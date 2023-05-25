On Her TurfOn Her Turf

2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships: Wake Forest captures team title, Stanford’s Rose Zhang wins individual crown

By May 25, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
Update: No. 3 Wake Forest captured its first-ever NCAA DI women’s golf national title on Wednesday, defeating No. 5 Southern California 3-1-0. Demon Deacons players Emilia Migliaccio, Rachel Kuehn and Lauren Walsh won their respective matches to clinch the 2023 title. Of note, Walsh took down USC’s Brianna Navarossa in the day’s anchor match — a day after Navarrossa beat Stanford’s Rose Zhang, who won the individual title on Monday. Wake Forest finished third in the stroke play portion of the competition to advance to match play. The Demon Deacons beat No. 6 Florida State in the quarterfinals before downing No. 7 Texas A&M to reach the national championship match, where they beat USC.

The 30-team field is set for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, with defending champion Stanford leading the charge among the six regional qualifying tournaments that wrapped on Wednesday. The Cardinal recorded both the best team and individual scores of the week, posting a combined for 50-under par to win the Pullman (Washington) regional by 17 shots.

Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang, who won the 2022 individual NCAA title, led the Cardinal with a score of 19-under over three rounds, highlighted by an 8-under 64 in her first round on Monday. Zhang set a new NCAA record for the low 54-hole score at Regionals by three shots at Palouse Ridge Golf Club, while her team obliterated the NCAA 54-hole team scoring mark by 17 strokes. The Pullman Regional produced the five lowest team scores of the week, as four teams (Stanford, Clemson, Southern California, Baylor) shot better than 20-under.

Other notable performances came from Arizona, which rallied on Wednesday to win the Raleigh Regional, while the Georgia defended its home course in the Athens Regional, holding off a late push from South Carolina. Also advancing out of Athens was No. 11 seed Augusta, who will make its first appearance at nationals in program history. In the Westfield Regional, Mississippi State won its first-ever regional tournament, while Michigan State won the Palm Beach Regional to also mark a program first. Pepperdine and SMU finished tied atop the leaderboard in the San Antonio Regional.

This year marks the first time in women’s tournament history that that five teams will advance from each regional rather than four (increasing the field from 24 to 30 teams). In January, the NCAA gained approval to increase the number of schools moving on to nationals, aligning it with the number of teams in the men’s championships.

The Stanford Cardinal are the defending champions, beating the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 finals at Grayhawk GC. Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang will aim to defend her individual title as well, and looks to keep the momentum rolling this spring after wins at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and Pac-12 Championships, where she claimed her 10th career collegiate title to set a new Cardinal record.

Read on as On Her Turf breaks down all you need to know about this year’s championships, and be sure to check back here for updates and results as the tournament progresses.

Matchups and results

On Monday, Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang became the first women’s player to ever win consecutive NCAA individual titles on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club. Zhang finished at 10-under 278 after 54 holes, beating USC’s Catherine Park and San Jose State’s Lucia Lopez-Ortega by one stroke. Complete scoring details can be found here.

Quarterfinals matchups and results:

  • Match 1: No. 7 Texas A&M defeats No. 2 Texas, 3-1
  • Match 2: No. 3 Wake Forest defeats No. 6 Florida State, 3-1
  • Match 3: No. 1 Stanford defeats No. 8 Pepperdine, 3-1
  • Match 4: No. 5 Southern California defeats No. 4 South Carolina, 3-1

Semifinal matchups and results:

  • Match 5: No. 3 Wake Forest defeats No. 7 Texas A&M, 3-0-0
  • Match 6: No. 5 Southern California defeats No. 1 Stanford, 3-1-0

Championship matchup and results:

  • Match 7: No. 3 Wake Forest defeats No. 5 Southern California, 3-1-0

How to watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships

You can watch the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Monday, May 22: 5 p.m. ET (final round, individual stroke play), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Tuesday, May 23: Noon ET (quarterfinals, team matches) and 5 p.m. ET (semifinals, team matches), Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Wednesday, May 24: 5 p.m. ET (national championship team match), Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

UPDATE: Stanford, Texas, Wake Forest, South Carolina, Southern California, Florida State, Texas A&M and Pepperdine advanced to match play.

