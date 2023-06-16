Costa Rica and NWSL star Rocky Rodriguez on the complexities of her “American dream”

From her earliest childhood memories in San Jose, Costa Rica, Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez was laser-focused on a career in soccer. Perhaps it was the impact of her father, Sivianni Rodriguez, who played for the Costa Rican national team and began coaching her almost as soon as she could walk. But in both her recollection and that of Sivianni and Rocky’s mother Grettel, it was the internal drive that fueled the dream.

“When I was a little girl, around 7 years old, fútbol was running through my veins,” Rodriguez said in the latest episode of My New Favorite Futbolista, a podcast collaboration between NBC Sports, Telemundo and On Her Turf introducing listeners to some of the most dynamic players in soccer and their stories off the pitch. “I was very passionate about fútbol. I would breathe fútbol.”

I would say, ‘Of course, my love,’ but deep inside of me I didn’t believe her,” Gretel Rodriguez remembers. “I would still say, ‘Darling, you can dream as much as you want.’ I would tell her, ‘We’ll see what life brings us. And she told me, ‘No one will stop me from reaching what I want. No one, not even you.'”

That passion would take Rocky to the Costa Rican national team, Penn State, and the NWSL. She would score Costa Rica’s first ever Women’s World Cup goal and be named Rookie of the Year with the Portland Thorns in 2016. Her three childhood goals, written on a sheet of paper – “To get a university scholarship in the United States to study through soccer, to play with the Costa Rica national team, and to play soccer professionally”  – would all come to fruition before she turned 23. But with those victories came the unique challenge of leaving family and making her mark and her home in an unfamiliar community.

As a teenager, Rodriguez earned the opportunity to represent Costa Rica with the U17 and U20 national teams, with an eye always towards making it to the U.S. to study and train. At the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2012, Rodriguez played in front of Erica Walsh, head coach for the Penn State women’s soccer team, who immediately saw potential. Penn State offered Rodriguez a full ride, but the process for international application to an American university was fraught with bureaucratic slowdown. “I remember thinking,” Rodriguez recalled in 2023, “‘Please, let me in. I promise I will be a good student.'”

After a tense waiting period, Rodriguez was accepted to the College of Health and Human Development at Pennsylvania State University, beginning in the fall of 2012. On the field, she took Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2012 and was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2014, but also dealt with major homesickness and an unexpected language barrier.

“I started learning English when I was in preschool,” Rodriguez said of her early years in the U.S.. “And yet I understood maybe 50% of what people told me. I had to learn the technical language of soccer, too.”

Confidence was a barrier too.

“First of all, the style of play of soccer and the intensity and just the physicality and fitness, that was a lot for me to handle,” Rodriguez recalled. “I thought I had prepared for preseason at Penn State, and then when I got there, I actually kind of broke down because I just felt like I wasn’t good enough. There were days when I would wake up, saying, ‘I’m super grateful to have this opportunity and to be here, how nice that this.’ And other days or the next time I would say, “’What am I doing here? I already want to leave; I don’t want to be here now.'”

Despite these challenges, Rodriguez would leave Penn State as a four-year starter, team captain in her 2015 senior season and the MAC Hermann Trophy winner, given to the top men’s and women’s college soccer players annually. She started her professional career in the NWSL with the Sky Blue FC and was voted NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2016. In early 2020, she landed with the Portland Thorns, who took home the NWSL championship in 2022, while also putting together a powerhouse senior international career with the Costa Rican national team.

And along the way, she found a deepening respect for her home country, despite complicated emotions about the low pay and poor resources she’d seen herself and other female players receive early in her career.

I think that when I left Costa Rica, I was very young,” Rodriguez told the My New Favorite Futbolista team. “I was 18 years old and I only saw the bad or what frustrated me in my country, but as I grew older, I go, come back, and come back. And every time I return to Costa Rica, I appreciate the little things. Since Costa Rica is a beautiful country because of its people, because of the food, the climate and well, my heart it is still in Costa Rica, because that is where my family, my story, my childhood is. It’s who I am, and nothing will ever be able to erase it.”

