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna take one because I’m tired of this, like Kate Markgraf has 190-plus whatever caps but no goals.’ I knew I would make it. I was so excited, but what I love about that photo (of the goal) is when I’m jumping up, like, I have twins in my stomach. So technically, there are three people scoring that goal, which is probably a record in itself.”

After retiring from competition, the mother of three went back to school, earning two master’s degrees (in kinesiology and educational psychology) at Wisconsin and also worked as an analyst for ESPN at the 2011 World Cup and for NBC at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, she became the first female broadcaster to call a major men’s soccer tournament for ESPN at the European Championship. In August 2019, Markgraf was named to a first-of-its kind post for U.S. Soccer as head of women’s soccer and GM of the USWNT.

“The biggest thing for me is, ‘How do I best execute the reason why I was hired,’ which was to help support the women’s national team during a period of transition, as well as set it up for future success by empowering those that are experts in the field,” she said. “And that is something that I love doing. Building processes and structures for our youth national teams for those systems — that gets me up every single day and excited.

“[It’s] something you have to have a lot of energy and passion for, and that’s something I have an abundance — because someone gave me a chance one time and look what happened. Look where I am now.”

The ceremony will be streamed live on the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s website beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