FINALS FIELD

Thirty teams — five from each of the six regions — qualified for the finals, May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Also qualifying were six individuals (one from each regional site) whose teams did not advance. They are:

Athens Regional:   

  • 1. Georgia
  • 2. South Carolina
  • 3. San Jose State
  • 4. Ole Miss
  • 5. Augusta
  • Individual: Leon Takagi – Kent State

Palm Beach Gardens Regional:   

  • 1. Michigan State
  • 2. Duke
  • T-3. Texas
  • T-3. Northwestern
  • 5. LSU
  • Individual: Sara Byrne – Miami (FL)

Pullman Regional: 

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Clemson
  • 3. Southern California
  • 4. Baylor
  • 5. Texas Tech
  • Individual: Tiffany Le – UC Riverside

Raleigh Regional:

  • 1. Arizona
  • 2. NC State
  • 3. Wake Forest
  • 4. TCU
  • 5. Florida State
  • Individual: Dorota Zalewska – Chattanooga

San Antonio Regional Site: 

  • T-1. Pepperdine
  • T-1. SMU
  • T-3. Oklahoma State
  • T-3. Texas A&M
  • 5. New Mexico
  • Individual: Camryn Carreon – UTSA

Westfield Regional:    

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon State
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Virginia
  • 5. Tulsa
  • Individual: Isabella McCauley – Minnesota

Past NCAA DI women’s golf champions 

The NCAA DI women’s golf championships went to a combination stroke-play and match-play format in 2015. The previous format was strictly stroke play (72 holes) from the championships’ inception in 1982 through 2014.

YEAR TEAM CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP INDIVIDUAL CHAMP (school, score) LOCATION
2022 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Oregon Rose Zhang (Stanford, 282) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2021 Ole Miss Kory Henkes 4-1 Oklahoma State Rachel Heck (Stanford, 280) Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, AZ
2020 n/a (pandemic) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a
2019 Duke Dan Brooks 3-2 Wake Forest Maria Fassi (Arkansas, 211*) Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR
2018 Arizona Laura Ianello 3-2 Alabama Jennifer Kupcho (Wake Forest, 280) Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, OK
2017 Arizona State Missy Farr-Kaye 3-1-1 Northwestern Monica Vaughn (Arizona State, 275) Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL
2016 Washington Mary Lou Mulflur 3-2 Stanford Virginia Elena Carta (Duke, 272) Eugene Country Club, Eugene, OR
2015 Stanford Anne Walker 3-2 Baylor Emma Talley (Alabama, 285) The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

*Stroke play shortened to three rounds.

What format is used for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships?

Thirty teams and six individuals will make up the field for the 2023 NCAA DI women’s golf championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds. All teams and individual competitors will compete in 54 holes of stroke play (May 19-21), with the top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team moving on for one additional day of stroke play (May 22), which will determine the eight teams for the match-play competition as well as the individual champion.

Any ties after 54 holes – either to determine the teams or individuals who’ll advance to the final round of stroke-play – will be broken by sudden-death playoff. Additionally, ties to determine the eight teams advancing to match play — as well as the individual champion — also will be broken by sudden-death playoff.

Following the conclusion of 72 holes of stroke play, the top eight teams will advance to single-elimination match play, with seeds determined by the team results. A total of five points will be available in each round, with the first team to three points winning. Once a team has won three individual matches, any remaining individual matches will be halted at that point, and the score recorded as it currently stood. Quarterfinals and semifinals are set for May 23, with the finals on May 24.

Regionals rewind: 72 teams take aim at qualifying for nationals

Regional action took place May 8-10 at six regional sites, featuring 72 teams and 36 individuals (396 competitors total). Twenty-seven conferences received automatic bids to regional championships, with each regional site hosting 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site moved on to the national championships, set for May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Committee announced the teams and individuals for each of six regional tournaments on April 26, with Stanford, Wake Forest, LSU, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Texas A&M all earning No. 1 seeds. The SEC led the way with 13 conference programs securing spots in the regional fields (including four No. 1 seeds), followed by the Big Ten and Pac-12 with eight each, and the ACC and Big 12 with seven.