And as for the United States?

“Being in the U.S. hasn’t been easy,” Rodriguez said. “The most challenging part has been to leave my family in Costa Rica. And the most difficult part has been the physical separation. In a sense, I know that for my family it is also very difficult to have me so far away, but I’m very blessed to have this family because they thought about me first and never cut my wings. Actually, they gave me the wings to pursue my dreams, even though that meant a sacrifice for my parents too. And I know we cannot turn back the time that I’ve been far away. That’s the hardest part.”

How motherhood has shaped USWNT's Crystal Dunn on and off the soccer field

Crystal Dunn’s superpower is her versatility. The star USWNT player has won three National Women’s Soccer League championships, was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team that won the World Cup in 2019, won the 2021 CONCACAF Player of the Year award and is a two-time Olympian – all while playing multiple positions on the soccer field.

So when it came to taking on the new role of motherhood, Dunn did what she has done her whole playing career: she embraced it.

Crystal and her husband, Pierre, welcomed their first child, Marcel Jean Soubrier, in May of 2022.

“Motherhood to me means this selfless decision of really putting someone else first,” Dunn said on NBC Sports’ “My New Favorite Futbolista” podcast. “I think as an elite athlete, we care so much about so many things, no matter how big or small. And I think this perspective that I’ve gained as just being a mom has allowed me to be like, life’s actually okay.”

Life as a mom has shifted Dunn’s priorities and shaped her perspective.

“Being a mother has allowed me to take on this new identity but do it authentic to who I am and do it in a way that allows me to be the best teammate, player and person I can be,” Dunn said.

Dunn is set to provide crucial veteran presence to the U.S. Women’s National Team as they head towards the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup this July. For the first time, she’ll do that as a mother.

How motherhood has shifted Crystal Dunn’s perspective

Like many women preparing to have their first child, Dunn did not know what to expect. But maintaining her sense of self remained very important.

“When you become a parent, you put yourself second,” Dunn said. “But I set out to do it in a healthy way. Caring about something else doesn’t mean you’re not taking care of yourself, but it actually means that you are able to focus on things that matter most.”

Dunn said that despite anxieties in her career about things like a bad touch or inaccurate pass, she’s discovered that she is a pretty “chill” mom.

“I’m easygoing,” she said on the podcast. “The kid falls down. I’m like, ‘All right, you’re good. Stand up. You’re you, you got this.’ And I think it’s been this great joy of just being able to actually see myself as someone who doesn’t need to be anxious about a lot of things.”

The shift in perspective inspired by Marcel has made its way into Dunn’s play on the field.

“Being a mom, I feel like I can now prioritize,” Dunn said. “Like it’s okay to still be so career focused. I think that’s the greatest thing about moms now is you can have your job and still be able to be a world-class mom. And that, I think, has allowed me to be the best player that I can possibly be.”

Focusing on the care of her son also reminds Dunn of the importance of connecting with her teammates.

“I see myself differently as a player because I now know what it’s like to prioritize taking care of someone else,” Dunn said.

Just as being a mom has changed how Dunn sees the world, it has also shifted how she views herself.

“Before, I used to see myself as this soccer player here to win games,” Dunn said. “I’m here to do my job. And now, I’m this player that’s also a mom who gets to add all these new angles and perspectives on this game and put that on display.”

Crystal Dunn’s return to soccer

While being a mother to Marcel shifted Dunn’s mental mindset for the better, Dunn still had to conquer the daunting task of getting back into shape to play at an elite level.

“I feel like pregnancy is an interesting thing because you’re not treated as someone who’s injured,” Dunn said. “Nothing on my body is injured, but you have to almost treat it as such.”

As someone who has been relatively healthy throughout her career, Dunn had to adjust to the time away from the sport and accept that the road back would be challenging. She also had to face her fear that she might not be the same player when she returned.