Each regional hosted 12 teams and six individuals competing in a 54-hole tournament, with the top five teams — along with the low individual not on an advancing team — from each site qualifying for nationals at Grayhawk. The six regional sites, including selected teams and individuals, were as follows (includes seeding; conference automatic qualifiers indicated in parentheses):

PULLMAN REGIONAL

Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, Washington; hosted by Washington State

Teams:

  • 1. Stanford
  • 2. Baylor
  • 3. Southern California (Pac-12 Conference)
  • 4. Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference)
  • 5. Kentucky
  • 6. Texas Tech
  • 7. Houston
  • 8. North Carolina
  • 9. UNLV
  • 10. Sacramento State (Big Sky Conference)
  • 11. Cal Poly (Big West Conference)
  • 12. Green Bay (Horizon League)

Individuals:

  • Camille Boyd, Washington
  • Tiffany Le, UC Riverside
  • Harriet Lynch, Fresno State
  • Darcy Habgood, Washington State
  • Stefanie Deng, Washington
  • Cassie Kim, Gonzaga

WESTFIELD REGIONAL

The Club at Chatham Hills Golf Course in Westfield, Indiana; hosted by Indiana and Indiana Sports Corp

Teams:

  • 1. Mississippi State
  • 2. Oregon
  • 3. Vanderbilt
  • 4. Iowa State
  • 5. Virginia
  • 6. Tulsa
  • 7. Tennessee
  • 8. Michigan
  • 9. Oregon State
  • 10. Xavier (Big East Conference)
  • 11. Lipscomb (ASUN Conference)
  • 12. Morehead State (Ohio Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
  • Carmen Griffiths, Louisville
  • Luisamariana Mesones, Minnesota
  • Sofia Torres, Colorado State
  • Lauren Beaudreau, Notre Dame
  • Sabrina Coffman, Cleveland State (Horizon League)

RALEIGH REGIONAL 

Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; hosted by NC State

Teams:

  • 1. Wake Forest
  • 2. Arizona State
  • 3. Florida State
  • 4. Florida
  • 5. Arizona
  • 6. North Texas (Conference USA)
  • 7. TCU
  • 8. NC State
  • 9. Purdue
  • 10. Nebraska
  • 11. Campbell (Big South Conference)
  • 12. Richmond (Patriot League)

Individuals:

  • Dorota Zalewska, Chattanooga
  • Kendall Turner, James Madison
  • Mallory Fobes, UNCW
  • Morgan Ketchum, Virginia Tech
  • Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech
  • Sarah Kahn, High Point (Big South Conference)

ATHENS REGIONAL

University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia; hosted by Georgia

Teams:

  • 1. South Carolina
  • 2. San Jose State
  • 3. Ole Miss
  • 4. Ohio State
  • 5. Georgia
  • 6. Maryland
  • 7. Kent State (Mid-American Conference)
  • 8. Charleston (Colonial Athletic Association)
  • 9. Kansas
  • 10. Furman (Southern Conference)
  • 11. Augusta (Southland Conference)
  • 12. Sacred Heart (Northeast Conference)

Individuals:

  • Carla Bernat, Tulane
  • Mathilde Delavallade, Penn State
  • Mikhaela Fortuna, Oklahoma
  • Catie Craig, Western Kentucky (Conference USA)
  • Christy Chen, Boston U (Patriot League)
  • Isabella Gomez, Harvard (The Ivy League)

SAN ANTONIO REGIONAL

TPC San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; hosted by UTSA and San Antonio Sports

Teams:

  • 1. Texas A&M (Southeastern Conference)
  • 2. Auburn
  • 3. Pepperdine
  • 4. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Conference)
  • 5. SMU (American Athletic Conference)
  • 6. UCLA
  • 7. New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
  • 8. Denver (The Summit League)
  • 9. Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
  • 10. Sam Houston (Western Athletic Conference)
  • 11. ULM (Sun Belt Conference)
  • 12. Missouri State (Missouri Valley Conference)

Individuals:

  • Victoria Gailey, Nevada
  • Allysha Mae Mateo, BYU
  • Haley Vargas, Kansas State
  • Camryn Carreon, UTSA
  • Jasmine Leovao, Long Beach State (Big West Conference)
  • Alex Giles, Incarnate Word (Southland Conference)

PALM BEACH GARDENS REGIONAL

PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; hosted by Florida Atlantic and Palm Beach County Sports Commission

Teams:

  • 1. LSU
  • 2. Texas
  • 3. Northwestern
  • 4. UCF
  • 5. Duke
  • 6. Michigan State
  • 7. California
  • 8. Arkansas
  • 9. Alabama
  • 10. South Florida
  • 11. Penn (The Ivy League)
  • 12. Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference)

Individuals:

  • Christin Eisenbeiss, North Florida
  • Sara Byrne, Miami (FL)
  • Yanjun Liu, Princeton
  • Karissa Kilby, FIU
  • Leah Onosato, Old Dominion (Sun Belt Conference)
  • Katherine Lemke, Creighton (Big East Conference)

Last year at Grayhawk Golf Club

The No. 1-ranked Stanford Cardinal captured their second national title — and first since 2015 — with a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Grayhawk Golf Club, marking the first time that a No. 1 seed won the title since the tournament switched to match play in 2015. The Cardinal also became the first team since Arizona State in 2017 to win both the team and individual championship in the same year.

In the championship matches, Stanford’s Brooke Seay and Aline Krauter each won to give the Cardinal a 2-0 edge, but Oregon’s Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin tied it up with wins over Sadie Englemann and Rachel Heck, respectively. Stanford’s hopes rested on Rose Zhang, who closed out Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen on the 17th hole, 3 and 1, and secured Stanford’s team title.

Earlier in the week, Zhang also secured the individual NCAA title, finishing four rounds of stroke play at 6-under 282. Despite a 3-over 75 in the final round, Zhang won by three shots over SJSU’s Natasha Adrea Oon, who finished solo second, followed by Texas A&M’s Jennie Park and LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad, who tied for third. Zhang became the second consecutive Cardinal to win the title following teammate Heck’s win in 2021. Heck and Zhang are the only two Stanford women to win the individual national championship, and each did so as freshmen.

More about Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course

This year marks the third straight year that the Raptor Course at Grayhawk Golf Club will host the women’s NCAA golf championships. Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, less that 20 miles from the Arizona State campus, Grayhawk was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 1995. The Raptor Course will play as a par 72 (36-36), stretching 6,384 yards, and is known for its generous fairways, large and undulated greens, and deep bunkers, which are especially noteworthy considering Fazio sculpted these features from what started as a flat piece of desert land.

Grayhawk GC also will host the men’s NCAA tournament May 26-31, but both tournaments move to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s Champions Course in Carlsbad, California, for 2024. This year marks the eighth consecutive edition of the NCAA Division I Golf Championships that one course will host both the women’s and men’s championships in the same year in consecutive weeks.

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report.

2023 LPGA Match-Play: How to watch, who’s playing, format and more as LPGA heads to Shadow Creek

By May 23, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea plays her shot from the second tee during the final round of The 2023 Chevron Championship.
Getty Images
It’s a week of head-to-head showdowns as the third edition of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play descends on Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas (Nevada). South Korea’s Eun-Hee Ji arrives as the defending champion, and she’s looking for a rebound performance after missing the cut in her last start at the Cognizant Founders Cup earlier in May.

Ji — winner of six LPGA titles including the 2009 U.S. Women’s Open — has made eight starts this season, with her best finish being a T-11 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March. Last year at Shadow Creek, Ji beat Japan’s Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 in the championship match to secure her first title in three years.

This year’s field — which is competing for a $1.5 million prize purse, with $225,000 going to the winner — features LPGA winners from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, plus the top 25 tour members on the priority list who have not won in the past two years, and two sponsor invites. The remainder of the field is filled off the 2023 CME Group standings. The inaugural tournament in 2021 at Shadow Creek was won by Ally Ewing, who beat Sophia Popov in the final, 2 and 1.

The event marks the first LPGA tournament to being played following the death of Marlene Bauer Hagge — the last surviving LPGA founder — who died on May 16 at age 89. She was one of 13 founders of the LPGA in 1950.

How to watch the 2023 LPGA Match-Play

You can watch the 2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-play on Golf Channel, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out the complete TV and streaming schedule:

  • Wednesday, May 23: 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Thursday, May 24: 7-10 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Friday, May 25: 7-10 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Saturday, May 26: 5:30-8:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock
  • Sunday, May 27: 1:30-4 p.m. (streaming only), Peacock; 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Who’s playing in the 2023 LPGA Match-Play?

The 64-player field features two of the top 10 players on the Rolex Rankings — No. 4 Lilia Vu and No. 8 Brooke Henderson —  along with three winners on the LPGA Tour in 2023 (Vu, Henderson and Celine Boutier). Four LPGA rookies — Jaravee Boonchant, Celine Borge, Lucy Li and Hae Ran Ryu — will make their event debut, while both past champions (Ally Ewing and Eun-Hee Ji) are also slated to compete.