“I knew I wanted to be a mom,” Dunn told the My New Favorite Futbolista team. “And I knew I wanted to be a mom while I was still playing the sport. There was doubt of, ‘Am I going to come back and be as strong as I was before, as fit as I was before?’ But I think I was one of those people that are like, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I think that at least throughout my pregnancy, I was positive in my mind. I was positive in my preparation.”

That mentality helped Dunn make her NWSL return to the Portland Thorns less than four months after giving birth.

For Dunn, the key to her return to play was having zero expectations.

“It was wild and crazy the first month,” Dunn said. “And I think I just received so much love and support from my teammates that it allowed me to be okay with where I am and not feel like I have to rush back to the training pitch. But I was so happy when I did step back into the stadium, and everyone got to meet the baby. And I think that’s when I was in good hands.

I can’t even remember the day but I know it happened where I remember, just pulling Pierre aside and saying, ‘I feel okay.’ And you celebrate those days because you’re just like ‘Wow, I never thought I’d see this ever again.'”

Dunn’s journey back to playing taught her to give herself grace – something that she encourages all mothers to do.

“I think that extends not only into motherhood, but just women in general,” Dunn said. “I think there is so much pressure on us to be perfect, to look a certain way, to act a certain way. And I think all of that really takes away from who you are in your most authentic self.

“I think my biggest advice is being authentic, showing up and being you, and also showing up and giving maybe the 100% of the 20% you may have that day.”

Crystal Dunn’s legacy on and off the soccer field

As she prepares to play in her third career World Cup, Dunn feels lucky to consider her larger impact on the game.

“I think thinking about your legacy is actually a really cool feeling because it means that you have done enough in your career to shift your mindset into thinking that,” Dunn said.

Legacy, to Dunn, means leaving the game in a better place than she found it.

“One thing I’m super passionate about is always representing women of color in the sport,” Dunn said. “I want this game to look even better ten years down the road.

“I think for me, always preaching diversity in the sport and really trying to leave this game in a better way where there’s visibility, there’s representation, there’s a way for people to turn their TV on and see someone who looks like them.”

For Dunn, that higher purpose makes her the best player that she can be.

“When you’re playing for something bigger than yourself, you’re not going in there with the fear of failure,” Dunn said. “And that way, when the game is done, I’m never going to see it as a failure.”

Now, on and off the playing field, Dunn always has her superpower.

“Being versatile gives me this amazing perspective of appreciation of everyone’s job on the field and just the ability to execute I think is something that I take a lot of pride in,” Dunn said. “I think big a big part of my legacy is, when you’re thrown into a new role, being able to embrace it, but playing it to your most authentic self.”

Women's Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet continues her mission to provide opportunity and community through golf

Women’s Golf Day – the global initiative designed to engage, empower and support women and girls through golf – is celebrating its eighth anniversary this year, and Tuesday marks the culmination of the week-long celebration with more than 450 events around the world.

Founded in 2016 by Elisa Gaudet, president of strategic consulting and marketing firm Executive Golf International, WGD is a one-day, four-hour event with iterations held nationwide and globally that serves as the perfect introduction to women and girls looking to learn the game as well as build community.

“You don’t have to be a great golfer or a golfer at all — you can just show up,” Gaudet recently told On Her Turf. “You can look on social media and see people all around the world wearing red and white, joining together …on the same day, or the same week, doing the same thing and it literally gives you goosebumps.”

Gaudet noted the event is inclusive of all ages and abilities, and also is intended to transcend race, religion, language, geography or economic status. What’s more, she said she hopes her efforts will enlighten more potential sponsors and members of the golf industry to recognize the potential to not only bring more women to the game, but also keep them engaged in the sport.

“At the end of the day, it’s economics, and I’m hoping that businesses see that women have a lot of economic power,” she noted. “And, you know, we don’t need handouts. We just need opportunity. And that’s one of our main things with Women’s Golf Day: opportunity. Unity and opportunity.”