Additionally, the field features three players with Nevada connections — Danielle Kang, Alison Lee and Jenny Shin — all of whom are state residents, plus two sponsor exemptions in Muni He and Yaeeun Hong. Major champions in the field include Henderson, Ji, Kang and Vu, plus A Lim Kim, Sei Young Kim, Jennifer Kupcho, Jeongeun Lee6, Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist.

What’s the format for the 2023 LPGA Match-Play?

The field of 64 players will be divided into 16 groups of four players each and will open with three days of group play. For group play (also called “round robin”), players will face off against each of the other members of their group in 18-hole matches, with wins being worth one point and ties worth a half-point. The player with the most points will advanced to the Round of 16. In the case of a tie, a stroke-play, hole-by-hole playoff will determine the group winner.

After three days of round-robin play, the 16 group winners will play a single-elimination tournament to determine the champion. The format is similar to the PGA Tour’s WGC-Dell Match Play Championship, but unlike the men’s match-play event, where the field is determined by the Official World Golf Ranking, the LPGA event is open to tour members only and the field is not determined by the Rolex Rankings. However, players will be seeded 1-64 based on their Rolex Ranking, with group-play pods structured according to the following table:

POD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
Seed No. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16
Seed No. 32 31 30 28 28 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 18 17
Seed No. 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48
Seed No. 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57 56 55 54 53 52 51 50 49

The 16 group winners will advance to a single-elimination tournament on the weekend. The knockout rounds begin Saturday with the Round of 16 and quarterfinal round. The semifinals are scheduled for Sunday morning, with the finals and consolation matches set for Sunday afternoon.

Click here for the full list of players by pod, and click here for the full bracket.

Past winners of the LPGA Match-Play

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP VENUE
2022 Eun-Hee Ji 3 & 2 Ayaka Furue Shadow Creek
2021 Ally Ewing 2 & 1 Sophia Popov Shadow Creek

Last year at the LPGA Match-Play

Last year at Shadow Creek, South Korea’s Eun-hee Ji won for her first victory on tour in more than three years. A then-36-year-old Ji beat a then-21-year-old Ayaka Furue of Japan, 3 and 2, in the final to become at the LPGA’s oldest winner from South Korea. During the championship match, Ji took a 1-up lead on the ninth hole after holing out for eagle from 92 yards and followed up by also winning the 10th hole. Furue cut into the lead by winning the 11th hole before Ji won No. 12 with a par. Ji and Furue halved the next three holes, and Ji won the match with a 10-foot par putt on the 16th hole.

Ji played 111 holes during the week, winning two matches and tying one during group play, then sweeping all four matches in the knockout portion of the event.

More about Shadow Creek

Located just outside Las Vegas, the ultra-exclusive Shadow Creek was designed in 1990 by acclaimed course designer Tom Fazio and Las Vegas hotel and real-estate magnate Steve Wynn. First built as a private club for Wynn to entertain clients and celebrity friends, Shadow Creek allows an extremely limited number of public guests.

Par for this weeks tournament is 72 — 37-35 — and the course has a scorecard yardage of 6,765 yards. Of note, Hole Nos. 9 and 18 will be swapped from regular play for the tournament. The course has hosted other high-profile professional events including the PGA Tour’s 2020 CJ Cup (won by Jason Kokrak) and the 2018 made-for-TV event, “The Match” — an 18-hole, $9 million, winner-take-all match-play competition between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Mickelson won the event with a birdie on the fourth extra hole.

Prior to the return of the match-play event in 2021, the LPGA last played in Las Vegas in 2006 when Lorena Ochoa won the LPGA Takefuji Classic at Las Vegas Country Club. That tournament ran from 2000 through 2006. Additionally, the LPGA has played several events in Las Vegas from 1971-1999 including the Desert Inn Classic, Las Vegas LPGA and the season-ending LPGA Tour Championship (played from 1996-1999 at Desert Inn Golf Club).

The NBC Sports golf research team contributed to this report. 

Q+A with Katherine Legge: Her decision to contest her third Indy 500, why the race is ‘bonkers’ and what she hopes to achieve

By May 22, 2023, 10:00 AM EDT
Update: Katherine Legge locked in a spot in the 107th edition of the Indianapolis 500 in last weekend’s qualifying with an average speed of 231.070 over four laps. She’ll return to the Brickyard for the legendary race this Sunday (coverage begins on NBC and Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, with a special pre-race show shown exclusively on Peacock starting at 9 a.m. ET.). 

On the eve of qualifying for the 107th Indianapolis 500, British professional race car driver Katherine Legge has her sights set on making her third start in the iconic American race. If she does qualify for one of the coveted 33 spots in the grid (34 teams are attempting to qualify), Legge also will become the first woman to do so since Simona De Silvestro made her sixth start at Indy in 2021.

The 42-year-old Brit made headlines in February when Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced she would drive the team’s No. 44 Dallara-Honda for the race, marking Legge’s first Indy start since 2013. Last year’s Indy 500 field was notably absent for the second time in three years. The 2020 race was the first contest without at least one woman in the field since 1999.

Legge, whose team recently finished fourth in class at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, is one of just nine women to have raced in the Indy 500, which is set for May 28 on NBC. She currently competes fulltime in an Acura NSX GT3 for Gradient Racing in the GTD class in International Motor Sport Association (IMSA) racing. Her resume includes experience in Formula 3, Formula Renault, Formula 1 test, ChampCar, IndyCar, A1 Grand Prix, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), Formula E and sports car racing. In two previous starts at the Indy 500, Legge finished 22nd in 2012 (starting 30th) and 26th in 2013 (starting 33rd).

On Her Turf sat down with Legge during her leadup to this weekend’s qualifying to talk about her decision to race in this year’s Indy 500, her preparation and what she hopes to achieve in her third appearance at The Brickyard.

This Q+A has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

On Her Turf: Let’s start by talking about your decision to compete at the Indy 500 for the first time in 10 years. Can you talk a little bit about your decision and what went into it?

Katherine Legge: I think it was a relatively easy decision, honestly, because for the last 10 years I’ve been trying to get another shot at Indy with a good car, with a good team and with a chance of winning it. I’ve done it twice — as you said the last one a decade ago, and the first one a year before that. The first time I did it was not a great situation, but the second year, I had a great car and a great opportunity. So I wanted to recreate that and get another really good opportunity to go out there and have a chance of winning the thing.

OHT: You said your first appearance at Indy was not a great experience. Is there anything more about it that you could share?

Legge: It was a disaster. It was my first year back in IndyCar after having gone back to Europe to race for a while. The team was using Lotus engines and the Lotus engine was quite significantly down on power compared to Honda and to Chevy. And so when we started practicing… we were just being lapped, once every 10 laps, so it’s not worth doing. They tried to get another engine manufacturer to support us and in the end, we missed out on literally all the testing. The second year was great, but I didn’t have any testing. … It was a great car and we did qualify, we put it in the field, and I’ve been chasing that high ever since, I guess you could say.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing have given me the opportunity this year to have a significant amount of testing. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever been so well prepared for anything in my life. So that’s a really nice feeling because it gives you a level of confidence and a level of calm going in.

OHT: Why was Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing the right fit this year?

Legge: I have raced for the team before. As far as level of comfort goes, I’ve known these guys for a long time. I’ve won races with them. I think they know what I’m capable of and it’s not a gimmick. I think I’ve been given and will be given the best equipment. And it’s not like they’re just putting another car on the grid for the sake of doing it or a gimmick or anything like that. It’s like they legit believe in me. And I believe in them. And we can go win together.

It’s very unique, honestly, in racing that the team are very supportive of one another. There’s a real team atmosphere — there’s no infighting, there’s no politics. It’s just really a supportive atmosphere, and you don’t find that every day in racing, unfortunately. I’ve been in some less-than-ideal scenarios in the past, and I’ve been in some great ones. So you know, you recognize it when you see it, and I’m just going to try and make the most of it.

OHT: What has training looked like for you? Could you share a couple of specifics?

Legge: I just really had to kind of up the strength training, but I still do a lot of the same things I’ve done for the last 10 years. I still I still run five miles every day, most often. But I definitely increased weight training — upper body and core — and tried to lose weight because the lighter you are in these cars, the better. Mentally — I have a mental coach that I’ve worked with on and off for a number of years, but I think with age and experience comes wisdom, and I think you know yourself a lot better. I think I’m actually mentally in a much better place and a much more secure place than I was when I was trying to make it as a racing driver. I think the relative successes I’ve had across the years and everything else have helped with that, so it’s been pretty seamless to move into doing it.

OHT: When it comes to women in racing and women at the Indy 500, it continues to be an anomaly. It’s been 10 years since you last raced at Indy and there still has been only nine women drivers who’ve raced there. Why do you think that is?