To that end, Gaudet joined with industry representatives from Acushnet, Titleist and FootJoy, plus LPGA player Danielle Kang and Olympian Leslie Maxie to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 31, officially kicking off the 2023 WGD celebration.

“Obviously, it’s a great honor,” she said of being at the NYSE. “But above and beyond, I always say that it’s just showing, ‘Hey, here’s the point.’ Here are women showing everyone what’s possible.”

Since its inception, Women’s Golf Day has taken place in more than 1,000 locations in nearly 80 countries. This year’s event features more than 200 locations in the U.S. including such iconic venues as North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, which has participated in Women’s Golf Day annually since 2016, and Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, which currently hosts a stop on the PGA Tour Champions. Notable international venues include Italy’s Marco Simone Golf and Country Club (site of the 2023 Ryder Cup), and Bonanza Golf Course in Zambia, one of four new countries participating in WGD in 2023.

And while more locations equal more women trying the game, for Gaudet, she hopes the WGD events translate to quality experiences for its participants. Events are a mix of golf – playing, instruction, even retail opportunities – and a social component that may include charitable elements.

“I hope it’s about quality time spent, and experiencing that,” said Gaudet. “I also think it’s about not pushing. You don’t have to play 18 holes. If you only have time for nine, play nine. If you only want to play five times a year, that’s good, too. … At the end of the day, it’s social golf, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do — just make it as fun and inviting as possible.”

What’s the format for Women’s Golf Day?

Women’s Golf Day events are personalized by each host and venue, but events follow two general formats: one for on or at a golf course facility and one for off the course, like at a retail location or driving range.

At golf courses hosting WGD events, participants have the option of either two hours of lessons (one hour on the driving range and one hour focused on short game) or two hours of play (like a nine-hole scramble or stroke play), followed by two hours of socializing. The social part of the day generally includes networking and distribution of information regarding lessons, league play and ways to get involved in golf. Community members and organizations involved with golf are encouraged to contribute, and in some locations, events include speakers, local college or high school women’s golf teams, corporate networking groups and more.

At events away from the golf course, participants can expect up to four hours of basic instruction and lessons along with the same socializing opportunities. Women and girls can rotate through simulators or at the driving range, get products demonstrations and coaching on basics like grip, set up and aim.

What’s new for Women’s Golf Day in 2023?

This year, Women’s Golf Day welcomes four new countries to its campaign: The Gambia, Greece, Peru and Zambia. Also of note, Japan boasts a significant increase in participation for 2023. After hosting just three events in 2022, Japan boasts a whopping 139 WGD events for this year, making it the second biggest participant in Women’s Golf Day behind the United States.

More Women’s Golf Day fun facts

  • The theme of this year’s Women’s Golf Day is “Finding Your Inner Superhero,” which WGD celebrated with an 80-minute digital event on May 31 called WGD Palooza.
  • In 2017, WGD experienced a 68-percent increase in participation from its inaugural year, with events at 711 locations in 46 countries.
  • In 2020, Women’s Golf Day hosted a virtual event during the pandemic closures and raised more than $20,000 for Doctors without Borders. Additionally, organizers gathered a treasure trove of inspirational and educational videos from golfers and industry professionals around the world, which have since been preserved in the WGD Virtual Library.
  • In 2021, Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet – along with representatives from along with Callaway and Topgolf — rang the opening bell from the iconic podium at the NYSE for the first time. The event marked the start of WGD’s first online event, “WGD Palooza,” which generated more than 4.2 million impressions for #womensgolfday in less than three hours.
  • In 2022, the hashtag “#womensgolfday” reportedly reached 79.1 million unique users, generating 94 million impressions worldwide, and saw an impressive 501-percent increase in engagement across social channels compared to 2021. The 2022 edition of WGD also included new locations on six continents.