Legge: It’s totally rubbish. I don’t actually think it’s a reflection of what’s been happening over the past decade. I think if you look at it, from when I first started nearly 20 years ago until now, there’s been a snowball effect and it’s been exponential of the women involved. …There are a lot more women involved in racing. I think a lot of TV documentaries, like (Netflix’s)“Drive to Survive,” probably have made it more human and more interesting to a lot of people. But I think there’s a lot more girls karting, and there’s a lot more women trying to rise through the ranks.

I think it will happen – it’s just not a linear climb up the mountain. It’s kind of like, you go over one hump and then you find another one, and then you keep going. And because it isn’t a gimmick anymore, the spotlight isn’t necessarily as much on you, which means it’s hard to find sponsors and such. I think it very much depends on the individual now, rather than just the fact that you’re a girl and racing. It depends on whether you can actually drive and not just turn up. So in a way, it’s good and it’s bad.

#44: Katherine Legge, photo courtesy Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

OHT: Do feel like women racecar drivers still have to be as good as or better than the men to get that recognition?

Legge: Yes and no. I think I think it’s difficult because the default is to not believe that they can do it until it’s been proven wrong. Whereas there’s more of an open mind going in with the young male drivers that are coming up. I would say that I don’t think (women) have to be “better than” — I think they’re judged on more things. So for example, I don’t think the guys have to worry about what they look like as much as we do. … So I think it’s different standards, especially because, the spotlight is still on you a little bit more. But I think there is definitely more of an open mind that women can do it.

OHT: Let’s do a quick rewind. Can you talk a little bit about your childhood and how you fell in love with racing?

Legge: It didn’t start off as a love of racing. I was a tomboy and an adrenaline junkie — and I was also very close to my dad. I still am. I would follow him around — he built houses. So I would be on the building site, with a hammer, nails and stuff. He actually wanted to have a go at karting while we were on holiday. I nagged him and I nagged him, and he eventually let me have a go. But it wasn’t that I had a love of cars or anything like that. It’s the competition.

It’s mostly the competition with yourself, I think, because you’re always striving for perfection. And because there’s so many changing variables, you never get it. You’re always learning. So, you’re battling with yourself mentally, and you’re also battling everybody else on track. And it’s fast. And it’s really fun. So, I think there’s a there’s a number of reasons I fell in love with racing itself. And I think once it gets in your blood, it’s really hard to not have it in your blood. Like I can’t imagine not racing in some way, shape, or form. Obviously, a time will come when I don’t race anymore, but I still think I’ll be involved in racing, because I love the sport. I just have a real real passion for it.

OHT: What will success at the Indy 500 look like for you this year? What are you hoping to achieve?

Legge: I think there’s a bunch of things I want to achieve. I want to do as well as I’m capable of and the car is capable of. I don’t want to leave anything on the table. I don’t want to make any mistakes. I want to learn as much as possible. I want to enjoy it as much as possible and get as much out of it as I can. And if that’s good enough to win, and I want to win.

I we collectively have been working very hard on different things — the car, the sim, fitness. I think if I can retain all the information needed and figure out the traffic and the tools inside the car and everything — which I anticipate I will be able to relatively quickly — so that all then gets programmed into my subconscious. Because if you’re thinking about it consciously, then you’re too slow. You need to have it, like, in your bones almost. Then, if we make good decisions on strategy, if we make good decisions on car setup and I make good decisions on the track, then what will be will be.

OHT: When you think about race day, what are you looking forward to the most? What is it like being in that grid when it all starts up on race day? Is there anything else like it? 

Legge: It’s bonkers. It’s the largest sporting event in the world, as far as people turning up goes, and I didn’t ever let myself enjoy it because you put your blinders. You don’t want to let anything in because you’ve got so much to think about — and you’re nervous. It has its own personality, the 500, and I intend to enjoy it more this year. I think I’m probably in a place where I can enjoy it a little bit more now and still do all the other things.

But honestly when the crowd is in there, the whole place is totally different, and you go into Turn 1 with 33 cars, and the air has been pushed around by the cars so much that you’re getting buffeted from side to side, and you don’t know which way is up and which way is down. And you can’t really tell — you just kind of go on what your spotter tells you, and it’s a whole different venue. Unless you’ve done it, you can’t describe the emotion that it evokes. It’s probably the neatest experience on the planet.

